Racing! Favorite stewards’ ruling of the year

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, July 28. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.21 46.00 58.20 1:04.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Immediate Impact 120 5 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–5½ 1–6¾ Van Dyke 0.40 3 Nora's Joy 113 2 2 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ Diaz, Jr. 2.70 5 Tacocat 120 4 3 4–3 4–5 3–6 3–4¾ Bejarano 12.80 2 Cherokee Maiden 120 1 4 5 5 4–2½ 4–15½ Smith 6.00 4 Majestic Gigi 120 3 5 1–1 3–1½ 5 5 Flores 35.60

6 IMMEDIATE IMPACT 2.80 2.20 2.10 3 NORA'S JOY 3.00 2.10 5 TACOCAT 2.60

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $2.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2) $1.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $4.05

Winner–Immediate Impact B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Bubbler, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Clearsky Farms (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Clearview Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $259,659 Exacta Pool $79,342 Quinella Pool $3,926 Superfecta Pool $34,085 Trifecta Pool $58,662. Scratched–Lucia's Design.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT broke out a bit but on top, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the turn to gain the advantage, inched away and came in some entering the stretch, found the rail in the drive and drew off under a left handed tap of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling. NORA'S JOY stalked just off the inside, bid between horses on the turn, continued a bit off the rail, was not a match for the winner in the stretch but clearly second best. TACOCAT chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a strong closing punch. CHEROKEE MAIDEN broke in slightly and a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn, swung out into the stretch and was not a threat. MAJESTIC GIGI broke slowly, moved up quickly between horses then inched away and set the pace inside, dueled briefly on the turn, dropped back inside leaving the bend and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.45 46.49 1:10.76 1:22.68 1:34.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Wound Tight 122 8 6 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1 1–1¾ Bejarano 1.90 5 Push Through 122 5 8 6–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 2–½ Gutierrez 5.50 2 On Raglan Road 122 2 3 3–1 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ Cedillo 5.40 7 Appreciated 118 7 2 4–1 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1 4–1¼ Gryder 16.40 6 Rinse and Repeat 122 6 7 7–1½ 5–1 5–hd 6–hd 5–ns Desormeaux 5.80 1 Red Clem 118 1 1 8 8 8 8 6–ns Van Dyke 16.50 4 Shadrack 119 4 5 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ 7–1 Pereira 4.40 3 Mobou 118 3 4 5–1 7–2 7–hd 7–½ 8 Espinoza 9.30

8 WOUND TIGHT 5.80 4.20 3.20 5 PUSH THROUGH 5.40 3.60 2 ON RAGLAN ROAD 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $21.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $28.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-7) $110.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2) $59.30

Winner–Wound Tight B.g.4 by Coil out of Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Matt Nelson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Matt Nelson. Mutuel Pool $382,972 Daily Double Pool $65,791 Exacta Pool $206,167 Quinella Pool $18,044 Superfecta Pool $74,797 Trifecta Pool $127,062. Scratched–none.

WOUND TIGHT four wide early, stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best under urging. PUSH THROUGH angled in early then came off the rail on the first turn, was in a bit tight into the backstretch, chased between horses, waited a bit off heels leaving the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch and gained the place late. ON RAGLAN ROAD saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and was edged for second. APPRECIATED angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged for the show. RINSE AND REPEAT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. RED CLEM saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHADRACK had speed between foes then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. MOBOU bobbled at the start, angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.05 47.15 1:11.97 1:24.50 1:37.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Major Cabbie 122 5 3 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ 1–4 1–5¼ Van Dyke 3.10 4 Dueling 119 4 1 3–½ 4–1 3–1 2–2½ 2–2¼ Smith 2.10 1 Dukes Up 122 1 2 7–3 3–hd 4–3½ 4–4 3–½ Desormeaux 18.10 8 Jamminwithbrandon 122 8 6 8 8 8 5–2 4–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 7.30 7 Kylemore 122 7 8 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 3–½ 5–7¼ Cedillo 3.10 2 Deal With It Dude 122 2 4 5–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 7–3 6–3¾ Puglisi 32.10 6 Swamp Souffle 119 6 7 6–1 7–2 5–hd 6–½ 7–3¾ Franco 10.30 3 Meistermind 122 3 5 4–1 6–1 7–hd 8 8 Mn Garcia 10.30

5 MAJOR CABBIE 8.20 4.00 3.20 4 DUELING 3.20 2.60 1 DUKES UP 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $45.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $12.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-8) $32.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $38.65

Winner–Major Cabbie B.c.4 by Into Mischief out of Love Catcher, by Pine Bluff. Bred by Cloyce C. Clark Jr. (LA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sareen Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $380,804 Daily Double Pool $40,109 Exacta Pool $183,034 Quinella Pool $11,728 Superfecta Pool $72,028 Trifecta Pool $117,040. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $16.20. Pick Three Pool $83,477.

MAJOR CABBIE had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to take the lead a quarter mile out, inched clear into the stretch, found the rail in the drive and drew off under some left handed urging and good handling. DUELING stalked off the rail or outside a rival, was three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in some leaving the second turn and bested the others. DUKES UP chased inside then went between foes on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. JAMMINWITHBRANDON wide early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. KYLEMORE a step slow to begin, had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled inside the winner on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. DEAL WITH IT DUDE saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. SWAMP SOUFFLE four wide on the first turn, chased outside, angled in some on the second turn and weakened. MEISTERMIND chased three deep on the first turn then outside on the backstretch, fell back some on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.81 45.58 1:10.14 1:16.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Spokane Eagle 120 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–2¾ Delgadillo 1.20 8 Quality Line 120 7 4 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 2–1¼ Fuentes 22.00 2 Italiano 122 2 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–hd Maldonado 4.30 3 Very Very Stella 120 3 7 6–2 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1¾ Mn Garcia 5.20 5 Top Brass 120 4 8 8 7–1½ 6–hd 5–nk Talamo 10.80 9 Sightforsoreeyes 113 8 5 4–1 5–1 5–1 6–1¾ Velez 8.50 6 Buckys Pick 122 5 1 5–hd 6–1½ 7–5 7–5¼ Cedillo 7.60 1 Conquest Cobra 120 1 6 7–½ 8 8 8 Bejarano 23.20

7 SPOKANE EAGLE 4.40 2.80 2.40 8 QUALITY LINE 11.00 4.80 2 ITALIANO 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $24.90 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $27.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-3) $45.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-2) $53.05

Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.5 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $330,355 Daily Double Pool $38,384 Exacta Pool $186,817 Quinella Pool $9,437 Superfecta Pool $77,179 Trifecta Pool $129,489. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by JR Racing, Inc., Mayo, Tom, Exelby, Randy and VA Racing Stable. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Italiano by Branch, William, Catone, Rich, Hogan, Wendy and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–Sweet River Baines. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-7) paid $22.35. Pick Three Pool $43,017.

SPOKANE EAGLE had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted out late and proved best. QUALITY LINE prompted the pace three deep between horses, stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in some nearing the stretch and gained the place. ITALIANO went up inside to press the pace, dueled along the rail into and on the turn, came off the inside in midstretch and just held third outside a rival late. VERY VERY STELLA stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled to the fence in midstretch and was edged for the show. TOP BRASS bobbled in a slow start as the ground broke out behind, went up outside a rival to chase the pace, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIGHTFORSOREEYES pressed the pace four wide then stalked four wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. BUCKYS PICK stalked outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, continued just off the rail on the turn and also weakened. CONQUEST COBRA saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.33 45.88 58.14 1:10.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Reedley 120 8 5 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Mn Garcia 1.30 10 Mutineer 113 10 1 6–2 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–5¼ Velez 2.70 5 High Five 120 5 4 4–hd 2–1 3–3½ 3–1 Arroyo, Jr. 34.90 3 Belden Avenue 124 3 9 10 8–hd 6–hd 4–3¼ Gryder 13.60 6 Babael 120 6 6 7–1½ 7–2½ 5–½ 5–ns Talamo 7.20 4 Red Valor 120 4 8 3–1 5–2 4–2 6–hd Delgadillo 44.00 9 Dinesen 111 9 3 9–1 9–½ 9–1½ 7–¾ Diaz, Jr. 28.00 1 Mike Operator 120 1 7 5–1½ 6–½ 7–1 8–1¼ Fuentes 32.50 7 Fortnite Dance 118 7 2 8–hd 10 10 9–4¾ Roman 46.40 2 Saddle Bar 120 2 10 2–hd 4–½ 8–hd 10 Cedillo 4.90

8 REEDLEY 4.60 2.80 2.40 10 MUTINEER 3.20 2.60 5 HIGH FIVE 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $6.20 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-5-3) $55.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-5) $43.45

Winner–Reedley B.c.3 by Paynter out of Elusive Horizon, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $412,423 Daily Double Pool $53,027 Exacta Pool $230,769 Quinella Pool $13,570 Superfecta Pool $107,284 Trifecta Pool $163,537. Claimed–Reedley by Cannon, Robert T. and Goodwin, Tim. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-8) paid $12.05. Pick Three Pool $58,399. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-5-4/7-8) 4 correct paid $84.30. Pick Four Pool $210,573. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/6-8-5-4/7-8) 5 correct paid $166.60. Pick Five Pool $677,968.

REEDLEY had good early speed and set a pressured pace three deep, inched away off the rail on the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. MUTINEER chased off the rail then three wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. HIGH FIVE had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and held third. BELDEN AVENUE angled in on the backstretch and chased inside, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. BABAEL between horses early, chased off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. RED VALOR pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail or outside a rival and weakened in the stretch. DINESEN settled outside then three deep chasing the pace, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MIKE OPERATOR saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and weakened. FORTNITE DANCE allowed to settled off the pace, chased between horses to the stretch and was not a threat. SADDLE BAR bobbled some at the start, went up between horses then pressed the pace inside, fell back on the turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.78 47.86 1:13.08 1:25.32 1:37.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hit the Road 120 3 9 7–hd 8–1 7–hd 6–4 1–1¼ Talamo 9.40 2 Cool Runnings 120 2 7 8–1 7–1 6–1½ 3–1½ 2–1½ Desormeaux 6.60 4 Governance 120 4 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 3–ns Arroyo, Jr. 10.10 10 Railsplitter 120 10 5 5–hd 5–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–3¼ Bejarano 1.50 1 War Beast 120 1 6 6–2½ 6–1 5–hd 4–½ 5–4¼ Van Dyke 3.80 6 Olive You More 117 6 8 9–5 9–1½ 9–hd 9–1½ 6–nk Espinoza 10.50 9 The Stiff 120 9 10 10 10 10 8–hd 7–2¼ Puglisi 77.90 7 Restoring Dreams 120 7 1 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 5–½ 8–2¼ Gryder 32.00 5 Rip City 120 5 4 2–1 2–½ 4–1 7–½ 9–ns Franco 8.70 8 Gorky Park 120 8 3 4–1½ 4–1 8–1½ 10 10 Cedillo 37.00

3 HIT THE ROAD 20.80 8.80 5.60 2 COOL RUNNINGS 7.20 4.80 4 GOVERNANCE 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $75.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $64.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-10) $175.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $259.25

Winner–Hit the Road B.c.2 by More Than Ready out of Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Taste of Victory Stables and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $401,323 Daily Double Pool $45,293 Exacta Pool $197,436 Quinella Pool $13,452 Superfecta Pool $104,425 Trifecta Pool $141,008. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-3) paid $22.65. Pick Three Pool $58,032.

HIT THE ROAD saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn three deep into the stretch, came out again in upper stretch, rallied under left handed urging to go by foes four wide in deep stretch and was under steady handling late. COOL RUNNINGS chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, put a head in front in deep stretch but could not match the winner late. GOVERNANCE had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched a way again leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back in the final furlong and just held third. RAILSPLITTER four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and was narrowly edged for the show. WAR BEAST chased inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. OLIVE YOU MORE three deep into the first turn, settled outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. THE STIFF hesitated to be away slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked thee needed rally. RESTORING DREAMS had speed between horses then angled in and stalked the pace inside to the stretch and weakened. RIP CITY also had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival, bid between horses on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and also weakened in the drive. GORKY PARK three deep between rivals early, stalked three wide then outside a foe, bid on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Clement L. Hirsch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 46.68 1:11.32 1:37.65 1:44.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ollie's Candy 119 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–3 2–4 1–hd Desormeaux 4.00 3 Secret Spice 123 2 3 3–hd 3–1 2–½ 1–hd 2–5¼ Prat 1.30 1 La Force 121 1 2 6 6 6 4–4 3–2½ Van Dyke 7.10 5 Paradise Woods 121 4 6 5–2½ 5–3 3–3½ 3–3 4–6 Smith 1.70 7 Spring in the Wind 119 6 5 4–½ 4–1½ 5–2 5–7 5–13¾ Bejarano 29.80 6 Queen Bee to You 119 5 4 2–1½ 2–3 4–hd 6 6 Fuentes 18.00

4 OLLIE'S CANDY 10.00 4.00 3.60 3 SECRET SPICE 2.80 2.20 1 LA FORCE (GER) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $102.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $15.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-5) $8.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $23.25

Winner–Ollie's Candy Dbb.f.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Afternoon Stroll, by Stroll. Bred by Paul Eggert & Karen Eggert (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Eggert, Paul and Eggert, Karen. Mutuel Pool $562,410 Daily Double Pool $65,152 Exacta Pool $216,156 Quinella Pool $14,868 Superfecta Pool $97,726 Trifecta Pool $165,208. Scratched–Just a Smidge. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-4) paid $105.80. Pick Three Pool $46,451.

OLLIE'S CANDY had speed between horses then dueled off the rail, drifted out a bit into the second turn, kicked clear and angled in just off the fence, responded when headed in the stretch, drifted out under left handed urging in the final furlong then gamely prevailed under right handed pressure late. SECRET SPICE bobbled at the start, angled in on the first turn then came off the rail to stalk the pace, advanced outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside the winner to put a head in front in midstretch, also drifted out some late and was outgamed. LA FORCE (GER) saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in midstretch and went around a rival in deep stretch to pick up the show. PARADISE WOODS a step slow to begin, went between horses early then chased just off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response. SPRING IN THE WIND also a step slow into stride, stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. QUEEN BEE TO YOU had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.58 47.75 1:11.93 1:35.97 1:42.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Desert Oasis 124 5 6 6–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Bejarano 3.40 7 Unicorn 120 7 3 4–½ 5–hd 7–½ 5–hd 2–½ Espinoza 2.40 10 Mo Me Mo My 120 9 1 2–1 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1 3–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 36.60 4 Catch the Eye 120 4 9 8–½ 8–1 5–hd 4–½ 4–1½ Mn Garcia 6.80 2 Objective 120 2 4 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2 5–1¼ Cedillo 9.70 8 Haughty Girl 113 8 8 9–1½ 9–1 8–1 10 6–ns Diaz, Jr. 30.40 11 Bodhicitta 120 10 10 10 10 10 7–1 7–ns Gutierrez 13.00 3 La Shirimp 120 3 2 3–1½ 6–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 8–ns Van Dyke 7.30 1 Scattering Mink 124 1 7 5–1 7–½ 9–hd 8–½ 9–2½ Talamo 7.60 6 Surface 120 6 5 7–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 9–1 10 Fuentes 11.80

5 DESERT OASIS (GB) 8.80 3.80 3.60 7 UNICORN 3.80 2.80 10 MO ME MO MY 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $48.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $16.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $18.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-10-4) $255.30 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-10-4-2) $8,788.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-10) $223.40

Winner–Desert Oasis (GB) B.f.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Shumoos, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Aislabie Bloodstock Ltd (GB). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Al Shira'aa Farms S. A. R. L.. Mutuel Pool $560,966 Daily Double Pool $224,325 Exacta Pool $349,338 Quinella Pool $24,320 Superfecta Pool $168,439 Super High Five Pool $34,550 Trifecta Pool $270,803. Scratched–Miss Bigly, The Nightingale, Zest. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $166.15. Pick Three Pool $220,048. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-3-4-5) 4 correct paid $467.40. Pick Four Pool $596,427. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/7-8-3-4-5) 5 correct paid $1,253.00. Pick Five Pool $484,389. $2 Pick Six (5-4/7-8-3-4-5) 6 correct paid $12,216.20. Pick Six Pool $160,067. $2 Pick Six (5-4/7-8-3-4-5) 5 out of 6 paid $90.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-4/7-8-3-4-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $209,286. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $173.00. Place Pick All Pool $40,388.

DESERT OASIS (GB) came out into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under some left handed urging and held. UNICORN pulled between horses and was in tight on the first turn, chased between foes, split rivals in the stretch and got up for second toward the inside. MO ME MO MY had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, angled in leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. CATCH THE EYE squeezed at the start, angled in then came off the rail on the backstretch, went three deep into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. OBJECTIVE sped to the early lead inside, inched away and set the pace along the rail, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. HAUGHTY GIRL chased four wide then three deep, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BODHICITTA (GB) broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, awaited room leaving the second turn, continued inside and was in tight off heels in deep stretch. LA SHIRIMP pulled between horses and steadied on the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and did not rally. SCATTERING MINK chased inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SURFACE broke in and was squeezed some at the break, was fanned out into the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.