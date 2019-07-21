British Open: Shane Lowry wins first major title with Royal Portrush victory

Irishman Shane Lowry survived whipping winds and driving rain at Royal Portrush to win the British Open on Sunday, the first time his homeland has played host to this storied major championship in 68 years.

The 32-year-old finished at 15-under-par 269 for the tournament after completing the final round at one-over 72. Lowry finished six shots ahead of Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, eight shots ahead of American Tony Finau and nine shots ahead of American Brooks Koepka and Englishman Lee Westwood.

Lowry, cheered on throughout his round, protected the lead he built in the first three rounds — something he couldn’t do three years ago, when he blew a four-shot lead on the final day of the U.S. Open.

It was a landmark victory for Lowry, who is from Clara, Ireland, and failed to make the cut in the previous four British Opens. His best finish in a major had been a tie for second in the 2016 U.S. Open.

Lowry built a four-stroke lead on Saturday when he shot a 63, one shot shy of tying the all-time low round in a major.

This marked just the second time the Open was played outside of England or Scotland, with the first time being at Portrush in 1951.

Tee times were pushed up an hour in anticipation of foul weather, and the downpour came at mid-afternoon around the time when Lowry and Fleetwood were making the turn.

The playing conditions turned so fierce that no golfer in the last six groups broke par.