Racing! Will the downhill turf races return?

Last week at the California Horse Racing Board, Santa Anita presented its stakes schedule and on it were three races down the hillside turf course.
There’s the Grade 1 Eddie D. Stakes on Sept. 27, the Unzip Me Stakes on Sept. 28 and the Grade 3 Sen. Ken Maddy Stakes on Nov. 2. And, of course, who knows how many non-stakes will be scheduled.
The downhill course was shut down to sprints after the death of Arms Runner on the dirt crossover on March 31. It has been used for longer races such as the 1 3/4-mle San Juan Capistrano.
I thought the best way to capture the discussion is an edited transcript of the what was said with comments from me where appropriate.
The conversation started when Vice-Chair (and likely heir to chairman Chuck Winner when he leaves the board soon) Madeline Auerbach questioned Eric Sindler of The Stronach Group about the existence of 6 ½ downhill turf races on the stakes schedule.
Sindler: That’s still being decided.
Auerbach: But you’re presenting it like you are doing it, so are you or aren’t you?
(TSG chief operating officer) Tim Ritvo: As of this time we’re scheduling it as is. Because we are looking at the exploration of coming back down the turf course on selective races. So, right now we’re putting it in the schedule.
(Cherwa note: This leads to a discussion of the safety of the five-furlong grass course and horses spinning out of the turn. Board member Alex Solis, a former jockey, said jockeys are hoping a solution can be found and that the inside rail could be a problem.)
Ritvo: We’re willing to work with the jocks if 5/8ths grass races should be run with a temporary rail at all. And if we decide to not use the 6 ½ we’ll alleviate that by banking that turn. The reason it’s not banked now is because coming off the 6 ½ you needed a flat crossover.
Winner: There is a lot of concern about the 6 ½-furlong turf course. Should it be determined by [Santa Anita] without approval of the [CHRB] because you said you would be making a decision whether or not to use the downhill 6 ½ furlong course?
Ritvo: Our discussions are always open with the board, jockeys, the trainers. It wouldn’t be a single entity, ourselves, saying ‘Hey we’re going to do this again.’ We understand the statistical probabilities of coming down that. We’re also looking at longer range plans and maybe, just talking about flipping and maybe have the grass course on the outside then it would be in continuous use and putting a dirt course on the inside.
Winner: That’s long term. That’s not going to happen by this meet, right?
Ritvo: Correct.
Solis: I’ve raced at Santa Anita since 1985 and I don’t remember having so many issues with the 6 ½. I always felt safe on it and it worked out good for us.
Winner: I would suggest before we approve this license that before any decision is made with respect to the 6 ½ or 5 that at least the executive director [Rick Baedeker] be informed and it would require approval.
Ritvo: We would be fine that.
(Cherwa note: The board then asked if there were statistics comparing the downhill course and the flat turf course.)
Ritvo: On the 10-year statistics that we’ve run, it is a touch higher than it is on traditional grass. (Cherwa note: On flat turf over 10 years—15,593 races, 36 fatalities, 2.30 deaths per 1,000. On downhill course—10,809, 31, 2.87. Death rate is 24.8% higher on downhill course). It’s small, there are years that it’s actually less. (Cherwa note: 2011—1.11 deaths per 1,000 on downhill course, 2.20 on flat course; 2012—1.89 to 2.20; 2016—0.99 to 2.87). And there were a couple of years that had spikes.
Winner: But this last year there were spikes coming down the hill, especially when they hit the dirt.
Ritvo: Overall the spikes actually happen on the crossover over 10 years.
Back to me: It’s a tough call. If a horse has a catastrophic on the downhill course, will it be immediately deemed as unsafe? And, does it matter where the injury occurs? Should an accident on the downhill part be treated different than on the crossover than in deep stretch?
All good questions.
My guess, with no inside knowledge, is the 6 ½ races will return. As Solis pointed out in a round-about way, how did the course suddenly become unsafe. It also seems as if the horsemen like it.
But, these aren’t regular times. Every decision has consequences—good or bad.
Your thoughts on Lasix issue
The questions:
Del Mar review
Wednesday’s feature was the Grade 3 $100,000 Cougar II Handicap, a marathon 1 ½-mile race for horses 3 and older. The winner was the favorite, Campaign, who got a hard ride from Rafael Bejarano to finally win by 1 ¼ lengths. He was in last in the five-horse for much of the start but eventually made a move and slowly but surely moved up to the leaders and won.
He paid $3.40, $2.40 and $2.10. Itsinthepost was second and For the Top finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say about the race:
John Sadler (winning trainer): “This horse is such a stayer there’s a very strong chance he’ll go in the Pacific Classic. Rafael [Bejarano] said he was kind of lethargic on kind of a hot and sticky day. But even though he runs from way back he can close even into a slow pace. We thought he would get up in the last part and he did.”
Rafael Bejarano (winning jockey): “I had to get busy with him [Wednesday] at the six [furlong marker)] The fractions were so slow and I knew I had to move up. And I knew that No. 2 (Itsinthepost) is a good horse and I didn’t want him to get too far away. But this horse always does it. He did it again today.”
Del Mar preview
Thursday’s card isn’t as good as Wednesday with no stakes races. There are seven races starting at 2 p.m., four of them are claimers and four of them involve maidens. And, there is the feature, an allowance/optional claimer for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf.
The favorite, at 3-1, is Opus Won, a play on one of the most respected (and out of my price range) wines. She’s one-for-six lifetime having just broken her maiden two back and then finished second in an allowance in her last start. Richard Baltas is the trainer and Flavien Prat will ride.
The second favorite, at 7-2, is Shehastheritestuff for Doug O’Neill and Bejarano. She’s a little more experienced with a four-for-21 lifetime tab. Her last two races have been claimers. Her last win was on July 19, 2017 in an allowance at Del Mar.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 9 (2 also eligible), 7, 8 (3 ae), 8, 10, 10.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 8 Opus Won (3-1)
Sophomore filly from the Richard Baltas stable has come around in her last two starts, breaking her maiden one back and following that up with a good runner-up try to similar Cal-bred allowance/optional claimers last time. A repeat effort should make her tough to deny under Flavien Prat but let’s look for added value by keying her in exactas and trifectas with Shehastheritestuff, Battleground State and Lacey’s Rainbow.
Wednesday’s result: Raymundos Secret was bet like she could not lose (2-5) and didn’t, winning off by herself in impressive fashion. However, we missed in the exotics when my two suggested partners did not fire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, July 24.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 6th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.46 45.65 56.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Eddie Haskell
|124
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Desormeaux
|0.50
|5
|Tribalist
|120
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|Espinoza
|3.40
|3
|Stubbins
|120
|3
|3
|4–5
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2¾
|Bejarano
|9.70
|1
|Declarationofpeace
|120
|1
|4
|3–½
|4–6
|4–4½
|4–2¼
|Prat
|4.40
|2
|Pubilius Syrus
|120
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Arroyo, Jr.
|37.30
|4
|EDDIE HASKELL
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|5
|TRIBALIST
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|STUBBINS
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$2.80
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$4.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$3.65
Winner–Eddie Haskell B.g.6 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, Jim. Mutuel Pool $268,449 Exacta Pool $94,071 Quinella Pool $5,018 Trifecta Pool $67,244. Scratched–none.
EDDIE HASKELL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out in the drive and held on gamely under an energetic hand ride and a hold on the line. TRIBALIST stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid alongside the winner leaving the turn and in the stretch, was floated out some in the drive and continued willingly to the end. STUBBINS stalked outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and finished with interest to best the others. DECLARATIONOFPEACE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. PUBILIUS SYRUS settled outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.19 45.16 1:10.93 1:17.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Desert General
|120
|8
|2
|3–½
|2–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|Pedroza
|3.40
|3
|Twirling Tiger
|113
|3
|4
|5–2½
|3–½
|3–2
|2–1
|Velez
|4.00
|1
|Papa Turf
|120
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–1¾
|Cedillo
|14.60
|5
|Sergio
|122
|5
|6
|6–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|6
|For the Hustle
|120
|6
|1
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–2
|5–1
|Pereira
|10.30
|4
|Harrovian
|113
|4
|8
|7–4
|7–3½
|6–1½
|6–3½
|Diaz, Jr.
|43.10
|7
|Jump the Tracks
|120
|7
|7
|8
|8
|7–3
|7–13½
|Fuentes
|4.20
|2
|Market Sentiment
|120
|2
|5
|2–hd
|6–1½
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|7.30
|8
|DESERT GENERAL
|8.80
|4.20
|3.80
|3
|TWIRLING TIGER
|5.60
|4.20
|1
|PAPA TURF
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$18.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$18.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$23.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-5)
|$51.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1)
|$118.10
Winner–Desert General Grr.g.6 by Desert Code out of Madam General, by General Meeting. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $146,805 Daily Double Pool $40,516 Exacta Pool $75,874 Quinella Pool $6,370 Superfecta Pool $34,694 Trifecta Pool $51,785. Claimed–Desert General by Stable H. M. A. and Pearson, Molly. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Paymaster Racing LLC. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.
DESERT GENERAL stalked three deep and came in a bit a half mile out, continued off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TWIRLING TIGER angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and went willingly between foes late for the place. PAPA TURF sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back while drifting inward in the final furlong and was outfinished late. SERGIO chased outside a rival then off the rail, went outside a foe on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FOR THE HUSTLE close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied briefly in tight a half mile out, continued three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HARROVIAN chased just off the inside, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. JUMP THE TRACKS settled off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch and saved ground thereafter to no avail. MARKET SENTIMENT had speed outside the pacesetter then stalked between foes, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.22 45.83 58.09 1:04.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Jen Go Unchained
|120
|4
|5
|3–½
|2–½
|1–2½
|1–3¼
|Delgadillo
|1.10
|2
|Afternoon Heat
|113
|2
|3
|2–½
|3–½
|4–1½
|2–1¼
|Velez
|4.80
|5
|DQ–Anniversary Sale
|120
|5
|6
|5–3½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|Cedillo
|7.90
|3
|Twisted Plot
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–nk
|Bejarano
|5.10
|1
|Atomic Candy
|120
|1
|4
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–8
|5–9¾
|Prat
|5.20
|6
|Brazilian Summer
|120
|6
|7
|8–1
|8–1½
|6–2½
|6–½
|Puglisi
|39.00
|8
|An American Jet
|120
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–5¼
|Payeras
|34.10
|7
|Tim's Buddy
|120
|7
|8
|6–1½
|6–2
|7–2
|8–3¼
|Franco
|25.00
|9
|Free Ricky
|120
|9
|2
|7–1½
|7–2
|9
|9
|Pena
|47.80
|4
|JEN GO UNCHAINED
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|4.40
|2.80
|3
|TWISTED PLOT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$23.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$6.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-1)
|$5.57
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$8.25
Winner–Jen Go Unchained Ch.g.3 by Coil out of Jen's New Chapter, by Orientate. Bred by Skip & Zipp Racing, LLC & GilmanRacing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Gilman Racing, LLC and Skip and Zipp Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $249,768 Daily Double Pool $17,478 Exacta Pool $128,841 Quinella Pool $12,411 Superfecta Pool $63,606 Trifecta Pool $96,493. Scratched–none. DQ–#5 Anniversary Sale–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-4) paid $10.60. Pick Three Pool $58,551.
JEN GO UNCHAINED prompted the pace three deep, took the lead into the stretch, kicked away under urging in midstretch and won clear. AFTERNOON HEAT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and continued willingly to be second best. ANNIVERSARY SALE broke out and bumped a rival into other foes, stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and held third. TWISTED PLOT dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ATOMIC CANDY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BRAZILIAN SUMMER bumped between horses and forced out at the start, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. AN AMERICAN JET hopped then was bumped and forced out at the break, settled off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. TIM'S BUDDY was bumped between horses, forced out and steadied at the start, angled in and moved up inside then came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. FREE RICKY broke alertly then dropped back and chased outside or off the rail, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, ANNIVERSARY SALE was disqualified and placed eighth for interference at the start.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.68 46.00 1:11.30 1:24.67 1:38.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Leading Score
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|Mn Garcia
|9.10
|6
|Hot Sean
|120
|6
|6
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|2–½
|Pedroza
|3.50
|5
|Two Thirty Five
|120
|5
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–3
|3–1
|3–4¼
|Prat
|1.40
|7
|Curlin Rules
|120
|7
|7
|2–3
|2–5
|2–1½
|4–4
|4–11
|Fuentes
|15.00
|1
|Route Six Six
|120
|1
|3
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–1½
|5–9
|Talamo
|3.00
|4
|Top Secret Indy
|120
|4
|5
|6–7
|6–8
|6–1½
|7
|6–7¼
|Antongeorgi III
|18.60
|2
|Pepe Tono
|120
|2
|4
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|7
|Delgadillo
|8.60
|3
|LEADING SCORE
|20.20
|10.80
|4.80
|6
|HOT SEAN
|4.20
|3.00
|5
|TWO THIRTY FIVE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$45.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$37.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$41.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-7)
|$61.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5)
|$45.90
Winner–Leading Score B.h.5 by Midnight Lute out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $244,075 Daily Double Pool $21,213 Exacta Pool $108,678 Quinella Pool $7,497 Superfecta Pool $47,114 Trifecta Pool $81,444. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-3) paid $81.15. Pick Three Pool $23,509.
LEADING SCORE angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, got clear under urging and held. HOT SEAN stalked off the rail then three deep o n thee backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and went on willingly late but could not quite catch the winner. TWO THIRTY FIVE chased a bit off the inside then between horses on the backstretch, angled in leaving the second turn, came out some a sixteenth out and also went on willingly late. CURLIN RULES veered out sharply at the start and was wide early, went up three deep then dueled outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. ROUTE SIX SIX saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. TOP SECRET INDY chased off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, was between horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PEPE TONO angled in and settled off the pace inside then just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and failed to menace.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.12 46.25 1:10.84 1:22.50 1:34.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Raymundos Secret
|118
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–5
|Prat
|0.40
|7
|Trust Fund Kitty
|122
|7
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|2–2
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|6.70
|8
|Magnificent Q T
|122
|8
|3
|5–2½
|5–1½
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–2½
|Espinoza
|32.50
|1
|Queen of the Track
|118
|1
|6
|3–2½
|3–2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|19.00
|5
|Shanghai Truffles
|120
|5
|7
|7–4
|6–hd
|7–3
|5–hd
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|8.00
|6
|Cash for Cass
|118
|6
|5
|6–½
|7–3½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–4½
|Fuentes
|46.90
|2
|Lucky Stepper
|120
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–5½
|Espinoza
|17.30
|3
|Whoa Nessie
|122
|3
|2
|1–2
|1–1
|2–1½
|7–3
|8
|Desormeaux
|9.60
|4
|RAYMUNDOS SECRET
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|7
|TRUST FUND KITTY
|4.60
|3.40
|8
|MAGNIFICENT Q T
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$33.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$5.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-1)
|$43.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8)
|$46.00
Winner–Raymundos Secret B.f.3 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. Bred by Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $330,344 Daily Double Pool $29,943 Exacta Pool $165,853 Quinella Pool $14,845 Superfecta Pool $70,375 Trifecta Pool $105,046. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $16.10. Pick Three Pool $53,803. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-4-3-4) 4 correct paid $111.70. Pick Four Pool $126,668. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-8-4-3-4) 5 correct paid $202.60. Pick Five Pool $542,902.
RAYMUNDOS SECRET had speed three deep then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead a quarter mile out and drew off under some urging. TRUST FUND KITTY angled in and chased inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and was clearly second best. MAGNIFICENT Q T chased outside a rival, split horses in midstretch and put in a late run at the place. QUEEN OF THE TRACK came a bit off the rail on the first turn to chase the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. CASH FOR CASS crossed to the inside early and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and could not offer the needed late kick. LUCKY STEPPER squeezed back some at the start, settled off the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the second turn and was not a threat. WHOA NESSIE broke in some, had speed between horses then set the pace inside, dueled leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Cougar II H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.56 49.03 1:14.72 1:40.31 2:05.73 2:32.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Campaign
|123
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–3
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|0.70
|2
|Itsinthepost
|121
|1
|3–4
|3–6
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–12
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|4
|For the Top
|119
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|3–3
|3–1¾
|Talamo
|2.80
|6
|Morse Code
|120
|4
|2–3
|2–1
|3–2
|4–10
|4–14
|4–7¾
|Maldonado
|7.70
|5
|Original Intent
|116
|3
|4–2
|4–2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Espinoza
|23.00
|7
|CAMPAIGN
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|ITSINTHEPOST (FR)
|3.00
|2.60
|4
|FOR THE TOP (ARG)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$5.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$4.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6)
|$1.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$5.15
Winner–Campaign B.c.4 by Curlin out of Arania, by Dynaformer. Bred by Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Woodford Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $268,994 Daily Double Pool $32,246 Exacta Pool $96,521 Quinella Pool $7,812 Superfecta Pool $43,700 Trifecta Pool $68,569. Scratched–Premium Forest, Zestful.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $15.50. Pick Three Pool $38,963.
CAMPAIGN angled in and chased inside, moved up off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside on the final turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past the eighth pole, gained the advantage in deep stretch and proved best. ITSINTHEPOST (FR) stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch then outside the pacesetter a half mile out, took a short lead leaving the last turn, inched way toward the inside in the stretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch but could not quite match that one late. FOR THE TOP (ARG) took the lead between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away briefly leaving the middle turn, fought back inside on the backstretch and final turn and weakened in the stretch but held third. MORSE CODE bobbled some at the start, pressed the pace outside a rival then bid again between foes on the backstretch, fell back just off the rail nearing the half mile pole and weakened. ORIGINAL INTENT settled off the rail chasing the pace, dropped back on the final turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.36 45.10 56.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Magical Gray
|124
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|Talamo
|3.20
|5
|Mischiffie
|120
|5
|3
|6–1½
|6–½
|6–hd
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|7.70
|4
|She's Our Charm
|120
|4
|7
|8
|7–1½
|5–hd
|3–ns
|Sanchez
|24.90
|3
|Miss Stormy D
|120
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2
|4–½
|Franco
|6.80
|1
|Distorted Win
|124
|1
|8
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–2½
|Prat
|1.30
|6
|Claudelle
|113
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|6–1½
|Velez
|5.50
|8
|Cherished
|120
|8
|5
|4–2
|5–1½
|7–2½
|7–½
|Bejarano
|17.30
|7
|Pammi Dearest
|120
|7
|6
|7–½
|8
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|26.40
|2
|MAGICAL GRAY
|8.40
|3.80
|3.20
|5
|MISCHIFFIE (IRE)
|7.60
|5.40
|4
|SHE'S OUR CHARM
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$24.50
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$19.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3)
|$198.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-4-3-1)
|$4,008.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4)
|$192.10
Winner–Magical Gray Grr.f.4 by The Factor out of Magical Powder, by Flatter. Bred by Mary Reynolds (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Lucky Charm Stable. Mutuel Pool $278,579 Daily Double Pool $81,504 Exacta Pool $146,024 Quinella Pool $10,305 Superfecta Pool $78,784 Super High Five Pool $21,013 Trifecta Pool $109,051. Scratched–Cellar Door, Raneem, Road Rager, Winter Gold (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $5.35. Pick Three Pool $142,529. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-3/7-2) 4 correct paid $89.05. Pick Four Pool $310,891. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-4-3/7-2) 5 correct paid $136.15. Pick Five Pool $319,108. $2 Pick Six (8-4-3-4-3/7-2) 5 out of 6 paid $20.20. $2 Pick Six (8-4-3-4-3/7-2) 6 correct paid $1,925.20. Pick Six Pool $122,534. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-4-3-4-3/7-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $143,019. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $168.60. Place Pick All Pool $30,566.
MAGICAL GRAY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail under urging in the stretch, inched away a bit in deep stretch and held on gamely. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished well four wide on the line. SHE'S OUR CHARM broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in midstretch and rallied between foes late. MISS STORMY D dueled between horses then outside the winner, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show between rivals on the wire. DISTORTED WIN broke a bit slowly, moved up inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out nearing midstretch and was outfinished between foes late. CLAUDELLE had early speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, was between rivals again leaving the turn and lacked a rally in the drive. CHERISHED four wide early, stalked outside a foe, went three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. PAMMI DEAREST settled outside a rival, drifted out on the turn then angled back in alongside a foe leaving the turn and did not rally.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|9,414
|$826,722
|Inter-Track
|2,985
|$1,638,330
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,371,803
|TOTAL
|12,399
|$6,836,855
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, July 25.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 7th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brace for Impact
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Bruce Headley
|15-1
|2
|Jetovator
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|3
|Majestic Display
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Cody W. Axmaker
|20-1
|4
|Loaded Joe
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|5
|Satanta
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|6
|Moana Luna
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Bruce Headley
|12-1
|7
|Melbo
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lifeline
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|32,000
|2
|Kenjisstorm
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|32,000
|3
|Unusually Green
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|32,000
|4
|Play Hard to Get
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|32,000
|5
|Van Cortlandt
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|32,000
|6
|Terrys Tom Cat
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Tim McCanna
|6-1
|32,000
|7
|French Getaway
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|32,000
|8
|Artie B Good
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|32,000
|9
|Buckstopper Kit
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|4-1
|32,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|32,000
|11
|Offshore
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Keepinmypromise
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-2
|80,000
|2
|Convoluted
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|80,000
|3
|Establish Justice
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|80,000
|4
|Golden Melodie
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|80,000
|5
|Magically Honored
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|80,000
|6
|Well Done Sally
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|15-1
|80,000
|7
|Foggy Bottom
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Bill McLean
|6-1
|80,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Raneem
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Stylishly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|3
|Winter Gold
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Apples Arch
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|5
|Stylin Ocean
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|6
|Cellar Door
|Mike Smith
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|7
|True Mischief
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|8
|Star Kissed
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Road Rager
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|10
|Tinnie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|11
|Acadia Fleet
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Top of the Game
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|8,000
|2
|We're Just Sayin
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Andy Mathis
|15-1
|8,000
|3
|Comes the Dream
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|8,000
|4
|Excavation
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|8,000
|5
|Speed Saver
|Chester Bonnet
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|8,000
|6
|Gray Admiral
|Evin Roman
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|9-2
|8,000
|7
|Kitten's Royal
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|8,000
|8
|Hey Sequoia
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|5-1
|8,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sedamar
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|5-1
|2
|Shehastheritestuff
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Lucky Ms Jones
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Marjorie E
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|5
|Battleground State
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Oh My Oh
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Quinn Howey
|6-1
|7
|Hot On the Trail
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|8
|Opus Won
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|9
|Please Do
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|Lacey's Rainbow
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Bill McLean
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Do Not Swipe Left
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Joe Herrick
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|Super Classic
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|50,000
|3
|Midnight in Maui
|III Antongeorgi
|120
|Bill McLean
|15-1
|50,000
|4
|Mongolian Hero
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Unbroken Star
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Mongolian Legend
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|Ohtani
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|7-2
|50,000
|8
|Potantico
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|50,000
|9
|Lostinthemoment
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael Puhich
|10-1
|50,000
|10
|Zorich
|Jorge Velez
|109
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|40,000