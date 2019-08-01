Racing! Rick Hammerle lands at Kentucky Downs

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 1. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 12th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.27 46.53 1:11.87 1:18.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Vander Kelen 123 4 6 5–3 4–1 1–hd 1–¾ Cedillo 0.90 6 Union Rebel 123 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–2½ 2–2¾ Fuentes 11.50 5 An Ocala Ten 123 5 4 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 3–¾ Roman 4.90 3 Smokin B 123 3 7 7–½ 7–1½ 6–2 4–¾ Pedroza 13.30 2 Taste's Legend 123 2 5 6–hd 8 7–2 5–¾ Pereira 21.00 8 Famous Rock Star 123 8 2 3–1 3–1½ 4–½ 6–hd Franco 19.60 1 My Friend Tony 116 1 3 4–1½ 5–1½ 5–2 7–21 Velez 5.40 7 Satori 123 7 8 8 6–1½ 8 8 Gryder 9.50

4 VANDER KELEN 3.80 2.60 2.20 6 UNION REBEL 8.00 4.20 5 AN OCALA TEN 3.60

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $13.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-3) $23.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $26.30

Winner–Vander Kelen B.g.4 by New Year's Day out of Ministrel Lisa, by Vindication. Bred by Fairlawn Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: William Branch. Mutuel Pool $202,706 Exacta Pool $122,355 Quinella Pool $5,525 Superfecta Pool $54,602 Trifecta Pool $78,776. Scratched–none.

VANDER KELEN chased off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and proved best under urging. UNION REBEL had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch then inside the winner and continued willingly to the end. AN OCALA TEN bobbled some at the break, was between horses early then dueled inside, also fought back past midstretch then held third. SMOKIN B in tight between rivals early chased off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. TASTE'S LEGEND settled just off the rail then briefly between horses on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FAMOUS ROCK STAR broke out a bit, was four wide early then pressed the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MY FRIEND TONY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. SATORI leaned back, broke in the air then stumbled to be away behind the field, angled in and pulled his way along just off the inside on the backstretch and turn and gave way in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.27 44.95 56.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rocky Policy 120 4 5 4–2½ 3–1 2–½ 1–1¾ Talamo 1.60 6 Point Hope 120 5 2 6–1 6–4 6–5 2–½ Van Dyke 7.60 2 G Q Covergirl 120 2 3 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–nk Maldonado 1.20 1 Swirling 113 1 7 5–1½ 5–3 4–hd 4–2¼ Velez 7.50 3 South Boot Shirley 120 3 6 2–hd 2–hd 3–1 5–½ Bejarano 13.60 8 Holy Mosey 118 6 1 7 7 7 6–1¼ Pedroza 56.00 9 Tizanillusion 120 7 4 3–2 4–2 5–1 7 Pena 28.00

4 ROCKY POLICY 5.20 3.40 2.20 6 POINT HOPE (IRE) 5.80 2.80 2 G Q COVERGIRL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $14.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $8.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $14.80

Winner–Rocky Policy Dbb.m.7 by Rock Slide out of Smart Policy, by Smart Strike. Bred by Shamrock Farm (MD). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Del Mar Summer Racing Club LLC, Arnason, Barry, Cavalli, John and Homme, Eric. Mutuel Pool $251,499 Daily Double Pool $54,833 Exacta Pool $138,286 Quinella Pool $6,137 Superfecta Pool $61,796 Trifecta Pool $90,805. Claimed–Rocky Policy by Hess, Maria E. and Ostrager, Barry R. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Heaven Squared, Rebarules Again.

ROCKY POLICY chased a bit off the rail then stalked inside on the turn, waited for room into the stretch, came out and brushed a rival in midstretch, took the lead under urging outside a foe in deep stretch and won clear. POINT HOPE (IRE) settled just off the inside then along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out for room a sixteenth out and split horses late for the place. G Q COVERGIRL sent along inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and lost second late. SWIRLING a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY dueled between horses then stalked outside the winner leaving the turn, was brushed and pushed out a bit in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. HOLY MOSEY three deep early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIZANILLUSION pressed the pace three wide then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 47.06 1:12.98 1:26.88 1:41.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Scarlet 120 4 2 2–4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2¼ Bejarano 0.60 2 Crystal Lake 120 2 1 1–hd 2–1 3–3 3–4 2–2¼ Pereira 5.20 4 Song of the Night 120 3 4 3–3 3–4 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–2¼ Smith 2.00 1 Sunriser 124 1 3 4 4 4 4 4 Franco 9.70

6 SCARLET 3.20 2.20 2 CRYSTAL LAKE 2.80 4 SONG OF THE NIGHT

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $4.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-1) $0.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4) $3.60

Winner–Scarlet Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Lady Cerise, by Honor Grades. Bred by Martin L. Cherry (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC, Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $133,828 Daily Double Pool $20,508 Exacta Pool $57,990 Quinella Pool $3,932 Superfecta Pool $10,089 Trifecta Pool $25,720. Scratched–Full Eclipse, Loving Moment, Pink Scatillac. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $4.75. Pick Three Pool $62,247.

SCARLET prompted the pace outside a rival then took the lead on the backstretch and inched away a bit off the rail, fought back leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch then drifted in again in upper stretch, was bumped in midstretch, inched away again, drifted out some late despite right handed urging and won clear. CRYSTAL LAKE pulled her way to the front a bit off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, saved ground stalking the pace on the backstretch and second turn, came out for room in midstretch and was clearly second best. SONG OF THE NIGHT bobbled some behind at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival into the second turn, bid outside the winner leaving that turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, briefly put a head in front, drifted in and bumped the winner while fighting back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUNRISER settled off the pace inside, came off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.42 46.05 1:11.06 1:23.70 1:35.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Khairiya 121 7 1 6–hd 7–4 6–1 2–½ 1–1¼ Franco 1.30 8 Smiling Rose 119 8 9 7–3½ 6–hd 8–hd 8–½ 2–1 Gutierrez 21.90 9 Red Bunting 119 9 7 9 9 9 9 3–½ Talamo 23.40 1 Muthhila 119 1 2 1–hd 3–½ 4–hd 6–hd 4–½ Quinonez 13.00 5 Creative Romance 119 5 6 3–1 1–hd 2–½ 1–hd 5–nk Bejarano 12.60 3 Sophie Antoinette 119 3 5 4–½ 4–hd 5–½ 4–hd 6–¾ Cedillo 2.80 2 Social Graces 117 2 8 8–2 8–hd 7–hd 7–1 7–½ Fuentes 57.90 4 D'tatway 110 4 4 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 3–½ 8–3¼ Velez 20.90 6 Miss Flawless 119 6 3 5–1½ 5–1 3–1 5–hd 9 Van Dyke 3.90

7 KHAIRIYA 4.60 3.20 2.60 8 SMILING ROSE 13.80 8.80 9 RED BUNTING (IRE) 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $25.20 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $36.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-1) $180.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9) $194.40

Winner–Khairiya Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Palazzo Babe, by Rahy. Bred by Marbat, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $284,243 Daily Double Pool $21,979 Exacta Pool $149,831 Quinella Pool $7,201 Superfecta Pool $70,653 Trifecta Pool $104,931. Claimed–Sophie Antoinette by Abbondanza Racing LLC and Bernardi, Dario. Trainer: Anna Meah. Scratched–Gorgeous in Grey. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-7) paid $6.60. Pick Three Pool $32,391.

KHAIRIYA chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole, inched away under urging and held. SMILING ROSE broke a bit slowly, angled in outside a rival then chased inside, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled out leaving the second turn to be four wide into the stretch, came out and bumped a rival nearing midstretch and finished well. RED BUNTING (IRE) angled in and settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch, was bumped soundly nearing midstretch and also finished with interest to edge foes for the show. MUTHHILA (IRE) dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out in upper stretch, split foes in midstretch, continued between horses in deep stretch and was edged for third toward the inside. CREATIVE ROMANCE had speed outside then dueled three deep, continued alongside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and between foes leaving that bend and in the stretch and also was edged for a minor award. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE pulled her way along inside to stalk the pace, went between foes into and on the second turn, continued between horses through much of the stretch and was outfinished. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. D'TATWAY dueled between horses then inside into and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back toward the inside then between rivals in deep stretch and weakened late. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the second and third finishers but made no change when they ruled the bumping incident did not alter the original order of finish.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.45 46.40 59.16 1:05.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Time for Suzzie 120 8 3 8 7–2 2–½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 2.60 4 DQ–Naughty Tiger 122 4 4 1–2 1–2½ 1–2 2–nk Fuentes 1.30 7 Staythirstymyamigo 113 7 2 6–1 5–hd 3–1 3–¾ Velez 13.70 3 Miss Bennet 120 3 7 5–hd 6–½ 4–1 4–1¾ Puglisi 12.90 1 All Tea All Shade 113 1 8 7–hd 8 7–3 5–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 10.10 5 Time for Kisses 122 5 6 2–1 2–1½ 6–hd 6–2¼ Payeras 19.20 2 Bam Bams Lil River 120 2 1 3–hd 3–hd 5–½ 7–3 Espinoza 9.30 6 Hopscotchy 118 6 5 4–1 4–hd 8 8 Cedillo 7.70

8 TIME FOR SUZZIE 7.20 4.00 3.20 7 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 11.20 6.40 3 MISS BENNET 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $36.10 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $37.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-1) $166.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3) $165.75

Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Paradise Farms Corp., Featherston, Roger and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $278,786 Daily Double Pool $27,913 Exacta Pool $176,725 Quinella Pool $8,141 Superfecta Pool $78,253 Trifecta Pool $111,991. Claimed–Naughty Tiger by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Naughty Tiger–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 8th. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $8.30. Pick Three Pool $34,650. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8) 4 correct paid $24.45. Pick Four Pool $184,615. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8) 5 correct paid $64.95. Pick Five Pool $570,166.

TIME FOR SUZZIE bumped and pushed out at the break, settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in midstretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. NAUGHTY TIGER broke out onto a rival and bumped, dueled inside a foe then kicked clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, could not hold off the winner in deep stretch but edged a foe for second. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO bumped at the start, chased outside, went up four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for second. MISS BENNET broke out a bit, stalked between horses to the stretch, continued between rivals past midstretch and was outfinished. ALL TEA ALL SHADE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. TIME FOR KISSES bumped between horses at the break, dueled outside the runner-up then stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the drive and also weakened. HOPSCOTCHY bumped between rivals at the start, stalked three deep, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry, NAUGHTY TIGER was disqualified and placed eighth for interference at the start.

SIXTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.73 49.46 1:15.20 1:39.53 2:03.79 2:15.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Unapologetic 124 6 7 7 7 7 1–1½ 1–1½ Franco 2.60 4 Red King 121 4 5–½ 6–1½ 6–1 5–hd 5–½ 2–nk Gryder 1.40 1 Big Buzz 121 1 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 4–1 4–1 3–1½ Pereira 5.40 2 Ground Attack 124 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 4–1 Maldonado 18.10 5 Twentytwentyvision 124 5 4–1 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 5–3½ Bejarano 6.30 3 Arch Anthem 121 3 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 6–2 6–¾ Fuentes 21.40 7 Trojan Spirit 121 7 6–1½ 5–½ 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 Van Dyke 7.20

6 UNAPOLOGETIC 7.20 3.60 2.80 4 RED KING 2.80 2.40 1 BIG BUZZ 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $9.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-2) $27.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $29.70

Winner–Unapologetic B.g.6 by Temple City out of Seekingvindication, by Vindication. Bred by Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Bloom, Michael and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $288,285 Daily Double Pool $41,641 Exacta Pool $145,815 Quinella Pool $7,447 Superfecta Pool $72,583 Trifecta Pool $101,222. Claimed–Unapologetic by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $30.45. Pick Three Pool $44,582.

UNAPOLOGETIC angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, slipped through along the rail into the stretch, gained the lead under a tap of the whip and inched away in midstretch and proved best under steady handling. RED KING stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and final turn, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the place. BIG BUZZ pulled along the inside while saving ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the final turn and steadied while shuffled back between horses, split rivals past midstretch and was edged for second. GROUND ATTACK dueled inside, was sent along the rail to regain the lead a half mile out after being headed on the backstretch, fought back on the last turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TWENTYTWENTYVISION stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide on the backstretch and final turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ARCH ANTHEM pressed the pace outside a rival then put a head in front between foes on the backstretch, dueled between horses on the final turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. TROJAN SPIRIT three deep into the first stretch, went four wide into the middle turn then stalked three deep, continued four wide on the final turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.82 47.38 1:14.19 1:28.39 1:42.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Girl Can Partie 113 4 6 7 7 5–hd 3–1½ 1–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 6.30 9 Archana 120 7 5 4–hd 3–1 2–½ 2–2½ 2–nk Cedillo 2.90 1 Cat's Desire 123 1 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–3 3–2½ Pereira 5.00 5 Info's Treasure 120 3 4 5–3½ 5–2½ 4–1½ 4–3 4–9¾ Franco 42.40 8 Lucky Brite Eye 120 6 7 6–2 6–5 6–1 5–hd 5–7¼ Locke 26.40 7 Gallantlystreaming 113 5 3 2–1 2–1 3–2½ 6–8 6 Velez 0.90 2 Solarium 123 2 2 3–1 4–hd 7 7 dnf Espinoza 14.30

6 GIRL CAN PARTIE 14.60 6.00 4.20 9 ARCHANA 4.80 3.40 1 CAT'S DESIRE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $64.20 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $21.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $25.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-1-5) $67.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-1-5-8) $3,675.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-1) $52.35 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-3) $10.20

Winner–Girl Can Partie B.f.3 by Artie Schiller out of Reverently, by Pulpit. Bred by Canterbury Farm (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Barton, Richard and Carreon, Art. Mutuel Pool $255,824 Daily Double Pool $115,699 Exacta Pool $148,517 Quinella Pool $7,739 Superfecta Pool $87,796 Super High Five Pool $27,748 Trifecta Pool $111,293. Scratched–Flying Flirt, Hilltop Harmony. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-6) paid $92.70. Pick Three Pool $142,159. 50-Cent Pick Four (7/10-8-6-6) 4 correct paid $329.45. Pick Four Pool $390,393. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) 5 correct paid $457.95. Pick Five Pool $240,149. $2 Pick Six (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) 5 out of 6 paid $25.40. $2 Pick Six (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) 6 correct paid $2,879.00. Pick Six Pool $124,219. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $238,319. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $45.40. Place Pick All Pool $32,696. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-6-3) paid $18.30.

GIRL CAN PARTIE angled in outside a rival then settled off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to the front three wide in late stretch to prove best. ARCHANA four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and edged the pacesetter for second. CAT'S DESIRE had speed inside then inched away on the backstretch, kicked clear on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and was overtaken late then lost the place. INFO'S TREASURE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LUCKY BRITE EYE lunged in a bit of an awkward start and was bumped, angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch then drifted in and weakened. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) bobbled and broke out onto a rival then took a couple awkward steps, was three deep early, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the first turn then stalked just off the rail and gave way in the stretch. SOLARIUM had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back on the second turn and was eased through the stretch but eventually crossed the wire and walked off.