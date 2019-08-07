Racing! Welcome back Colonial Downs

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at the Pacific Classic.
Here are some odds and ends from around racing.
--Just thinking out loud here, but perhaps the most important meeting to watch this summer is the reopening of Colonial Downs near Richmond on Thursday. It’s a 15-day meeting, Thursdays through Sundays (and Labor Day) from today until Sept. 7.
It’s true it’s a borderline racino with historical horse racing machines, which are little more than slot machines. So that will draw people. But, this could be a litmus test to see how far, if any, horse racing has slipped it has come under the national microscope.
The average daily purses are about $500,000 for the 15 days. So, the racing should be decent. If the re-opening is robust and stays that way, it’s obviously a sign that things are good.
But, if despite all the marketing and fanfare, attendance and interest slumps after the first weekend then it count be a sign of the growing erosion of the sport.
I went to the old Colonial Downs many years ago when I was in Richmond. It was nice, not spectacular. It ran from 1997 to 2014 and then closed due to a dispute between the track and horsemen.
Now it has historical horse racing machines, a new look, a new owner and is ready to restart. It also has two turf courses. Its success may not be an indicator of the health of the industry, but it bears watching.
--Jeff Nahill of the San Diego Union Tribune dug down in some of the figures of the Del Mar meeting going into Wednesday. Here’s what he came up with: The handle is down 14.4% but has run nine fewer races, which comes up to 9.3%. So, everything being equal, people are betting less this meeting than last.
The on-track handle is down 13.6%. If you wager at California off-track sites, you will have seen a modest 6.1% reduction. But, most alarmingly, out-of-state handle is down 19%.
I know nothing has changed from years past, but you have to wonder if the 4 p.m. PDT post on Fridays loses many East Coast bettors who have called it a day and packed it in before a 7 p.m. EDT start.
But, the folks at Del Mar are smart. I’m sure they’ve run all the numbers and the 4 p.m. start makes sense.
--I’d like to say I’m real fired up for next Saturday’s $1 million Pacific Classic. But, well, the national picture is a little thin, especially with McKinzie running on the East Coast and having just won the Whitney.
But, with a week-and-a-half to go, here’s a look at the probables for the race, courtesy of racing secretary David Jerkens.
Seeking the Soul (trainer Dallas Stewart): Won the Stephen Foster and second in the Pegasus. Ran eighth in Dubai World Cup.
Quip (Rodolphe Brisset): Won Oaklawn Handicap and second in the Stephen Foster.
War Story (Jorge Navarro): Won the Monmouth Cup last out but have to go back to March of last year to find his last win.
Tenfold (Steve Assmusen): Won the Pimlico Special this year but if you go back to last year you’ll find a win in the Jim Dandy and third in the Preakness.
Draft Pick (Peter Eurton): Third race of year having finished third in the San Diego Handicap and an allowance win.
Campaign (John Sadler): Won the Cougar II Handicap over this track earlier plus a fourth in the Santa Anita Handicap.
Mongolian Groom (Enebish Ganbat): Second in the San Diego Handicap but has never won a stakes race. Third in the Big ‘Cap.
For the Top: (Bob Baffert): Third in the Cougar II Handicap. Only his third race in the U.S. after coming from South America.
Pavel (Doug O’Neill): Hasn’t won since the Stephen Foster last year but was second in last year’s Pacific Classic. Last out third in the Suburban at Belmont.
Two horses are questionable: Catalina Cruiser (Sadler); Paladar (Richard Baltas).
Del Mar review
In Wednesday’s feature, Toinette dusted off the rust from an almost 10-month layoff to win a mile allowance race on the turf for fillies and mares. The winning margin was 1 ½ lengths for filly trained by Neil Drysdale and ridden by Flavien Prat.
Toinette paid $3.00, $2.20 and $2.10. Quebec was second and Poster Girl finished third.
In the last race of day, the much talked about Fravel (you can read the story here) finished fourth in a race for Cal-bred maidens going a mile on the turf. In an amusing twist, announcer Trevor Denman continually mispronounced the colt’s name using a soft “a” instead of a hard “a.” Guess he doesn’t remember his former boss.
Del Mar preview
Not much to talk about Thursday’s card, which is seven races starting at 2 p.m. There are three races on the turf. Basically, every race is either a maiden or claiming race.
The best of those is the fourth, which is a five-furlong Cal-bred maiden race on the turf. It’s difficult to get excited about the favorite. The 5-2 top choice is . Master Ryan, which is trained, owned and bred by Phil D’Amato. Jorge Velez will ride. He’s winless in two starts but finished third both times.
The second favorite, at 3-1, was Fredrikstad for Mark Glatt and Joe Talamo. He’s also zero for two, but has a second and an eighth.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 6, 9 (1 also eligible), 8, 7, 9.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 1 Miss Megan (4-1)
Older Cal-bred maiden from the underrated Andy Mathis stable ships down from Golden Gate after two starts on turf. She ran well in her sprint debut, then tired badly after pressing the pace going long from an outside post. Shortening up, going to dirt and boasting a bullet :47.1 drill over the track, she might fire a good shot in a race with a lot of question marks.
Wednesday’s result: Toinette got the money at a very short price as expected but we were split in the exacta by the second choice, finishing first and third (at 15-1), which returns zero dollars.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Wednesday’s results and Thursday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 7.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 16th day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 45.26 56.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Encoder
|120
|7
|2
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–1½
|1–1½
|Prat
|3.00
|6
|K P Indy
|120
|6
|8
|7–hd
|6–1½
|5–2½
|2–1¼
|Smith
|5.00
|5
|Chasin Munny
|120
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–hd
|3–nk
|Talamo
|9.50
|2
|Impossible Task
|120
|2
|7
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–1
|Cedillo
|2.90
|3
|Takes a Village
|118
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–hd
|5–¾
|Delgadillo
|9.50
|1
|Whispering Flame
|120
|1
|5
|8
|8
|6–3½
|6–7½
|Roman
|44.30
|8
|Temple Bar
|120
|8
|1
|4–1½
|5–hd
|7–1
|7–1
|Franco
|24.40
|9
|It's a Ty
|120
|9
|9
|6–2½
|7–1
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|55.90
|4
|Tomorrow Knows
|120
|4
|6
|dnf
|Espinoza
|3.00
|7
|ENCODER
|8.00
|4.00
|3.00
|6
|K P INDY
|5.20
|3.60
|5
|CHASIN MUNNY
|5.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$17.70
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$19.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-2)
|$46.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5)
|$64.25
Winner–Encoder B.c.2 by English Channel out of Nono Rose, by Hard Spun. Bred by Peter Lamantia & Greg Ramsby (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $171,164 Exacta Pool $94,235 Quinella Pool $5,636 Superfecta Pool $36,490 Trifecta Pool $58,519. Scratched–Fantasy Game.
ENCODER chased three deep then off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid four wide in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and pulled clear under a late left handed crack of the whip and good handling. K P INDY stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. CHASIN MUNNY close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, put a head in front between foes in midstretch and just held third. IMPOSSIBLE TASK saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. TAKES A VILLAGE sped between horses to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back inside rivals in midstretch and weakened late. WHISPERING FLAME saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEMPLE BAR stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. IT'S A TY hopped slightly and broke in a bit, settled outside, angled in alongside a rival on the turn and also weakened. TOMORROW KNOWS hopped in a bit of an awkward start, tugged between horses then appeared rough gated down the backstretch and was pulled up approaching the turn and vanned off. HAND TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.39 45.87 58.05 1:10.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|D's Lovely Sophia
|120
|5
|5
|3–1
|3–2½
|1–2
|1–3½
|Flores
|8.60
|2
|Jaccat
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|2–4
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Coilette
|118
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|18.50
|3
|Miss Lady Ann
|118
|3
|3
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.80
|4
|Interesting Times
|120
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2½
|5–1
|Talamo
|1.50
|1
|Diamond of Value
|122
|1
|2
|5–5
|5–3
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|10.60
|5
|D'S LOVELY SOPHIA
|19.20
|8.20
|5.20
|2
|JACCAT
|3.40
|3.00
|6
|COILETTE
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$100.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$37.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$29.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3)
|$103.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$147.20
Winner–D's Lovely Sophia B.f.3 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Craftyasafox, by Crafty Prospector. Bred by Nu Wave Stables LLC (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Robert Joe Riggio. Mutuel Pool $175,522 Daily Double Pool $38,069 Exacta Pool $81,533 Quinella Pool $5,331 Superfecta Pool $28,834 Trifecta Pool $49,853. Scratched–none.
D'S LOVELY SOPHIA stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. JACCAT bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. COILETTE angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn, put a head in front between horses into the stretch and held third. MISS LADY ANN close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and lacked a rally. INTERESTING TIMES had good early speed a bit off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DIAMOND OF VALUE saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in midstretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.20 47.26 1:10.91 1:22.80 1:34.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mr. Magico
|123
|3
|8
|8–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|1–nk
|Espinoza
|33.00
|2
|Combat Zone
|123
|2
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|1–½
|2–½
|Pedroza
|8.20
|9
|DQ–He's Like Violence
|123
|9
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Quinonez
|10.70
|5
|Aussie Fox
|123
|5
|9
|11
|11
|7–hd
|6–1
|4–hd
|Delgadillo
|7.90
|1
|Hootie
|123
|1
|5
|6–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|Puglisi
|7.40
|6
|Soul Beam
|123
|6
|11
|10–hd
|9–hd
|8–2½
|7–1
|6–½
|Prat
|3.30
|7
|Passionate Reward
|123
|7
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–½
|Talamo
|2.90
|11
|Nevermissesabeat
|123
|11
|10
|7–hd
|10–½
|9–hd
|9–7
|8–½
|Bejarano
|13.20
|4
|War Chest
|123
|4
|7
|9–1½
|8–1
|6–1
|8–1½
|9–11¼
|Maldonado
|6.00
|8
|Elite Motion
|123
|8
|4
|4–hd
|7–hd
|11
|10–hd
|10–¾
|Franco
|64.30
|10
|Ack
|120
|10
|3
|5–1½
|5–½
|10–2½
|11
|11
|Fuentes
|53.50
|3
|MR. MAGICO
|68.00
|22.80
|10.80
|2
|COMBAT ZONE
|7.80
|5.80
|5
|AUSSIE FOX
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$704.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$307.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$277.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1)
|$871.92
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$751.25
Winner–Mr. Magico Dbb.g.5 by Hat Trick (JPN) out of Diva Ash, by Tapit. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Ridgeley Farm LLC, Prince, John and Prince, Lillian. Mutuel Pool $284,921 Daily Double Pool $27,757 Exacta Pool $159,302 Quinella Pool $8,785 Superfecta Pool $59,349 Trifecta Pool $92,794. Claimed–Soul Beam by Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Ack by DA Meah Racing. Trainer: Anna Meah. Scratched–none. DQ–#9 He's Like Violence–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 5th.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-3) paid $1,454.10. Pick Three Pool $57,207.
MR. MAGICO pulled between horses chasing the pace then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging and got up three wide late. COMBAT ZONE bobbled at the start, was sent between horses, stalked inside then outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, drifted in some and was edged between foes nearing the wire. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses into the stretch, drifted out then in from the whip in midstretch, drifted out again a sixteenth out then drifted in when fighting back late. AUSSIE FOX a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, got through inside in the stretch and continued willingly. HOOTIE pulled along the inside and steadied early and again on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, steadied again in tight off heels a sixteenth out and was outfinished. SOUL BEAM chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. PASSIONATE REWARD angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. NEVERMISSESABEAT three deep into the first turn, chased between horses, angled in outside a rival on the second turn and did not rally. WAR CHEST chased outside, went up four wide into the second turn, continued outside the winner, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ELITE MOTION chased between horses, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. ACK stalked three deep, also dropped back then angled in on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE was disqualified and placed fifth for interference past midstretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.99 45.92 58.77 1:05.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Rattle
|123
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|Pereira
|3.20
|10
|Miss Maybell
|120
|9
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–3½
|2–ns
|Pena
|2.60
|8
|Ma Bella
|120
|7
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|3.80
|6
|Harper's Gallop
|120
|6
|8
|9
|9
|7–½
|4–1¾
|Puglisi
|27.00
|4
|Aleda Lutz
|120
|4
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|5–1½
|Cedillo
|9.90
|9
|Curryforthree Bang
|120
|8
|6
|6–2½
|6–1½
|6–hd
|6–2¼
|Flores
|29.10
|1
|Crazy Sexy Munny
|120
|1
|7
|8–1½
|8–½
|9
|7–3¼
|Mn Garcia
|5.90
|2
|Noble Girl
|120
|2
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–2
|8–½
|Pedroza
|16.20
|3
|Tell It Again
|120
|3
|9
|7–½
|7–2
|8–1
|9
|Delgadillo
|8.00
|5
|RATTLE
|8.40
|4.20
|3.20
|10
|MISS MAYBELL
|3.60
|3.40
|8
|MA BELLA
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$500.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$17.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-10)
|$17.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-8-6)
|$112.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-8)
|$44.75
Winner–Rattle Ch.f.4 by City Zip out of Make Haste, by Tiznow. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable and Hinkle Farms. Mutuel Pool $267,791 Daily Double Pool $24,866 Exacta Pool $134,230 Quinella Pool $8,155 Superfecta Pool $57,938 Trifecta Pool $87,738. Scratched–Appolina.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $1,726.55. Pick Three Pool $24,895.
RATTLE prompted the pace between horses, took the lead just off the rail leaving the second turn, fought back off the fence in the stretch and inched away late under a couple backhanded taps of the whip on the shoulder and steady handling. MISS MAYBELL pressed the pace three deep, fought back outside the winner into and in the stretch, could not quite match that one late and just held second. MA BELLA bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. HARPER'S GALLOP broke a bit slowly, settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. ALEDA LUTZ saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CURRYFORTHREE BANG stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. CRAZY SEXY MUNNY saved ground chasing the pace, came under urging on the turn then had the rider lose the whip midway on the bend, angled out into the stretch and lacked a rally. NOBLE GIRL had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened. TELL IT AGAIN bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the turn and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.19 47.46 1:11.79 1:23.42 1:34.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Toinette
|120
|6
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|3–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|Prat
|0.50
|1
|Quebec
|120
|1
|1
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|5
|Poster Girl
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–2¼
|Pereira
|15.50
|2
|Supercommittee
|122
|2
|5
|5–½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|4–1¼
|Maldonado
|18.00
|3
|Just a Smidge
|120
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|10.30
|4
|Youngest Daughter
|120
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|5–1½
|6
|Bejarano
|13.70
|6
|TOINETTE
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|QUEBEC
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|POSTER GIRL (GB)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$2.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$4.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-2)
|$2.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5)
|$4.20
Winner–Toinette Dbb.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hawkins, Lisa, Hawkins, Nicholas, Hudson, Joseph and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $268,117 Daily Double Pool $34,706 Exacta Pool $104,318 Quinella Pool $8,306 Superfecta Pool $51,538 Trifecta Pool $77,222. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $144.05. Pick Three Pool $77,767. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-5-6) 4 correct paid $2,077.65. Pick Four Pool $122,240. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-3-5-6) 5 correct paid $8,623.55. Pick Five Pool $471,301.
TOINETTE four wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear and held under some late urging. QUEBEC pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room off heels leaving the second turn, came out and continued to wait off heels into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and held second. POSTER GIRL (GB) three deep early, stalked outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. SUPERCOMMITTEE pulled and was in a bit tight between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. JUST A SMIDGE had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. YOUNGEST DAUGHTER had speed between horses then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.38 49.05 1:13.24 1:38.50 1:45.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Crown the Kitten
|120
|7
|2
|6–½
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.10
|2
|For Him
|111
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–4
|2–3¼
|Velez
|10.90
|4
|Excavation
|118
|4
|6
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|4.60
|6
|Tiz Love
|120
|6
|5
|5–1
|6–3½
|6–7
|4–½
|4–3¾
|Bejarano
|6.50
|1
|Camino de Estrella
|120
|1
|3
|3–1
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Talamo
|5.10
|3
|Avanti Bello
|120
|3
|7
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–5
|6–6½
|Maldonado
|8.50
|5
|Lieutenant Seany O
|113
|5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Peterson
|20.70
|7
|CROWN THE KITTEN
|4.20
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|FOR HIM
|7.00
|4.60
|4
|EXCAVATION
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$7.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$19.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6)
|$15.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$27.65
Winner–Crown the Kitten B.g.7 by Kitten's Joy out of Queen Stephanie, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Mutuel Pool $231,009 Daily Double Pool $29,882 Exacta Pool $121,044 Quinella Pool $6,831 Superfecta Pool $56,064 Trifecta Pool $87,011. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Excavation by KS Stables LLC, Nentwig, Michael and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Tiz Love by CM Racing and Miyadi, Steve. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Camino de Estrella by Lee Drummond. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Gran Fiesta.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $9.20. Pick Three Pool $42,129.
CROWN THE KITTEN four wide on the first turn, went up four wide then bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead alongside the runner-up into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted in from the whip in deep stretch and proved best. FOR HIM had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along thee rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, came out behind the winner a sixteenth out and bested the others. EXCAVATION stalked outside a rival then bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some just off the rail a quarter mile out and held third. TIZ LOVE was in a good position stalking the pace three wide to the stretch and was edged for the show. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. AVANTI BELLO chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went between foes again on the second turn and also weakened. LIEUTENANT SEANY O . three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.09 46.87 1:11.63 1:23.83 1:35.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|DQ–Jamming Eddy
|120
|7
|1
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Pedroza
|1.60
|5
|Asaro
|120
|4
|3
|3–2
|3–2
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–¾
|Maldonado
|17.90
|4
|Play Money
|120
|3
|6
|7
|6–1½
|5–2
|3–1½
|3–2¼
|Talamo
|2.00
|2
|Fravel
|120
|1
|7
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–4
|5–hd
|4–3¼
|Prat
|2.90
|6
|Cafe Clara
|113
|5
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|6–7
|5–½
|Peterson
|27.00
|7
|Sidepocket Action
|123
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–4½
|2–1½
|4–hd
|6–5¼
|Espinoza
|8.00
|3
|An American Jet
|120
|2
|5
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Payeras
|32.90
|5
|ASARO
|37.80
|12.40
|4.60
|8
|DQ–JAMMING EDDY
|3.40
|2.40
|4
|PLAY MONEY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$120.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$63.70
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$49.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-2)
|$38.52
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-4-2-6)
|$5,528.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4)
|$90.45
Winner–Asaro Dbb.c.3 by Street Boss out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Matson Racing, Barnhart, Nancy, Headley, Karen and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $257,775 Daily Double Pool $76,139 Exacta Pool $116,299 Quinella Pool $6,670 Superfecta Pool $71,469 Super High Five Pool $28,974 Trifecta Pool $94,511. Scratched–General Mo, No Parking Here. DQ–#8 Jamming Eddy–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-5) paid $36.35. Pick Three Pool $108,533. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-7/8-5) 4 correct paid $199.30. Pick Four Pool $415,827. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-6-7/8-5) 5 correct paid $6,679.15. Pick Five Pool $315,054. $2 Pick Six (5-3-5-6-7/8-5) 5 out of 6 paid $562.40. Pick Six Pool $103,166. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-5-6-7/8-5) 6 correct paid $373,586.60. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $202.30. Place Pick All Pool $29,837.
JAMMING EDDY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, swung three deep between foes into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive, then drifted out under left handed urging in deep stretch to brush with the runner-up at the wire. ASARO stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside the winner then between foes leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in upper stretch, battled between foes in midstretch then outside the winner, was fanned out and brushed late and just missed. PLAY MONEY chased a bit off the inside then outside a rival, went up three wide leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and continued willingly. FRAVEL broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. CAFE CLARA had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIDEPOCKET ACTION stalked just off the inside, bid outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and between horses into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. AN AMERICAN JET chased between horses then dropped back a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a claim of foul by the runner-up against the winner, JAMMING EDDY was disqualified and placed second for interference in late stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,127
|$696,079
|Inter-Track
|3,285
|$1,730,806
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,256,147
|TOTAL
|10,412
|$6,683,032
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, August 8.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 17th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Megan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|2
|Jan Jan Can
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|3
|Into Rissa
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|4
|Sothalis
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|Takethediamondlane
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|2-1
|6
|Remember to Smile
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blew by You
|Evin Roman
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|15-1
|32,000
|2
|Moonshine Annie
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|32,000
|3
|A Dime for Me
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jerry Wallace, II
|8-1
|32,000
|4
|Playa Chica
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|32,000
|5
|Divine Dharma
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Michael Puhich
|10-1
|32,000
|6
|Zillinda
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Bruce Headley
|5-1
|32,000
|7
|Tig Tog
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fast Cotton
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|Weast Hill
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|4-1
|16,000
|3
|Monydontspenitself
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|16,000
|4
|Denman's Call
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|16,000
|5
|Best Two Minutes
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Mo Dinero
|Mario Gutierrez
|116
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Northrndancrsghost
|Frank Johnson
|122
|Santos R. Perez
|20-1
|2
|Tribals Last Reign
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|3
|Cunning Munnings
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|4
|Fredrikstad
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|5
|Amped
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|6
|Zipper Mischief
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|6-1
|7
|Spendaholic
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|4-1
|8
|Nil Phet
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|20-1
|9
|Master Ryan
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|Also Eligible
|10
|Jetovator
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|2-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Satrapa
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Vintage Hollywood
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|25,000
|3
|Street to Indy
|Aaron Gryder
|123
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Aced
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|25,000
|5
|Emtech
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|25,000
|6
|Saltarin
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|10-1
|22,500
|7
|Sea's Journey
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|25,000
|8
|Outlaw
|Evin Roman
|123
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zip the Monkey
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|2
|Zestful
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|3
|Zuzanna
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|4
|Fortune of War
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|20-1
|5
|Zeke
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|6
|Play Hard to Get
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|7
|Builder
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lady Sunset
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|32,000
|2
|Secret Alibi
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|32,000
|3
|Senora Power
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|32,000
|4
|Solar Nova
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert O. Allen
|5-1
|32,000
|5
|Kuda Huraa
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|32,000
|6
|Destiny's Journey
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|32,000
|7
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|32,000
|8
|Shallow
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|32,000
|9
|Akuba
|Edgar Payeras
|118
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|28,000