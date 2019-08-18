Cedric Benson, former Texas star and NFL veteran, dies in motorcycle accident at 36, reports say

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson has died as a result of a motorcycle accident, according to multiple reports.

Citing family and friends, the Austin American-Statesman reported that Benson was killed. He was 36.

Former Texas coach Mack Brown tweeted a photo of Benson with the caption, “We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP”

The fourth overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2005, Benson is ranked second on the all-time rushing list at the University of Texas with 5,540 yards. He won the Doak Walker Award in 2004 as the nation’s top college running back. He rushed for 64 touchdowns as a Longhorn.

Benson attended Robert E. Lee High in Midland, Texas, and is considered among the greatest high school players in that state’s history, finishing his career with 8,423 yards rushing.

On what appears to be his Instagram account, there are several photos and videos of Benson posing with motorcycles. That includes a shot posted Saturday night of two helmets resting on a motorcycle with the caption, “My Saturday evening.”

Benson ran for 6,017 yards and 32 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons, from 2005 to 2012. He was released by the Bears after three seasons in the wake of two alcohol-related incidents, one involving a boat and the other a car.

He was in the news in Texas last week when he was found guilty on a lesser misdemeanor after Travis County prosecutors dismissed a February 2017 drunk driving charge.