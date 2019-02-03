The Sports Report: Here's why the Rams have to win the Super Bowl

So every Sunday I would watch them. They always seemed to finish 12-4 or 11-5 and would win the West division. Then they would win their first playoff game. Then they would lose to either Dallas or Minnesota (always in a blinding snowstorm) in the NFL title game. It was crushing to me. All that waiting just to get one step away from the big game. All that great play during the season, only to get bad breaks during the playoffs (when you are a kid, your team always loses because of bad breaks, not because the other team was better).