Racing! What’s missing from the L.A. Times?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Kingly on winning the La Jolla Handicap.

In a case of back to the future, the Los Angeles Times is eliminating horse racing results and entries from its print editions starting on Wednesday.

Yes, it does seem like we went down this road a couple of years ago only to have the statistical matter reappear with much appreciation from most of you.

I can’t say this cat doesn’t have another life left in it, but if I had to guess, I’d say no.

The decision is being announced here in the newsletter and in print by Angel Rodriguez, assistant managing editor for sports. It’s part of a bigger initiative to eliminate as much of the small type, which is called agate, as seems appropriate. (Hold on, Angel will explain in a few paragraphs.)

Interestingly, Angel is the manager who was most responsible for the exponential increase in horse racing coverage over many platforms, of which the newsletter was one. The newsletter was his idea the last time we took results and entries out of the print edition.

Now, the results we offer in the newsletter (and by extension online) are far superior to what we did in print. You get full charts and trip comments not just first, second, third and prices.

The entries we have in the newsletter don’t work for me and, frankly, I found little value to the ones we used in print, too. I can’t imagine a serious handicapper using either.

Anyway, Angel thought the best way to convey the thinking behind this move was in a question and answer format. His instructions to me: “Be as tough on me as you want.”

OK, I’ll try.

Cherwa: The Times has tried to eliminate the entries and results on a couple of occasions and always brought them back. Why try this experiment yet again when it has failed in the past?

Rodriguez: It is true we have had stops and starts on the entries and results in the past. I think we finally have our online operation to the point where we feel more confident sending our readers to our digital products. The horse racing newsletter was developed after the last time the decision was made to drop entries and results. It is now up to speed with a large number of subscribers and much more complete information.

Me: So, if the horse racing public starts inundating you with complaints, will you reconsider?

Rodriguez: We obviously take reader feedback seriously, but we want to provide our readers with the best possible journalism on all our platforms – print, digital and social. Space in our print product is at a premium and as we’ve added more reporters in the last year, we have to make decisions on what we feel is the best use of that space. Now that we have entries and results in the newsletter, we can use that space in print for more stories. And hopefully Mel Brooks doesn’t storm our El Segundo offices.

Me: Is it just horse racing that is being picked on or are you eliminating other sports? And what sports are you keeping statistical matter on and why?

Rodriguez: As some of our readers have surely noticed by now, we have also eliminated the majority of what we call agate -- the scoreboards and standings that would appear in most newspapers. It doesn’t make sense to us to continue filling the paper with this type of information, especially when we have any number of stories we can use in the print section that are of interest to more readers.

Me: Let’s admit it, horse racing fans are older and just like to be able to hold something in their hands besides a device. It’s one of the reasons why the print Daily Racing Form exists, when the information is available digitally. Why can’t you give horse racing fans 15 inches in a 1,000-inch section?

Rodriguez: I get that and it’s why we have plans on really ramping up our Sunday sports section. Those 15 inches may seem small to the readers, but we’ve added seven reporters in the last year and are producing more stories now than ever. I just think an interesting story is better than these standing elements. Now, it’s up to us to make sure those 15 inches are worthwhile to the readers.

Me: Is this a ruse to send everyone to the newsletter where suddenly you will start charging for it?

Rodriguez: We have no plans on charging for the newsletter. I don’t want to go all George H.W. Bush with his “read my lips, no new taxes” line, but there has been zero discussion on charging people for the newsletter.

Me: Will this mean that horse racing story coverage in the print edition will also be on its way out?

Rodriguez: This would be a really horrible way to let you know we don’t need you any more, wouldn’t it? We have seen this year how important horse racing is to our audience. I know the focus on horse deaths is probably not something fans of the sport or the industry want to see, but it is important that the L.A. Times has been leading the way on this coverage. We will not back away from covering all aspects of horse racing.

Me: We all don’t have Times home delivery options available to us. The newsletter often links to stories that we want to read but we’ve already reached our limit. Since you are cutting horse racing coverage in print, would you consider making horse racing stories outside the paywall?

Rodriguez: No. We feel our journalism is important and it costs money. Your expense reports from Churchill Downs prove that. So, asking our readers to pay for our journalism isn’t something we should be ashamed of. It is a very good value and we have a lot of different offers that make it affordable. You can check out the offers to subscribe here. https://www.latimes.com/subscriptions/

Thanks, Angel.

Stewards rulings

We can’t top last week’s rulings, but we do think we need to separate out jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr., as he had four rulings against him in a one-week period. Talk about being on a bad roll.

-- He was fined $200 for showing up to the jockey’s room late before the first race on July 24. He was also cited for falsifying the sign-in sheet. His mount in the first race, Pubilius Syrus finished fifth and last.

-- He was suspended for seven days (Aug. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10) for altering course without sufficient clearance and causing interference for an incident in the second race on July 25. The stewards ruled that he deliberately angled his mount, Van Cortlandt, to the outside pushing two horses off their path and causing the horse farthest outside on the heels of another horse. The seven-day suspension was a majority decision as steward Kim Sawyer voted for five days. It was his third violation in the last 60 days.

-- He was fined $100 for driving a golf cart on the “gap road” that runs parallel to the racetrack on July 25. He was instructed not to do that by outrider Cindy Ellet but he continued to do so.

-- He was fined $100 for not following the instructions of the outrider on July 25. He was told he could not enter the track until the all clear was given after renovation. He entered anyway.

(Note: He was cleared of a fifth violation where he was accused on July 25 of being in the clocker’s stand sitting on top of the fence facing the barn area. He was said to have been slapping his riding crop on his boot and scaring horses. There was no witness to corroborate.)

Now on to everyone else.

-- Trainer Richard Mandella was fined $100 for interfering with the duties of an outrider on July 21. His exercise rider, Taylor Cambra, continued to gallop a horse when the horn and red lights had gone on to signify a loose horse. Mandella said he instructed the rider to keep going because he believed there was a safety issue.

-- Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was suspended for four days for altering course without sufficient clearance and causing interference in the second race on July 21 while aboard Seven Scents. The stewards contended that Velez allowed his horse to drift out and cause bumping with Dreams of Valor. Seven Scents finished sixth. It was Velez’s second violation in the last 60 days.

-- Exercise rider Jaime Duran was fined $100 for continuing to gallop a horse during training on July 21 after the horn and lights were on signifying for everyone to stop.

-- Jockey Assael Espinoza was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times in succession before allowing his mount, Tiger Dad, to respond in the third race on July 26. Tiger Dad finished second.

-- Owner Demetrios Xanthos (dba Fortuna Ranch Racing) had all his license privileges restored after paying veterinarians Melinda Blue and Ronald Margini the $1,419.56 they were said to be owed.

-- Exercise rider Cesar Salcido was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three consecutive times while working a horse from the starting gate on July 27. He seemed unaware that the afternoon riding crop rules also apply to morning training.

-- Exercise rider Pedro A. Gallegos was fined $100 for failing to pull up his horse when the safety lights and horn went off during training hours on July 22. He said he tried to pull his horse up, which was disputed by witnesses.

Del Mar review

Under a masterful ride by Mario Gutierrez, Kingly won Sunday’s feature, the Grade 3 $150,000 La Jolla Handicap for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

Kingly went to the lead and looked vulnerable coming off the far turn, but Gutierrez had rested him enough through the middle stages to win by a neck.

Kingly, trained by Bob Baffert, paid $18.60, $8.60 and $4.80. Neptune’s Storm was second and Jasikan finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Jim Barnes (assistant trainer to Baffert): “His prior races have been a little erratic. We tried to cover him up, take him back and a few things. But at the end of the day, I think it’s best to just let him run. He’s a Tapit and they’re all different, but I think he wants to be free on the lead. When he rebroke when the other horse got close, I was very happy with him. [Jockey] Mario [Gutierrez] knew what to do, he had a plan and he executed it. ”

Gutierrez (winning jockey): “He’s a hard horse to ride. We’ve tried different things with him, but today we just decided to let him do his thing. He took me there [the lead] and then he rated perfectly. In the stretch, he just went. He’s a nice horse.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more late Saturday or on Sunday.

Albuquerque (7): $200,000 Downs at Albuquerque Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Lookin at Lee ($9.00)

Woodbine (3): $100,000 Shepperton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Pink Lloyd ($2.30)

Saratoga (3): $100,000 John Morrissey Stakes, NY-bred 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Celtic Chaos ($13.20)

Saratoga (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Waya Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Fools Gold ($8.40)

Ellis Park (6): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5½ miles on turf. Winner: May Lily ($21.20)

Ellis Park (7): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Tourist Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mr Cub ($11.40)

Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Kentucky Down Preview Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5½ furlongs on the turf. Winner: Totally Boss ($4.00)

Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Kailio ($11.80)

Saratoga (9): $1-million Saratoga Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: A Thread of Blue ($28.40)

Ellis Park (10): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Kentucky Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($11.00)

Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Adirondack Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Perfect Alibi ($15.40)

Del Mar (7): Grade 3 $150,000 La Jolla Handicap, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Kingly ($18.60)

Final thought

