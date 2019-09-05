Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. County Fair thoroughbred meet may be making its final September run

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIF. - JUNE 29, 2019. Horses and jockeys charge out of the starting gate during the
Horses charge out of the starting gate during a June thoroughbred race at the Los Alamitos Race Course. Racing during the Los Angeles County Fair opens at the track on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 5, 2019
12:47 PM
Share

The Los Angeles County Fair thoroughbred meet, an end-of-summer/start-of-fall staple since the 1930s, may be making its final run during September when Los Alamitos opens with the first of its 10 days of racing on Friday.

In an attempt to cut the number of racing days in Southern California, the Thoroughbred Owners of California, Santa Anita and Del Mar proposed to take dates from Los Alamitos. The race days at Los Alamitos that couldn’t be eliminated belong to the f air. So, it was proposed that next year the f air meeting be held for one week, from July 4-7, and the second and third weeks between Dec. 5-15.

“Historically for over 70 years, [the L.A. County Fair] have had racing dates in September,” said Ed Allred, chairman and owner of Los Alamitos at last month’s meeting of the California Horse Racing Board. “[It’s] three weeks. I’ve been going there since I was a little boy. There is a culture of people who come to fair meets from Northern California and the fairs there and from Arizona. It’s been that way for a very long time, and it’s difficult to disrupt that and have a successful meet.”

The proposal is scheduled for consideration at the next horse racing board meeting on Sept. 19.

The first two weeks of this Los Alamitos meeting will be Friday through Sunday. The final week will be Thursday through Sunday.

There will be five stakes races, starting on Saturday with the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs. Later on the card will be the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes for Cal-breds, going a mile.

The second weekend will have the $75,000 Phone Chatter Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs on Saturday. The next day, will be the $100,000 Los Alamitos Special for horses going 1 ¼ miles.

The final weekend has the $75,000 Capote Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings going 6 ½ furlongs on Sept 21.

The track will also have a new thoroughbred race caller in Chris Griffin, who replaces Bobby Neuman. Griffin currently calls at Sam Houston Race Park in Texas and has called several fair meetings in California. Post time each day is 1 p.m.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
