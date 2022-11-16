LAFC sets roster that will work to repeat as MLS Cup champions

LAFC made core roster decisions for next season, with the newly crowned MLS champion barely making the deadline and filing its paperwork to the league office with little time to spare late Monday.

General manager John Thorrington had 13 players who were out of contract. Of those, LAFC exercised options on midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Latif Blessing, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Mamadou Fall, who is on loan to Spanish club Villareal CF.

The club declined options on forwards Cal Jennings and Danny Trejo and goalkeeper Tomas Romero. All three are eligible for the MLS re-entry draft.

LAFC also declined the option for designated player Cristian Tello and is hoping to renegotiate his contract to give the team payroll flexibility under the MLS salary cap.

According to figures provided by the MLS Players Assn., the contract the winger signed with the team in August had an annual guaranteed value of $1.725 million.

LAFC also is in talks to retain free agents Ryan Hollingshead, Franco Escobar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sebastian Mendez and Eddie Segura.