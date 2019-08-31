Racing! Congratulations to Bast for her Debutante win

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 31. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 34th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.78 45.04 57.27 1:10.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Spokane Eagle 120 5 3 2–1 2–2½ 1–2½ 1–3 Delgadillo 1.90 6 Pure Comedy 120 6 2 5–½ 5–1 4–3½ 2–1½ Talamo 20.20 4 Restless Rambler 120 4 1 1–4 1–hd 2–1 3–1¼ Van Dyke 2.60 2 Distinctive B 120 2 4 4–1½ 3–1 3–1 4–4¼ Prat 1.50 3 Shane Zain 120 3 5 6 6 5–1½ 5–4½ Cedillo 9.10 1 Loud Mouth 117 1 6 3–hd 4–½ 6 6 Fuentes 29.00

5 SPOKANE EAGLE 5.80 4.00 2.80 6 PURE COMEDY 12.80 5.80 4 RESTLESS RAMBLER 3.20

$1 EXACTA (5-6) $43.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $56.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-2) $32.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $91.50

Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.5 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: JR Racing, Inc., Mayo, Tom, Exelby, Randy and VA Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $196,279 Exacta Pool $85,418 Quinella Pool $5,924 Superfecta Pool $34,973 Trifecta Pool $57,394. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by Mike Sisk. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Restless Rambler by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Distinctive B by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–none.

SPOKANE EAGLE stalked off the rail, bid outside the leader leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. PURE COMEDY chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. RESTLESS RAMBLER quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled along the fence leaving the turn, was not a match for the winner in the lane, was outfinished for second but held third. DISTINCTIVE B between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHANE ZAIN chased a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. LOUD MOUTH broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, came off the rail on the turn and between horses into the stretch, came out some in the drive and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.38 45.24 57.63 1:11.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Truck Salesman 120 6 1 1–hd 1–2 1–2 1–hd Roman 16.90 11 One Nation 120 11 4 6–3 6–4 4–4 2–1¼ Bejarano 3.40 5 Da Kine 120 5 7 5–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–1½ Van Dyke 23.80 10 Lord Adare 120 10 3 3–hd 2–1 2–2 4–1½ Desormeaux 8.90 2 Mutineer 120 2 9 10–1 7–½ 5–hd 5–5¾ Prat 11.10 9 Jefe 120 9 8 11 9–½ 9–2 6–2¾ Maldonado 43.80 8 Justinian 120 8 10 4–1½ 4–1 6–1 7–ns Talamo 0.90 4 Peytons Path 120 4 11 7–1 8–5 8–5 8–½ Cedillo 21.70 1 Music to My Ears 120 1 6 8–hd 10–1½ 10–5 9–3½ Fuentes 18.00 7 Stable Genius 120 7 2 2–hd 3–hd 7–1½ 10–6¾ Arroyo, Jr. 28.00 3 Northrndancrsghost 124 3 5 9–1½ 11 11 11 Iniguez 144.50

6 TRUCK SALESMAN 35.80 11.60 7.40 11 ONE NATION 4.20 3.40 5 DA KINE 11.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $124.40 $1 EXACTA (6-11) $75.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-11) $60.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-11-5-10) $728.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-11-5) $495.70

Winner–Truck Salesman Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Brittney Brat, by Pikepass. Bred by Springland Farm & Lynden Branch (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Alejandro G. Mercado. Mutuel Pool $377,673 Daily Double Pool $51,843 Exacta Pool $196,907 Quinella Pool $9,496 Superfecta Pool $96,009 Trifecta Pool $131,900. Scratched–none.

TRUCK SALESMAN had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and just held under urging. ONE NATION stalked the pace outside, came three wide into the stretch and surged late to just miss. DA KINE between foes early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. LORD ADARE bobbled at the start, went up three deep to press the pace, dueled between foes leaving the backstretch, stalked between rivals then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished for a minor share. MUTINEER between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JEFE dropped off the rail despite early urging, went outside on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and improved position. JUSTINIAN broke in and slowly, was between horses early then bid four wide to press the pace, stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. PEYTONS PATH hesitated to be away behind the field, pulled his way along three deep to chase the pace, continued outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MUSIC TO MY EARS saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened. STABLE GENIUS dueled between horses, stalked on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST settled outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.32 45.04 56.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fantasy Heat 122 1 9 5–1 3–½ 3–1 1–hd Talamo 7.10 7 Miss Hot Legs 120 7 4 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Espinoza 1.70 3 First Screening 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Fuentes 10.50 2 Arctic Roll 122 2 6 6–hd 5–1 4–2 4–½ Bejarano 39.30 6 Velvet Queen 120 6 7 9–2 7–hd 6–1½ 5–1¼ Prat 3.60 10 Dichotomy 122 9 8 8–1½ 9–2½ 8–½ 6–1 Gutierrez 20.10 5 Encanta 120 5 11 10–1½ 10–2½ 9–1½ 7–1 Cedillo 26.30 4 Mischiffie 120 4 5 7–hd 8–hd 7–hd 8–ns Van Dyke 5.50 8 Moreisbetter 120 8 2 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 9–1¼ Franco 12.60 11 Donut Girl 124 10 10 11 11 11 10–3½ Arroyo, Jr. 20.10 13 Cedars of Lebanon 115 11 3 3–hd 6–½ 10–2½ 11 Diaz, Jr. 61.80

1 FANTASY HEAT 16.20 6.60 4.00 7 MISS HOT LEGS 4.00 2.80 3 FIRST SCREENING 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $392.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $27.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-2) $204.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $88.70

Winner–Fantasy Heat Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Assure, by Broken Vow. Bred by Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC &Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V. and Schwartz, Paul. Mutuel Pool $426,731 Daily Double Pool $37,058 Exacta Pool $225,050 Quinella Pool $12,109 Superfecta Pool $107,327 Trifecta Pool $147,865. Scratched–Anonymously, Ruby Trust. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $168.50. Pick Three Pool $79,319.

FANTASY HEAT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging late to get up nearing the wire. MISS HOT LEGS dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn and in the stretch, took a short lead in deep stretch and was edged late. FIRST SCREENING had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not quite match the top pair late but held third. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) between rivals early, stalked along the inside, continued from the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. VELVET QUEEN broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, came out in upper stretch and had a mild late bid. DICHOTOMY stalked three deep, was in a bit tight off heels leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. ENCANTA broke a bit slowly, angled in early and saved ground to the stretch and improved position some. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) broke through the gate before the start, stalked between horses to the stretch and weakened. MOREISBETTER went up three deep between foes to press the pace, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DONUT GIRL broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then off the rail into and on the turn and failed to menace. CEDARS OF LEBANON (IRE) pressed the pace four wide, stalked then dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.04 45.78 57.93 1:04.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Outlaw 123 8 2 2–hd 2–1 1–2½ 1–3¾ Roman 0.90 4 I Belong to Becky 115 4 4 4–3 4–5 2–4 2–2¼ Velez 2.20 6 Lagoon Macaroon 120 6 6 7–2 7–3 4–1½ 3–1¾ Maldonado 13.40 2 Bea's Boy 118 2 7 8 8 5–½ 4–7 Flores 17.00 3 Hoss Cartwright 123 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 5–1¼ Mn Garcia 15.80 5 The White Shadow 118 5 3 3–1 3–½ 6–½ 6–hd Cedillo 6.10 7 Suances Secret 121 7 5 5–1½ 6–1 8 7–nk Pereira 48.30 1 Golden Image 120 1 8 6–1 5–½ 7–2½ 8 Franco 59.10

8 OUTLAW 3.80 2.40 2.20 4 I BELONG TO BECKY 2.80 2.20 6 LAGOON MACAROON 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $41.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $3.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $5.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-2) $5.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-6) $8.40

Winner–Outlaw B.g.4 by Violence out of Something Brewing, by Meadowlake. Bred by English Range Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Fantasy Farms and A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $423,906 Daily Double Pool $33,831 Exacta Pool $207,010 Quinella Pool $10,363 Superfecta Pool $103,800 Trifecta Pool $153,486. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $121.65. Pick Three Pool $48,825.

OUTLAW had good early speed and dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead past midway on the bend, inched away just off the rail into the stretch, drifted in and drew clear under urging and steady handling late. I BELONG TO BECKY stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. LAGOON MACAROON chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. BEA'S BOY a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and improved position inside in the drive. HOSS CARTWRIGHT had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. THE WHITE SHADOW dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail midway on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. SUANCES SECRET chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a further response. GOLDEN IMAGE a step to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.30 47.45 1:11.35 1:35.03 1:41.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Carnivorous 120 11 1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–ns Gutierrez 7.30 5 Mo Forza 120 5 7 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ 2–1 2–2¼ Mn Garcia 6.70 8 Eagle Song 120 8 4 6–2 6–1 6–1½ 5–2½ 3–¾ Smith 6.30 10 Ocean Fury 120 10 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 4–1¼ Bejarano 4.60 7 Crystal Tribe 123 7 10 8–4 8–3½ 8–2 6–½ 5–2¼ Van Dyke 4.10 4 Red Island 120 4 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 6–nk Espinoza 3.90 6 Swamp Souffle 120 6 6 9–2 9–½ 10–1½ 8–hd 7–nk Franco 53.80 2 Blame It On Kitty 120 2 9 10–5 10–3 9–hd 9–½ 8–½ Talamo 40.00 1 Gum Tree Lane 120 1 8 7–hd 7–½ 7–hd 7–1 9–4 Prat 9.60 3 Federal Case 123 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 5–½ 10–2½ 10–nk Cedillo 13.60 9 Soberano 123 9 11 11 11 11 11 11 Blanc 53.70

11 CARNIVOROUS 16.60 8.00 5.00 5 MO FORZA 6.60 4.40 8 EAGLE SONG (IRE) 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-11) $60.40 $1 EXACTA (11-5) $58.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-11) $66.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-8-10) $168.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-8) $217.75

Winner–Carnivorous B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $533,387 Daily Double Pool $55,929 Exacta Pool $320,422 Quinella Pool $13,155 Superfecta Pool $140,631 Trifecta Pool $200,337. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-11) paid $77.10. Pick Three Pool $148,620. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-8-11) 4 correct paid $874.10. Pick Four Pool $329,393. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-1-8-11) 5 correct paid $2,278.95. Pick Five Pool $878,795.

CARNIVOROUS angled in and prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, edge clear, drifted in some and held on gamely under urging. MO FORZA pulled hard while stalking the pace between horses, came out into the stretch, bid outside the winner past midstretch and continued gamely to just miss. EAGLE SONG (IRE) chased off the rail or outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show late. OCEAN FURY a bit crowded at the start, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed late kick. RED ISLAND (IRE) sped to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SWAMP SOUFFLE chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. BLAME IT ON KITTY a bit slow into stride, settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GUM TREE LANE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. FEDERAL CASE close up stalking the pace inside to the stretch, weakened in the drive. SOBERANO (FR) broke slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.38 45.50 1:11.04 1:18.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Castle Gate 120 11 4 1–½ 1–4 1–8 1–3½ Fuentes 1.00 6 Fait Accompli 120 6 9 9–5 6–hd 2–hd 2–½ Pereira 1.90 8 An American Jet 120 8 3 6–½ 5–hd 3–½ 3–¾ Payeras 20.00 7 Do Not Swipe Left 120 7 8 7–hd 7–2 4–2 4–4¼ Puglisi 24.60 5 Midnight in Maui 115 5 5 5–½ 8–3 5–hd 5–7¼ Velez 39.00 2 Severin 123 2 7 4–2½ 2–½ 6–1 6–nk Quinonez 20.50 10 Bourbon and Water 120 10 2 2–hd 3–½ 7–6 7–1¾ Pedroza 18.80 1 Artcrilic 120 1 10 11 10–½ 9–1½ 8–ns Pena 107.80 3 Champion Deputy 120 3 6 8–1 9–5 8–1 9–3¾ Flores 76.80 4 Speak to the World 123 4 11 10–2½ 11 11 10–10¾ Sanchez 85.10 9 Suite Alonso 120 9 1 3–hd 4–1 10–2 11 Roman 6.80

11 CASTLE GATE 4.00 2.60 2.20 6 FAIT ACCOMPLI 2.80 2.40 8 AN AMERICAN JET 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-11) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $4.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-11) $5.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-8-7) $14.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-8) $15.35

Winner–Castle Gate B.c.3 by Point of Entry out of Wednesday, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Stronach Stables. Mutuel Pool $417,553 Daily Double Pool $40,892 Exacta Pool $245,416 Quinella Pool $12,364 Superfecta Pool $129,388 Trifecta Pool $178,509. Claimed–Castle Gate by Mullins, Jeffrey and Patterson, Randy. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-11-11) paid $21.70. Pick Three Pool $128,417.

CASTLE GATE bobbled at the start, had speed outside and dueled three deep, edged away and angled in leaving the backstretch, kicked clear on the turn, widened under urging in the stretch and held sway. FAIT ACCOMPLI also bobbled at the start, chased off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held second. AN AMERICAN JET stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and held for the show. DO NOT SWIPE LEFT chased four wide then three deep, continued outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. MIDNIGHT IN MAUI between foes early, chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch then got through inside to best the others. SEVERIN broke in and bumped a rival, went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened. BOURBON AND WATER pressed the pace three deep between foes then stalked on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and also weakened. ARTCRILIC broke a bit slowly and was bumped, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. CHAMPION DEPUTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit on the turn then angled back in and weakened. SPEAK TO THE WORLD hopped then bobbled in a slow start, settled outside a rival then off the rail and failed to menace. SUITE ALONSO had speed between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John C. Mabee Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.70 1:10.76 1:34.68 1:46.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Vasilika 123 1 4 6–1 6–1 7–½ 3–1½ 1–ns Prat 1.00 7 Juliet Foxtrot 119 7 1 2–1 2–2 1–hd 1–2 2–1¼ Van Dyke 3.80 4 Toinette 119 4 5 5–1 4–1 3–½ 2–1½ 3–1½ Bejarano 3.80 2 Paved 119 2 9 8–1 8–1 9–hd 5–½ 4–¾ Espinoza 20.20 10 Meal Ticket 119 10 3 10 9–hd 6–1 4–1 5–½ Desormeaux 20.80 9 Elysea's World 119 9 6 7–1 7–½ 8–1½ 6–hd 6–2¼ Talamo 17.30 3 La Force 121 3 10 9–1½ 10 10 8–1 7–3¼ Smith 28.70 5 Ahimsa 119 5 8 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 7–1½ 8–2¼ Blanc 14.40 8 Quebec 119 8 7 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ 9–2 9–8 Arroyo, Jr. 41.20 6 Ippodamia's Girl 119 6 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 10 10 Fuentes 105.80

1 VASILIKA 4.00 2.60 2.20 7 JULIET FOXTROT (GB) 3.80 2.80 4 TOINETTE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $7.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-2) $12.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4) $10.80

Winner–Vasilika Ch.m.5 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $577,951 Daily Double Pool $47,537 Exacta Pool $242,746 Quinella Pool $11,393 Superfecta Pool $134,385 Trifecta Pool $185,089. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-11-1) paid $25.25. Pick Three Pool $141,747.

VASILIKA chased inside then came off the rail after the chute, went up between horses into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging then a strong hand ride in the late stages to get up in the final stride. JULIET FOXTROT (GB) stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch to gain the lead into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn and into the stretch, kicked clear and held on gamely but was edged on the wire. TOINETTE stalked the pace inside then between horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. PAVED saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. MEAL TICKET angled in leaving the chute, chased inside, went between horses on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. LA FORCE (GER) settled outside a rival chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AHIMSA between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep between foes into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. QUEBEC stalked three deep then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.82 45.45 57.71 1:04.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 American Theorem 120 5 6 7–5 6–hd 1–1 1–1½ Pereira 2.20 6 Hydrogen 120 6 1 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 2–2½ Talamo 2.70 2 Thunder Code 120 2 4 8–4 8–6 5–4½ 3–1¼ Espinoza 26.60 4 Honor Among Men 120 4 5 3–hd 2–½ 2–1 4–2¼ Van Dyke 12.10 3 Backshot 120 3 7 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd 5–3½ Smith 2.80 7 Three Footer 120 7 3 6–1 7–4½ 6–hd 6–½ Gutierrez 38.10 9 Big Hoof Dynamite 120 9 9 9 9 9 7–1¼ Blanc 112.70 8 Whirl Candy 120 8 8 5–½ 5–hd 7–½ 8–2¼ Prat 5.40 1 Zimba Warrior 120 1 2 1–hd 3–1 8–4 9 Desormeaux 20.40

5 AMERICAN THEOREM 6.40 4.00 3.20 6 HYDROGEN 3.40 2.60 2 THUNDER CODE 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $24.60 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-4) $94.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $62.40

Winner–American Theorem Grr.r.2 by American Pharoah out of Mighty Renee, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $452,986 Daily Double Pool $47,126 Exacta Pool $179,214 Quinella Pool $8,526 Superfecta Pool $93,065 Trifecta Pool $131,550. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-1-5) paid $16.20. Pick Three Pool $88,069.

AMERICAN THEOREM stalked off the rail, waited off heels into the turn, came out three deep into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted to the inside and proved best under a steady hand ride and a hold late. HYDROGEN pressed the pace four wide between horses, stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was second best. THUNDER CODE saved ground chasing the pace, split horses into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels past midstretch and gained the show. HONOR AMONG MEN dueled three deep between horses then angled in between foes on the turn and into the stretch, was just behind the winner in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. BACKSHOT had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and along the inside into the stretch and also weakened. THREE FOOTER prompted the pace five wide between horses then stalked on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE broke out and a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. WHIRL CANDY prompted the pace six wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued to stalk outside a rivals, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ZIMBA WARRIOR sent inside to duel for the lead, pressed along the rail midway on the turn, fell back leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Del Mar Debutante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 44.88 1:10.57 1:23.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bast 118 5 2 4–2½ 4–4½ 1–2 1–8¾ Van Dyke 2.80 7 Inspiressa 120 7 6 2–hd 1–hd 2–3½ 2–½ Espinoza 1.40 2 Comical 123 2 3 8 8 5–3 3–hd Arroyo, Jr. 25.30 1 Lazy Daisy 120 1 4 6–2 5–1 4–½ 4–4½ Bejarano 41.40 8 Stellar Sound 120 8 7 1–hd 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–5½ Smith 6.70 3 Pure Xena 120 3 8 5–1 6–4½ 6–1½ 6–3 Gryder 11.30 6 Powerfulattraction 118 6 5 7–½ 7–1 8 7–6¾ Talamo 17.60 4 Leucothea 118 4 1 3–1 2–hd 7–2 8 Cedillo 4.00

5 BAST 7.60 3.60 3.00 7 INSPIRESSA 3.00 2.60 2 COMICAL 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $9.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1) $104.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $46.15

Winner–Bast B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Laffina, by Arch. Bred by BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $532,215 Daily Double Pool $55,299 Exacta Pool $219,557 Quinella Pool $9,633 Superfecta Pool $112,387 Trifecta Pool $155,540. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $20.60. Pick Three Pool $63,113.

BAST stalked off the rail, bid four wide into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear, drifted in through the drive and drew off under urging and steady handling in the final stages. INSPIRESSA dueled between horses, took a short lead into the turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and held second. COMICAL settled a bit off the rail then inside, swung out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch then angled to the inside and was edged for the place. LAZY DAISY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into he stretch and was edged outside foes for the show. STELLAR SOUND dueled three deep, fought back on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. PURE XENA settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. POWERFULATTRACTION also settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. LEUCOTHEA had good early speed and dueled inside rivals but off the rail, angled in some on the turn, fell back leaving the bend, was in a bit tight in upper stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.90 48.60 1:12.69 1:36.35 1:42.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Jamming Eddy 120 2 1 3–½ 3–hd 5–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Pedroza 3.20 3 Play Money 120 3 6 2–1 2–2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ Espinoza 4.80 11 Cool Your Jets 123 8 2 8 8 7–hd 3–hd 3–4 Fuentes 5.50 10 Fravel 120 7 5 4–1 4–1 4–hd 5–1½ 4–½ Prat 2.60 1 Loaded Joe 120 1 4 1–1 1–hd 2–1 4–1½ 5–2¾ Bejarano 5.60 5 Fredrikstad 123 4 8 5–½ 5–hd 6–1½ 7–2½ 6–nk Talamo 12.00 9 Bud Knight 113 6 3 6–1 7–4½ 8 8 7–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 12.70 8 No Parking Here 120 5 7 7–1½ 6–hd 3–½ 6–1 8 Arroyo, Jr. 19.20

2 JAMMING EDDY 8.40 4.00 3.00 3 PLAY MONEY 5.60 3.40 11 COOL YOUR JETS 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $15.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-11-10) $28.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-11-10-1) $879.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-11) $36.65

Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Auricchio and Jacobson, LLC. Mutuel Pool $448,463 Daily Double Pool $132,939 Exacta Pool $233,523 Quinella Pool $9,379 Superfecta Pool $122,439 Super High Five Pool $25,078 Trifecta Pool $171,423. Scratched–Cafe Clara, Endless Tale, Watch the Dip. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (11-11-1-5-5-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $266,589. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $30.40. Pick Three Pool $137,136. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-5-2) 4 correct paid $118.55. Pick Four Pool $654,977. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-1-5-5-2) 5 correct paid $326.35. Pick Five Pool $794,118. $2 Pick Six (11-11-1-5-5-2) 5 out of 6 paid $61.40. $2 Pick Six (11-11-1-5-5-2) 6 correct paid $9,782.20. Pick Six Pool $448,378. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $1,070.60. Place Pick All Pool $30,529.

JAMMING EDDY stalked a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and held under some late urging. PLAY MONEY stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage on the second turn, was fanned three deep into the stretch and just held second. COOL YOUR JETS wide in the chute, angled in outside a rival then saved ground chasing the pace, got through along the rail into the stretch and finished well to be edged for the place. FRAVEL stalked three deep then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. LOADED JOE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FREDRIKSTAD bumped at the start, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. BUD KNIGHT stalked three deep then outside a rival, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. NO PARKING HERE angled in and pulled inside then came out into the backstretch, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.