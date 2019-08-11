Chelsea Gray makes clutch shots to lead Sparks past Sky

The Los Angeles Sparks didn’t do themselves any favors on Sunday, when they looked for their fifth consecutive win.

Against a shorthanded yet surging Chicago Sky team, the Sparks quickly fell in a 14-point hole, fueled by sloppy turnovers, lethargic play and poor defense. The Sky led by as many as 16 points early in the second quarter.

Yet the Sparks, who have won eight of their last nine games, still had enough firepower to pull out an 84-81 win, in dramatic, back-and-forth fashion.

Second-year center Maria Vadeeva opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play, giving the Sparks their first lead of the game, 62-61. From there, the teams swapped the lead numerous times.

In the final moments, All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray put the Sparks on her back.

Trailing by four, Gray made a pull-up three-pointer with 1:25 remaining to draw the Sparks to within one point. Following a Cheyenne Parker bucket to push the lead to three, Gray answered with a mid-range jumper at the one-minute mark.

The Sparks then forced a shot-clock violation, after which Gray attacked the basket, drew a foul, and made both free throws to give the Sparks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Gray led all scorers with 26 points, while Nneka Ogwumike had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Sparks (15-8). Vadeeva finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Allie Quigley led the Sky (14-10) with 20 points.