Racing! Welcome back Colonial Downs

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 7. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 16th day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 45.26 56.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Encoder 120 7 2 5–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ 1–1½ Prat 3.00 6 K P Indy 120 6 8 7–hd 6–1½ 5–2½ 2–1¼ Smith 5.00 5 Chasin Munny 120 5 3 3–1 3–1½ 1–hd 3–nk Talamo 9.50 2 Impossible Task 120 2 7 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ 4–1 Cedillo 2.90 3 Takes a Village 118 3 4 1–1 1–1½ 2–hd 5–¾ Delgadillo 9.50 1 Whispering Flame 120 1 5 8 8 6–3½ 6–7½ Roman 44.30 8 Temple Bar 120 8 1 4–1½ 5–hd 7–1 7–1 Franco 24.40 9 It's a Ty 120 9 9 6–2½ 7–1 8 8 Fuentes 55.90 4 Tomorrow Knows 120 4 6 dnf Espinoza 3.00

7 ENCODER 8.00 4.00 3.00 6 K P INDY 5.20 3.60 5 CHASIN MUNNY 5.40

$1 EXACTA (7-6) $17.70 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-2) $46.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $64.25

Winner–Encoder B.c.2 by English Channel out of Nono Rose, by Hard Spun. Bred by Peter Lamantia & Greg Ramsby (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $171,164 Exacta Pool $94,235 Quinella Pool $5,636 Superfecta Pool $36,490 Trifecta Pool $58,519. Scratched–Fantasy Game.

ENCODER chased three deep then off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid four wide in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and pulled clear under a late left handed crack of the whip and good handling. K P INDY stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. CHASIN MUNNY close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, put a head in front between foes in midstretch and just held third. IMPOSSIBLE TASK saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. TAKES A VILLAGE sped between horses to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back inside rivals in midstretch and weakened late. WHISPERING FLAME saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEMPLE BAR stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. IT'S A TY hopped slightly and broke in a bit, settled outside, angled in alongside a rival on the turn and also weakened. TOMORROW KNOWS hopped in a bit of an awkward start, tugged between horses then appeared rough gated down the backstretch and was pulled up approaching the turn and vanned off. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.39 45.87 58.05 1:10.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 D's Lovely Sophia 120 5 5 3–1 3–2½ 1–2 1–3½ Flores 8.60 2 Jaccat 124 2 6 6 6 4–hd 2–4 Prat 1.80 6 Coilette 118 6 4 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 3–¾ Gutierrez 18.50 3 Miss Lady Ann 118 3 3 4–hd 4–½ 5–1½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 3.80 4 Interesting Times 120 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–2½ 5–1 Talamo 1.50 1 Diamond of Value 122 1 2 5–5 5–3 6 6 Fuentes 10.60

5 D'S LOVELY SOPHIA 19.20 8.20 5.20 2 JACCAT 3.40 3.00 6 COILETTE 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $100.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $37.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $29.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-3) $103.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $147.20

Winner–D's Lovely Sophia B.f.3 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Craftyasafox, by Crafty Prospector. Bred by Nu Wave Stables LLC (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Robert Joe Riggio. Mutuel Pool $175,522 Daily Double Pool $38,069 Exacta Pool $81,533 Quinella Pool $5,331 Superfecta Pool $28,834 Trifecta Pool $49,853. Scratched–none.

D'S LOVELY SOPHIA stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. JACCAT bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. COILETTE angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn, put a head in front between horses into the stretch and held third. MISS LADY ANN close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and lacked a rally. INTERESTING TIMES had good early speed a bit off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DIAMOND OF VALUE saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in midstretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.20 47.26 1:10.91 1:22.80 1:34.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mr. Magico 123 3 8 8–½ 6–hd 5–hd 4–hd 1–nk Espinoza 33.00 2 Combat Zone 123 2 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 1–½ 2–½ Pedroza 8.20 9 DQ–He's Like Violence 123 9 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 3–1½ Quinonez 10.70 5 Aussie Fox 123 5 9 11 11 7–hd 6–1 4–hd Delgadillo 7.90 1 Hootie 123 1 5 6–hd 4–1½ 4–1 5–½ 5–hd Puglisi 7.40 6 Soul Beam 123 6 11 10–hd 9–hd 8–2½ 7–1 6–½ Prat 3.30 7 Passionate Reward 123 7 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 7–½ Talamo 2.90 11 Nevermissesabeat 123 11 10 7–hd 10–½ 9–hd 9–7 8–½ Bejarano 13.20 4 War Chest 123 4 7 9–1½ 8–1 6–1 8–1½ 9–11¼ Maldonado 6.00 8 Elite Motion 123 8 4 4–hd 7–hd 11 10–hd 10–¾ Franco 64.30 10 Ack 120 10 3 5–1½ 5–½ 10–2½ 11 11 Fuentes 53.50

3 MR. MAGICO 68.00 22.80 10.80 2 COMBAT ZONE 7.80 5.80 5 AUSSIE FOX 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $704.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $307.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $277.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1) $871.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $751.25

Winner–Mr. Magico Dbb.g.5 by Hat Trick (JPN) out of Diva Ash, by Tapit. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Ridgeley Farm LLC, Prince, John and Prince, Lillian. Mutuel Pool $284,921 Daily Double Pool $27,757 Exacta Pool $159,302 Quinella Pool $8,785 Superfecta Pool $59,349 Trifecta Pool $92,794. Claimed–Soul Beam by Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Ack by DA Meah Racing. Trainer: Anna Meah. Scratched–none. DQ–#9 He's Like Violence–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 5th. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-3) paid $1,454.10. Pick Three Pool $57,207.

MR. MAGICO pulled between horses chasing the pace then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging and got up three wide late. COMBAT ZONE bobbled at the start, was sent between horses, stalked inside then outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, drifted in some and was edged between foes nearing the wire. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses into the stretch, drifted out then in from the whip in midstretch, drifted out again a sixteenth out then drifted in when fighting back late. AUSSIE FOX a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, got through inside in the stretch and continued willingly. HOOTIE pulled along the inside and steadied early and again on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, steadied again in tight off heels a sixteenth out and was outfinished. SOUL BEAM chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. PASSIONATE REWARD angled in and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. NEVERMISSESABEAT three deep into the first turn, chased between horses, angled in outside a rival on the second turn and did not rally. WAR CHEST chased outside, went up four wide into the second turn, continued outside the winner, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ELITE MOTION chased between horses, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. ACK stalked three deep, also dropped back then angled in on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE was disqualified and placed fifth for interference past midstretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.99 45.92 58.77 1:05.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rattle 123 5 2 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 Pereira 3.20 10 Miss Maybell 120 9 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–3½ 2–ns Pena 2.60 8 Ma Bella 120 7 3 5–hd 5–1 3–½ 3–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 3.80 6 Harper's Gallop 120 6 8 9 9 7–½ 4–1¾ Puglisi 27.00 4 Aleda Lutz 120 4 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ 5–1½ Cedillo 9.90 9 Curryforthree Bang 120 8 6 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–hd 6–2¼ Flores 29.10 1 Crazy Sexy Munny 120 1 7 8–1½ 8–½ 9 7–3¼ Mn Garcia 5.90 2 Noble Girl 120 2 5 1–½ 1–hd 5–2 8–½ Pedroza 16.20 3 Tell It Again 120 3 9 7–½ 7–2 8–1 9 Delgadillo 8.00

5 RATTLE 8.40 4.20 3.20 10 MISS MAYBELL 3.60 3.40 8 MA BELLA 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $500.40 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $17.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $17.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-8-6) $112.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-8) $44.75

Winner–Rattle Ch.f.4 by City Zip out of Make Haste, by Tiznow. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable and Hinkle Farms. Mutuel Pool $267,791 Daily Double Pool $24,866 Exacta Pool $134,230 Quinella Pool $8,155 Superfecta Pool $57,938 Trifecta Pool $87,738. Scratched–Appolina. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $1,726.55. Pick Three Pool $24,895.

RATTLE prompted the pace between horses, took the lead just off the rail leaving the second turn, fought back off the fence in the stretch and inched away late under a couple backhanded taps of the whip on the shoulder and steady handling. MISS MAYBELL pressed the pace three deep, fought back outside the winner into and in the stretch, could not quite match that one late and just held second. MA BELLA bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. HARPER'S GALLOP broke a bit slowly, settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. ALEDA LUTZ saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CURRYFORTHREE BANG stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. CRAZY SEXY MUNNY saved ground chasing the pace, came under urging on the turn then had the rider lose the whip midway on the bend, angled out into the stretch and lacked a rally. NOBLE GIRL had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened. TELL IT AGAIN bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.19 47.46 1:11.79 1:23.42 1:34.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Toinette 120 6 3 4–1 4–1 3–1 1–2 1–1½ Prat 0.50 1 Quebec 120 1 1 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 2–½ 2–½ Van Dyke 2.70 5 Poster Girl 120 5 6 6 6 5–1 3–hd 3–2¼ Pereira 15.50 2 Supercommittee 122 2 5 5–½ 5–hd 6 6 4–1¼ Maldonado 18.00 3 Just a Smidge 120 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 5–1¾ Mn Garcia 10.30 4 Youngest Daughter 120 4 4 2–1 2–1 2–½ 5–1½ 6 Bejarano 13.70

6 TOINETTE 3.00 2.20 2.10 1 QUEBEC 2.60 2.20 5 POSTER GIRL (GB) 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $2.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-2) $2.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $4.20

Winner–Toinette Dbb.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hawkins, Lisa, Hawkins, Nicholas, Hudson, Joseph and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $268,117 Daily Double Pool $34,706 Exacta Pool $104,318 Quinella Pool $8,306 Superfecta Pool $51,538 Trifecta Pool $77,222. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $144.05. Pick Three Pool $77,767. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-5-6) 4 correct paid $2,077.65. Pick Four Pool $122,240. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-3-5-6) 5 correct paid $8,623.55. Pick Five Pool $471,301.

TOINETTE four wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear and held under some late urging. QUEBEC pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room off heels leaving the second turn, came out and continued to wait off heels into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and held second. POSTER GIRL (GB) three deep early, stalked outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. SUPERCOMMITTEE pulled and was in a bit tight between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. JUST A SMIDGE had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. YOUNGEST DAUGHTER had speed between horses then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.38 49.05 1:13.24 1:38.50 1:45.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Crown the Kitten 120 7 2 6–½ 3–1 2–hd 1–1 1–1¼ Fuentes 1.10 2 For Him 111 2 1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–4 2–3¼ Velez 10.90 4 Excavation 118 4 6 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ Cedillo 4.60 6 Tiz Love 120 6 5 5–1 6–3½ 6–7 4–½ 4–3¾ Bejarano 6.50 1 Camino de Estrella 120 1 3 3–1 4–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1¼ Talamo 5.10 3 Avanti Bello 120 3 7 4–hd 5–hd 5–hd 6–5 6–6½ Maldonado 8.50 5 Lieutenant Seany O 113 5 4 7 7 7 7 7 Peterson 20.70

7 CROWN THE KITTEN 4.20 3.20 2.40 2 FOR HIM 7.00 4.60 4 EXCAVATION 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $7.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $19.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6) $15.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $27.65

Winner–Crown the Kitten B.g.7 by Kitten's Joy out of Queen Stephanie, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Mutuel Pool $231,009 Daily Double Pool $29,882 Exacta Pool $121,044 Quinella Pool $6,831 Superfecta Pool $56,064 Trifecta Pool $87,011. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Excavation by KS Stables LLC, Nentwig, Michael and Newman, Roger. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Tiz Love by CM Racing and Miyadi, Steve. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Camino de Estrella by Lee Drummond. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Gran Fiesta. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $9.20. Pick Three Pool $42,129.

CROWN THE KITTEN four wide on the first turn, went up four wide then bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead alongside the runner-up into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted in from the whip in deep stretch and proved best. FOR HIM had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along thee rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, came out behind the winner a sixteenth out and bested the others. EXCAVATION stalked outside a rival then bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some just off the rail a quarter mile out and held third. TIZ LOVE was in a good position stalking the pace three wide to the stretch and was edged for the show. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. AVANTI BELLO chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went between foes again on the second turn and also weakened. LIEUTENANT SEANY O . three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.09 46.87 1:11.63 1:23.83 1:35.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 DQ–Jamming Eddy 120 7 1 6–1½ 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd 1–ns Pedroza 1.60 5 Asaro 120 4 3 3–2 3–2 4–hd 2–½ 2–¾ Maldonado 17.90 4 Play Money 120 3 6 7 6–1½ 5–2 3–1½ 3–2¼ Talamo 2.00 2 Fravel 120 1 7 4–hd 5–½ 6–4 5–hd 4–3¼ Prat 2.90 6 Cafe Clara 113 5 4 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 6–7 5–½ Peterson 27.00 7 Sidepocket Action 123 6 2 2–hd 2–4½ 2–1½ 4–hd 6–5¼ Espinoza 8.00 3 An American Jet 120 2 5 5–½ 7 7 7 7 Payeras 32.90

5 ASARO 37.80 12.40 4.60 8 DQ–JAMMING EDDY 3.40 2.40 4 PLAY MONEY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $120.60 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $63.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $49.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-2) $38.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-4-2-6) $5,528.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $90.45

Winner–Asaro Dbb.c.3 by Street Boss out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Matson Racing, Barnhart, Nancy, Headley, Karen and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $257,775 Daily Double Pool $76,139 Exacta Pool $116,299 Quinella Pool $6,670 Superfecta Pool $71,469 Super High Five Pool $28,974 Trifecta Pool $94,511. Scratched–General Mo, No Parking Here. DQ–#8 Jamming Eddy–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-5) paid $36.35. Pick Three Pool $108,533. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-7/8-5) 4 correct paid $199.30. Pick Four Pool $415,827. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-6-7/8-5) 5 correct paid $6,679.15. Pick Five Pool $315,054. $2 Pick Six (5-3-5-6-7/8-5) 5 out of 6 paid $562.40. Pick Six Pool $103,166. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-5-6-7/8-5) 6 correct paid $373,586.60. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $202.30. Place Pick All Pool $29,837.

JAMMING EDDY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, swung three deep between foes into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive, then drifted out under left handed urging in deep stretch to brush with the runner-up at the wire. ASARO stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside the winner then between foes leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in upper stretch, battled between foes in midstretch then outside the winner, was fanned out and brushed late and just missed. PLAY MONEY chased a bit off the inside then outside a rival, went up three wide leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and continued willingly. FRAVEL broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. CAFE CLARA had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIDEPOCKET ACTION stalked just off the inside, bid outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and between horses into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. AN AMERICAN JET chased between horses then dropped back a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a claim of foul by the runner-up against the winner, JAMMING EDDY was disqualified and placed second for interference in late stretch.