Racing! Congrats to Cistron

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we decided to release our poll results a day early.
I was originally going to reveal the vote totals for the four questions we’ve posed to you on Monday. But, frankly, the voting numbers have pretty much come to a crawl and aren’t going to change much.
In fact, as long as I’ve been doing polls both here and elsewhere, they pretty much don’t change appreciably from after the first six hours.
Now, there is another reason I moved these off Monday. I’ve got what by far is the best stewards’ ruling of the year for Monday. At least it’s the best based on how the stewards describe it. So, I didn’t want the poll to get lost .
OK, let’s get to it.
--Should non-Lasix races be written in California?
The results with about 600 votes: 55% were in favor of writing these specialty races; 35% do not want those races written; 5% need more information and 4% haven’t made up their mind.
I would call this lukewarm support. It seems to me, though, that you are all in or all out on Lasix and segregating the horse population this way would just be confusing.
--Should Lasix be banned for 2-year-olds?
It’s real interesting that with about 500 people voting, the results were virtually identical to the previous question. It was 55% of those voting were in favor of eliminating Lasix for 2-year-olds; 35% did not like the idea; 6% need more information and 3% haven’t made up their mind. This question was probably the most meaningless because it’s coming. Starting next year at almost all the tracks in the country, 2-year-olds can not run with Lasix per an agreement among the major players.
--Should there be a dosage reduction requirement on race day?
There were about 500 people voting on this question and 58% are in favor of the reduction; 25% are opposed to it; 12% need more information and 2% haven’t made up their mind.
This is basically what is happening in the new Santa Anita protocols whereby race day use of Lasix used to be 10cc but has been dropped to 5cc.
And finally:
--Should sprint racing return to the downhill turf course?
I thought this one would bring lots of votes but I was wrong. But what it did bring was an overwhelming consensus. Of about 400 votes cast, 76% said to return races to the hill and another 12% were in favor of conditionally returning the races unless things start to go bad. Only 12% thought the hillside course was too dangerous.
As a reminder, these polls are unscientific. We do have some tools in place to keep people from voting multiple times.
Del Mar review
The first of two stakes was the $150,000 Real Good Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds going seven furlongs. Cruel Intention seemed to have the right stride mid-way on the far turn but gave up the lead in deep stretch as Lieutenant Dan won by three lengths.
Lieutenant Dan paid $6.40, $4.00 and $2.10. Oliver, a big longshot, was second and Cruel Intention was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Steve Miyadi (winning trainer): “The turf to dirt [switch] was because that’s the Golden State series, we have no choice. The cutback [in distance] meant that I didn’t have to train him as hard and I’m always worried about his weight, so that was a blessing in disguise. We trained him lightly, had one good workout eight or nine days ago, and here we are. We’ll take it. He’ll stay in the Golden State series and probably come back here in the fall for the Cary Grant.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “We were going a little fast in the beginning, but he was comfortable. And good horses can do that. The key with him is to get him to switch leads properly. I was on him for his most recent work and we were working on that (changing of leads). [Saturday] he did it perfectly.”
In the main feature, the Grade 1 $300,000 Bing Crosby, for sprinters going six furlongs with a free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, was won by Cistron under a perfectly rated ride by Victor Espinoza.
Espinoza took his mount to the front and had just enough left in the tank to win by half-a-length. Cistron paid $11.60, $6.20 and $4.20. Desert Law was second and Jalen Journey was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
John Sadler (winning trainer): “The way we were drawn, we knew we’d have to go to the front. It looked like there was a lot of speed in the race, but we didn’t really have a choice to change our style. Once he got away and got in the clear he gets energy from that. He had a super work over this track, a bullet, and he showed up for the big race today. We’ve got so many moveable parts, I’m not sure what’s next, but if he runs again here it will be in the Pat O’Brien.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “We were comfortable up there. He was running well on the lead. I wanted to save something for the stretch and I was able to. I didn’t get a lot of pressure up front and that helped. At the finish I still had lots of horse. He’s an amazing horse.
(Espinoza reflected on his serious injury at Del Mar a year ago, just five days in front of this same race.)
“I was thinking about that [Saturday]. Life is interesting, isn’t it? How things happen, how they unfold. One thing I learned early in my career, you don’t give up. You don’t ever give up. And when I win a race, I enjoy it so much. Each win is special.”
Del Mar preview
Sunday will end the second week of Del Mar’s seven-week meeting. In my mind, I can see Tom Robbins and David Jerkens sitting in their offices with wall calendars and every day they draw a big “X” through the day. It’s a horse racing version of prisoners counting down the days to their release. In this case, they are hoping to pull off a full meeting without a cancellation despite a shortage of horses.
Well, so far, they’ve performed brilliantly giving customers competitive cards living up to the reputation of Del Mar. I’ve heard from one person who says it’s not worth the drive to come down for seven races and I’ve heard from another, who lives farther away, who really likes the new seven-race Wednesday and Thursday programs.
(How about this for a promotion? Free clubhouse admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays to anyone who can show ID with an address that’s somewhere around LAX, I-10, Pasadena, Arcadia or north. And if they want to cheat and take the train, who cares? You could call it the, “We Love L.A.” promotion or something like that. NOTE: This is not a real promotion, I’m just proposing it.)
Back to my (different) train of thought. Now, we expect no less than a great job from Del Mar’s racing office. You need to understand you just can’t drop in someone from another track, or even another country, and expect them to handle the nuances of a California horse population and the different ways you need to deal with trainers and owners here. (And, yes, you can read into that whatever you want.)
OK, I’m off course, again. There are eight races on Sunday with a 2 p.m. post. There are three turf races, a Grade 1 stakes and two allowances races.
The big race is the seventh, the Grade 1 $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. It has a field of seven and the winner gets free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.
The favorite, at 8-5, is Paradise Woods for trainer John Sherriffs and jockey Mike Smith. She’s four-of-15 lifetime, being lightly raced. She was second last out in the Santa Maria and won her previous race, the Santa Margarita, by 10 ½ lengths.
A strong second choice, at 2-1, is Secret Spice for Richard Baltas and red-hot Flavien Prat. Secret Spice was second in the Grade 1 La Troienne at Churchill Downs last out and won the Grade 1 Beholder Mile the previous race. Her elevation to graded stakes was her last two races. She’s three-for-11 lifetime. Post time is about 5:20 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 8, 9, 10, 10, 7, 11 (2 also eligible).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (8): $125,000 Shady Well Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Owlette ($6.30)
Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Imperial Hint ($13.80)
Del Mar (3): $150,000 Real Good Deal Stakes, Cal-breds 3-year-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Lieutenant ($6.40)
Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Bowling Green Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Channel Cat ($29.20)
Saratoga (11): Grade 2 $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tax ($11.00)
Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Cistron ($11.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:02 Woodbine (3): $100,000 King Corrie Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Olympic Runner (8-5)
1:51 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Nijinsky Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Tiz a Slam (8-5)
3:38 Saratoga (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Amsterdam Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Shancelot (3-1)
5:00 Del Mar (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Paradise Woods (8-5)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 2 On Raglan Road (8-1)
Bay Area shipper from the Isidro Tamayo stable tossed in a clunker on dirt last time but switches back to his best surface and drops in with Cal-breds. His previous two grass races were very good and he should fall into a great trip drawn inside under Abel Cedillo. Tab at a square price with main threat and exacta partner being favorite Wound Tight.
Saturday’s result: Chief Cicatriz pressed early but faded when the real running began, showing that the win machine didn’t fit with the best sprinters on this circuit.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 2 Scullyism (3-1)
He failed to display his customary early speed when bumped inward leaving the backstretch chute before looking uncomfortable from behind horses to the ¼-pole in last fifth-place try. He dueled hard for lead in runnerup try two outs ago vs. past Del Mar stakes winner Naughty Tiger and is one to catch here. Ana Lisa, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, beat a very soft allowance field in last four-length victory and will likely be overbet.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, July 27.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 9th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.40 46.23 58.80 1:12.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Wrecking Crew
|120
|2
|5
|3–2
|2–½
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Prat
|0.40
|6
|Tizamagician
|120
|5
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|Espinoza
|10.60
|1
|Palace Prince
|120
|1
|4
|5
|5
|3–1½
|3–5½
|Smith
|3.00
|4
|Howbeit
|120
|3
|2
|1–hd
|3–1½
|5
|4–2¼
|Cedillo
|15.60
|5
|Fredericktown
|120
|4
|1
|2–2
|1–½
|4–1½
|5
|Desormeaux
|9.00
|2
|WRECKING CREW
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|TIZAMAGICIAN
|4.40
|2.40
|1
|PALACE PRINCE
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$9.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4)
|$4.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1)
|$9.45
Winner–Wrecking Crew Dbb.c.2 by Sky Kingdom out of Truelladeville, by Yes It's True. Bred by Westrock Stables (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $276,204 Exacta Pool $97,949 Quinella Pool $4,966 Superfecta Pool $28,326 Trifecta Pool $55,366. Scratched–Billy Batts.
WRECKING CREW broke in and a bit slowly, went up between foes then stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch and drew clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and good handling then held sway. TIZAMAGICIAN chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. PALACE PRINCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in upper stretch and was edged for second toward the inside. HOWBEIT angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came out some in the stretch and went around his pace rival late. FREDERICKTOWN dueled outside a rival, took the advantage into the turn, was between horses leaving the turn, drifted to the inside into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.65 47.72 1:11.80 1:34.96 1:40.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Moody Jim
|120
|3
|8
|8
|8
|6–1½
|4–1½
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|3.70
|7
|Mo Forza
|120
|7
|5
|2–2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–½
|2–2½
|Prat
|2.80
|2
|Parsimony
|120
|2
|4
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|1
|The Longest Night
|120
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|4–¾
|Smith
|13.60
|5
|Succeedandsurpass
|120
|5
|7
|7–2
|6–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–1½
|Franco
|3.10
|4
|Never Easy
|120
|4
|1
|6–hd
|7–hd
|8
|7–8
|6–2¼
|Espinoza
|17.40
|6
|Takeo
|120
|6
|3
|3–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|6–2
|7–13
|Blanc
|32.10
|8
|Conte Cavour
|124
|8
|6
|4–1
|5–1
|7–½
|8
|8
|Quinonez
|95.60
|3
|MOODY JIM (IRE)
|9.40
|4.80
|3.00
|7
|MO FORZA
|3.80
|2.40
|2
|PARSIMONY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$16.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$14.80
|$2 QUINELLA (3-7)
|$13.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-1)
|$18.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2)
|$19.70
Winner–Moody Jim (IRE) Grr.c.3 by Moohaajim (IRE) out of Nectar Grey (GB), by Mastercraftsman (IRE). Bred by L.E.G.I di Massimo Parri (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $477,880 Daily Double Pool $88,308 Exacta Pool $215,416 Quinella Pool $8,919 Superfecta Pool $83,506 Trifecta Pool $135,682. Scratched–none.
MOODY JIM (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging while drifting in to collar the runner-up nearing the wire. MO FORZA pulled his way along to press then stalk the pace off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch and again on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, drifted in and inched away past the eighth pole and was caught approaching the line. PARSIMONY saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, was under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip nearing the sixteenth marker but held third. THE LONGEST NIGHT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, dueled between rivals into and on the second turn, battled just off the rail into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and weakened late. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) bobbled some at the start, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NEVER EASY chased between horses then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. TAKEO between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail on the backstretch, put a head in front leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. CONTE CAVOUR four wide leaving the chute, stalked outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, dropped back and angled in on that turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Real Good Deal Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.91 44.62 1:10.28 1:23.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Lieutenant Dan
|120
|1
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–3
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|4
|Oliver
|118
|4
|3
|4–1
|4–½
|3–6
|2–nk
|Mn Garcia
|26.40
|2
|Cruel Intention
|118
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–13
|Talamo
|0.70
|5
|Posterize
|120
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–3½
|4–4½
|Prat
|6.70
|3
|Prodigal Son
|120
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Gutierrez
|6.70
|1
|LIEUTENANT DAN
|6.40
|4.00
|2.20
|4
|OLIVER
|14.40
|3.20
|2
|CRUEL INTENTION
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$43.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$40.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$72.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$48.95
Winner–Lieutenant Dan B.g.3 by Grazen out of Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $336,046 Daily Double Pool $33,855 Exacta Pool $120,846 Quinella Pool $9,679 Trifecta Pool $91,922. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $19.30. Pick Three Pool $70,813.
LIEUTENANT DAN drifted out early and dueled inside a rival but off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, fought back in the stretch, gained the lead and inched away under urging past the eighth pole and won clear. OLIVER stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. CRUEL INTENTION had good early speed and dueled outside the winner, angled in alongside that one on the turn and in the stretch, was not a match in the final furlong and lost second late. POSTERIZE stalked three deep then outside the runner-up on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. PRODIGAL SON angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 48.48 1:13.59 1:36.61 1:42.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Hackberry
|120
|5
|2
|4–2½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–½
|Mn Garcia
|1.00
|7
|Farquhar
|113
|6
|5
|6–1
|7–1
|7–½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|Velez
|7.70
|1
|Still in the Game
|120
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|9.30
|8
|Ghost Street
|120
|7
|6
|5–3
|5–½
|5–hd
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.90
|5
|Speakerofthehouse
|120
|4
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|Talamo
|13.00
|2
|Afleeting Life
|120
|2
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–1½
|6–nk
|Pedroza
|47.10
|3
|Volubile
|120
|3
|8
|7–1
|6–½
|6–1
|7–1
|7–3¼
|Blanc
|19.10
|9
|Music to My Ears
|120
|8
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|5–½
|8
|Gryder
|6.20
|6
|HACKBERRY
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|7
|FARQUHAR
|5.60
|3.60
|1
|STILL IN THE GAME
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$15.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$9.70
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-8)
|$23.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1)
|$29.40
Winner–Hackberry Dbb.c.3 by English Channel out of Southern Dynamo, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $405,041 Daily Double Pool $47,640 Exacta Pool $202,366 Quinella Pool $12,246 Superfecta Pool $81,081 Trifecta Pool $151,031. Scratched–General McCarthy.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $20.20. Pick Three Pool $36,681.
HACKBERRY stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, battled outside the pacesetter in the drive, gained a slim advantage under urging in late stretch and held between foes on the line. FARQUHAR chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly three deep on the wire. STILL IN THE GAME sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back from the fence through the drive and continued gamely to the end. GHOST STREET four wide in the chute, angled in and chased just off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, angled in some in the stretch and finished with interest. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. AFLEETING LIFE pulled his way along inside, saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, continued inside and lacked the needed late kick. VOLUBILE hopped some in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail into the second turn, was in a bit tight leaving that turn, came out in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. MUSIC TO MY EARS four wide leaving the chute, angled in and pulled while stalking the early pace outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter to press the pace on the backstretch and between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.93 46.48 1:12.13 1:18.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Don'tteasethetiger
|120
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Maldonado
|1.60
|5
|Fait Accompli
|120
|5
|8
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–4¼
|Pereira
|16.50
|9
|Calder Vale
|120
|9
|4
|4–½
|3–1
|3–3
|3–½
|Payeras
|51.70
|2
|Midnight Bandit
|124
|2
|9
|9–6
|9–12
|7–hd
|4–2½
|Pedroza
|14.30
|10
|My Way Out
|120
|10
|7
|5–hd
|5–2½
|4–1
|5–hd
|Fuentes
|3.60
|8
|Golden Image
|120
|8
|6
|7–1½
|6–hd
|5–1½
|6–1½
|Roman
|9.00
|1
|Lorelei's Warrior
|113
|1
|1
|6–½
|7–2
|8–4½
|7–4¾
|Velez
|32.10
|4
|Cross Town
|120
|4
|3
|2–½
|4–½
|6–½
|8–1¾
|Prat
|2.50
|3
|Champion Deputy
|120
|3
|5
|8–4½
|8–1
|9–6
|9–½
|Flores
|29.90
|7
|Artcrilic
|113
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Diaz, Jr.
|66.90
|6
|DON'TTEASETHETIGER
|5.20
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|FAIT ACCOMPLI
|13.60
|8.40
|9
|CALDER VALE
|13.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$34.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$56.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-9-2)
|$511.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-9)
|$388.75
Winner–Don'tteasethetiger B.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of My Cinsation, by Cindago. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Edward J. Brown (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable, Billow, Hacker, Homme, Kaufman, Kwan, Lawrence, Levine, Ng, Rahemtulla, R. Mutuel Pool $410,936 Daily Double Pool $39,365 Exacta Pool $213,672 Quinella Pool $16,798 Superfecta Pool $96,583 Trifecta Pool $165,859. Claimed–Lorelei's Warrior by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-6) paid $10.25. Pick Three Pool $70,157. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-4/6-6) 4 correct paid $68.35. Pick Four Pool $176,917. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3-3-1-4/6-6) 5 correct paid $150.30. Pick Five Pool $732,226.
DON'TTEASETHETIGER had speed between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside a rival, inched away just off the fence on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch, drifted in a bit and held gamely under some urging. FAIT ACCOMPLI tugged between horses then pressed or stalked between foes, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. CALDER VALE stalked four wide then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MIDNIGHT BANDIT broke in and a bit slowly and was crowded, settled toward the inside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was for the show. MY WAY OUT five wide early, stalked four wide then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed response. GOLDEN IMAGE chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and did not rally. LORELEI'S WARRIOR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. CROSS TOWN angled in and pressed the pace inside, fell back and stalked on the turn and also weakened, then drifted out while being eased up late but walked off. CHAMPION DEPUTY saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out late and lacked a response in the drive. ARTCRILIC broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and failed to menace.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.45 45.92 58.15 1:10.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Fashionably Fast
|122
|9
|1
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–5¾
|Pereira
|2.00
|6
|Clem Labine
|118
|5
|8
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–1
|2–½
|Cedillo
|11.80
|4
|Tristram Speaker
|122
|3
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|5.00
|2
|Mr. Brownstone
|118
|2
|9
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|Gryder
|12.70
|5
|Perfect Wager
|122
|4
|6
|9
|9
|7–hd
|5–hd
|Desormeaux
|3.40
|1
|Boy Howdy
|124
|1
|7
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|6–1¼
|Pedroza
|31.10
|8
|Wild Bean
|118
|7
|4
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–1
|Bejarano
|10.10
|9
|Policy
|118
|8
|2
|8–1
|7–½
|8–1½
|8–1¼
|Fuentes
|6.20
|7
|Rick's Dream
|122
|6
|3
|7–1½
|8–hd
|9
|9
|Flores
|15.00
|10
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|6.00
|4.00
|3.00
|6
|CLEM LABINE
|9.00
|5.80
|4
|TRISTRAM SPEAKER
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$28.90
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$27.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-4-2)
|$162.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-4)
|$113.95
Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc., Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A.. Mutuel Pool $509,808 Daily Double Pool $48,702 Exacta Pool $258,531 Quinella Pool $18,517 Superfecta Pool $101,151 Trifecta Pool $172,802. Scratched–Ishi.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-10) paid $10.85. Pick Three Pool $69,415.
FASHIONABLY FAST had good early speed and dueled four wide, took a short lead three deep a quarter mile out, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under a moderate hand ride and a long hold late. CLEM LABINE was a step slow and a bit awkwardly into stride, went up between horses then stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. TRISTRAM SPEAKER dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted in some in the final furlong and was edged late for second. MR. BROWNSTONE broke in and bumped a rival, pulled his way along inside and was in a tight off heels a half mile out, came out for room into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PERFECT WAGER angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came out a bit past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. BOY HOWDY bumped at the start, was sent along inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. WILD BEAN dueled three deep between horses, fell back some leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. POLICY chased outside, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. RICK'S DREAM stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail leaving the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.10 45.44 1:09.72 1:21.92 1:34.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Great Return
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|3
|An Eddie Surprise
|124
|3
|8
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|2–2¼
|Gutierrez
|10.70
|9
|Salsa Bella
|122
|9
|9
|10
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|3–1¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|8.40
|5
|Vibrance
|118
|5
|10
|7–½
|7–1
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|Fuentes
|9.10
|4
|Moonless Sky
|124
|4
|3
|8–3
|8–3½
|7–1
|9–3
|5–hd
|Pereira
|16.40
|2
|True To Herself
|124
|2
|6
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|6–½
|Prat
|3.60
|6
|Invincibella
|118
|6
|2
|5–1
|6–½
|5–1
|6–½
|7–1¾
|Cedillo
|55.60
|8
|Pacific Strike
|122
|8
|7
|9–1½
|9–hd
|8–hd
|7–1
|8–2¼
|Blanc
|49.60
|7
|Velvet Queen
|118
|7
|4
|2–2½
|1–1
|2–1½
|4–1½
|9–8½
|Franco
|2.90
|10
|Mongolian Window
|122
|10
|5
|4–½
|5–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Bejarano
|11.90
|1
|GREAT RETURN
|7.80
|5.20
|3.80
|3
|AN EDDIE SURPRISE
|8.80
|5.00
|9
|SALSA BELLA (FR)
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1)
|$27.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$35.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$73.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-9-5)
|$164.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-9)
|$129.10
Winner–Great Return B.f.4 by Exchange Rate out of Bright Magic, by Prized. Bred by Bo Hirsch, L.L.C. (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $556,160 Daily Double Pool $56,995 Exacta Pool $281,002 Quinella Pool $26,627 Superfecta Pool $130,090 Trifecta Pool $209,873. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-10-1) paid $18.15. Pick Three Pool $62,769.
GREAT RETURN dueled inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside a rival on the second turn, gained the advantage leaving that turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and held. AN EDDIE SURPRISE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and continued willingly toward the inside. SALSA BELLA (FR) four wide early, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and gained the show. VIBRANCE broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOONLESS SKY between horses early, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. TRUE TO HERSELF (IRE) stalked inside then off the rail, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INVINCIBELLA (GB) chased between horses, steadied briefly in a bit tight past the quarter pole and did not rally. PACIFIC STRIKE angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in late stretch and also lacked a rally. VELVET QUEEN dueled outside the winner then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, battled inside that one on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. MONGOLIAN WINDOW chased three deep then a bit off the rail, went between horses into and leaving the second turn and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Bing Crosby Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.16 57.31 1:09.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Cistron
|121
|2
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|Espinoza
|4.80
|2
|Desert Law
|119
|1
|1
|4–2½
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Bejarano
|5.30
|8
|Jalen Journey
|119
|7
|6
|5–1
|5–2½
|3–1½
|3–2½
|Smith
|4.80
|5
|Air Strike
|121
|4
|7
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|4–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|10.60
|4
|Line Judge
|119
|3
|3
|6–1½
|7
|7
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|6.90
|7
|Recruiting Ready
|119
|6
|2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–2¼
|Prat
|1.70
|6
|Chief Cicatriz
|119
|5
|5
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–1½
|7
|Fuentes
|7.50
|3
|CISTRON
|11.60
|6.20
|4.20
|2
|DESERT LAW
|6.00
|4.00
|8
|JALEN JOURNEY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$46.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$43.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$45.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-8-5)
|$91.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-8)
|$111.10
Winner–Cistron B.h.5 by The Factor out of Major Allie, by Officer. Bred by St. George Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $711,730 Daily Double Pool $88,945 Exacta Pool $307,225 Quinella Pool $15,465 Superfecta Pool $111,959 Trifecta Pool $190,198. Scratched–Calexman.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-3) paid $46.65. Pick Three Pool $73,664.
CISTRON had speed between horses then dueled inside rivals but a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn and held on gamely under urging. DESERT LAW pressed the early pace inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and went on willingly late. JALEN JOURNEY chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. AIR STRIKE a bit crowded at the start, chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LINE JUDGE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. RECRUITING READY pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the backstretch, stalked three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CHIEF CICATRIZ broke inward, had speed between horses to press the pace, stalked between rivals on the turn and weakened in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.43 48.48 1:13.09 1:25.26 1:37.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|A Thousand Dreams
|120
|6
|3
|2–2
|2–1
|2–½
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|2.30
|5
|Antigone
|120
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|4–4
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|1
|Text Dont Call
|120
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|3–2¾
|Cedillo
|19.20
|6
|French Rose
|120
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|4–1½
|Desormeaux
|3.30
|4
|Augure
|113
|3
|7
|6–hd
|7–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|5–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|21.50
|9
|Lakaya
|120
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|6–½
|Roman
|20.50
|3
|Dolci
|120
|2
|6
|7–6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–3
|Fuentes
|4.20
|8
|Billy K
|113
|7
|2
|5–1½
|6–1
|7–½
|8
|8
|Velez
|34.40
|7
|A THOUSAND DREAMS
|6.60
|3.40
|3.20
|5
|ANTIGONE
|3.80
|3.20
|1
|TEXT DONT CALL
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$54.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$11.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$13.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-6)
|$29.65
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-6-4)
|$1,502.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$42.75
Winner–A Thousand Dreams Ch.f.2 by Carpe Diem out of Millennia, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Brinker Hill Farm, Inc. (IL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Keh, Steven, Knight, Scott and Rubin, Barry H.. Mutuel Pool $442,677 Daily Double Pool $140,524 Exacta Pool $190,160 Quinella Pool $13,855 Superfecta Pool $97,271 Super High Five Pool $33,471 Trifecta Pool $140,379. Scratched–Imprint, Olive You More, Unwritten.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-7) paid $36.75. Pick Three Pool $187,426. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/10-1-3-2/7/10/11) 4 correct paid $142.00. Pick Four Pool $757,433. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3/10-1-3-2/7/10/11) 5 correct paid $488.50. Pick Five Pool $576,870. $2 Pick Six (4/6-6-3/10-1-3-2/7/10/11) 5 out of 6 paid $17.00. $2 Pick Six (4/6-6-3/10-1-3-2/7/10/11) 6 correct paid $1,052.00. Pick Six Pool $137,392. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4/6-6-3/10-1-3-2/7/10/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $190,961. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $964.70. Place Pick All Pool $33,524.
A THOUSAND DREAMS angled in and dueled outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. ANTIGONE angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight between foes midway on the backstretch, continued just off the rail on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and edged a rival late for the place. TEXT DONT CALL came off the rail into the first turn to stalk the pace, bid three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final furlong and was edged late for second. FRENCH ROSE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AUGURE broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, went up four wide into the second turn, continued three deep on that turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAKAYA broke slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DOLCI a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BILLY K three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, went up three wide between horses into the second turn, angled in alongside a foe leaving that turn and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$2,502,223
|Inter-Track
|7,362
|$4,326,905
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,267,820
|TOTAL
|7,362
|$15,096,948
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, July 28.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 10th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucia's Design
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|2
|Cherokee Maiden
|Mike Smith
|120
|Dan Ward
|4-1
|3
|Nora's Joy
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|4
|Majestic Gigi
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|5
|Tacocat
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|6
|Immediate Impact
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Red Clem
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Steve M. Sherman
|8-1
|2
|On Raglan Road
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Isidro Tamayo
|8-1
|3
|Mobou
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|4
|Shadrack
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Tim McCanna
|6-1
|5
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-1
|6
|Rinse and Repeat
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|7
|Appreciated
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Rafael Becerra
|15-1
|8
|Wound Tight
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dukes Up
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|2
|Deal With It Dude
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|3
|Meistermind
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Dueling
|Mike Smith
|119
|Dan Ward
|3-1
|5
|Major Cabbie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|William Spawr
|6-1
|7
|Kylemore
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|8
|Jamminwithbrandon
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Conquest Cobra
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Italiano
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|9-2
|32,000
|3
|Very Very Stella
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|32,000
|4
|Sweet River Baines
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|10-1
|32,000
|5
|Top Brass
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|32,000
|6
|Buckys Pick
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|32,000
|7
|Spokane Eagle
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|32,000
|8
|Quality Line
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|32,000
|9
|Sightforsoreeyes
|Jorge Velez
|113
|William Delia
|8-1
|32,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mike Operator
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Saddle Bar
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|40,000
|3
|Belden Avenue
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Red Valor
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|High Five
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|Babael
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|40,000
|7
|Fortnite Dance
|Evin Roman
|118
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|35,000
|8
|Reedley
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|40,000
|9
|Dinesen
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|111
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|35,000
|10
|Mutineer
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|40,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|War Beast
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|2
|Cool Runnings
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|3
|Hit the Road
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|4
|Governance
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|9-2
|5
|Rip City
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Olive You More
|Victor Espinoza
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|7
|Restoring Dreams
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|8
|Gorky Park
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|9
|The Stiff
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|10
|Railsplitter
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Clement L. Hirsch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|La Force
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|3-1
|2
|Just a Smidge
|Martin Garcia
|119
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|3
|Secret Spice
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|4
|Ollie's Candy
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|5
|Paradise Woods
|Mike Smith
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-5
|6
|Queen Bee to You
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|7
|Spring in the Wind
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Scattering Mink
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|2
|Objective
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|3
|La Shirimp
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|4
|Catch the Eye
|Martin Garcia
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|5
|Desert Oasis
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|6
|Surface
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|7
|Unicorn
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|8
|Haughty Girl
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|9
|Zest
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|10
|Mo Me Mo My
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|11
|Bodhicitta
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|The Nightingale
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|13
|Miss Bigly
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1