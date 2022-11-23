Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is heading to the Middle East for a fall tournament highlighting soccer’s best.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will serve as an international showcase for the small and wealthy Persian Gulf nation. The country is eager to distance itself from allegations of human rights abuses even if controversy over its selection as a World Cup host nation has hardly dissipated over the last 12 years.

The U.S. men’s national team looks to defy the odds and pull off a World Cup holiday shocker. After playing to a draw against Wales, they next challenge England and Iran in group play. Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, may face even tougher odds of staying alive beyond group play.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s remaining World Cup matchup: