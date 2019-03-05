‘King Kong’ Bundy, former WWE star, dies at 61

Bundy was a top heel when I started watching pro wrestling in the mid-1980s. Billed as being 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds, with a shaved head and wearing a black outfit, Bundy resembled a bowling ball in the ring and he demolished opponents like they were bowling pins. While most wrestlers defeated their opponents when they pinned their shoulders to the mat and the referee counted three, Bundy would demand the ref count to five, just to show how badly he defeated his foe. The crowd loved to boo him when he did that.