The Sports Report: Does Ben Simmons come with a tamper-proof seal?

There is a lot wrong with this roster. But as Murray said during a conference call with reporters on Sunday, he won’t have to take this down to the studs and launch a four- or five-year rebuild. Gibson, Jones, Terry, Sam Steel and Hampus Lindholm represent a solid core for the future, and Murray’s staff does an outstanding job at scouting and development. He is hamstrung by the long, lucrative contracts and no-move clauses he gave forwards Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, and Ryan Kesler, and he said he will ponder whether he will ask one or more of that 30-something trio to waive those no-move clauses should their names come up in trade discussions. “I have no fear of going and doing that myself,” Murray said.