Chargers

Here’s how the Chargers’ rookies might contribute this season

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick throws during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 24.
(Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 6, 2019
8 AM
How these rookies might be contributing this season:

JERRY TILLERY: Long, tall and athletic defensive lineman who should get plenty of time in the team’s rotation up front. Offseason shoulder surgery slowed start to the preseason, but the first-round pick appears to be healthy now.

NASIR ADDERLEY: Expected to compete for the starting job at free safety, the second-round pick missed much of August because of a hamstring issue that dates to spring. Returned to practice in final days of training camp.

TREY PIPKINS: Drafted in the third round as a raw prospect at left tackle, he showed flashes of ability but also struggled mightily at times in preseason. Chargers still like his potential, but he remains more of a project.

DRUE TRANQUILL: Described as being a “backyard” player by one of his teammates, the fourth-round pick will be an immediate contributor on special teams. Great instincts and understanding of schemes could lead to additional reps on defense.

EASTON STICK: Another longer-term project, the fifth-round pick had a predictably uneven training camp and preseason. Struggled trying to separate himself in battle to be the team’s third quarterback.

EMEKE EGBULE: Athletic, versatile linebacker at a position where the Chargers have depth. He received reps with the first team at times in training camp, mostly to gauge the sixth-rounder’s readiness for a real NFL game.

CORTEZ BROUGHTON: Defensive lineman who provides depth at a position filled with veterans and players with more potential. This figures to be more of a learning year for the seventh-round pick.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
