Soccer on TV: This weekend’s top games feature Bayern Munich and Manchester City

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero and Manchester City will look to continue their high-scoring and winning ways against Norwich City.
(Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
1:17 PM
Reigning German champion Bayern Munich could return to the top of the Bundesliga standings with a win while in England, defending champion Manchester City has an opportunity to pad its early-season scoring totals and Tottenham hopes to turn around its early struggles against surging Crystal Palace in the top televised games from Europe this weekend.

Bundesliga: Red Bull Leipzig is the only unbeaten and untied team in the German league after three weeks, but it faces a big test Saturday when Bayern Munich, the seven-time defending champion, comes to town (FS2, UniMas, 9:30 a.m. PDT). Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski is tied for the European lead with six goals in three games while Leipzig has allowed just two scores in its quick start.

EPL: High-scoring Manchester City has just a draw in four games to mar the start of its season heading into Saturday’s game with Norwich City at Carrow Road (NBC, Universo, 9:30 a.m. PDT). Behind six goals from Sergio Aguero and five from Raheem Sterling, Manchester City leads Europe’s major leagues in scoring with 14 goals. Norwich City, 19th in the 20-team EPL table, has surrendered a league-high 10 goals this summer. Earlier Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m PDT), surprising Crystal Palace, fourth in the EPL with two wins with only three goals, travels to Tottenham where Spurs, a Champions League finalist just four months ago, finds itself winless in three consecutive games.

Kevin Baxter
Kevin Baxter covers soccer for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 23 years.
