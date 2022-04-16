Advertisement
Galaxy and Chicago Fire play to scoreless draw

Associated Press
CHICAGO — 

Jonathan Bond had one save for the Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United and the Galaxy host Nashville.

