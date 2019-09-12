Soccer on TV: This weekend’s top games feature Bayern Munich and Manchester City

Reigning German champion Bayern Munich could return to the top of the Bundesliga standings with a win while in England, defending champion Manchester City has an opportunity to pad its early-season scoring totals and Tottenham hopes to turn around its early struggles against surging Crystal Palace in the top televised games from Europe this weekend.

Bundesliga: Red Bull Leipzig is the only unbeaten and untied team in the German league after three weeks, but it faces a big test Saturday when Bayern Munich, the seven-time defending champion, comes to town (FS2, UniMas, 9:30 a.m. PDT). Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski is tied for the European lead with six goals in three games while Leipzig has allowed just two scores in its quick start.

EPL: High-scoring Manchester City has just a draw in four games to mar the start of its season heading into Saturday’s game with Norwich City at Carrow Road (NBC, Universo, 9:30 a.m. PDT). Behind six goals from Sergio Aguero and five from Raheem Sterling, Manchester City leads Europe’s major leagues in scoring with 14 goals. Norwich City, 19th in the 20-team EPL table, has surrendered a league-high 10 goals this summer. Earlier Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m PDT), surprising Crystal Palace, fourth in the EPL with two wins with only three goals, travels to Tottenham where Spurs, a Champions League finalist just four months ago, finds itself winless in three consecutive games.