LAFC extends franchise record winless streak to six games, falling at Atlanta United

LAFC was on the wrong end of a big day for Atlanta United star Josef Martínez, who scored his third goal in his last three appearances during a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute. It was the latest breakthrough performance for the elite goal scorer who suffered a torn ACL in the 2020 season opener. Ten months later, he had to have three surgeries in five days due to scar tissue complications and an infection in the knee.

He made the most of a scoring opportunity against a struggling LAFC (6-8-5) side that has lost three in a row and has extended its franchise record winless streak to six games.

LAFC generated chances and came close to an equalizer, but Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan had three saves during his fourth shutout of the season.

Gonzalo Pineda, who had been an assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders, was named Atlanta’s head coach on Thursday, though interim coach Rob Valentino will keep that tag through the team’s match against Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Atlanta (4-6-9) has won back-to-back games following a 12-game winless streak that was snapped with a 3-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 7.