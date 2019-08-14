Racing! Welcome back to Golden Gate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get into the nostalgia business.
One of the more popular things in the newsletter are when we look back at racing in its better days. Not to give away a secret, but horse racing skews older, meaning the words “Hollywood Park” come up in more emails than you might expect.
The New York Racing Assn. put together a series of look backs leading up to next week’s Travers Stakes at Saratoga. Some of them involve our Southern California mainstays. Over the next few weeks I thought we would reprint a couple of them, courtesy of Pat McKenna, media bigshot at NYRA.
They are sold as if they were “in their own words” by the principals, but we all know what that means. Here’s a guess they are more “as told to” Tom Pedulla, the veteran and respected turf writer, who has done work for t he Los Angeles Times. But what does it matter? Important people have speech writers.
So, this first one deals with Chris McCarron, a longtime legend in the Southern California jockey’s colony. It also deals with locally based horse Deputy Commander and trainer Wally Dollase.
Here’s Chris (and Tom) and an installment of “In Their Own Words”:
“I was on a golf course in January 1997 when I received news that was hard to hear and even harder to digest. My mother, Helen, had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Doctors gave her six months to live.
“Seven months later, my mother was gone. She died on Tuesday of Travers week at our family’s home in Milton, Mass. I was set to ride a top contender, Deputy Commander, in the Travers, a race I had won twice before, when Forty Niner edged Seeking T he Gold in 1988 and Corporate Report nipped Hansel in 1991.
“Suddenly, chasing that third win did not seem so important. I was consumed by the loss of my mother and all that she had meant to me, my five brothers and three sisters. Even though the funeral was set for Friday, when I arrived in Massachusetts, I told my siblings that I was going to miss the Travers out of respect for our mother.
“Not long after that, my brothers and sisters talked among themselves and kind of corralled me in the kitchen. They all had the same message. ‘She would want you to fulfill your obligations, so you better go and ride.’
“I told the trainer, Wally Dollase, that I would get there. I arrived in Saratoga Springs on Saturday morning. Initially, it was hard to focus. Thoughts of the funeral were still so fresh. Once I got to the paddock for the Travers, I kind of went on autopilot. I knew Deputy Commander well. I knew how he needed to be ridden. Everything was very clear in my mind. It was a matter of both of us executing.
“Deputy Commander was pretty much a speed horse. He took me to the lead just as I hoped he would. We stayed there until Behrens ranged up and hooked us at the top of the stretch. Deputy Commander and Behrens were essentially matching strides until Behrens poked his head in front with one furlong to go.
“I asked Deputy Commander for more, knowing he was a very game individual. Sure enough, he dug down and found more. We inched ahead of Behrens, who was full of fight himself. Deputy Commander would not be denied. It was a furious stretch run, but I could tell we got there by a nose.
“When we reached the winner’s circle and fans showed their appreciation for Deputy Commander’s gutsy performance with a rousing ovation, the emotions of the week got to me. I broke down in tears. I had felt Helen’s spirit with me the entire day. As much as she meant to me throughout her life, she carried me through that day.
“It was my first truly spiritual experience, and it was overwhelming. Wally and his wife, Cincy, understood what I was going through emotionally. They saw how distraught I was. Even in victory, my sense of loss was so powerful. They could not have been nicer or more understanding.
“I composed myself and returned to the jocks’ room, eager to call my brothers and sisters who were still together in Massachusetts. Naturally, they were ecstatic for me, appreciating all that had gone into winning a Travers I almost did not ride.”
Wow, thanks Chris. Come to think of it, I like these nostalgia pieces too.
Del Mar review
In Wednesday’s feature, a five-furlong turf allowance for fillies and mares worth a total purse of $67,000, Just Grazed Me came off a stalking position to win by a length.
Just Grazed Me, trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by Giovanni Franco, paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.20. Storming Lady was second and Gypsy Blue finished third.
Del Mar preview
Remember what I said about Wednesday’s card as being proof they are saving all the good stuff for the weekend? Well, ditto Thursday. There are seven races with a 2 p.m. start. There are three races on the turf. Three races for maidens, three claimers and one allowance/optional claimer.
Sitting in the traditional penultimate race spot, in this case the sixth, you’ve got Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf for a purse of $64,000. Shehastheritestuff is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Rafael Bejarano. She is four-for-22 lifetime and hasn’t won since July 19, 2017. She was third last out in an allowance.
Sedamar is the second favorite at 3-1 for Shelbe Ruis and Ruben Fuentes. She is one-for-eight lifetime and broke her maiden in November at Del Mar. She was second last out in an allowance.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 6, 8 (2 also eligible), 8, 9, 10.
Bob Ike’s DMR pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Sedamar (3-1)
Not too creative in here as the second choice on the morning line gets the call. The Shelbe Ruis-trained filly comes off a fine runner-up try to similar Cal-bred allowance runners going this one-mile distance on turf. She clearly likes the Del Mar course, should get first jump on main threat Shehastheritestuff and hopefully can hold off that one to the wire.
Wednesday’s result: Connected on the exacta box as favorite Just Grazed Me held off hard-charging Storming Lady to return $11.80 for every $2 wagered.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Golden Gate weekend preview
He’s baaaaaaack. After a short vacation, Matt Dinerman, the race caller at Golden Gate, is back with his weekly look at what’s happening up at Golden Gate Fields. Racing returns on Thursday for a short seven-week summer race meeting before a couple of weeks off and then back again. Matt’s boundless enthusiasm can be heard in his calls and seen in his writing, even though I edit out some of it. Editors! Take it away, Matt.
“The Summer meet at Golden Gate Fields is upon us. Live racing resumes at Golden Gate this Thursday with a seven-race program, and we’ll run for the next seven weeks. The turf course is in tip-top shape and the Tapeta is still in fine form leading up to this meet.
“We race Thursday-Sunday with a first post of 1:45 p.m. There is special race card on Labor Day, Sept. 2. That day, the feature race will be the Rolling Green Stakes for 3-year-olds and up on turf.
“Two new riders to the Northern California jockey colony, Heriberto Figueroa and David C. Lopez, are featured on opening week mounts and will be residing in Northern California for the foreseeable future. We wish Heriberto and David the best of luck this meet.
“Before riding in races, 19-year-old Figueroa graduated from the highly regarded Escuela Vocacional Hipica riding school in Puerto Rico, which has taught and mentored a number of American riding sensations including Manny Franco, Irad Ortiz Jr., Jose Ortiz and John Velazquez. Figueroa spent his apprenticeship on the Southern California circuit, where he was the leading rider at all three Los Alamitos thoroughbred meets last year.
“Lopez, a 29-year-old son of popular East Coast rider Chuck ‘C.C.’ Lopez, is no stranger to California racing. In fact, Lopez went head and head with North America’s all-time winningest jockey Russell Baze in 2015 for the Golden Gate Fields ‘top jockey’ title before racking up the leading apprentice award at the 2016 Santa Anita winter meet, with 26 wins. Lopez suffered two separate serious back injuries in 2017 and 2018, which kept the third-generation jockey from riding in races for more than two years.
“After a challenging recovery, he returned this past May at Arapahoe Park in Colorado and finished the meeting last week with 23 wins. Using Arapahoe as a steppingstone, Lopez is back in the Bay Area and looking for more wins at a track where he has already had plenty of success.
“Race 4at Golden Gate Fields on Friday goes as the fourth leg of the Stronach 5 wager. It’s a maiden $20,000 claimer for fillies going one mile on the turf, looks like a very competitive. I give the nod to No. 7 Oligarchy, who tries grass for the first time but has turf breeding on both sides of the pedigree. There is a mandatory payout on the Stronach 5 this week.
“Oligarchy is my XBTV Friday Daymaker. My Thursday Daymaker is No. 6 Perfect Edition in the first race. We’re going to try to make some money right off the bat with Perfect Edition, a filly who will benefit making her second career start routing Thursday. She weakened late going 11/16 miles in her first career route try and I believe the mile distance will suit her better. She is projected to stalk likely pacesetter No. 2 Coffeeafterdark and get first jump on closers behind her, all whom don’t have much early speed.
“Here’s to a fun meet for all! Back to you, John.”
Looking forward to more reports during the meeting.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Wednesday’s results and Thursday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 14.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 21st day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.37 46.73 1:00.02 1:06.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Little Cents
|120
|2
|3
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–3
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|6.60
|6
|Deckology
|120
|6
|4
|4–1½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|Gutierrez
|0.70
|7
|Heraclitus
|120
|7
|2
|2–½
|4–3
|3–hd
|3–½
|Pedroza
|4.00
|1
|Yha Yha
|113
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|4–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|57.40
|3
|Way Cool
|120
|3
|5
|6–1½
|6–½
|7
|5–2¼
|Pena
|59.50
|5
|Istain Man
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1
|6–2¼
|Fuentes
|4.00
|4
|Shootin Money
|120
|4
|6
|5–2½
|5–4½
|5–1½
|7
|Flores
|16.00
|2
|LITTLE CENTS
|15.20
|4.00
|3.20
|6
|DECKOLOGY
|2.20
|2.10
|7
|HERACLITUS
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$16.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-7-1)
|$55.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-7)
|$29.55
Winner–Little Cents Dbb.c.2 by Goldencents out of Chasing Lightning, by Belong to Me. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Bill McLean. Owner: John Battle. Mutuel Pool $175,799 Exacta Pool $87,180 Quinella Pool $4,898 Superfecta Pool $42,065 Trifecta Pool $58,732. Claimed–Deckology by Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Four O'Five.
LITTLE CENTS stalked a bit off the rail then inside, awaited room into the stretch, came out in midstretch, bid alongside the runner-up under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. DECKOLOGY stalked outside a rival then between horses into and on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the advantage in midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch but could not quite match that one late. HERACLITUS four wide early, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. YHA YHA broke a bit slowly and outward, chased inside then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. WAY COOL chased just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award toward the inside. ISTAIN MAN had speed between horses then inched away leaving the backstretch, set the pace just off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back some in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHOOTIN MONEY broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, pulled his way along then angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.00 46.54 58.72 1:11.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Adulting
|115
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–6
|1–12
|1–12½
|Velez
|1.40
|1
|Chirp
|120
|1
|4
|7
|6–5
|2–1½
|2–8
|Pedroza
|5.20
|5
|Destiny's Storm
|120
|5
|7
|5–hd
|3–1
|4–1
|3–2¾
|Gutierrez
|9.20
|6
|Vidalia
|120
|6
|5
|2–1
|2–2½
|3–1½
|4–2¼
|Sanchez
|4.20
|3
|Shesaidshesperfect
|120
|3
|6
|3–hd
|5–½
|6–8
|5–hd
|Delgadillo
|7.50
|4
|Taylor Gals
|120
|4
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–9½
|Espinoza
|4.90
|2
|Sweet Bluegrass
|113
|2
|3
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|25.40
|7
|ADULTING
|4.80
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|CHIRP
|4.80
|3.60
|5
|DESTINY'S STORM
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$44.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$11.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-6)
|$31.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5)
|$46.65
Winner–Adulting Dbb.f.3 by Champ Pegasus out of Tribalicious, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $159,259 Daily Double Pool $36,046 Exacta Pool $100,100 Quinella Pool $4,602 Superfecta Pool $38,608 Trifecta Pool $62,215. Scratched–none.
ADULTING had speed outside foes then dueled alongside a rival, cruised clear in hand on the turn and drew off under urging in the stretch. CHIRP sent along inside to stalk the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. DESTINY'S STORM a half step slow into stride, stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. VIDALIA had speed off the rail and dueled inside the winner, angled in and stalked on the turn and weakened in the drive. SHESAIDSHESPERFECT squeezed a bit at the break, was between horses early, stalked inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and also weakened. TAYLOR GALS chased between rivals on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SWEET BLUEGRASS stalked between horses then outside a rival, tugged between foes into a bit of a tight spot leaving the backstretch, dropped back just off the rail on the turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.53 46.75 1:12.25 1:25.48 1:38.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Fire When Ready
|120
|2
|2
|2–1½
|4–hd
|5–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Bejarano
|5.60
|1
|Bellerin
|120
|1
|3
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|8.00
|4
|Dukes Up
|120
|4
|6
|6–hd
|7
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–2¾
|Desormeaux
|2.20
|5
|Sheer Flattery
|120
|5
|7
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–2
|4–¾
|Pereira
|4.20
|7
|Rocko's Wheel
|120
|7
|4
|7
|5–½
|2–½
|4–3
|5–13½
|Fuentes
|2.20
|6
|Bitter Ring Home
|120
|6
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–5
|6–6
|Maldonado
|14.30
|3
|Start a Runnin
|120
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|7
|7
|7
|Flores
|17.20
|2
|FIRE WHEN READY
|13.20
|7.20
|3.80
|1
|BELLERIN
|9.00
|4.40
|4
|DUKES UP
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$31.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$43.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$41.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-5)
|$37.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4)
|$56.90
Winner–Fire When Ready Dbb.g.4 by Empire Way out of Armed N Dangerous, by Slewdledo. Bred by Dr. Mikel C. Harrington &Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $223,557 Daily Double Pool $22,126 Exacta Pool $132,344 Quinella Pool $6,974 Superfecta Pool $41,212 Trifecta Pool $69,929. Claimed–Bellerin by Mark Carr. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-2) paid $70.95. Pick Three Pool $53,391.
FIRE WHEN READY had speed between horses then dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the backstretch, came out between horses on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, re-bid between foes to gain the lead in midstretch and inched away late under left handed urging. BELLERIN stalked inside then bid between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, took a short lead inside on that turn, fought back into and in the stretch and held second. DUKES UP three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked between horses then three wide, went up five wide then four wide leaving the second turn, bid outside foes in midstretch and was edged for the place. SHEER FLATTERY angled in and chased a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROCKO'S WHEEL five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid four wide on the second turn and three deep a quarter mile out, angled in entering the stretch and weakened. BITTER RING HOME four wide into the first turn, stalked then bid three deep between foes into and on the second turn, fell back and angled in nearing the stretch and also weakened. START A RUNNIN had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in, battled inside, dropped back along the rail on the second turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.62 46.75 1:10.99 1:34.91 1:40.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Equal Measure
|120
|8
|3
|4–2½
|4–2
|4–2
|1–½
|1–¾
|Desormeaux
|3.70
|6
|Heathers Grey
|118
|5
|2
|3–1½
|3–5
|3–2½
|2–1
|2–3½
|Gryder
|3.90
|1
|Smiling Rose
|118
|1
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|9.50
|9
|Flying to the Line
|120
|7
|1
|1–1
|2–1
|2–½
|3–2
|4–1¼
|Prat
|1.20
|4
|Breezy Bee
|124
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|6.80
|8
|Kittyhawk Lass
|120
|6
|5
|5–1½
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–1¾
|Quinonez
|27.50
|5
|Magnificent Q T
|122
|4
|6
|7–2½
|7–2
|7–2
|8
|7–2¼
|Espinoza
|21.00
|2
|Roses and Candy
|122
|2
|4
|2–2
|1–½
|1–½
|5–3
|8
|Sanchez
|50.40
|10
|EQUAL MEASURE
|9.40
|5.40
|4.00
|6
|HEATHERS GREY
|4.40
|3.80
|1
|SMILING ROSE
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$60.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$25.70
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$27.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-1-9)
|$43.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-1)
|$97.45
Winner–Equal Measure B.f.3 by Speightstown out of Abatis, by Aptitude. Bred by Tony Holmes & Speightstown Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $248,795 Daily Double Pool $30,781 Exacta Pool $124,584 Quinella Pool $10,615 Superfecta Pool $57,674 Trifecta Pool $82,844. Scratched–Red Bunting (IRE), Trust Fund Kitty.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-10) paid $38.15. Pick Three Pool $24,847.
EQUAL MEASURE angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep nearing midstretch, battled outside the runner-up in the final furlong and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. HEATHERS GREY had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses then fought back inside the winner in the final furlong. SMILING ROSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. FLYING TO THE LINE sped to the early lead, crossed to the inside, dueled inside on the backstretch and second turn, fought back along the rail nearing midstretch and was edged for third. BREEZY BEE settled inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside again into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KITTYHAWK LASS angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. MAGNIFICENT Q T chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ROSES AND CANDY pulled along the inside then came out nearing the first turn, tugged her way to the front outside a rival, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.33 45.77 58.17 1:10.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Etterbay Ucklay
|120
|4
|5
|6
|5–3
|2–3
|1–½
|Talamo
|2.90
|2
|Anniversary Sale
|120
|2
|4
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–8¾
|Cedillo
|3.70
|5
|Afternoon Heat
|115
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|Velez
|1.20
|6
|Atomic Candy
|120
|6
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|5–4½
|4–3¾
|Prat
|4.10
|1
|Calder Vale
|120
|1
|6
|5–3
|6
|6
|5–1¼
|Payeras
|29.60
|3
|Tim's Buddy
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|2–2
|4–1
|6
|Franco
|25.00
|4
|ETTERBAY UCKLAY
|7.80
|3.80
|2.40
|2
|ANNIVERSARY SALE
|4.20
|2.60
|5
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4)
|$51.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$12.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-6)
|$5.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$15.15
Winner–Etterbay Ucklay Grr.g.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Advantage Player, by Bernstein. Bred by Doubledown Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $224,226 Daily Double Pool $25,856 Exacta Pool $95,199 Quinella Pool $5,131 Superfecta Pool $49,083 Trifecta Pool $64,355. Claimed–Afternoon Heat by Knapp, Steve R. and Vanderdussen, Robert John. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Brazilian Summer.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-10-4) paid $56.85. Pick Three Pool $36,403. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-10-4) 4 correct paid $202.05. Pick Four Pool $145,531. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-7-2-10-4) 5 correct paid $2,867.05. Pick Five Pool $455,563.
ETTERBAY UCKLAY settled off the rail, went around a rival early on the turn then advanced five wide leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging past midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ANNIVERSARY SALE went up outside a rival then pressed the pace between foes, dueled alongside that one on the turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, inched away into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. AFTERNOON HEAT bobbled at the start, stalked between horses then pressed the pace three deep between foes, stalked off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and held third. ATOMIC CANDY went up to prompt the pace four wide on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. CALDER VALE sent along early, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TIM'S BUDDY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.52 44.53 55.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Just Grazed Me
|120
|5
|4
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|Franco
|1.20
|8
|Storming Lady
|122
|8
|6
|8
|8
|4–½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|5.80
|3
|Gypsy Blu
|120
|3
|7
|7–1½
|7–1
|7–hd
|3–2¼
|Cedillo
|6.80
|7
|Holly Hundy
|120
|7
|1
|6–1
|6–1
|3–hd
|4–ns
|Desormeaux
|8.00
|2
|Travieza
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|2–3½
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|4.40
|4
|Littlefirefighter
|120
|4
|3
|5–½
|5–½
|6–1
|6–3¼
|Prat
|13.80
|6
|Uno Trouble Maker
|122
|6
|5
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|22.20
|1
|Querida Dubai
|120
|1
|8
|4–hd
|4–½
|8
|8
|Bejarano
|16.30
|5
|JUST GRAZED ME
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|8
|STORMING LADY
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|GYPSY BLU
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$11.80
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-3-7)
|$18.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-3)
|$21.35
Winner–Just Grazed Me Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Fairway Road, by Cuvee. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $293,647 Daily Double Pool $37,835 Exacta Pool $156,640 Quinella Pool $7,112 Superfecta Pool $67,155 Trifecta Pool $103,557. Scratched–Kentan Road, Sold It.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-4-5) paid $32.90. Pick Three Pool $35,447.
JUST GRAZED ME stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away then drifted out in midstretch and held under some urging and steady handling. STORMING LADY chased off the rail then outside leaving the turn, swung five wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong but finished well. GYPSY BLU broke a bit slowly, was between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out for room nearing midstretch and gained the show. HOLLY HUNDY stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRAVIEZA sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER stalked a bit off the rail then between horses to the stretch and also weakened. UNO TROUBLE MAKER stalked four wide then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. QUERIDA DUBAI (ARG) broke slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, saved ground on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and weakened in the drive..
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.76 44.96 57.48 1:04.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|An Ocala Ten
|115
|1
|8
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2¾
|Velez
|3.20
|2
|Mister Mojo
|122
|2
|4
|2–1
|2–2
|2–3½
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|5.30
|8
|Papa Turf
|120
|6
|3
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.90
|3
|Nova
|120
|3
|1
|5–1
|4–½
|3–1
|4–1¼
|Delgadillo
|24.20
|9
|Royal Seeker
|115
|7
|7
|9
|9
|6–1½
|5–¾
|Peterson
|30.70
|4
|Boy Howdy
|122
|4
|9
|8–2
|6–½
|5–hd
|6–4¾
|Pedroza
|3.10
|11
|Market Sentiment
|120
|9
|2
|6–hd
|7–hd
|8–1
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|14.60
|7
|Johann's Command
|120
|5
|6
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–1½
|8–1¼
|Payeras
|43.00
|10
|Westmont
|120
|8
|5
|7–½
|8–2
|9
|9
|Franco
|4.30
|1
|AN OCALA TEN
|8.40
|5.00
|3.60
|2
|MISTER MOJO
|5.80
|4.00
|8
|PAPA TURF
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$19.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$19.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-3)
|$56.44
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-8-3-9)
|$2,978.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8)
|$36.35
Winner–An Ocala Ten B.g.4 by Prospective out of Expect Nothing, by A. P Jet. Bred by Best A Luck Farm LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, STD Stables, Littlefield, Chad and Miller, Andy. Mutuel Pool $247,929 Daily Double Pool $75,619 Exacta Pool $142,689 Quinella Pool $7,383 Superfecta Pool $74,728 Super High Five Pool $23,412 Trifecta Pool $105,451. Claimed–An Ocala Ten by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Claimed–Papa Turf by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffrey. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Aberdeen Island, Incensed.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-1) paid $25.20. Pick Three Pool $93,145. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-4-5/9/10-1) 4 correct paid $118.45. Pick Four Pool $291,508. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-10-4-5/9/10-1) 5 correct paid $696.50. Pick Five Pool $227,512. $2 Pick Six (7-2-10-4-5/9/10-1) 5 out of 6 paid $44.60. $2 Pick Six (7-2-10-4-5/9/10-1) 6 correct paid $6,452.40. Pick Six Pool $60,389. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-10-4-5/9/10-1) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,913. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $460.50. Place Pick All Pool $26,988.
AN OCALA TEN a bit slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the stretch and won clear under urging. MISTER MOJO had speed between horses then prompted the pace outside the winner, could not match that one in the drive but held second. PAPA TURF stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. NOVA bobbled at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROYAL SEEKER dropped back and settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued toward the inside in the stretch and improved position. BOY HOWDY broke a bit slowly and was bumped, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MARKET SENTIMENT stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. JOHANN'S COMMAND chased between horses on the backstretch and most of the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. WESTMONT chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,803
|$826,660
|Inter-Track
|3,163
|$1,697,022
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,861,689
|TOTAL
|9,966
|$6,385,371
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, August 15.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 22nd day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Empress of Lov
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Craig Dollase
|9-5
|8,000
|2
|Cee Sam's Girl
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|8,000
|3
|Forbidden Command
|Alex Jimenez
|119
|Justin B. Clark
|12-1
|8,000
|4
|Victory Ice
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|112
|Molly J. Pearson
|10-1
|8,000
|5
|Love of Art
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Jeffrey Metz
|4-1
|8,000
|6
|Kennedie Sky
|Agapito Delgadillo
|119
|Rafael DeLeon
|8-1
|8,000
|7
|Topaz Time
|Evin Roman
|121
|Molly J. Pearson
|3-1
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Snazzy Dresser
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
|32,000
|2
|Tequila Joe
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Calle Kingpin
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve M. Sherman
|2-1
|32,000
|4
|He Will
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|32,000
|5
|Tough It Out
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|32,000
|6
|Erotic
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jack Carava
|5-2
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fast as Cass
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|2
|Blame It On Kitty
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Craig Dollase
|4-1
|3
|Starring John Wain
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|4
|Unbroken Star
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|5
|Secret Courier
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|2-1
|6
|Tidal Effect
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Road Rager
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|2
|Be a Shero
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|3
|Surreptitious
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|4
|Wicked Liar
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|5
|Miss Tokyo
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|6
|Tinnie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|7
|Miss Stormy D
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|8
|Mischiffie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|Also Eligible
|9
|Cellar Door
|Mike Smith
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|10
|Taylor and Burton
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Small Surprise
|Brayan Pena
|117
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|55,000
|2
|Canadian Ginger
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|62,500
|3
|Foggy Bottom
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Bill McLean
|10-1
|62,500
|4
|Biddy Duke
|Victor Espinoza
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|55,000
|5
|Leucothea
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|62,500
|6
|Lady Agatha
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Joshua M. Litt
|20-1
|62,500
|7
|Queen Stormborn
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|62,500
|8
|Musically
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Anna Meah
|3-1
|62,500
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Battleground State
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Dean Greenman
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Smiling Annie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|3
|Shehastheritestuff
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Sedamar
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|3-1
|5
|Super Bunny
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|6
|Aries
|Ferrin Peterson
|115
|Aggie Ordonez
|20-1
|7
|Lil Bit Dangerous
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|8
|Algorhythmic
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Papaya
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|15-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Almost a Factor
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|2
|Circleofcolor
|Modesto Linares
|120
|John C. Ivory
|12-1
|3
|Navy Queen
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Scott Rollins
|4-1
|4
|Sweet Honor
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|5
|Sharp Turn
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|6
|Mamas Got Cash
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Joe Herrick
|20-1
|7
|Liberalism
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|2-1
|8
|Billy'sgotasingle
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|9
|Flying Business
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|10
|I Want One
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2