Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia to headline Sept. 14 fight card in Carson

After missing the mark on making Canelo Alvarez the main attraction Mexican Independence Day weekend, Golden Boy Promotions is falling back on its roster of burgeoning Latino boxers to bring fans a fight card on the holiday.

The show will be headlined by Jaime Munguia, when he faces off against Patrick Allotey, and Ryan Garcia, when he squares off with Avery Sparrow. The fights will take place Sept. 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, and will be streamed digitally on DAZN. The bouts on the Mexican holiday will continue a tradition that Oscar De La Hoya once made popular during his Hall of Fame career.

“We’re excited to be able to continue this tradition that we know many fans anticipate, and this year we’re putting on a series of exhilarating fights that will make for an entertaining night,” said De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “The styles are guaranteed to make a war.”

The 154-pound Munguia (33-0, 26 knockouts) will be looking to defend his World Boxing Organization title for the sixth consecutive time. The 22-year-old, Tijuana born-and-bred fighter is coming off of a disputed majority-decision win against Dennis Hogan in Monterrey, Mexico, when controversial judging and lack of drug testing were called into question. Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs), who is from Ghana, will be fighting in the U.S. for just the second time.

“I feel very happy for the opportunity of headlining a card on Sept. 14,” said Munguia. “That’s the best date for boxing in the entire year. I’m proud and honored to be representing Mexico. I’ll give my best and I’ll try to deliver a great fight for all the people and for those who will see us.”

Mungia is on a collision course to one day fight Alvarez, a potential match-up that Golden Boy is building.

Jaime Munguia is the undefeated WBO junior middleweight champion. (Steve Marcus / Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs), who trains alongside Alvarez, will be looking to continue developing his promising career. With boyish looks, brute strength and breakout star potential, the boxer from Victorville, Calif., is taking another step up in competition when he steps into the ring against Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs).

“Sparrow is basically an undefeated fighter with a good amateur background,” said Garcia. “People in boxing that know boxing will know this isn’t an easy fight. It will not be overlooked.”

Manouk Akopyan has been a member of the Boxing Writers Assn. of America since 2011 and has written for USA Today and the Guardian.