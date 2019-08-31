NFC West preview: 49ers hope bolstered pass rush will help them take division title

The San Francisco 49ers are a crown-jewel NFL organization with more than two dozen Hall of Famers, five Lombardi Trophies and a rich lore spanning eight decades.

But last season, the 49ers made history in a humiliating way.

They finished the year with two interceptions — count ’em, two — the fewest for an NFL team over the course of a season. The previous record of 11 was set by the Baltimore Colts in the strike-shortened 1982 season.

It was an embarrassing deficiency that absolutely had to be addressed in the offseason, and the team did.

Instead of overhauling the secondary, however, the 49ers worked on the root problem: They weren’t generating a pass rush, and opposing quarterbacks had far too much time to sit back and dissect the defense.

So the 49ers picked up a couple of elite defensive ends who could rip around the edges and wreak havoc.

They traded a second-round pick to Kansas City for Dee Ford, who in 2018 had 13 sacks and forced a league-high seven fumbles, and used the No. 2 overall selection on Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, younger brother of Chargers defensive star Joey Bosa.

Such is the symbiotic relationship of the front and back ends of a defense. If quarterbacks have less time, they tend to make more mistakes. If the secondary blankets the receivers, that gives the rushers more time to get to the quarterback.

“It’s something that [coach Kyle Shanahan] and I had as a priority when we got here,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said after drafting Bosa. “Two of the first things we talked about is finding our quarterback and finding the guys to knock them down.

San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford jogs during a team training camp session on July 27. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

“Both in quality and quantity we have improved drastically in that respect. Now we have to go deliver. Nick really helps us in our ability to do that.”

Ford and Bosa look as if they could be dominant, even though each was hampered by injuries in training camp. Bosa is hobbling on a bum ankle, and Ford is slowed by knee tendinitis that the 49ers say he has managed through the years.

The closest comparison to the current duo is when the 49ers had Ahmad Brooks and Aldon Smith during the brief Jim Harbaugh glory days, but the most sacks Brooks had in a season was 81/2.

Bosa and Ford look capable of being double-digit sack guys. Toss in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and, as Bosa said, “It’s pretty impossible to double-team all of us.”

The Rams also have some significant defensive additions, including Pro Bowl veterans Clay Matthews at linebacker and Eric Weddle at safety. It remains to be seen how much those players have left in the tank, but clearly the Rams believe they can be helpful both on the field and in the locker room.

The team also added safety Taylor Rapp, a hard-hitting second-round pick from the University of Washington.

The defenses Pete Carroll built in Seattle have been some of the best in the league, but the Seahawks are in rebuilding mode, especially after trading defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs.

Advertisement

In comes Ziggy Ansah from Detroit, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and fellow defensive end Cassius Marsh, a former UCLA standout who was drafted by Seattle in 2014 and spent three seasons there before landing in New England (briefly) and San Francisco.

Arizona’s defense figures to be lousy, at or near the bottom of the league, but new coach Kliff Kingsbury and top-pick quarterback Kyler Murray should make for an entertaining offense. Murray is ultra-mobile and elusive.

How elusive? We’ll find out on Halloween, when the Cardinals play host to the 49ers in a Thursday night game.