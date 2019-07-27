Racing! Congrats to Cistron

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we decided to release our poll results a day early.

I was originally going to reveal the vote totals for the four questions we’ve posed to you on Monday. But, frankly, the voting numbers have pretty much come to a crawl and aren’t going to change much.

In fact, as long as I’ve been doing polls both here and elsewhere, they pretty much don’t change appreciably from after the first six hours.

Now, there is another reason I moved these off Monday. I’ve got what by far is the best stewards’ ruling of the year for Monday. At least it’s the best based on how the stewards describe it. So, I didn’t want the poll to get lost .

OK, let’s get to it.

--Should non-Lasix races be written in California?

The results with about 600 votes: 55% were in favor of writing these specialty races; 35% do not want those races written; 5% need more information and 4% haven’t made up their mind.

I would call this lukewarm support. It seems to me, though, that you are all in or all out on Lasix and segregating the horse population this way would just be confusing.



--Should Lasix be banned for 2-year-olds?

It’s real interesting that with about 500 people voting, the results were virtually identical to the previous question. It was 55% of those voting were in favor of eliminating Lasix for 2-year-olds; 35% did not like the idea; 6% need more information and 3% haven’t made up their mind. This question was probably the most meaningless because it’s coming. Starting next year at almost all the tracks in the country, 2-year-olds can not run with Lasix per an agreement among the major players.

--Should there be a dosage reduction requirement on race day?

There were about 500 people voting on this question and 58% are in favor of the reduction; 25% are opposed to it; 12% need more information and 2% haven’t made up their mind.

This is basically what is happening in the new Santa Anita protocols whereby race day use of Lasix used to be 10cc but has been dropped to 5cc.

And finally:

--Should sprint racing return to the downhill turf course?

I thought this one would bring lots of votes but I was wrong. But what it did bring was an overwhelming consensus. Of about 400 votes cast, 76% said to return races to the hill and another 12% were in favor of conditionally returning the races unless things start to go bad. Only 12% thought the hillside course was too dangerous.

As a reminder, these polls are unscientific. We do have some tools in place to keep people from voting multiple times.

Del Mar review

The first of two stakes was the $150,000 Real Good Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds going seven furlongs. Cruel Intention seemed to have the right stride mid-way on the far turn but gave up the lead in deep stretch as Lieutenant Dan won by three lengths.

Lieutenant Dan paid $6.40, $4.00 and $2.10. Oliver, a big longshot, was second and Cruel Intention was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Steve Miyadi (winning trainer): “The turf to dirt [switch] was because that’s the Golden State series, we have no choice. The cutback [in distance] meant that I didn’t have to train him as hard and I’m always worried about his weight, so that was a blessing in disguise. We trained him lightly, had one good workout eight or nine days ago, and here we are. We’ll take it. He’ll stay in the Golden State series and probably come back here in the fall for the Cary Grant.”

Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “We were going a little fast in the beginning, but he was comfortable. And good horses can do that. The key with him is to get him to switch leads properly. I was on him for his most recent work and we were working on that (changing of leads). [Saturday] he did it perfectly.”

In the main feature, the Grade 1 $300,000 Bing Crosby, for sprinters going six furlongs with a free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, was won by Cistron under a perfectly rated ride by Victor Espinoza.

Espinoza took his mount to the front and had just enough left in the tank to win by half-a-length. Cistron paid $11.60, $6.20 and $4.20. Desert Law was second and Jalen Journey was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

John Sadler (winning trainer): “The way we were drawn, we knew we’d have to go to the front. It looked like there was a lot of speed in the race, but we didn’t really have a choice to change our style. Once he got away and got in the clear he gets energy from that. He had a super work over this track, a bullet, and he showed up for the big race today. We’ve got so many moveable parts, I’m not sure what’s next, but if he runs again here it will be in the Pat O’Brien.”

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “We were comfortable up there. He was running well on the lead. I wanted to save something for the stretch and I was able to. I didn’t get a lot of pressure up front and that helped. At the finish I still had lots of horse. He’s an amazing horse.

(Espinoza reflected on his serious injury at Del Mar a year ago, just five days in front of this same race.)

“I was thinking about that [Saturday]. Life is interesting, isn’t it? How things happen, how they unfold. One thing I learned early in my career, you don’t give up. You don’t ever give up. And when I win a race, I enjoy it so much. Each win is special.”

Del Mar preview

Sunday will end the second week of Del Mar’s seven-week meeting. In my mind, I can see Tom Robbins and David Jerkens sitting in their offices with wall calendars and every day they draw a big “X” through the day. It’s a horse racing version of prisoners counting down the days to their release. In this case, they are hoping to pull off a full meeting without a cancellation despite a shortage of horses.

Well, so far, they’ve performed brilliantly giving customers competitive cards living up to the reputation of Del Mar. I’ve heard from one person who says it’s not worth the drive to come down for seven races and I’ve heard from another, who lives farther away, who really likes the new seven-race Wednesday and Thursday programs.

(How about this for a promotion? Free clubhouse admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays to anyone who can show ID with an address that’s somewhere around LAX, I-10, Pasadena, Arcadia or north. And if they want to cheat and take the train, who cares? You could call it the, “We Love L.A.” promotion or something like that. NOTE: This is not a real promotion, I’m just proposing it.)

Back to my (different) train of thought. Now, we expect no less than a great job from Del Mar’s racing office. You need to understand you just can’t drop in someone from another track, or even another country, and expect them to handle the nuances of a California horse population and the different ways you need to deal with trainers and owners here. (And, yes, you can read into that whatever you want.)

OK, I’m off course, again. There are eight races on Sunday with a 2 p.m. post. There are three turf races, a Grade 1 stakes and two allowances races.

The big race is the seventh, the Grade 1 $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. It has a field of seven and the winner gets free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

The favorite, at 8-5, is Paradise Woods for trainer John Sherriffs and jockey Mike Smith. She’s four-of-15 lifetime, being lightly raced. She was second last out in the Santa Maria and won her previous race, the Santa Margarita, by 10 ½ lengths.

A strong second choice, at 2-1, is Secret Spice for Richard Baltas and red-hot Flavien Prat. Secret Spice was second in the Grade 1 La Troienne at Churchill Downs last out and won the Grade 1 Beholder Mile the previous race. Her elevation to graded stakes was her last two races. She’s three-for-11 lifetime. Post time is about 5:20 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 8, 9, 10, 10, 7, 11 (2 also eligible).

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (8): $125,000 Shady Well Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Owlette ($6.30)

Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Imperial Hint ($13.80)

Del Mar (3): $150,000 Real Good Deal Stakes, Cal-breds 3-year-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Lieutenant ($6.40)

Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Bowling Green Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Channel Cat ($29.20)

Saratoga (11): Grade 2 $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tax ($11.00)

Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Cistron ($11.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

11:02 Woodbine (3): $100,000 King Corrie Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Olympic Runner (8-5)

1:51 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Nijinsky Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Tiz a Slam (8-5)

3:38 Saratoga (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Amsterdam Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Shancelot (3-1)

5:00 Del Mar (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Paradise Woods (8-5)

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 2 On Raglan Road (8-1)

Bay Area shipper from the Isidro Tamayo stable tossed in a clunker on dirt last time but switches back to his best surface and drops in with Cal-breds. His previous two grass races were very good and he should fall into a great trip drawn inside under Abel Cedillo. Tab at a square price with main threat and exacta partner being favorite Wound Tight.

Saturday’s result: Chief Cicatriz pressed early but faded when the real running began, showing that the win machine didn’t fit with the best sprinters on this circuit.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 2 Scullyism (3-1)

He failed to display his customary early speed when bumped inward leaving the backstretch chute before looking uncomfortable from behind horses to the ¼-pole in last fifth-place try. He dueled hard for lead in runnerup try two outs ago vs. past Del Mar stakes winner Naughty Tiger and is one to catch here. Ana Lisa, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, beat a very soft allowance field in last four-length victory and will likely be overbet.

Final thoughts

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.