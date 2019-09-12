Californians aren’t betting on the Rams or Chargers

The Rams may have made the Super Bowl last season, but Californians aren’t standing in line to bet on them to win it this season.
According to data provided by BetOnline.ag, more bets have been made in California on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl than on any other team. The Chiefs are the top pick in 14 states. New England is second with five states. The Cowboys are third with four states.
Here’s the list:
Alabama - Falcons
Alaska - Chiefs
Arizona - Bears
Arkansas - Cowboys
California - Chiefs
Colorado - Chiefs
Connecticut - Chiefs
Delaware - Eagles
Florida - Saints
Georgia - Falcons
Hawaii - Jets
Idaho - Chiefs
Illinois - Bears
Indiana - Colts
Iowa - Bears
Kansas - Chiefs
Kentucky - Chiefs
Louisiana - Saints
Maine - Patriots
Maryland - Ravens
Massachusetts - Patriots
Michigan - Lions
Minnesota - Vikings
Mississippi - Saints
Missouri - Chiefs
Montana - Chiefs
Nebraska - Chiefs
Nevada - Steelers
New Hampshire - Patriots
New Mexico - Cowboys
New York - Chiefs
North Carolina - Chiefs
North Dakota - Vikings
Ohio - Browns
Oklahoma - Browns
Oregon - Chiefs
Pennsylvania - Eagles
Rhode Island - Patriots
South Carolina - Panthers
South Dakota - Rams
Tennessee - Titans
Texas - Cowboys
Utah - Cowboys
Vermont - Rams
Virginia - Eagles
Washington - Seahawks
Washington D.C. - Chiefs
West Virginia - Patriots
Wisconsin - Packers
Wyoming - Broncos
Note: BetOnline does not take bets from New Jersey.
Everybody relax
U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu wondered on social media why Toronto rapper Drake had not congratulated her on becoming the first Canadian to win a singles title at one of the four major tennis tournaments.
All is well now. He texted her Wednesday while she was at a news conference for an upcoming event.
“I’m actually having a conversation with him, this is unreal,” a delighted Andreescu said before reading the message. “He’s like, ‘Here I am, smiley face emoticon. Congrats, we are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it, lol I thought you’d see.’”
Andreescu told those at the news conference that “I didn’t see, I was barely on social media, I was just posting things, but yeah, that was cool. I don’t even know what to reply to that, it’s going to take me a while.”
Seems fair. Drake makes you wait, you make him wait. That’s the life of tennis’ newest star.
Your favorite sports moment
What is your favorite L.A. sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and I might run it in a future Morning Briefing. And, yes, if your favorite moment is about the Angels or Ducks or a team just outside of L.A., I’ll count that too.
Today’s moment comes from Lyle Spencer of Santa Monica:
On May 7, 1959, the Dodgers and Yankees staged an exhibition game at the Coliseum as a benefit for the great Roy Campanella, paralyzed in an auto accident a few months before the Dodgers left Brooklyn for L.A. I was 10, a wide-eyed kid with my dad in the top row of the Coliseum that night, among 93,103 fans.
I would later attend hundreds of memorable sporting events as a journalist but nothing ever matched the emotions of that night when they shut off the lights and thousands of hand-held lighters illuminated the Coliseum.