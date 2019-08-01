Racing! Rick Hammerle lands at Kentucky Downs

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we head into the third weekend of Del Mar.
Remember when Tim Ritvo, Stronach chief operating officer, made two high-profile firings before the start of what turned out to be the most tumultuous season in Santa Anita’s history?
Well, Rick Hammerle, former racing secretary, and Michael Wrona, former track announcer, will be reunited at Kentucky Downs for what could be considered the ultimate boutique meeting lasting only five days. It advertises America’s largest field sizes, among the lowest overall takeout rate and average daily purses of around $2.3 million. There is only a grass course at the track.
Both these guys were too talented to be out of work for very long, although a five-day meet is probably not sustainable if their goal is to buy a private jet.
On Thursday, Hammerle was named director of horsemen’s relations and racing operations. Wrona, of course, was earlier named the track’s race caller. The meeting will be held Aug. 31, Sept. 5, 7, 8, 12.
“I’m a utility man,” Hammerle said in a news release. “I’ll do whatever they need. I worked in California, obviously, and I’ve been in New Jersey, the East Coast and Florida. But the Midwest is new to me. And you know what? I love it. Because I’m going to meet some new people. I’m really excited to come out there. Whatever [racing secretary] Tyler [Picklesimer] and [senior vice president and general manager] Ted [Nicholson] need, I’m in.
Hammerle recently took a job as racing coordinator at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.
“Kentucky Downs is so fan friendly,” Hammerle said. “It’s what tracks should model themselves after. Between the Kentucky tracks and Oaklawn Park, they’ve got the formula. They love their racing, they love their horsemen and they love their fans -- and it shows.”
We wish them both the best.
Del Mar review
With a smart, ground-saving move into the stretch, Unapologetic won Thursday’s feature, 1 3/8-mile turf allowance.
Geovanni Franco kept Unapologetic at the back of the pack until he rode the rail entering the stretch to win by a widening 1 ½ lengths.
Unapologetic paid $7.20, $3.60 and $2.80. Red King was second and Big Buzz finished third. Bill Spawr was the winning trainer.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar does its usual Friday late start at 4 p.m. for an eight-race card. Field size remains strong and there is one Cal-bred stakes, one allowance/optional claimer and four races for maidens. There are three turf races.
The feature, the $100,000 Graduation Stakes, for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs, will be the seventh race at about 7 p.m. Big Returns, at 5-2, is the favorite for trainer Luis Mendez and jockey Ruben Fuentes. Big Returns won his only race by 7 ¼ lengths on July 20. So, it’s a relatively quick turn-around.
The second favorite is Pas de Panique, at 7-2, for Mark Glatt and Abel Cedillo. He was second first out on June 2 and broke his maiden in his last start with a win on June 23.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8, 8 (2 also eligible), 8, 9, 7, 10.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Ms Peintour (5-1)
Competitive second-level allowance/optional claimer going 1 1/16 miles on turf and I will try this Brian Koriner trained filly at a hint of a price. Coming off a solid second in a race she probably needed, the daughter of Paynter should fall into a good tactical trip behind speedy Foxtail and be in the right spot turning for home. Her races here last summer when facing stakes runners weren’t great but perhaps she is a better filly now. The price should be square but any of the logical favorites would be no surprise in here.
Thursday’s result: Sophie Antoinette sat behind the leaders in a perfect spot, looked loaded for run into the stretch, then offered nothing when clear, fading off the board. Disappointing effort by our key horse.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Eagles Policy, who outdueled the Grade 1 stakes winning millionaire Hotstepper by a head in the Grade 3 Independence Day Handicap on July 6, hopes to sharpen his speed when he heads the 110-yard allowance feature on Friday night at Los Alamitos. Eagles Policy will start from the two in the $11,826 seventh race.
“Ridden by Jonathan Roman for trainer Jesus Nunez, Eagles Policy led the 300-yard Independence Day from start to finish on the way to upsetting the AQHA champion Hotstepper at odds of 22-1. For Eagles Policy, it was his fifth win in 22 career starts and it took his earnings over the $50,000 mark.
“Reliance Ranches will have a strong quartet of 2-year-olds in a pair of trials to the John Deere California Juvenile Challenge on Saturday night. The horses with the 10 fastest times in the 350-yard trials will advance to the final on Aug. 17.
“Reliance Ranches won the John Deere California regional final in 2017 thanks to SC Vapor Trail. The Oklahoma-based racing operation now has four strong contenders with Giving Freely and SC South Sixteen in the first division and Lady Six Sky and Invader in the second division. Mike Robbins trains all four runners.
“Invader is a two-time winner at Los Alamitos and a solid third-place finisher in a trial to the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity.
“A pair of trials to the Grade 2, $211,100 Golden State Derby will highlight the Sunday night card. Seventeen sophomores will go for one of the 10 qualifying spot in the Aug. 18 final over 400 yards.
“Ed Allred’s Chocolatito is a sophomore to watch, as he’s enjoying a purple patch in racing form heading into the trials. The son of Favorite Cartel won his sophomore debut by two lengths on April 28 before returning to win the $25,000 Dillingham Handicap on May 18 by 1 1/2 lengths. Vinnie Bednar will ride for trainer Scott Willoughby. Chocolatito will start from the three while going after his fourth win in six career starts.
“He’ll face a group headed by Terrific First Down, a daylight winner in the Grade 3, $210,000 La Primera Del Ano Derby for fillies on March 30. The daughter of FDD Dynast finished third against males in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby earlier this year and second to the gelding Bail Czech in the Vandy’s Flash Handicap for 3-year-olds on June 30.
“Tequila Sangria, a 1 1/2 length winner in the Big Lew Handicap on July 12, heads the second trial. She’s two-for-two in 2019. Jesus Rios Ayala will ride the Favorite Cartel filly for trainer Mike Casselman.
“Rewinding last Saturday’s California Breeders Champions Night, Dr. Steve Burns, a veterinarian, had quite a trifecta in the $385,000 Governor’s Cup Futurity, as he was the breeder of the first-place finisher Pitbull, runner-up Runforyourlife, and third-place finisher Cattail Cove. Burns is the second-leading breeder in the nation in wins with 75 and third in earnings with $1,257,738. Powerful Favorite, who won his third derby of the year in the Governor’s Cup Derby Saturday night, was co-bred by Burns and James Markum.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Pay Me In Front (3-1)
He never had a chance to display the same talent he did in June 22 gate drill of 12.1 seconds when breaking slow while stumbling at the start of last fourth-place out. He broke fast and ran hard when outworking eventual maiden winner Aquachick in prior 12.1 work and showed ability in runnerup debut last May vs. winner Up And Coming, who since captured two futurity trials.
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 1.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. 12th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.27 46.53 1:11.87 1:18.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Vander Kelen
|123
|4
|6
|5–3
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|0.90
|6
|Union Rebel
|123
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|2–2¾
|Fuentes
|11.50
|5
|An Ocala Ten
|123
|5
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|3–¾
|Roman
|4.90
|3
|Smokin B
|123
|3
|7
|7–½
|7–1½
|6–2
|4–¾
|Pedroza
|13.30
|2
|Taste's Legend
|123
|2
|5
|6–hd
|8
|7–2
|5–¾
|Pereira
|21.00
|8
|Famous Rock Star
|123
|8
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–½
|6–hd
|Franco
|19.60
|1
|My Friend Tony
|116
|1
|3
|4–1½
|5–1½
|5–2
|7–21
|Velez
|5.40
|7
|Satori
|123
|7
|8
|8
|6–1½
|8
|8
|Gryder
|9.50
|4
|VANDER KELEN
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|UNION REBEL
|8.00
|4.20
|5
|AN OCALA TEN
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$13.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$19.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-3)
|$23.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5)
|$26.30
Winner–Vander Kelen B.g.4 by New Year's Day out of Ministrel Lisa, by Vindication. Bred by Fairlawn Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: William Branch. Mutuel Pool $202,706 Exacta Pool $122,355 Quinella Pool $5,525 Superfecta Pool $54,602 Trifecta Pool $78,776. Scratched–none.
VANDER KELEN chased off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and proved best under urging. UNION REBEL had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, fought back between foes in midstretch then inside the winner and continued willingly to the end. AN OCALA TEN bobbled some at the break, was between horses early then dueled inside, also fought back past midstretch then held third. SMOKIN B in tight between rivals early chased off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. TASTE'S LEGEND settled just off the rail then briefly between horses on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FAMOUS ROCK STAR broke out a bit, was four wide early then pressed the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MY FRIEND TONY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. SATORI leaned back, broke in the air then stumbled to be away behind the field, angled in and pulled his way along just off the inside on the backstretch and turn and gave way in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.27 44.95 56.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rocky Policy
|120
|4
|5
|4–2½
|3–1
|2–½
|1–1¾
|Talamo
|1.60
|6
|Point Hope
|120
|5
|2
|6–1
|6–4
|6–5
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|7.60
|2
|G Q Covergirl
|120
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|1.20
|1
|Swirling
|113
|1
|7
|5–1½
|5–3
|4–hd
|4–2¼
|Velez
|7.50
|3
|South Boot Shirley
|120
|3
|6
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|5–½
|Bejarano
|13.60
|8
|Holy Mosey
|118
|6
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–1¼
|Pedroza
|56.00
|9
|Tizanillusion
|120
|7
|4
|3–2
|4–2
|5–1
|7
|Pena
|28.00
|4
|ROCKY POLICY
|5.20
|3.40
|2.20
|6
|POINT HOPE (IRE)
|5.80
|2.80
|2
|G Q COVERGIRL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$9.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$14.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$17.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1)
|$8.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2)
|$14.80
Winner–Rocky Policy Dbb.m.7 by Rock Slide out of Smart Policy, by Smart Strike. Bred by Shamrock Farm (MD). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Del Mar Summer Racing Club LLC, Arnason, Barry, Cavalli, John and Homme, Eric. Mutuel Pool $251,499 Daily Double Pool $54,833 Exacta Pool $138,286 Quinella Pool $6,137 Superfecta Pool $61,796 Trifecta Pool $90,805. Claimed–Rocky Policy by Hess, Maria E. and Ostrager, Barry R. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Heaven Squared, Rebarules Again.
ROCKY POLICY chased a bit off the rail then stalked inside on the turn, waited for room into the stretch, came out and brushed a rival in midstretch, took the lead under urging outside a foe in deep stretch and won clear. POINT HOPE (IRE) settled just off the inside then along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out for room a sixteenth out and split horses late for the place. G Q COVERGIRL sent along inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and lost second late. SWIRLING a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY dueled between horses then stalked outside the winner leaving the turn, was brushed and pushed out a bit in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. HOLY MOSEY three deep early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIZANILLUSION pressed the pace three wide then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 47.06 1:12.98 1:26.88 1:41.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Scarlet
|120
|4
|2
|2–4
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|Bejarano
|0.60
|2
|Crystal Lake
|120
|2
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–3
|3–4
|2–2¼
|Pereira
|5.20
|4
|Song of the Night
|120
|3
|4
|3–3
|3–4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–2¼
|Smith
|2.00
|1
|Sunriser
|124
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Franco
|9.70
|6
|SCARLET
|3.20
|2.20
|2
|CRYSTAL LAKE
|2.80
|4
|SONG OF THE NIGHT
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$9.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$4.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-1)
|$0.91
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4)
|$3.60
Winner–Scarlet Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Lady Cerise, by Honor Grades. Bred by Martin L. Cherry (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC, Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $133,828 Daily Double Pool $20,508 Exacta Pool $57,990 Quinella Pool $3,932 Superfecta Pool $10,089 Trifecta Pool $25,720. Scratched–Full Eclipse, Loving Moment, Pink Scatillac.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $4.75. Pick Three Pool $62,247.
SCARLET prompted the pace outside a rival then took the lead on the backstretch and inched away a bit off the rail, fought back leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch then drifted in again in upper stretch, was bumped in midstretch, inched away again, drifted out some late despite right handed urging and won clear. CRYSTAL LAKE pulled her way to the front a bit off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, saved ground stalking the pace on the backstretch and second turn, came out for room in midstretch and was clearly second best. SONG OF THE NIGHT bobbled some behind at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival into the second turn, bid outside the winner leaving that turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, briefly put a head in front, drifted in and bumped the winner while fighting back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUNRISER settled off the pace inside, came off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.42 46.05 1:11.06 1:23.70 1:35.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Khairiya
|121
|7
|1
|6–hd
|7–4
|6–1
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Franco
|1.30
|8
|Smiling Rose
|119
|8
|9
|7–3½
|6–hd
|8–hd
|8–½
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|21.90
|9
|Red Bunting
|119
|9
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|3–½
|Talamo
|23.40
|1
|Muthhila
|119
|1
|2
|1–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|4–½
|Quinonez
|13.00
|5
|Creative Romance
|119
|5
|6
|3–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|12.60
|3
|Sophie Antoinette
|119
|3
|5
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–½
|4–hd
|6–¾
|Cedillo
|2.80
|2
|Social Graces
|117
|2
|8
|8–2
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–½
|Fuentes
|57.90
|4
|D'tatway
|110
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–½
|8–3¼
|Velez
|20.90
|6
|Miss Flawless
|119
|6
|3
|5–1½
|5–1
|3–1
|5–hd
|9
|Van Dyke
|3.90
|7
|KHAIRIYA
|4.60
|3.20
|2.60
|8
|SMILING ROSE
|13.80
|8.80
|9
|RED BUNTING (IRE)
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$8.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$25.20
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$36.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-1)
|$180.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9)
|$194.40
Winner–Khairiya Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Palazzo Babe, by Rahy. Bred by Marbat, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $284,243 Daily Double Pool $21,979 Exacta Pool $149,831 Quinella Pool $7,201 Superfecta Pool $70,653 Trifecta Pool $104,931. Claimed–Sophie Antoinette by Abbondanza Racing LLC and Bernardi, Dario. Trainer: Anna Meah. Scratched–Gorgeous in Grey.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-7) paid $6.60. Pick Three Pool $32,391.
KHAIRIYA chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole, inched away under urging and held. SMILING ROSE broke a bit slowly, angled in outside a rival then chased inside, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled out leaving the second turn to be four wide into the stretch, came out and bumped a rival nearing midstretch and finished well. RED BUNTING (IRE) angled in and settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch, was bumped soundly nearing midstretch and also finished with interest to edge foes for the show. MUTHHILA (IRE) dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out in upper stretch, split foes in midstretch, continued between horses in deep stretch and was edged for third toward the inside. CREATIVE ROMANCE had speed outside then dueled three deep, continued alongside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and between foes leaving that bend and in the stretch and also was edged for a minor award. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE pulled her way along inside to stalk the pace, went between foes into and on the second turn, continued between horses through much of the stretch and was outfinished. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. D'TATWAY dueled between horses then inside into and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back toward the inside then between rivals in deep stretch and weakened late. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the second and third finishers but made no change when they ruled the bumping incident did not alter the original order of finish.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.45 46.40 59.16 1:05.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Time for Suzzie
|120
|8
|3
|8
|7–2
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|2.60
|4
|DQ–Naughty Tiger
|122
|4
|4
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–2
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|1.30
|7
|Staythirstymyamigo
|113
|7
|2
|6–1
|5–hd
|3–1
|3–¾
|Velez
|13.70
|3
|Miss Bennet
|120
|3
|7
|5–hd
|6–½
|4–1
|4–1¾
|Puglisi
|12.90
|1
|All Tea All Shade
|113
|1
|8
|7–hd
|8
|7–3
|5–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.10
|5
|Time for Kisses
|122
|5
|6
|2–1
|2–1½
|6–hd
|6–2¼
|Payeras
|19.20
|2
|Bam Bams Lil River
|120
|2
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–½
|7–3
|Espinoza
|9.30
|6
|Hopscotchy
|118
|6
|5
|4–1
|4–hd
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|7.70
|8
|TIME FOR SUZZIE
|7.20
|4.00
|3.20
|7
|STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO
|11.20
|6.40
|3
|MISS BENNET
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$36.10
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$37.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-1)
|$166.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3)
|$165.75
Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Paradise Farms Corp., Featherston, Roger and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $278,786 Daily Double Pool $27,913 Exacta Pool $176,725 Quinella Pool $8,141 Superfecta Pool $78,253 Trifecta Pool $111,991. Claimed–Naughty Tiger by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Naughty Tiger–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $8.30. Pick Three Pool $34,650. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8) 4 correct paid $24.45. Pick Four Pool $184,615. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8) 5 correct paid $64.95. Pick Five Pool $570,166.
TIME FOR SUZZIE bumped and pushed out at the break, settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in midstretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. NAUGHTY TIGER broke out onto a rival and bumped, dueled inside a foe then kicked clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, could not hold off the winner in deep stretch but edged a foe for second. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO bumped at the start, chased outside, went up four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for second. MISS BENNET broke out a bit, stalked between horses to the stretch, continued between rivals past midstretch and was outfinished. ALL TEA ALL SHADE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. TIME FOR KISSES bumped between horses at the break, dueled outside the runner-up then stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the drive and also weakened. HOPSCOTCHY bumped between rivals at the start, stalked three deep, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry, NAUGHTY TIGER was disqualified and placed eighth for interference at the start.
SIXTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.73 49.46 1:15.20 1:39.53 2:03.79 2:15.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Unapologetic
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Franco
|2.60
|4
|Red King
|121
|4
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|2–nk
|Gryder
|1.40
|1
|Big Buzz
|121
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1
|3–1½
|Pereira
|5.40
|2
|Ground Attack
|124
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–1
|Maldonado
|18.10
|5
|Twentytwentyvision
|124
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–3½
|Bejarano
|6.30
|3
|Arch Anthem
|121
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–2
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|21.40
|7
|Trojan Spirit
|121
|7
|6–1½
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|7.20
|6
|UNAPOLOGETIC
|7.20
|3.60
|2.80
|4
|RED KING
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|BIG BUZZ
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$37.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$9.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-2)
|$27.78
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1)
|$29.70
Winner–Unapologetic B.g.6 by Temple City out of Seekingvindication, by Vindication. Bred by Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Bloom, Michael and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $288,285 Daily Double Pool $41,641 Exacta Pool $145,815 Quinella Pool $7,447 Superfecta Pool $72,583 Trifecta Pool $101,222. Claimed–Unapologetic by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $30.45. Pick Three Pool $44,582.
UNAPOLOGETIC angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, slipped through along the rail into the stretch, gained the lead under a tap of the whip and inched away in midstretch and proved best under steady handling. RED KING stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and final turn, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the place. BIG BUZZ pulled along the inside while saving ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the final turn and steadied while shuffled back between horses, split rivals past midstretch and was edged for second. GROUND ATTACK dueled inside, was sent along the rail to regain the lead a half mile out after being headed on the backstretch, fought back on the last turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TWENTYTWENTYVISION stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide on the backstretch and final turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ARCH ANTHEM pressed the pace outside a rival then put a head in front between foes on the backstretch, dueled between horses on the final turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. TROJAN SPIRIT three deep into the first stretch, went four wide into the middle turn then stalked three deep, continued four wide on the final turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.82 47.38 1:14.19 1:28.39 1:42.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Girl Can Partie
|113
|4
|6
|7
|7
|5–hd
|3–1½
|1–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.30
|9
|Archana
|120
|7
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|2.90
|1
|Cat's Desire
|123
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–3
|3–2½
|Pereira
|5.00
|5
|Info's Treasure
|120
|3
|4
|5–3½
|5–2½
|4–1½
|4–3
|4–9¾
|Franco
|42.40
|8
|Lucky Brite Eye
|120
|6
|7
|6–2
|6–5
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–7¼
|Locke
|26.40
|7
|Gallantlystreaming
|113
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–2½
|6–8
|6
|Velez
|0.90
|2
|Solarium
|123
|2
|2
|3–1
|4–hd
|7
|7
|dnf
|Espinoza
|14.30
|6
|GIRL CAN PARTIE
|14.60
|6.00
|4.20
|9
|ARCHANA
|4.80
|3.40
|1
|CAT'S DESIRE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$64.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-9)
|$21.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$25.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-1-5)
|$67.66
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-1-5-8)
|$3,675.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-1)
|$52.35
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-3)
|$10.20
Winner–Girl Can Partie B.f.3 by Artie Schiller out of Reverently, by Pulpit. Bred by Canterbury Farm (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Barton, Richard and Carreon, Art. Mutuel Pool $255,824 Daily Double Pool $115,699 Exacta Pool $148,517 Quinella Pool $7,739 Superfecta Pool $87,796 Super High Five Pool $27,748 Trifecta Pool $111,293. Scratched–Flying Flirt, Hilltop Harmony.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-6) paid $92.70. Pick Three Pool $142,159. 50-Cent Pick Four (7/10-8-6-6) 4 correct paid $329.45. Pick Four Pool $390,393. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) 5 correct paid $457.95. Pick Five Pool $240,149. $2 Pick Six (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) 5 out of 6 paid $25.40. $2 Pick Six (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) 6 correct paid $2,879.00. Pick Six Pool $124,219. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-3/5/6/7-7/10-8-6-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $238,319. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $45.40. Place Pick All Pool $32,696. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-6-3) paid $18.30.
GIRL CAN PARTIE angled in outside a rival then settled off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to the front three wide in late stretch to prove best. ARCHANA four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and edged the pacesetter for second. CAT'S DESIRE had speed inside then inched away on the backstretch, kicked clear on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and was overtaken late then lost the place. INFO'S TREASURE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LUCKY BRITE EYE lunged in a bit of an awkward start and was bumped, angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch then drifted in and weakened. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) bobbled and broke out onto a rival then took a couple awkward steps, was three deep early, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the first turn then stalked just off the rail and gave way in the stretch. SOLARIUM had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back on the second turn and was eased through the stretch but eventually crossed the wire and walked off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,302
|$839,994
|Inter-Track
|3,904
|$2,042,218
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,637,824
|TOTAL
|9,206
|$7,520,036
Del Mar Entries for Friday, August 2.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 13th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ooh La La Whalah
|Evin Roman
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|10-1
|12,500
|2
|Empire Wicket
|Brayan Pena
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|10,500
|3
|Dieci
|Jorge Velez
|113
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Carters Blue
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|10-1
|12,500
|5
|Brilliant Richie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|9-5
|12,500
|6
|Mason Dixon
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Poppy's C Note
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Antonio Garcia
|3-1
|12,500
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Y Not Sizzle
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|9-5
|2
|Tizzy
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Andy Mathis
|5-2
|3
|Too Hot for Curlin
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|4
|Magical Smile
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|10-1
|5
|Evening Sonnet
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jay Nehf
|20-1
|6
|Spanish Channel
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Jesus Mendoza
|10-1
|7
|Super Bunny
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cash for Cass
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|4-1
|16,000
|2
|Miss Omnipotent
|Evin Roman
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|14,000
|3
|Atina
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|Chasing Moments
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Forty Six Carats
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael Puhich
|6-1
|16,000
|6
|Norwegian
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Jorge Periban
|5-2
|16,000
|7
|Meso
|Jorge Velez
|113
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|16,000
|8
|Greater Glory
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Neil A. Koch
|10-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Castle Gate
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|2
|Lord Adare
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|3
|Tilted Towers
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Chewing Gum
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|5
|Wildman Jack
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|6
|Challah
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|7
|Snappish
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|8
|Charlito
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Truck Salesman
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|10
|Lincoln City
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Deckology
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|32,000
|2
|Color War
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|32,000
|3
|Magically Honored
|Jorge Velez
|108
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|28,000
|4
|Knifes Edge
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|32,000
|5
|Clear to Close
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|32,000
|6
|Fluent in Sarcasm
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|32,000
|7
|You'reright Again
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|3-1
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Meal Ticket
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
|2
|Achira
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|3
|Anna Pavlova
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|4
|Ms Peintour
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|5
|Catoca
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Anna Meah
|15-1
|6
|Foxtail
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|7
|Nonna Gianna
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|8
|Mirth
|Martin Garcia
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|9
|Morning Dance
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|Molly J. Pearson
|15-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Graduation Stakes'. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Darnquick
|Hugo Herrera
|120
|Allen E. Rogers
|8-1
|2
|Big Returns
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|3
|Shady Empire
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|4
|Bam Bam Again
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|5
|Bluegrass Faith
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|6
|Square Deal
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|7
|Pas de Panique
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cal's Gem
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Luis Mendez
|7-2
|2
|Jay Boy
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Neil A. Koch
|20-1
|3
|Doc Tommy
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Felix Rondan
|3-1
|4
|Pour On the Cole
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|5
|Include the Tax
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|6
|Tribal Impact
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|20-1
|7
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|8
|Summer Fire
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|9
|Handsome Cat
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|10
|Totally Tiger
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1