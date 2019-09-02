NFC North preview: Bears won’t let kicking game derail their Super Bowl hopes

The Chicago Bears are determined to get this season off on the right foot.

And they’re hoping that’s the right foot of Eddy Pineiro.

Eight months removed from the devastation of Cody Parkey’s “Double Doink” — a field goal miss so painful it got its own nickname — the Bears are moving forward with Pineiro, who has no NFL experience beyond exhibitions.

Don’t blame the Bears if they want to cover their eyes and peek through their fingers. It was a comically errant kick that ended their promising 2018 season with a home playoff loss to Philadelphia. There were 10 seconds left when Parkey lined up for a 43-yard attempt with the Bears trailing 16-15. He hooked his kick and the ball plunked the left upright, then caromed off the crossbar on the way down for good measure — hence the double-doink.

Unbelievably, it was the sixth time Parkey had hit the upright that season.

Believably, Parkey hit the bricks. The Bears absorbed $4.1 million in dead-cap money to get rid of him.

Eight rookies tried out for the job in a spring minicamp, but the Bears ultimately went in another direction. They traded a conditional 2021 draft pick to Oakland for the rights to Pineiro, a former University of Florida standout who was on track to win the Raiders’ job last season before a groin injury.

Pineiro, 23, beat out South Carolina’s Elliott Fry in training camp but understands the tenuous nature of the job.

“I’ve just got to make all my kicks,” Pineiro said. “With the whole kicking struggle from last year, they’ve got us on thin ice here.”

The Bears have the ingredients of a Super Bowl contender. They had the league’s No.1 defense last season and were ranked ninth on offense, with the creative Matt Nagy winning coach-of-the-year honors.

Chicago is aiming to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005-06.

Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack reacts during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in September 2018. (Getty Images)

Coordinator Chuck Pagano takes over a defense led by outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who had 12½ sacks last season despite missing training camp. He was a contract holdout for the Raiders, who wound up trading him to Chicago just before the start of the season.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky helms an offense that won’t have running back Jordan Howard (traded to Philadelphia) but has added running backs Mike Davis and rookie David Montgomery, as well as receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Trubisky is the only starting quarterback in the NFC North who isn’t coming off a disappointing season. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins had forgettable 2018 seasons.

None was abysmal, but none guided his team to the playoffs.

“There were high expectations and we didn’t deliver,” said Cousins, referring to the Vikings, “and so I’ve been frustrated since the season ended.”

Minnesota used its opening pick on the player who touches the ball first, drafting North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury. The team also brought in Gary Kubiak as assistant head coach/offensive advisor as Cousin enters the critical second season of his guaranteed $84-million contract.

Green Bay has a new head coach in former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, and a trio of high-octane outside linebackers in Za’Darious Smith, Preston Smith and first-round pick Rashan Gary.

Under first-year coach Matt Patricia, Detroit lost seven of its final 10 games and finished with double-digit losses for the first time since 2012.

The Lions added defensive end Trey Flowers and receiver Danny Amendola as well as running back C.J. Anderson, the outstanding fill-in for the Rams last season, and rookie T.J. Hockenson, the best tight end in this year’s draft class.

The Lions have a new offensive coordinator in Darrell Bevell, having parted ways with Jim Bob Cooter after a disappointing 2018. Detroit finished 24th in total offense last season and 25th in points per game.