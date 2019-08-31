Racing! Congratulations to Bast for her Debutante win

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we offer up a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
Bob Baffert’s 2-year-old crop has been pretty quiet this meeting at Del Mar. At least compared to last year where pretty much every one of his horses won. But, one thing about Bob is he knows when to win.
Saturday, Bast annihilated a nice field to win the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante by 8 ¾ lengths. Now, it’s not as if a lot wasn’t expected of this filly because she was a half-mil purchase by Baoma Corp.
It was the eighth time Baffert has won the Debutante.
“She needed the blinkers the first time, but I wanted to get a race in her before the Debutante,” Baffert said getting all inside on everyone. “She came back after that race (finished second) and worked so well I knew she was ready to go. The blinker is really minimal.”
Baffert said the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies could be in Bast’s future. She paid $7.60, $3.60 and $3.00. Inspiressa, the favorite, was second and Comical finished third.
“I had a ton of horse all the way,” winning jockey Drayden Van Dyke said. “She broke good and when they all rushed up there, I just took a hold and sat back. She was focused [Saturday]. The addition of those blinkers helped.”
We haven’t heard the last from this filly.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the seventh race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is an optional claimer at a mile on the turf. The first thing we like to do in turf routes is take notice of the size of the field. A small field is just run in a different manner, usually slow for the first three quarters, turning into an all-out sprint in the final quarter. In a larger field, there’s tends to be fair ground for all types of runners, those on the lead, just off the front runners, midpack, and also from further back. In a nutshell, larger fields tend to not favor any one particular running style more than the other, a general statement, but pretty accurate as well. With this in mind, we’ll simply put more emphasis on the best horse, rather than seeking a runner who’ll benefit from any sort of real pace advantage. Top selection is WOUND TIGHT (#2). Just lots of positive things going on here. First, he strings three races together off the year-long layoff, telling us good health is now back in the picture, and as we often say, good health opens the door for a good effort. So, it’s not surprising he comes off a win last time out, clearly finding his best over the past month. Last time out, he relaxed beautifully, not pulling, simply loping along at an easy pace before Rafael Bejarano asked for more and they came running. The margin was only a couple lengths, but it could have been more. In fact, he galloped out five lengths in front passing the ⅞ pole, and at this moment, he’s pretty viable to get to the wire first. FORAY (#1) is interesting. He’s had plenty of time to refresh following a tough outing here opening week. It was over a course which wasn’t a help to him trying to race close up, simply more bounce in the course early on, the case at just about any course in the country during the early stages of a meet. But Sunday, he gets a harder surface, helping his cause on the front end, especially from this rail slot where he can save ground into the first turn, looking for the front end, and if Jorge Velez can settle him with some slower splits early, they can make things interesting turning for home.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 11
“Negative Notes:
“4 Double Touch - The last time he won, it came in July 2018, here at Del Mar, as our top pick to the tune of $60, but since then, nothing, not aided either by the placement, very unrealistic, allowing him to lose all confidence.
“6 North County Guy - He’s gonna take some play, but we’re not convinced he’s quick enough late, as he’s had some ideal scenarios in recent starts, yet, has sputtered a bit the final ⅛, and we’ll look to beat.
“TOP PICK: WOUND TIGHT (#2 5-1 Bejarano) $ Selected Win Wager
“SECOND CHOICE: FORAY (#1 5-1 Velez) $ Selected Win Wager”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Del Mar review
In the first stakes race, the Grade 2 $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes, for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf, it was the durable and consistent Vasilika who came flying at the end to win by a nose.
Juliet Foxtrot looked like she would hold on after spending most of the race in front but Vasilika took a clear path on the outside and got up at the wire under Flavien Prat.
Vasilika, as the favorite, paid $4.00, $2.60 and $2.20. Toinette finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Jerry Hollendorfer (winning trainer): “When they came back (Flavien) Prat told me ‘She finds a way,’ and that’s true. He knows how to ride this filly and it looked like he felt comfortable the whole way. He didn’t get her jammed down on the rail where she couldn’t get out. He was out where he needed to be. I thought she was going to get there. It didn’t look as close to me as it was. I’d like to see the photo. Sometimes you get a horse like this and you’re just so grateful.”
Prat (winning jockey): “She put me in a good position [Saturday]. Then she picked it up and started coming. (Third-place finisher Toinette) bothered me just a little in the stretch; she was drifting out. It almost cost me the race. When we hit the wire, I thought I’d won. But when I came back and saw the replay, I thought I was just headed back to the room.”
Del Mar preview
The final Sunday card of the meeting is 10 races starting at 2 p.m. There are two stakes races and four turf races. It’s probably the weakest card of the three-day weekend as the 2-year-old races on Saturday and Monday have a little more sex appeal.
The first stakes is the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The favorite is Encoder at 9-5. He won his only race by 1 ½ lengths running for trainer John Sadler and jockey Prat.
The second favorite, at 7-2, is a more experienced Billy Batts. He has a first and a second in four races. Prat used to ride him but chose Encoder. Post is around 3:10 p.m.
The big stakes is the Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Derby, for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Neptune’s Storm is the favorite at 7-2 for Richard Baltas and Florent Geroux. He has won four-of-10 lifetime races and has two wins and two seconds since he started running stakes four races ago.
Originaire is at 4-1 for Jeff Mullins and Mike Smith. He ran his first five races in England and is two-for-nine lifetime. He won an allowance last out. Post is around 6:15 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 11, 7, 10, 10 (2 also eligible), 10, 10, 10 (1 ae), 10, 10 (1 ae).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Kentucky Downs (2): $130,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Hellorhighwater ($10.00)
Kentucky Downs (3): $150,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Mick’s Star ($14.40)
Kentucky Downs (4): $145,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Winner: He’s Cheeky ($26.80)
Saratoga (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Saranac Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Global Access ($10.00)
Kentucky Downs (5): $145,000 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Bridaled Temper (3-1)
Kentucky Downs (6): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Wexx ($13.20)
Kentucky Downs (7): $250,000 One Dreamer Stakes, Ky-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Winner: Hanalei Moon ($12.00)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Passing Mood Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Speedy Soul ($4.30)
Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Sharp Susan Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Onyx ($11.80)
Kentucky Downs (8): $750,000 Tourist Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Snapper Sinclair ($22.80)
Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Glens Falls Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mrs. Sippy ($14.60)
Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Susan’s Girl Stakes (Florida Sire Stakes). Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old. Winner: Ceci Valentina ($27.00)
Kentucky Downs (9): $500,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Jezebel’s Kitten ($10.40)
Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $750,000 Woodward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Preservationist ($8.10)
Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Proud Man Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Favorite: Graceful Kitten ($5.80)
Kentucky Downs (10): $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Peace Achieved ($12.00)
Gulfstream (13): $200,000 Affirmed Stakes (Florida Sire Stakes), Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Liam’s Lucky Charm ($9.80)
Colonial Downs (6): $100,000 Rosie’s Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Four Wheel Drive ($4.60)
Colonial Downs (7): $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Doc Boy ($3.20)
Del Mar (7): Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Vasilika ($4.00)
Colonial Downs (8): $150,000 Virginia Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Carnival Colors ($17.20)
Colonial Downs (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Virginia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: English Bee ($6.00)
Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bast ($7.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:40 Monmouth (5): $100,000 Sorority Stakes, fillies, 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Micheline (3-1)
12:19 Canterbury Downs (4): $100,000 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes, Min-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Defend the Rose (2-1)
12:48 Canterbury Downs (5): $100,000 Northern Lights Futurity, Min-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Happy Hour Cowboy (2-1)
1:47 Canterbury Downs (7): $100,000 Minnesota Classic Championship Stakes, Min-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Hot Shot Kid (5-2)
1:57 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Ontario Jockey Club Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Olympic Runner (2-1)
1:58 Monmouth (10): $100,000 Sapling Stakes, 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Liberate (2-1)
2:15 Canterbury Downs (8): $100,000 Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes, Min-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mr. Jagermeister (8-5)
2:16 Ruidoso Downs (8): $123, 165 Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity, NM-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Two Stepper (3-1)
2:26 Monmouth (11): $150,000 Red Bank Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Divisidero (2-1)
2:50 Saratoga (11): $350,000 Spinaway Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Frank’s Rockette (8-5)
3:00 Woodbine (10): $100,000 La Lorgnette Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: La Feve (2-1)
3:02 Del Mar (3): $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Encoder (9-5)
3:14 Canterbury Downs (10): $100,000 Minnesota Distaff Classic Championship Stakes, Min-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ready to Runaway (2-1)
3:43 Canterbury Downs (11): $100,000 Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes, Min-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Honey’s Sox Appeal (2-1)
6:09 Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Neptune’s Storm (7-2)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 4 Originaire (4-1)
Top class 3-year-olds going on turf in the Del Mar Derby and I love the way Originaire won in his SoCal debut here last month. The Jeff Mullins-trained colt stormed home from last off a slow pace to win very impressively. He takes a big step up in class but he should love the added distance and will get pace in front of him.
Saturday’s result: Toinette (7-2) got a perfect trip/ride but wasn’t good enough to beat classy Vasilika or Foxtrot Juliet, finishing third in the Grade 2 event.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 4 Take City By Storm (5-2)
Trainer Jesus Uranga has enjoyed terrific success with first-out claims and speedster draws outside two other front-running rivals (Rockin My Mojo and Chocolate Mess) who don’t always come away alertly. He comes off a strong runnerup effort at longer distance in last when dueling for lead to the 1/8-pole and leading jockey Edgar Payeras climbs aboard here.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Due to technical difficulties, today’s entries could not be embedded into the newsletter. You can find them by clicking here.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 31.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.78 45.04 57.27 1:10.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Spokane Eagle
|120
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–2½
|1–3
|Delgadillo
|1.90
|6
|Pure Comedy
|120
|6
|2
|5–½
|5–1
|4–3½
|2–1½
|Talamo
|20.20
|4
|Restless Rambler
|120
|4
|1
|1–4
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|2
|Distinctive B
|120
|2
|4
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–4¼
|Prat
|1.50
|3
|Shane Zain
|120
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–4½
|Cedillo
|9.10
|1
|Loud Mouth
|117
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–½
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|29.00
|5
|SPOKANE EAGLE
|5.80
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|PURE COMEDY
|12.80
|5.80
|4
|RESTLESS RAMBLER
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$43.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$56.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-2)
|$32.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4)
|$91.50
Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.5 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: JR Racing, Inc., Mayo, Tom, Exelby, Randy and VA Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $196,279 Exacta Pool $85,418 Quinella Pool $5,924 Superfecta Pool $34,973 Trifecta Pool $57,394. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by Mike Sisk. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Restless Rambler by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Distinctive B by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–none.
SPOKANE EAGLE stalked off the rail, bid outside the leader leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. PURE COMEDY chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. RESTLESS RAMBLER quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled along the fence leaving the turn, was not a match for the winner in the lane, was outfinished for second but held third. DISTINCTIVE B between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHANE ZAIN chased a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. LOUD MOUTH broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, came off the rail on the turn and between horses into the stretch, came out some in the drive and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.38 45.24 57.63 1:11.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Truck Salesman
|120
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–2
|1–hd
|Roman
|16.90
|11
|One Nation
|120
|11
|4
|6–3
|6–4
|4–4
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|3.40
|5
|Da Kine
|120
|5
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Van Dyke
|23.80
|10
|Lord Adare
|120
|10
|3
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|4–1½
|Desormeaux
|8.90
|2
|Mutineer
|120
|2
|9
|10–1
|7–½
|5–hd
|5–5¾
|Prat
|11.10
|9
|Jefe
|120
|9
|8
|11
|9–½
|9–2
|6–2¾
|Maldonado
|43.80
|8
|Justinian
|120
|8
|10
|4–1½
|4–1
|6–1
|7–ns
|Talamo
|0.90
|4
|Peytons Path
|120
|4
|11
|7–1
|8–5
|8–5
|8–½
|Cedillo
|21.70
|1
|Music to My Ears
|120
|1
|6
|8–hd
|10–1½
|10–5
|9–3½
|Fuentes
|18.00
|7
|Stable Genius
|120
|7
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|7–1½
|10–6¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|28.00
|3
|Northrndancrsghost
|124
|3
|5
|9–1½
|11
|11
|11
|Iniguez
|144.50
|6
|TRUCK SALESMAN
|35.80
|11.60
|7.40
|11
|ONE NATION
|4.20
|3.40
|5
|DA KINE
|11.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$124.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-11)
|$75.10
|$2 QUINELLA (6-11)
|$60.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-11-5-10)
|$728.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-11-5)
|$495.70
Winner–Truck Salesman Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Brittney Brat, by Pikepass. Bred by Springland Farm & Lynden Branch (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Alejandro G. Mercado. Mutuel Pool $377,673 Daily Double Pool $51,843 Exacta Pool $196,907 Quinella Pool $9,496 Superfecta Pool $96,009 Trifecta Pool $131,900. Scratched–none.
TRUCK SALESMAN had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and just held under urging. ONE NATION stalked the pace outside, came three wide into the stretch and surged late to just miss. DA KINE between foes early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. LORD ADARE bobbled at the start, went up three deep to press the pace, dueled between foes leaving the backstretch, stalked between rivals then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished for a minor share. MUTINEER between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JEFE dropped off the rail despite early urging, went outside on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and improved position. JUSTINIAN broke in and slowly, was between horses early then bid four wide to press the pace, stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. PEYTONS PATH hesitated to be away behind the field, pulled his way along three deep to chase the pace, continued outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MUSIC TO MY EARS saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened. STABLE GENIUS dueled between horses, stalked on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and also weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST settled outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.32 45.04 56.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Fantasy Heat
|122
|1
|9
|5–1
|3–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|Talamo
|7.10
|7
|Miss Hot Legs
|120
|7
|4
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.70
|3
|First Screening
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|10.50
|2
|Arctic Roll
|122
|2
|6
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–2
|4–½
|Bejarano
|39.30
|6
|Velvet Queen
|120
|6
|7
|9–2
|7–hd
|6–1½
|5–1¼
|Prat
|3.60
|10
|Dichotomy
|122
|9
|8
|8–1½
|9–2½
|8–½
|6–1
|Gutierrez
|20.10
|5
|Encanta
|120
|5
|11
|10–1½
|10–2½
|9–1½
|7–1
|Cedillo
|26.30
|4
|Mischiffie
|120
|4
|5
|7–hd
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–ns
|Van Dyke
|5.50
|8
|Moreisbetter
|120
|8
|2
|4–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|9–1¼
|Franco
|12.60
|11
|Donut Girl
|124
|10
|10
|11
|11
|11
|10–3½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|20.10
|13
|Cedars of Lebanon
|115
|11
|3
|3–hd
|6–½
|10–2½
|11
|Diaz, Jr.
|61.80
|1
|FANTASY HEAT
|16.20
|6.60
|4.00
|7
|MISS HOT LEGS
|4.00
|2.80
|3
|FIRST SCREENING
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$392.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$27.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$21.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-2)
|$204.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3)
|$88.70
Winner–Fantasy Heat Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Assure, by Broken Vow. Bred by Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC &Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V. and Schwartz, Paul. Mutuel Pool $426,731 Daily Double Pool $37,058 Exacta Pool $225,050 Quinella Pool $12,109 Superfecta Pool $107,327 Trifecta Pool $147,865. Scratched–Anonymously, Ruby Trust.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $168.50. Pick Three Pool $79,319.
FANTASY HEAT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging late to get up nearing the wire. MISS HOT LEGS dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn and in the stretch, took a short lead in deep stretch and was edged late. FIRST SCREENING had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not quite match the top pair late but held third. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) between rivals early, stalked along the inside, continued from the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. VELVET QUEEN broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside, came out in upper stretch and had a mild late bid. DICHOTOMY stalked three deep, was in a bit tight off heels leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. ENCANTA broke a bit slowly, angled in early and saved ground to the stretch and improved position some. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) broke through the gate before the start, stalked between horses to the stretch and weakened. MOREISBETTER went up three deep between foes to press the pace, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DONUT GIRL broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then off the rail into and on the turn and failed to menace. CEDARS OF LEBANON (IRE) pressed the pace four wide, stalked then dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.04 45.78 57.93 1:04.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Outlaw
|123
|8
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–2½
|1–3¾
|Roman
|0.90
|4
|I Belong to Becky
|115
|4
|4
|4–3
|4–5
|2–4
|2–2¼
|Velez
|2.20
|6
|Lagoon Macaroon
|120
|6
|6
|7–2
|7–3
|4–1½
|3–1¾
|Maldonado
|13.40
|2
|Bea's Boy
|118
|2
|7
|8
|8
|5–½
|4–7
|Flores
|17.00
|3
|Hoss Cartwright
|123
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|15.80
|5
|The White Shadow
|118
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|6–½
|6–hd
|Cedillo
|6.10
|7
|Suances Secret
|121
|7
|5
|5–1½
|6–1
|8
|7–nk
|Pereira
|48.30
|1
|Golden Image
|120
|1
|8
|6–1
|5–½
|7–2½
|8
|Franco
|59.10
|8
|OUTLAW
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|4
|I BELONG TO BECKY
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|LAGOON MACAROON
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$41.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$3.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$5.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-2)
|$5.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-6)
|$8.40
Winner–Outlaw B.g.4 by Violence out of Something Brewing, by Meadowlake. Bred by English Range Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Fantasy Farms and A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $423,906 Daily Double Pool $33,831 Exacta Pool $207,010 Quinella Pool $10,363 Superfecta Pool $103,800 Trifecta Pool $153,486. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $121.65. Pick Three Pool $48,825.
OUTLAW had good early speed and dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead past midway on the bend, inched away just off the rail into the stretch, drifted in and drew clear under urging and steady handling late. I BELONG TO BECKY stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. LAGOON MACAROON chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. BEA'S BOY a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and improved position inside in the drive. HOSS CARTWRIGHT had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. THE WHITE SHADOW dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail midway on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. SUANCES SECRET chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a further response. GOLDEN IMAGE a step to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.30 47.45 1:11.35 1:35.03 1:41.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Carnivorous
|120
|11
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–ns
|Gutierrez
|7.30
|5
|Mo Forza
|120
|5
|7
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–½
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Mn Garcia
|6.70
|8
|Eagle Song
|120
|8
|4
|6–2
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–2½
|3–¾
|Smith
|6.30
|10
|Ocean Fury
|120
|10
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Bejarano
|4.60
|7
|Crystal Tribe
|123
|7
|10
|8–4
|8–3½
|8–2
|6–½
|5–2¼
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|4
|Red Island
|120
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|3.90
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|120
|6
|6
|9–2
|9–½
|10–1½
|8–hd
|7–nk
|Franco
|53.80
|2
|Blame It On Kitty
|120
|2
|9
|10–5
|10–3
|9–hd
|9–½
|8–½
|Talamo
|40.00
|1
|Gum Tree Lane
|120
|1
|8
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–1
|9–4
|Prat
|9.60
|3
|Federal Case
|123
|3
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|10–2½
|10–nk
|Cedillo
|13.60
|9
|Soberano
|123
|9
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Blanc
|53.70
|11
|CARNIVOROUS
|16.60
|8.00
|5.00
|5
|MO FORZA
|6.60
|4.40
|8
|EAGLE SONG (IRE)
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-11)
|$60.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-5)
|$58.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-11)
|$66.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-8-10)
|$168.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-8)
|$217.75
Winner–Carnivorous B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $533,387 Daily Double Pool $55,929 Exacta Pool $320,422 Quinella Pool $13,155 Superfecta Pool $140,631 Trifecta Pool $200,337. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-11) paid $77.10. Pick Three Pool $148,620. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-8-11) 4 correct paid $874.10. Pick Four Pool $329,393. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-1-8-11) 5 correct paid $2,278.95. Pick Five Pool $878,795.
CARNIVOROUS angled in and prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, edge clear, drifted in some and held on gamely under urging. MO FORZA pulled hard while stalking the pace between horses, came out into the stretch, bid outside the winner past midstretch and continued gamely to just miss. EAGLE SONG (IRE) chased off the rail or outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show late. OCEAN FURY a bit crowded at the start, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed late kick. RED ISLAND (IRE) sped to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SWAMP SOUFFLE chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. BLAME IT ON KITTY a bit slow into stride, settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GUM TREE LANE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. FEDERAL CASE close up stalking the pace inside to the stretch, weakened in the drive. SOBERANO (FR) broke slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.38 45.50 1:11.04 1:18.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Castle Gate
|120
|11
|4
|1–½
|1–4
|1–8
|1–3½
|Fuentes
|1.00
|6
|Fait Accompli
|120
|6
|9
|9–5
|6–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|Pereira
|1.90
|8
|An American Jet
|120
|8
|3
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–¾
|Payeras
|20.00
|7
|Do Not Swipe Left
|120
|7
|8
|7–hd
|7–2
|4–2
|4–4¼
|Puglisi
|24.60
|5
|Midnight in Maui
|115
|5
|5
|5–½
|8–3
|5–hd
|5–7¼
|Velez
|39.00
|2
|Severin
|123
|2
|7
|4–2½
|2–½
|6–1
|6–nk
|Quinonez
|20.50
|10
|Bourbon and Water
|120
|10
|2
|2–hd
|3–½
|7–6
|7–1¾
|Pedroza
|18.80
|1
|Artcrilic
|120
|1
|10
|11
|10–½
|9–1½
|8–ns
|Pena
|107.80
|3
|Champion Deputy
|120
|3
|6
|8–1
|9–5
|8–1
|9–3¾
|Flores
|76.80
|4
|Speak to the World
|123
|4
|11
|10–2½
|11
|11
|10–10¾
|Sanchez
|85.10
|9
|Suite Alonso
|120
|9
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|10–2
|11
|Roman
|6.80
|11
|CASTLE GATE
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|FAIT ACCOMPLI
|2.80
|2.40
|8
|AN AMERICAN JET
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-11)
|$53.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-6)
|$4.40
|$2 QUINELLA (6-11)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-8-7)
|$14.06
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-8)
|$15.35
Winner–Castle Gate B.c.3 by Point of Entry out of Wednesday, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Stronach Stables. Mutuel Pool $417,553 Daily Double Pool $40,892 Exacta Pool $245,416 Quinella Pool $12,364 Superfecta Pool $129,388 Trifecta Pool $178,509. Claimed–Castle Gate by Mullins, Jeffrey and Patterson, Randy. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-11-11) paid $21.70. Pick Three Pool $128,417.
CASTLE GATE bobbled at the start, had speed outside and dueled three deep, edged away and angled in leaving the backstretch, kicked clear on the turn, widened under urging in the stretch and held sway. FAIT ACCOMPLI also bobbled at the start, chased off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held second. AN AMERICAN JET stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and held for the show. DO NOT SWIPE LEFT chased four wide then three deep, continued outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. MIDNIGHT IN MAUI between foes early, chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch then got through inside to best the others. SEVERIN broke in and bumped a rival, went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened. BOURBON AND WATER pressed the pace three deep between foes then stalked on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and also weakened. ARTCRILIC broke a bit slowly and was bumped, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. CHAMPION DEPUTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit on the turn then angled back in and weakened. SPEAK TO THE WORLD hopped then bobbled in a slow start, settled outside a rival then off the rail and failed to menace. SUITE ALONSO had speed between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John C. Mabee Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.70 1:10.76 1:34.68 1:46.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Vasilika
|123
|1
|4
|6–1
|6–1
|7–½
|3–1½
|1–ns
|Prat
|1.00
|7
|Juliet Foxtrot
|119
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–2
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.80
|4
|Toinette
|119
|4
|5
|5–1
|4–1
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–1½
|Bejarano
|3.80
|2
|Paved
|119
|2
|9
|8–1
|8–1
|9–hd
|5–½
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|20.20
|10
|Meal Ticket
|119
|10
|3
|10
|9–hd
|6–1
|4–1
|5–½
|Desormeaux
|20.80
|9
|Elysea's World
|119
|9
|6
|7–1
|7–½
|8–1½
|6–hd
|6–2¼
|Talamo
|17.30
|3
|La Force
|121
|3
|10
|9–1½
|10
|10
|8–1
|7–3¼
|Smith
|28.70
|5
|Ahimsa
|119
|5
|8
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|7–1½
|8–2¼
|Blanc
|14.40
|8
|Quebec
|119
|8
|7
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|9–2
|9–8
|Arroyo, Jr.
|41.20
|6
|Ippodamia's Girl
|119
|6
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|10
|10
|Fuentes
|105.80
|1
|VASILIKA
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|7
|JULIET FOXTROT (GB)
|3.80
|2.80
|4
|TOINETTE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$7.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-2)
|$12.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4)
|$10.80
Winner–Vasilika Ch.m.5 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $577,951 Daily Double Pool $47,537 Exacta Pool $242,746 Quinella Pool $11,393 Superfecta Pool $134,385 Trifecta Pool $185,089. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-11-1) paid $25.25. Pick Three Pool $141,747.
VASILIKA chased inside then came off the rail after the chute, went up between horses into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging then a strong hand ride in the late stages to get up in the final stride. JULIET FOXTROT (GB) stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch to gain the lead into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn and into the stretch, kicked clear and held on gamely but was edged on the wire. TOINETTE stalked the pace inside then between horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the rest. PAVED saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. MEAL TICKET angled in leaving the chute, chased inside, went between horses on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. LA FORCE (GER) settled outside a rival chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AHIMSA between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep between foes into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. QUEBEC stalked three deep then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.82 45.45 57.71 1:04.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|American Theorem
|120
|5
|6
|7–5
|6–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|Pereira
|2.20
|6
|Hydrogen
|120
|6
|1
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|2–2½
|Talamo
|2.70
|2
|Thunder Code
|120
|2
|4
|8–4
|8–6
|5–4½
|3–1¼
|Espinoza
|26.60
|4
|Honor Among Men
|120
|4
|5
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|12.10
|3
|Backshot
|120
|3
|7
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–3½
|Smith
|2.80
|7
|Three Footer
|120
|7
|3
|6–1
|7–4½
|6–hd
|6–½
|Gutierrez
|38.10
|9
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|120
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–1¼
|Blanc
|112.70
|8
|Whirl Candy
|120
|8
|8
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–½
|8–2¼
|Prat
|5.40
|1
|Zimba Warrior
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|3–1
|8–4
|9
|Desormeaux
|20.40
|5
|AMERICAN THEOREM
|6.40
|4.00
|3.20
|6
|HYDROGEN
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|THUNDER CODE
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$11.40
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-4)
|$94.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$62.40
Winner–American Theorem Grr.r.2 by American Pharoah out of Mighty Renee, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $452,986 Daily Double Pool $47,126 Exacta Pool $179,214 Quinella Pool $8,526 Superfecta Pool $93,065 Trifecta Pool $131,550. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-1-5) paid $16.20. Pick Three Pool $88,069.
AMERICAN THEOREM stalked off the rail, waited off heels into the turn, came out three deep into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted to the inside and proved best under a steady hand ride and a hold late. HYDROGEN pressed the pace four wide between horses, stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was second best. THUNDER CODE saved ground chasing the pace, split horses into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels past midstretch and gained the show. HONOR AMONG MEN dueled three deep between horses then angled in between foes on the turn and into the stretch, was just behind the winner in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. BACKSHOT had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and along the inside into the stretch and also weakened. THREE FOOTER prompted the pace five wide between horses then stalked on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE broke out and a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. WHIRL CANDY prompted the pace six wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued to stalk outside a rivals, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ZIMBA WARRIOR sent inside to duel for the lead, pressed along the rail midway on the turn, fell back leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Del Mar Debutante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.55 44.88 1:10.57 1:23.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Bast
|118
|5
|2
|4–2½
|4–4½
|1–2
|1–8¾
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|7
|Inspiressa
|120
|7
|6
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|1.40
|2
|Comical
|123
|2
|3
|8
|8
|5–3
|3–hd
|Arroyo, Jr.
|25.30
|1
|Lazy Daisy
|120
|1
|4
|6–2
|5–1
|4–½
|4–4½
|Bejarano
|41.40
|8
|Stellar Sound
|120
|8
|7
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|5–5½
|Smith
|6.70
|3
|Pure Xena
|120
|3
|8
|5–1
|6–4½
|6–1½
|6–3
|Gryder
|11.30
|6
|Powerfulattraction
|118
|6
|5
|7–½
|7–1
|8
|7–6¾
|Talamo
|17.60
|4
|Leucothea
|118
|4
|1
|3–1
|2–hd
|7–2
|8
|Cedillo
|4.00
|5
|BAST
|7.60
|3.60
|3.00
|7
|INSPIRESSA
|3.00
|2.60
|2
|COMICAL
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$9.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1)
|$104.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$46.15
Winner–Bast B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Laffina, by Arch. Bred by BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $532,215 Daily Double Pool $55,299 Exacta Pool $219,557 Quinella Pool $9,633 Superfecta Pool $112,387 Trifecta Pool $155,540. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $20.60. Pick Three Pool $63,113.
BAST stalked off the rail, bid four wide into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear, drifted in through the drive and drew off under urging and steady handling in the final stages. INSPIRESSA dueled between horses, took a short lead into the turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and held second. COMICAL settled a bit off the rail then inside, swung out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch then angled to the inside and was edged for the place. LAZY DAISY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into he stretch and was edged outside foes for the show. STELLAR SOUND dueled three deep, fought back on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. PURE XENA settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. POWERFULATTRACTION also settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. LEUCOTHEA had good early speed and dueled inside rivals but off the rail, angled in some on the turn, fell back leaving the bend, was in a bit tight in upper stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.90 48.60 1:12.69 1:36.35 1:42.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Jamming Eddy
|120
|2
|1
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|1–2
|1–1½
|Pedroza
|3.20
|3
|Play Money
|120
|3
|6
|2–1
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|4.80
|11
|Cool Your Jets
|123
|8
|2
|8
|8
|7–hd
|3–hd
|3–4
|Fuentes
|5.50
|10
|Fravel
|120
|7
|5
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–½
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Loaded Joe
|120
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–1½
|5–2¾
|Bejarano
|5.60
|5
|Fredrikstad
|123
|4
|8
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7–2½
|6–nk
|Talamo
|12.00
|9
|Bud Knight
|113
|6
|3
|6–1
|7–4½
|8
|8
|7–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.70
|8
|No Parking Here
|120
|5
|7
|7–1½
|6–hd
|3–½
|6–1
|8
|Arroyo, Jr.
|19.20
|2
|JAMMING EDDY
|8.40
|4.00
|3.00
|3
|PLAY MONEY
|5.60
|3.40
|11
|COOL YOUR JETS
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$35.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$15.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$19.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-11-10)
|$28.21
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-11-10-1)
|$879.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-11)
|$36.65
Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Auricchio and Jacobson, LLC. Mutuel Pool $448,463 Daily Double Pool $132,939 Exacta Pool $233,523 Quinella Pool $9,379 Superfecta Pool $122,439 Super High Five Pool $25,078 Trifecta Pool $171,423. Scratched–Cafe Clara, Endless Tale, Watch the Dip.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (11-11-1-5-5-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $266,589. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $30.40. Pick Three Pool $137,136. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-5-2) 4 correct paid $118.55. Pick Four Pool $654,977. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-1-5-5-2) 5 correct paid $326.35. Pick Five Pool $794,118. $2 Pick Six (11-11-1-5-5-2) 5 out of 6 paid $61.40. $2 Pick Six (11-11-1-5-5-2) 6 correct paid $9,782.20. Pick Six Pool $448,378. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $1,070.60. Place Pick All Pool $30,529.
JAMMING EDDY stalked a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and held under some late urging. PLAY MONEY stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage on the second turn, was fanned three deep into the stretch and just held second. COOL YOUR JETS wide in the chute, angled in outside a rival then saved ground chasing the pace, got through along the rail into the stretch and finished well to be edged for the place. FRAVEL stalked three deep then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. LOADED JOE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FREDRIKSTAD bumped at the start, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. BUD KNIGHT stalked three deep then outside a rival, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. NO PARKING HERE angled in and pulled inside then came out into the backstretch, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$2,094,459
|Inter-Track
|7,942
|$4,954,474
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,375,962
|TOTAL
|7,942
|$17,424,895