Jets QB Sam Darnold is out this week with mono and could miss multiple games

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will miss his team’s game Monday against the Cleveland Browns and possibly others, coach Adam Gase told reporters Thursday.

“He’s still going through some of these tests to see where he’s at with all this,” Gase said of Bradford. “So I know he’s out this week and past that I’ll have more information as we go.”

Darnold, a No. 3 overall pick for the Jets in 2018, was sent home from practice Wednesday because he wasn’t feeling well. Gase said he learned of the former USC quarterback’s diagnosis late Wednesday night and went to the player’s home to deliver the news in person.

“I just wanted to make sure it was delivered right and I figured I could be the bearer of bad news on this one,” said Gase, who added that Darnold has already lost 5 pounds.

Advertisement

Trevor Siemian will start for the Jets in Darnold’s absence with Luke Falk being elevated from the practice squad to serve as his backup, Gase said.

Asked if the situation could extend beyond the “Monday Night Football” game against the Browns, Gase replied, “It looks like it.”

He added: “Good thing we got the early bye week.”

The Jets have their scheduled week off the last weekend of September, just four weeks into the season.