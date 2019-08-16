Chauncey Billups joining Clippers broadcasts as television analyst

Chauncey Billups, the NBA champion point guard turned broadcaster, will be a familiar face on Clippers television broadcasts during the upcoming season.

Billups, who retired in 2014 after a 17-year playing career — one that includes an NBA championship run with Detroit in 2004 and two seasons spent with the Clippers, from 2011 to 20 13 — confirmed via text Friday that he will work as an analyst along play-by-play broadcaster Brian Sieman on the team’s Prime Ticket/Fox Sports West broadcasts.

Billups did not indicate how many games he will call. The New York Post reported Friday that he would will also continue to call games for ESPN, whose NBA coverage he has contributed to since 2014. According to people with knowledge of plans for next season’s broadcasts, there is a strong possibility that the analyst role on Clippers broadcasts will rotate among a handful of people, including Billups. That would be similar to how the role was filled last season.

Billups, 43, will be part of a new-look Clippers broadcast team. Sieman has been the Clippers’ radio voice since 2007 but now steps into the television play-by-play role for the first time, succeeding Ralph Lawler, the team’s voice for 40 years. Lawler will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September as a recipient of the 2019 Curt Gowdy Media Award.

The Clippers also are hiring Noah Eagle as Sieman’s successor on radio, The Times reported in July.