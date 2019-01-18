Pac-12 basketball: Rob Edwards helps Arizona St. hold on to edge Oregon St. 70-67

Rob Edwards' 13 points included two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and Arizona State held on to hand Oregon State its first Pac-12 loss of the season, 70-67 on Thursday night.
The Sun Devils (12-5, 3-2 in Pac-12) have won 10 straight games over the Beavers at Wells Fargo Arena.
Zylan Cheatham had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and five Sun Devils scored in double figures to offset a pair of 21-point performances from Oregon State's Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson.
Oregon State rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to trail by one and almost took the lead.
Cheatham slammed home a missed shot for a 68-64 lead, but Tinkle hit from distance again to make it a one-point game with 22 seconds left. Oregon State stole the ball on the inbounds pass after a timeout but turned the ball over a moment later.
With a stunned crowd on its feet, Edwards hit a pair of free throws with 12.1 seconds left, and Thompson's 3 to tie the game was rushed and well off target at the buzzer.
The Sun Devils turned a nine-point halftime lead into a 40-22 advantage with a fast start to the second half. They scored the first nine points while the Beavers missed their first six attempts.
Oregon State (11-5, 3-1) made it a tight game in the final minutes with a furious comeback, but came up short.
at Washington 80, Stanford 64: While it's still very early in conference play, Washington is learning it won't need to lean on just one or two players to help carry the Huskies through the Pac-12 season.
The Huskies are getting contributions throughout their rotation, and why Washington is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
“It could be a different guy every night. I think that's why we're 4-0 right now because some guys might have off nights but we've got eight or nine real contributors that can go in there and play well, impact the game well with energy, with shots, with whatever it may be,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “That's what we're trying to build. It's the hardest thing to do and the easiest thing to say.”
Jaylen Nowell scored 22 points, Nahziah Carter made 6 of 7 shots and added 13 points off the bench and Washington won its sixth straight game with a victory over Stanford on Thursday night.
The Huskies (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12) remained perfect early in conference play thanks to a big first half by Nowell and a lift off the bench from Carter, Washington's improving sophomore wing. Nowell had 14 points in the first half, while Carter had 11 points in the final 20 minutes.
Oregon 59, Arizona 54: Oregon could feel the tide shifting. Arizona had found an offensive rhythm, the fans inside McKale Center rising and roaring with each made shot.
Unlike a week earlier, when they blew a seemingly-insurmountable lead against UCLA, the Ducks turned back the charge and earned a win in one of college basketball's toughest environments.
Call it a lesson learned.
Dominant defensively early and poised down the stretch, Oregon played a second straight solid all-around game since losing to the Bruins, holding off Arizona on Thursday night.
Paul White scored 16 points and Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 for the Ducks, who blew an eight-point lead in the final 45 seconds against UCLA.
“UCLA helped us, maybe getting punched in the face, guys knowing they need to step up,” Bailey said.
The once-fast Ducks have had to slow down in recent games due to a string of injuries, relying on their defense rather than outscoring opponents.
Oregon (11-6, 2-2 Pac-12) got Kenny Wooten back after missing four games with a broken jaw, though he played limited minutes and star freshman Bol Bol was on the bench in a walking boot.
The Ducks still stuck to their shut-them-down game plan, hounding Arizona (13-5, 4-1) into one miss after another while building a 13-point lead midway through in the second half.
Washington St. 82, California 59: Robert Franks scored 24 points grabbing eight rebounds as Washington State beat California 82-59 on Thursday in a clash of the Pacific 12 Conference's winless teams.
Franks scored five quick points to open the second half with a jump shot and a 3-pointer wrapped around a lost ball turnover that put WSU ahead by double digits barely a minute into the final period. The Cougars lead stretched to as many as 29 points from there.
Viont'e Daniels scored 11 points for Washington State (8-9, 1-3). Marvin Cannon and CJ Elleby also scored 11.
Justice Sueing scored 15 points for California (5-12, 0-5). Matt Bradley added 14 points for the Bears.