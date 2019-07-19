Tiger Woods misses the cut at the British Open

Another major championship, another disappointment for Tiger Woods.

Although he shot a respectable 70 at Royal Portrush on Friday, it wasn’t enough to make up for his 78 in the opening round. He was six over par after the first two days of the British Open, well above the projected 1-over cut line.

It marks the seventh missed cut for him in 13 majors dating to 2014.

“It’s more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events,” said Woods, who won the Masters in April. “I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major. And unfortunately, I’ve only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three, I didn’t do very well.”

Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and tied for 21st at the U.S. Open.

As first noted by ESPN’s Bob Harig, this will be the first time that Woods and Mickelson have missed the cut in the same major. In the previous 82 majors in which they both played, at least one of them made the cut. Mickelson is nine over with two holes to play.

Despite his frustration, Woods said this stretch isn’t close to what he endured with injuries and disappointments a few years ago.

“You can’t compare the two,” he said. “Those were some of the lowest times in my life. This is not. This is just me not playing well and not scoring well, and adds up to high scores.”



That said, he plans to take off a couple weeks to regroup.

“I just want some time off to get away from it,” he said. “I had a long trip to Thailand, and then trying to get ready for this event, to play in this event, it’s been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and different hotels and everything. I just want to go home.”