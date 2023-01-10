Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Alan Pulido weigh in on future of Mexican soccer

Galaxy captain Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and LAFC captain Carlos Vela, who scored the final two goals for Mexico in the 2018 World Cup, were not chosen for the 2022 World Cup team. So both watched with equal parts disappointment and horror as Mexico was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage, El Tri’s earliest exit since 1978.

“It’s complicated to say in what part or in what moment they lost the chance to advance,” Vela, speaking in Spanish, said at MLS Media Day on Tuesday. “Obviously it didn’t go the way we would have liked. But I think we have to look at the positive approach and look at everything that went wrong and work hard not to repeat it.

“You have to look for solutions and give the best chance possible for those who are playing to do their job as good as possible.”

Hernández agreed.

“It’s not only about Mexico,” he said. “You can ask any country in the world that didn’t make it through the group stages. They’re going to be upset. You always want to see your national team go as high as they can. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

In the seven previous World Cups in which Mexico advanced out of the group stage, it lost its first game in the knockout stages, leaving it a win short of a fifth game, which has been the team’s goal since its last quarterfinal appearance in 1986. Vela said the focus on the fifth game always has been misplaced.

“For everyone, not just for Mexico, to get to the fifth game, the sixth game, and someday become champions, that’s the objective,” he said.

Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido, who played 20 times for the national team but missed the World Cup with a knee injury, was equally disappointed.

“The idea that we were hoping for was to advance,” he said. “And it didn’t happen.”

That disappointment led Mexico to let Argentine coach Tata Martino go, giving the team a chance to rebuild with a new foundation.

Mexico’s soccer coach Gerardo Tata Martino, center, stands on the sidelines before an an international friendly match against Nigeria on May 28, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

“The ideal would be a Mexican,” Pulido said and cited former national team coach Miguel Herrera, who led El Tri to round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup as an example.

Hernández, who played for Herrera, disagreed. He’s played in England, Spain, Germany and the U.S. since 2010 and doesn’t believe nationality is a factor in a coach’s — or player’s — success.

“I’m a foreigner,” he said in Spanish. “I don’t like it when people say a foreigner doesn’t have a chance for this job. Of course, I’m in favor of Mexican people and talented people. But we should be looking at any person who can come to Mexico, who can help, who can add something.

“In 2006, we loved the process, and we had an Argentine manager. In 2014, with a Mexican manager, we loved what happened in the World Cup.”

The reality, Hernández said, is Mexico needs a successful manager.

“I know that we want to say that because you’re Mexican, you know more,” he said. “So Pep Guardiola at Manchester City can’t be a manager?”

That viewpoint, Hernández said, must change.