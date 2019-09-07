College football: Michigan beats Army in OT; Maryland routs Syracuse

Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just to the right of the goal post.

It marked the second consecutive year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top-10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21. Army had won 10 in a row since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.

In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.

Michigan turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth, including early in the quarter when coach Jim Harbaugh could have chosen to kick a go-ahead, 36-yard field goal.

The Black Knights appeared to have the stronger and smarter team for much of the afternoon, running its triple option offense effectively and making fewer mistakes.

Army’s Sandon McCoy scored on a 1-yard TD in the opening quarter after Patterson lost a fumble on his first drive. The Wolverines answered with Charbonnet’s 2-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to pull into a 7-all tie.

Michigan running back Ben VanSumeren lost a fumble and the Black Knights took advantage, going ahead on Hopkins’ 1-yard TD run.

Hopkins threw an ill-advised pass on third-and-5 from the Michigan 5 and Lavert Hill intercepted it early in the third quarter. Michigan made the most of the opportunity with the ball, capping a 12-play drive with Charbonnet’s 1-yard TD run and pulled into a 14-all tie.

at Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse 20: Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Terrapins, who scored 42 first-half points in a surprisingly lopsided game.

Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead against a Syracuse team coming off a season-opening shutout of Liberty.

After beating Howard 79-0 in their first game under coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins (2-0) came up with an impressive encore against a highly regarded foe.

The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although Locksley eased up after a 64-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake early in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards. This marks the first time in the history of the program that Maryland has scored at least 56 points in successive games.

at No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0: Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores as the Buckeyes shut out the Bearcats. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as Ohio State (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.

The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.

The Ohio State defense held down Cincinnati and shut the door with a blocked field goal, an interception and fumble for a touchback on the three occasions the Bearcats threatened. The Buckeyes sacked quarterback Desmond Ritter five times.

at No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0: Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawkeyes won their Big Ten opener. New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for Iowa (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten), which allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week’s rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State.

Stanley found Smith-Marsette and Tyrone Tracy for first-half touchdowns to help Iowa take a 20-0 lead at the break. Stanley then connected with Smith-Marsette from 23 yards out to make it 27-0. Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.

Iowa’s defense smothered Rutgers (1-1, 0-1), which scored 48 points in its opener over UMass. The Scarlet Knights gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.

In other games Saturday:

— Kenny Pickett passed for a career-high 321 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown to Maurice Ffrench, to lead Pittsburgh to a 20-10 win over visiting Ohio. Pickett completed 26 of 37 passes.

— Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes, Missouri held rebuilding West Virginia to 171 yards of total offense, and the Tigers rolled to a 38-7 victory in their home opener.

— Malik Knowles had 99 receiving yards and two touchdown catches and Skylar Thompson threw for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Kansas State beat visiting Bowling Green 52-0.