Racing! What’s missing from the L.A. Times?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Kingly on winning the La Jolla Handicap.
In a case of back to the future, the Los Angeles Times is eliminating horse racing results and entries from its print editions starting on Wednesday.
Yes, it does seem like we went down this road a couple of years ago only to have the statistical matter reappear with much appreciation from most of you.
I can’t say this cat doesn’t have another life left in it, but if I had to guess, I’d say no.
The decision is being announced here in the newsletter and in print by Angel Rodriguez, assistant managing editor for sports. It’s part of a bigger initiative to eliminate as much of the small type, which is called agate, as seems appropriate. (Hold on, Angel will explain in a few paragraphs.)
Interestingly, Angel is the manager who was most responsible for the exponential increase in horse racing coverage over many platforms, of which the newsletter was one. The newsletter was his idea the last time we took results and entries out of the print edition.
Now, the results we offer in the newsletter (and by extension online) are far superior to what we did in print. You get full charts and trip comments not just first, second, third and prices.
The entries we have in the newsletter don’t work for me and, frankly, I found little value to the ones we used in print, too. I can’t imagine a serious handicapper using either.
Anyway, Angel thought the best way to convey the thinking behind this move was in a question and answer format. His instructions to me: “Be as tough on me as you want.”
OK, I’ll try.
Cherwa: The Times has tried to eliminate the entries and results on a couple of occasions and always brought them back. Why try this experiment yet again when it has failed in the past?
Rodriguez: It is true we have had stops and starts on the entries and results in the past. I think we finally have our online operation to the point where we feel more confident sending our readers to our digital products. The horse racing newsletter was developed after the last time the decision was made to drop entries and results. It is now up to speed with a large number of subscribers and much more complete information.
Me: So, if the horse racing public starts inundating you with complaints, will you reconsider?
Rodriguez: We obviously take reader feedback seriously, but we want to provide our readers with the best possible journalism on all our platforms – print, digital and social. Space in our print product is at a premium and as we’ve added more reporters in the last year, we have to make decisions on what we feel is the best use of that space. Now that we have entries and results in the newsletter, we can use that space in print for more stories. And hopefully Mel Brooks doesn’t storm our El Segundo offices.
Me: Is it just horse racing that is being picked on or are you eliminating other sports? And what sports are you keeping statistical matter on and why?
Rodriguez: As some of our readers have surely noticed by now, we have also eliminated the majority of what we call agate -- the scoreboards and standings that would appear in most newspapers. It doesn’t make sense to us to continue filling the paper with this type of information, especially when we have any number of stories we can use in the print section that are of interest to more readers.
Me: Let’s admit it, horse racing fans are older and just like to be able to hold something in their hands besides a device. It’s one of the reasons why the print Daily Racing Form exists, when the information is available digitally. Why can’t you give horse racing fans 15 inches in a 1,000-inch section?
Rodriguez: I get that and it’s why we have plans on really ramping up our Sunday sports section. Those 15 inches may seem small to the readers, but we’ve added seven reporters in the last year and are producing more stories now than ever. I just think an interesting story is better than these standing elements. Now, it’s up to us to make sure those 15 inches are worthwhile to the readers.
Me: Is this a ruse to send everyone to the newsletter where suddenly you will start charging for it?
Rodriguez: We have no plans on charging for the newsletter. I don’t want to go all George H.W. Bush with his “read my lips, no new taxes” line, but there has been zero discussion on charging people for the newsletter.
Me: Will this mean that horse racing story coverage in the print edition will also be on its way out?
Rodriguez: This would be a really horrible way to let you know we don’t need you any more, wouldn’t it? We have seen this year how important horse racing is to our audience. I know the focus on horse deaths is probably not something fans of the sport or the industry want to see, but it is important that the L.A. Times has been leading the way on this coverage. We will not back away from covering all aspects of horse racing.
Me: We all don’t have Times home delivery options available to us. The newsletter often links to stories that we want to read but we’ve already reached our limit. Since you are cutting horse racing coverage in print, would you consider making horse racing stories outside the paywall?
Rodriguez: No. We feel our journalism is important and it costs money. Your expense reports from Churchill Downs prove that. So, asking our readers to pay for our journalism isn’t something we should be ashamed of. It is a very good value and we have a lot of different offers that make it affordable. You can check out the offers to subscribe here. https://www.latimes.com/subscriptions/
Thanks, Angel.
Stewards rulings
We can’t top last week’s rulings, but we do think we need to separate out jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr., as he had four rulings against him in a one-week period. Talk about being on a bad roll.
-- He was fined $200 for showing up to the jockey’s room late before the first race on July 24. He was also cited for falsifying the sign-in sheet. His mount in the first race, Pubilius Syrus finished fifth and last.
-- He was suspended for seven days (Aug. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10) for altering course without sufficient clearance and causing interference for an incident in the second race on July 25. The stewards ruled that he deliberately angled his mount, Van Cortlandt, to the outside pushing two horses off their path and causing the horse farthest outside on the heels of another horse. The seven-day suspension was a majority decision as steward Kim Sawyer voted for five days. It was his third violation in the last 60 days.
-- He was fined $100 for driving a golf cart on the “gap road” that runs parallel to the racetrack on July 25. He was instructed not to do that by outrider Cindy Ellet but he continued to do so.
-- He was fined $100 for not following the instructions of the outrider on July 25. He was told he could not enter the track until the all clear was given after renovation. He entered anyway.
(Note: He was cleared of a fifth violation where he was accused on July 25 of being in the clocker’s stand sitting on top of the fence facing the barn area. He was said to have been slapping his riding crop on his boot and scaring horses. There was no witness to corroborate.)
Now on to everyone else.
-- Trainer Richard Mandella was fined $100 for interfering with the duties of an outrider on July 21. His exercise rider, Taylor Cambra, continued to gallop a horse when the horn and red lights had gone on to signify a loose horse. Mandella said he instructed the rider to keep going because he believed there was a safety issue.
-- Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was suspended for four days for altering course without sufficient clearance and causing interference in the second race on July 21 while aboard Seven Scents. The stewards contended that Velez allowed his horse to drift out and cause bumping with Dreams of Valor. Seven Scents finished sixth. It was Velez’s second violation in the last 60 days.
-- Exercise rider Jaime Duran was fined $100 for continuing to gallop a horse during training on July 21 after the horn and lights were on signifying for everyone to stop.
-- Jockey Assael Espinoza was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times in succession before allowing his mount, Tiger Dad, to respond in the third race on July 26. Tiger Dad finished second.
-- Owner Demetrios Xanthos (dba Fortuna Ranch Racing) had all his license privileges restored after paying veterinarians Melinda Blue and Ronald Margini the $1,419.56 they were said to be owed.
-- Exercise rider Cesar Salcido was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three consecutive times while working a horse from the starting gate on July 27. He seemed unaware that the afternoon riding crop rules also apply to morning training.
-- Exercise rider Pedro A. Gallegos was fined $100 for failing to pull up his horse when the safety lights and horn went off during training hours on July 22. He said he tried to pull his horse up, which was disputed by witnesses.
Del Mar review
Under a masterful ride by Mario Gutierrez, Kingly won Sunday’s feature, the Grade 3 $150,000 La Jolla Handicap for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.
Kingly went to the lead and looked vulnerable coming off the far turn, but Gutierrez had rested him enough through the middle stages to win by a neck.
Kingly, trained by Bob Baffert, paid $18.60, $8.60 and $4.80. Neptune’s Storm was second and Jasikan finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Jim Barnes (assistant trainer to Baffert): “His prior races have been a little erratic. We tried to cover him up, take him back and a few things. But at the end of the day, I think it’s best to just let him run. He’s a Tapit and they’re all different, but I think he wants to be free on the lead. When he rebroke when the other horse got close, I was very happy with him. [Jockey] Mario [Gutierrez] knew what to do, he had a plan and he executed it. ”
Gutierrez (winning jockey): “He’s a hard horse to ride. We’ve tried different things with him, but today we just decided to let him do his thing. He took me there [the lead] and then he rated perfectly. In the stretch, he just went. He’s a nice horse.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more late Saturday or on Sunday.
Albuquerque (7): $200,000 Downs at Albuquerque Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Lookin at Lee ($9.00)
Woodbine (3): $100,000 Shepperton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Pink Lloyd ($2.30)
Saratoga (3): $100,000 John Morrissey Stakes, NY-bred 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Celtic Chaos ($13.20)
Saratoga (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Waya Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Fools Gold ($8.40)
Ellis Park (6): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5½ miles on turf. Winner: May Lily ($21.20)
Ellis Park (7): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Tourist Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mr Cub ($11.40)
Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Kentucky Down Preview Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5½ furlongs on the turf. Winner: Totally Boss ($4.00)
Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Kailio ($11.80)
Saratoga (9): $1-million Saratoga Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: A Thread of Blue ($28.40)
Ellis Park (10): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Kentucky Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($11.00)
Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Adirondack Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Perfect Alibi ($15.40)
Del Mar (7): Grade 3 $150,000 La Jolla Handicap, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Kingly ($18.60)
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Wednesday.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 4.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 15th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.49 46.92 1:11.97 1:25.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Super Klaus
|120
|3
|5
|5–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–nk
|Fuentes
|5.50
|5
|Sheza Factor
|123
|5
|2
|2–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|2–3½
|Roman
|1.50
|6
|Fuega
|123
|6
|4
|3–½
|4–1½
|3–3½
|3–3¼
|Mn Garcia
|5.70
|1
|A Lonna At the Top
|120
|1
|3
|4–1
|5–2½
|4–2
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|17.30
|4
|Bunny Yogurt
|123
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–1½
|Bejarano
|2.10
|2
|And Counting
|123
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–2½
|6
|Pereira
|7.30
|3
|SUPER KLAUS
|13.00
|4.80
|3.20
|5
|SHEZA FACTOR
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|FUEGA
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$17.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-1)
|$26.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$50.05
Winner–Super Klaus Grr.f.3 by Flashback out of Think of Laura, by Siphon (BRZ). Bred by Craig Broaddus, Richard Reed &Mark Taylor (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Victor Garcia. Mutuel Pool $191,818 Exacta Pool $92,780 Quinella Pool $6,028 Superfecta Pool $34,543 Trifecta Pool $60,084. Scratched–none.
SUPER KLAUS stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, bid between horses into and on the turn then inside leaving the turn to put a head in front, fought back along the rail in the stretch to regain a slim advantage under left handed urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. SHEZA FACTOR prompted the pace outside a rival then three deep between horses into the turn, angled in and battled between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back alongside the winner through the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. FUEGA stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, battled three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and until midstretch and bested the other. A LONNA AT THE TOP hopped slightly in a bit of an awkward start, stalked inside, came off the rail on the turn, went around a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. BUNNY YOGURT chased outside a rival then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. AND COUNTING had speed a bit off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, fell back midway on the turn, continued along the inside and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.80 44.22 56.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Boa Nova
|120
|3
|2
|1–3
|1–2½
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Maldonado
|5.30
|2
|Juggles
|118
|2
|6
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–1½
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|4
|First in Show
|120
|4
|5
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|3–nk
|Prat
|11.00
|5
|Unbridled's Skye
|120
|5
|1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–2½
|4–1¼
|Gryder
|2.10
|7
|Gobsmack
|120
|7
|4
|4–½
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–2¼
|Franco
|34.40
|6
|Toothless Wonder
|120
|6
|3
|6–3
|6–2½
|6–2½
|6–2¾
|Bejarano
|6.50
|1
|Verynsky
|118
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|4.50
|3
|BOA NOVA (IRE)
|12.60
|6.00
|4.00
|2
|JUGGLES
|4.40
|3.60
|4
|FIRST IN SHOW
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$83.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$21.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$18.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-5)
|$27.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$59.25
Winner–Boa Nova (IRE) Dbb.g.3 by Zebedee (GB) out of Jebel Musa (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Zalim Bifov (IRE). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: Christopher T. Dunn. Mutuel Pool $357,821 Daily Double Pool $47,005 Exacta Pool $176,766 Quinella Pool $8,645 Superfecta Pool $68,988 Trifecta Pool $109,712. Scratched–none.
BOA NOVA (IRE) quickly sprinted clear, set the pace along the inside, drifted out a bit from the whip then into the whip in the final sixteenth and held sway. JUGGLES bobbled a bit at the start, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best. FIRST IN SHOW was close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and through the stretch and just held third. UNBRIDLED'S SKYE chased between horses then a bit off the rail into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, came out some in midstretch and was edged for third alongside a foe at the wire. GOBSMACK stalked four wide then angled in outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. TOOTHLESS WONDER chased between horses then fell back a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. VERYNSKY broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.60 46.26 58.55 1:11.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Dr Wysong
|118
|7
|5
|5–hd
|6–6
|5–½
|1–hd
|Prat
|1.30
|6
|Early's Kid
|118
|6
|4
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–¾
|Franco
|3.60
|5
|Wishful
|114
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|3–¾
|Velez
|3.10
|2
|Quit Kvetching
|118
|2
|6
|6–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–3¼
|Gryder
|7.90
|4
|Papaclem'smidnight
|123
|4
|3
|3–1½
|5–2
|4–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|18.80
|1
|Ciao Luna
|121
|1
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|6–9
|6–9½
|Van Dyke
|10.30
|3
|Smiling Annie
|121
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Arroyo, Jr.
|18.00
|7
|DR WYSONG
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|EARLY'S KID
|4.40
|2.80
|5
|WISHFUL
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$8.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-2)
|$7.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5)
|$11.30
Winner–Dr Wysong Ch.f.3 by Cyclotron out of Hi Ho Yodeler, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Todd Marshall & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Davenport, James F. and Marshall, Todd. Mutuel Pool $381,016 Daily Double Pool $35,665 Exacta Pool $175,938 Quinella Pool $9,859 Superfecta Pool $68,574 Trifecta Pool $118,500. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-7) paid $64.30. Pick Three Pool $76,163.
DR WYSONG stalked outside then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the turn, came between horses under urging in the final furlong and got up alongside the runner-up in the final stride. EARLY'S KID sped to the early lead between horses, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and held on well but was edged on the line. WISHFUL stalked the pace just off the rail, was between horses in midstretch and three deep a sixteenth out and held third. QUIT KVETCHING broke a bit slowly, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and through the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PAPACLEM'SMIDNIGHT stalked outside a rival then off the rail midway on the turn, split horses leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. CIAO LUNA came off the inside midway on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SMILING ANNIE stumbled at the start, tugged some and chased between horses, dropped back off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.16 45.25 1:09.31 1:21.95 1:34.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Offshore
|120
|7
|5
|6–1½
|5–½
|4–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.60
|2
|Moonlight Drive
|120
|2
|7
|7–½
|8–2
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–4¾
|Mn Garcia
|13.00
|7
|Lifeline
|120
|6
|8
|8–1½
|7–hd
|6–1½
|6–1
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|9.70
|10
|Bam Bam Bryan
|120
|9
|1
|1–1½
|2–3½
|1–½
|2–2
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|6
|Bird Is the Word
|118
|5
|6
|5–½
|6–1
|7–hd
|7–1½
|5–2¼
|Bejarano
|6.40
|5
|Plum Dandy
|120
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|6–1¾
|Flores
|50.50
|1
|Gabo's Macondo
|120
|1
|3
|2–2½
|1–hd
|2–2
|4–2
|7–2½
|Gutierrez
|3.00
|9
|Playing Through
|120
|8
|2
|4–1½
|3–2
|3–hd
|5–hd
|8–1¾
|Gryder
|21.70
|3
|Invasion Looming
|120
|3
|4
|3–½
|4–1½
|8–1½
|9
|9
|Blanc
|39.30
|8
|OFFSHORE
|7.20
|3.80
|3.00
|2
|MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY)
|9.20
|5.60
|7
|LIFELINE
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$30.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$44.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-10)
|$71.92
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7)
|$89.95
Winner–Offshore Dbb.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of Mattie Camp, by Forest Camp. Bred by Dr. David Richardson, Rose IslandThoroughbreds & Michael Hernon (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $411,397 Daily Double Pool $38,349 Exacta Pool $202,694 Quinella Pool $11,305 Superfecta Pool $95,941 Trifecta Pool $139,412. Claimed–Bam Bam Bryan by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–Fabozzi.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-8) paid $30.75. Pick Three Pool $44,803.
OFFSHORE chased outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, continued outside a rival leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a foe in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY) saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. LIFELINE broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, went three deep into and out of the second turn and edged a rival late for the show. BAM BAM BRYAN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, inched away again into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong and lost third late. BIRD IS THE WORD angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PLUM DANDY broke a bit slowly, was between horses early, settled outside a rival or off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GABO'S MACONDO pulled and came off the rail to stalk the early pace, bid alongside a rival to duel on a short lead on the backstretch, battled alongside that one on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. PLAYING THROUGH three deep early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, came out some into the stretch and also weakened. INVASION LOOMING angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.83 45.41 57.27 1:03.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Eight Rings
|120
|4
|2
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–4½
|1–6¼
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|7
|Express Train
|120
|5
|3
|5–2
|4–1
|2–3½
|2–9¼
|Smith
|10.10
|1
|Shooters Shoot
|120
|1
|6
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–3
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.40
|4
|Next Revolt
|120
|3
|1
|6
|6
|4–hd
|4–2½
|Cedillo
|26.10
|8
|Can'tbetemall
|120
|6
|4
|4–1
|5–2
|6
|5–1½
|Quinonez
|23.00
|3
|Phast Pharoah
|120
|2
|5
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–1
|6
|Espinoza
|6.90
|6
|EIGHT RINGS
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|EXPRESS TRAIN
|5.60
|3.20
|1
|SHOOTERS SHOOT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$8.10
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-4)
|$9.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1)
|$10.85
Winner–Eight Rings Dbb.c.2 by Empire Maker out of Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $343,097 Daily Double Pool $38,074 Exacta Pool $140,341 Quinella Pool $7,569 Superfecta Pool $63,691 Trifecta Pool $97,295. Scratched–Flash of Promise, Western Smoke.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $6.35. Pick Three Pool $90,548. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-8-2/5/6) 4 correct paid $57.30. Pick Four Pool $259,359. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-7-8-2/5/6) 5 correct paid $371.15. Pick Five Pool $668,982.
EIGHT RINGS had speed off the rail then dueled three deep, took the lead on the turn, kicked clear and angled to the inside leaving the turn and drew off under a brisk hand ride a couple backhanded taps of the whip and steady handling late. EXPRESS TRAIN chased off the rail, came outside foes leaving the turn, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. SHOOTERS SHOOT was sent inside to duel for the lead on the backstretch and to the middle of the turn, stalked along the fence leaving the turn and weakened but held third. NEXT REVOLT chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CAN'TBETEMALL stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PHAST PHAROAH had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.56 44.79 56.85 1:03.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Landeskog
|119
|5
|9
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–4¾
|Cedillo
|3.00
|12
|Distinctive B
|124
|11
|4
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–nk
|Prat
|1.40
|3
|Camby
|122
|2
|5
|8–hd
|7–½
|4–½
|3–3½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|60.20
|10
|Getaloadofthis
|122
|9
|8
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|4–½
|Espinoza
|39.70
|4
|Rafal
|119
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–2½
|5–½
|Talamo
|7.30
|5
|Grinning Tiger
|117
|4
|1
|5–1½
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–½
|Velez
|31.30
|9
|Candy Cornell
|115
|8
|7
|10–hd
|9–1
|8–½
|7–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.30
|7
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|6
|11
|11
|10–1½
|7–hd
|8–1¼
|Franco
|13.70
|11
|Shane Zain
|122
|10
|10
|7–hd
|8–½
|9–1
|9–7¼
|Mn Garcia
|19.00
|2
|Morgan S.
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|4–1
|10–4½
|10–3½
|Van Dyke
|41.30
|8
|Jack Van Berg
|119
|7
|6
|9–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Smith
|28.70
|6
|LANDESKOG
|8.00
|4.00
|3.20
|12
|DISTINCTIVE B
|3.00
|2.80
|3
|CAMBY
|11.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-12)
|$9.90
|$2 QUINELLA (6-12)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-3-10)
|$593.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-3)
|$194.70
Winner–Landeskog Ch.g.3 by Munnings out of Minewander, by Mineshaft. Bred by CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Fuller, John, Kenney, Dave and Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $466,844 Daily Double Pool $37,609 Exacta Pool $256,227 Quinella Pool $12,174 Superfecta Pool $153,315 Trifecta Pool $186,501. Scratched–Krsto Skye, Royal Trump.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-6) paid $14.35. Pick Three Pool $66,862.
LANDESKOG had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took command into the stretch and drew clear under urging. DISTINCTIVE B stalked wide then five wide leaving the backstretch and four wide into the turn, continued off the rail and three wide into the stretch and held second. CAMBY saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. GETALOADOFTHIS stalked five wide then four wide and three deep on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAFAL had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, battled inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. GRINNING TIGER chased between horses then off the rail, went between foes again on the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CANDY CORNELL also chased between horses then outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HEARTFULLOFSTARS broke through the gate then was reloaded and was off a bit slowly, settled off the inside then went between foes leaving the backstretch and was in tight into the turn, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. SHANE ZAIN chased outside then six wide into the turn, continued five wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MORGAN S. pressed then stalked the pace inside, fell back some on the turn and gave way in the drive. JACK VAN BERG chased between horses then was shuffled back into the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'La Jolla H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 22.15 46.16 1:10.48 1:33.92 1:39.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Kingly
|119
|2
|4
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|8.30
|1
|Neptune's Storm
|124
|1
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–2
|2–3
|2–3¼
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|6
|Jasikan
|122
|6
|8
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|4–hd
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.40
|8
|Rijeka
|118
|8
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|4–½
|Fuentes
|19.30
|3
|Gregorian Chant
|118
|3
|7
|7–2
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–1
|Arroyo, Jr.
|12.20
|5
|Stubbins
|119
|5
|1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|Bejarano
|2.80
|4
|Golden Birthday
|116
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|7–½
|Talamo
|23.20
|7
|King of Speed
|119
|7
|3
|5–3
|5–½
|6–½
|7–hd
|8
|Espinoza
|34.10
|2
|KINGLY
|18.60
|8.60
|4.80
|1
|NEPTUNE'S STORM
|3.80
|2.60
|6
|JASIKAN (IRE)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$79.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$32.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$29.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-8)
|$54.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6)
|$53.30
Winner–Kingly B.c.3 by Tapit out of Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. Bred by Clearsky Farms (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Clearview Stables, LLC, RAC 04 Racing, LLC and Meegan, Michael. Mutuel Pool $483,960 Daily Double Pool $53,804 Exacta Pool $213,562 Quinella Pool $10,710 Superfecta Pool $111,450 Trifecta Pool $150,774. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $34.80. Pick Three Pool $44,902.
KINGLY dueled outside the runner-up then kicked clear approaching the first turn and angled in, set the pace inside, responded when that rival bid again on the second turn, inched clear again under urging and held on gamely. NEPTUNE'S STORM had speed inside then stalked the winner into the first turn and a bit off the rail on the backstretch, bid again alongside that rival on the second turn, had that one slip away again in the stretch then came back on late. JASIKAN (IRE) a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, split foes in midstretch and gained the show. RIJEKA (IRE) four wide in the chute, settled off the rail then went up three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, split horses past midstretch and had a mild late bid. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) a bit slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. STUBBINS angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep into and out of the second turn and could not summon the necessary late response. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY between horses early, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. KING OF SPEED chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 46.30 59.23 1:12.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Passing
|120
|8
|3
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–4
|1–2¼
|Fuentes
|3.00
|4
|Black Storm
|123
|4
|5
|7–hd
|6–1
|4–2½
|2–¾
|Quinonez
|11.00
|11
|Wild Cat Canyon
|122
|9
|6
|6–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Pena
|50.70
|7
|Vermeer
|113
|6
|1
|3–hd
|3–3
|2–2
|4–1½
|Velez
|5.10
|6
|Go Sammy Go
|120
|5
|4
|8–3½
|7–hd
|6–2½
|5–7½
|Flores
|4.80
|2
|Mr. Class
|120
|2
|9
|4–hd
|8–6
|8–6
|6–4½
|Arias
|18.40
|3
|L'Aquila
|113
|3
|7
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|Peterson
|67.40
|9
|Wilt
|120
|7
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–hd
|8–3¼
|Pereira
|2.20
|1
|Bourbon and Water
|120
|1
|8
|5–1½
|5–½
|7–2
|9
|Franco
|6.90
|10
|PASSING
|8.00
|4.60
|4.20
|4
|BLACK STORM
|8.60
|6.20
|11
|WILD CAT CANYON
|12.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$97.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-4)
|$39.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-10)
|$47.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-11-7)
|$591.69
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-11-7-6)
|$67,396.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-11)
|$546.55
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-8)
|$18.00
Winner–Passing Grr.r.3 by Cross Traffic out of A. P. Andrea, by Notional. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Nentwig, Michael and Wong, Jonathan. Mutuel Pool $426,080 Daily Double Pool $124,792 Exacta Pool $234,433 Quinella Pool $10,049 Superfecta Pool $127,357 Super High Five Pool $72,743 Trifecta Pool $162,160. Claimed–Wilt by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–Imagineiamfastest, Lucky Wally.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-8-2/5/6-6-2-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $306,661. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-10) paid $107.80. Pick Three Pool $212,540. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $18.40. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5/6-6-2-10) 4 correct paid $211.15. Pick Four Pool $552,380. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2/5/6-6-2-10) 5 correct paid $1,063.20. Pick Five Pool $572,964. $2 Pick Six (7-8-2/5/6-6-2-10) 5 out of 6 paid $44.60. $2 Pick Six (7-8-2/5/6-6-2-10) 6 correct paid $7,111.80. Pick Six Pool $186,373. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $492.40. Place Pick All Pool $36,624.
PASSING sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in some on the turn and held under urging. BLACK STORM came in and bumped a rival early, chased a bit off the rail then split horses on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. WILD CAT CANYON stalked outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled in and split horses a sixteenth out and was edged for second. VERMEER came in early, chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GO SAMMY GO settled outside a rival then went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. MR. CLASS bumped between horses early, chased between foes then dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened. L'AQUILA also bumped between horses and steadied early to drop back a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat. WILT stalked four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. BOURBON AND WATER bumped early, saved ground stalking the pace, bumped again with a rival into the turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the early running but made no change when they ruled the bumping incident did not alter the original order of finish.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|10,202
|$1,424,641
|Inter-Track
|6,901
|$3,962,424
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,255,693
|TOTAL
|17,103
|$12,642,758