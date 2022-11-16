Advertisement
LAFC sets roster that will work to repeat as MLS Cup champions

LAFC players celebrate winning the MLS Cup by holding up the trophy as confetti falls
LAFC players celebrate with the MLS Cup after defeating the Philadelphia Union in the final at Banc of California.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
LAFC made core roster decisions for next season, with the newly crowned MLS champion barely making the deadline and filing its paperwork to the league office with little time to spare late Monday.

General manager John Thorrington had 13 players who were out of contract. Of those, LAFC exercised options on midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Latif Blessing, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Mamadou Fall, who is on loan to Spanish club Villareal CF.

The club declined options on forwards Cal Jennings and Danny Trejo and goalkeeper Tomas Romero. All three are eligible for the MLS re-entry draft.

Los Angeles, California November 5, 2022-LAFC players celebrate the MLS Cup.

LAFC defeats Philadelphia on penalty kicks to win MLS Cup title in thriller

LAFC won its first Major League Soccer title Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks 3-0 at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC also declined the option for designated player Cristian Tello and is hoping to renegotiate his contract to give the team payroll flexibility under the MLS salary cap.

According to figures provided by the MLS Players Assn., the contract the winger signed with the team in August had an annual guaranteed value of $1.725 million.

LAFC also is in talks to retain free agents Ryan Hollingshead, Franco Escobar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sebastian Mendez and Eddie Segura.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela rejoices in the team's victory over the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup final Nov. 5, 2022.

Hernández: LAFC’s first title comes in greatest MLS Cup final, full of twists and turns

LAFC secured its first league crown with a victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks Saturday in the greatest of the 27 MLS Cup finals.

Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

