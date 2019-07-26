Proposed Clippers arena in Inglewood isn’t part of the 2028 Olympics plan, for now

The day after the Clippers unveiled renderings for their proposed arena, the LA 2028 organizing committee said its current plans for the Summer Olympics remain unchanged.

For now.

With the Games in Los Angeles based on existing venues throughout the region — including StubHub Stadium, Staples Center and the Rose Bowl — organizers have traditionally kept their options open.

It was early 2016, during the bid phase, that the NFL stadium now being constructed in Inglewood was added to the mix.

“The new NFL stadium represents an opportunity to add to the array of high-quality venues we already have in our Games plan,” committee chairman Casey Wasserman said at the time.

Organizers subsequently decided to hold archery in the Hollywood Park area and combine the new stadium with the Coliseum for linked opening and closing ceremonies.

The Clippers’ proposed complex would also be in Inglewood and would include training facilities. Among other nearby venues, the Forum would host gymnastics and Pauley Pavilion would have wrestling.

Construction on the Clippers’ new home is scheduled to begin in 2021, with the opening three years later, well in time for the Summer Olympics.

