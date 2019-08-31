NFC East preview: Will DeSean Jackson help Eagles’ deep-ball game once again?

Receiver DeSean Jackson is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the NFL world is back on its axis.

At least that’s how his brother sees it.

“Going to the Redskins, then going to Tampa Bay, growing up and maturing and now having another opportunity to go back to the team that drafted him, all of that helped revitalize his spirit,” said Byron Jackson, who lives in Los Angeles and helps train his younger brother in the offseason. “I think DeSean’s on a mission this year.”

The Buccaneers traded the blistering-fast receiver in March back to Philadelphia, where the former Long Beach Poly standout played from 2008 through ’13. He made three Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Eagles before then-coach Chip Kelly showed him the door.

So Jackson returns, theoretically giving the Eagles the kind of deep threat they haven’t had since he left.

Of course, at 32 and playing a position in which it’s almost impossible to age gracefully, there are questions about whether he still has — and can maintain — the speed that so long has defined him.

“I’d like to say so,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Bob Ford this summer. “I don’t think I’ve lost a step. I’ve still got the speed that has kept me in this league, but they haven’t timed me in a long time. I’m good with where I’m at right now.”

Jackson, entering his 12th season, has 589 catches for 10,261 yards with 53 touchdowns. He joins a pass-catching group that includes tight end Zach Ertz and receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, a better-than-capable cluster of targets for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson laughs while sitting on the bench during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22. (Getty Images)

“DeSean is a complete player,” said Mike Groh, Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator. “He can do anything he wants. As a coach, it’s really exciting because you can just say, ‘Hey, can you run this route, or can you do it like this?’ and he can do it.

“So from a coaching standpoint, that makes it really easy. We’re just trying to move him around and have him do a whole bunch of things because he is such a weapon.”

Other new additions should help Philadelphia’s offense too, among them running backs Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders, who are looking to bolster a 28th-ranked ground game.

Meanwhile, Washington used a first-round pick on Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the potential long-term answer for a franchise that lost Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury last season.

The New York Giants also spent a first-round selection on a quarterback, Duke’s Daniel Jones, the heir apparent — and air apparent — to Eli Manning.

Tight end Jason Witten left the “Monday Night Football” booth and came out of retirement to return to the Dallas Cowboys, who have a new receiving weapon in former Green Bay star Randall Cobb.

But all the buzz in Philadelphia is the comeback pattern run by Jackson.

“Philadelphia was the place that our dad last saw him play,” Byron Jackson said.

“DeSean was successful, and our father got to actually see that with his eyes.”

Bill Jackson, the patriarch of the family and a bus driver in Los Angeles who lived to see his sons play football, died in 2009.

“I just picture DeSean back in that Eagles jersey,” Byron said. “My dad got to see him play in that jersey. … I remember him being a little kid and flying like an eagle, my dad behind him. It’s like, ‘Man, he’s back with the Eagles.’

“It’s almost like heavenly sent.”