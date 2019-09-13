Racing! New racing boss at the Stronach Company

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we talk some more about the Justify drug positive.
In a surprise move, Craig Fravel is leaving the Breeders’ Cup and accepting a position as chief executive officer of the Stronach Group’s racing division. He will take the job after the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.
We’ll have plenty of time to opine on this appointment, but here are some initial thoughts.
--It seems like a great hire and a bold move in the right direction. TSG was in desperate need of a known quantity that could help bring forces together.
--Tim Ritvo’s brash style had alienated many people in California and his effectiveness was going to be compromised by the baggage he created during the equine death crisis. So, this is a sign the optics needed to be changed.
--This is a clear rebuke of Ritvo, so how long he stays becomes a question. He’ll need to reinvent himself. Remember, Belinda Stronach inherited him from her father and he did gangbusters revitalizing South Florida and Maryland (kind of), but California proved to be a mountain he couldn’t move.
--Aidan Butler, the new day-to-day boss at Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, has little experience in day-to-day race track management. Fravel has that experience and can be an asset.
--He may not be the strongest hands-in-the-daily-muck guy but he’s got good vision from 10,000 feet.
--He knows how to handle difficult personalities based on his tenure with the Breeders’ Cup board.
--He can call on his friends at Del Mar to help fix the racing office at Santa Anita. The fact that Tom Robbins and David Jerkens were advisors to Santa Anita’s next condition book is a good start. But wouldn’t a statewide racing office be even a better idea?
--This will make the horsemen, and maybe even the customers, feel better about the future.
Finally, and this is stolen from a big racetrack executive I talked to, remember just a few weeks ago when there was a horse owned by CHRB vice-chair Madeline Auerbach and Ritvo? The horse’s name was Fravel.
Said the racing executive: “I wish they had named the horse after me.”
More on Justify
Guess what? There is still more to talk about in regards to the Justify situation. Maybe not more, but going over stuff we’ve already talked about.
Let’s start with what the classification of scopolamine was at the time. The CHRB website said it was a 3b. However, according to then chairman Chuck Winner, it was actually a 4c. He said the website hadn’t been updated.
He said that all ARCI rules, which helps set the standards for horse and dog racing, are immediately the rules in California unless the board votes to have a different rule in place. The ARCI rule was in place and California was in the slow process of getting it in the rule book. But, Winner says, it was in effect. It’s kind of like backing into a rule, but certainly it is plausible.
It is unclear, however, how that opinion would hold up in the face of litigation. Might be spot on. But, you wonder if the same CHRB counsel who thought it was not a conflict of interest in the earlier mentioned Auerbach-Ritvo partnership is the same attorney who came up with this interpretation.
Now, the ARCI did put out a news release that said a 4c violation does require a disqualification. But it allows for mitigating circumstances. Certainly, contaminated feed would be one of those factors.
OK, hopefully that is cleared up. Now the next point.
None of you can seriously believe that Justify could have been kept out of the Kentucky Derby, do you?
Regardless of the merits of the positive, realize there has to be an investigation and that process can not be done in a month. How about at least six months. And you couldn’t keep Justify out of the Derby based solely on, at that point, an accusation. Plus, the Derby points system is not regulated by the state of Kentucky, it’s local option. The Derby folks could let him in with zero points. Of course, I’m guessing the connections with horse No. 21 are finding a good attorney.
Staying with the investigation for a moment, I looked at the last two 4c violations. (Only two because the CHRB website has become almost worthless since it can’t bring archival stuff into compliance in its current form.) Cliff Sise had one with Hot Decision. The race was held March 29 and the adjudication took place Aug. 14. Richard Baltas had Unicorn test positive on Feb. 16 and a ruling was issued on Aug. 7. In both cases the horse wasn’t disqualified and the trainer was fined $500.
So, the idea that Justify would have to miss the Kentucky Derby just doesn’t work. Now, Justify could have gone on to run in and win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes if for some crazy reason he wasn’t allowed into the Derby.
Think about what would have happened if he had been excluded from the first race of the Triple Crown and later it was determined to be feed contamination. Do you want to be writing the damages check on that? I don’t.
This is all stuff to think about. You come up with your own opinions, but please consider all the facts.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Friday’s feature was a $48,000 allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 years old and up. The winner, Artistic Diva, was certainly well rested coming off a 16-month layoff. She broke sharply, piled up a big lead and held on to win by 1¼ lengths for trainer John Sadler and jockey Ruben Fuentes.
Artistic Diva paid $5.20 and $2.80. Because there were only five starters there was no show betting. Kim K was second, followed by Devils Dance, Tip Top Gal and Smiling Tigress.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
Saturday’s card was supposed to include the $75,000 Phone Chatter Stakes for 2-year-fillies, but it did not fill and we’re not sure if we’ll ever see it. Maybe next weekend. So, we now have a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. There are six claiming races and a starter allowance (which is essentially a claiming race where horses can’t be claimed). That leaves one allowance/optional claimer and a maiden special.
We’re going to call the sixth race the feature. It’s a 5½-furlong allowance/optional claimer race for Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up. The purse is $45,000. The favorite, at 7-5, is D’s Lovely Sophia for trainer Hector Palma and jockey Eswan Flores. She has raced three times and had wins in a maiden claimer and a starter allowance and second in an allowance/OC.
The second favorite is Chasin Lucas at 3-1 for Mark Glatt and Assael Espinoza. She is two for 11 lifetime and has mostly run at the allowance level. She won an allowance/OC two races back.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 6, 8, 7, 6, 7, 7, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 3 Staythirstymyamigo (10-1)
Staythirstymyamigo has three seconds from five starts at this distance and cuts back a half furlong for Saturday’s race. Jockey Jorge Velez is winning 40% for trainer Eddie Freeman, who also owns this horse. Top back speed, best last race late pace and this horse has as much class as the favorite. 10-1 is a great value price for us today.
Friday’s result: Whatsittoya in the seventh was a scratch.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.
11:14 Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Bold Venture Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (3-5)
12:48 Churchill (7): $125,000 Open Mind Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: America’s Tale (3-1)
1:21 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Locust Grove Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mylady Curlin (5-2)
1:30 Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Canadian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Competitionofideas (8-5)
1:53 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pocahontas Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorites: Portrait, Morning Gold (3-1)
2:26 Churchill (10): Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dennis Moment (9-5)
2:42 Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $1-million Woodbine Mile, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (8-5)
2:57 Belmont (10): $200,000 Pebbles Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Bellera (3-5)
3:17 Woodbine (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Old Persian (1-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No. 4 SASS MO GO (9-2)
He is a well-bred and connected good looker who went “better than looked” for a fourth in a much-needed career debut 118 nights ago. The long strider finished fairly well for the superfecta placing after a tough journey from the get go that evening. Gelded since that start and with a competitive figure earned from that debut effort, I’ll look for Sass Mo Go to improve enough to be a top contender in this 330-yard dash.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, September 13.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.73 47.47 1:12.60 1:24.86 1:37.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Laker Jet
|120
|4
|1
|4–2
|3–½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|1–8
|Payeras
|4.10
|3
|Cat's Desire
|119
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–3½
|Velez
|0.90
|2
|Lucky Brite Eye
|120
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–6
|3–14
|Pereira
|3.30
|5
|English Empress
|111
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–6
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.80
|1
|Gallantlystreaming
|120
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Orduna-Rojas
|5.70
|4
|LAKER JET
|10.20
|3.20
|2.10
|3
|CAT'S DESIRE
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|LUCKY BRITE EYE
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$12.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$32.50
Winner–Laker Jet Ch.f.3 by Lakerville out of Swiss Jet, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Anna Marie Applegate (CA). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean, Robert and Luanne. Mutuel Pool $28,363 Exacta Pool $14,386 Trifecta Pool $12,972. Scratched–none.
LAKER JET had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid three wide on the second turn then outside the runner-up, was fanned out four wide into the stretch and drew clear under urging. CAT'S DESIRE tugged between horses then stalked just off the rail, bid between foes on the second turn to take the lead, drifted out some into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch then could not match the winner while clearly second best. LUCKY BRITE EYE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ENGLISH EMPRESS broke out slightly and a bit slowly, chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) pulled her way to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.85 44.81 1:08.70 1:15.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Claudelle
|115
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–11
|Velez
|2.50
|4
|Buyback
|120
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–4
|Maldonado
|5.10
|5
|Busy Paynter
|120
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–11
|Pereira
|1.40
|6
|Morning Cynn
|120
|6
|2
|6
|4–1
|4–5
|4–6
|Cedillo
|2.60
|2
|Thought I'dmissyou
|118
|2
|6
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–10
|Franco
|16.70
|3
|Destiny's Storm
|118
|3
|5
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|38.10
|1
|CLAUDELLE
|7.00
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|BUYBACK
|5.40
|3.40
|5
|BUSY PAYNTER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$44.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$18.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-6)
|$5.49
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$43.70
Winner–Claudelle Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Elinvar, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $50,826 Daily Double Pool $11,880 Exacta Pool $23,365 Superfecta Pool $13,582 Trifecta Pool $15,516. Scratched–none.
CLAUDELLE had good early speed and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, drifted out some into the stretch and drew off while drifting in some under an energetic hand ride and a crack of the whip inside the sixteenth pole. BUYBACK pressed the pace between horses, stalked between foes then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BUSY PAYNTER prompted the pace three deep, went four wide between foes into the turn and three wide into the stretch and was clearly best of the rest. MORNING CYNN bobbled some at the start, chased outside then five wide into the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. THOUGHT I'DMISSYOU saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and gave way. DESTINY'S STORM close up stalking the pace outside rival then between foes into the turn, dropped back alongside a foe into the stretch and also gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.89 46.86 1:11.31 1:24.02 1:37.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Plum Dandy
|124
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|1–nk
|Espinoza
|9.70
|2
|Platinum Equity
|124
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.10
|1
|Cabin John
|124
|1
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|Mn Garcia
|2.50
|4
|Implicitly
|117
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–½
|3–hd
|4–4
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.00
|5
|Oh Man
|119
|5
|4
|2–2½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|5
|5
|Velez
|24.10
|3
|PLUM DANDY
|21.40
|6.20
|2.80
|2
|PLATINUM EQUITY
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|CABIN JOHN
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$66.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$23.80
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$63.20
Winner–Plum Dandy Dbb.h.5 by Medaglia d'Oro out of In Secure, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Tom Evans, Tenlane Farm, Oratis & Darley (KY). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $52,830 Daily Double Pool $6,772 Exacta Pool $25,722 Trifecta Pool $25,074. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $332.40. Pick Three Pool $14,634.
PLUM DANDY stalked outside then went up five wide with a bid on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, battled five wide, took a short lead under urging four wide in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. PLATINUM EQUITY chased off the rail then bid four wide between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, put a head in front between rivals in the drive, fought back in deep stretch and continued willingly. CABIN JOHN came off the rail on the first turn, bid three deep between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back between horses in the drive and held third. IMPLICITLY had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. OH MAN had good early speed outside, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, put a head in front into the drive, fought back in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.77 45.60 58.17 1:04.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Eclair
|115
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–3
|Diaz, Jr.
|0.50
|4
|Well Done Sally
|122
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|11.50
|6
|Go Big Blue Nation
|122
|6
|1
|7–4
|6–½
|5–½
|3–ns
|Fuentes
|4.60
|9
|Bye Bye Beautiful
|122
|8
|8
|8
|8
|4–1½
|4–nk
|Pereira
|12.90
|2
|Golden Melodie
|117
|2
|4
|5–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–2
|Velez
|23.60
|3
|She Loves Karaoke
|122
|3
|6
|6–hd
|7–2½
|6–4
|6–10
|Pena
|60.80
|8
|Charging Home
|122
|7
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7–2
|7–1½
|Cedillo
|5.80
|1
|Too Much Heaven
|122
|1
|7
|4–hd
|5–1
|8
|8
|Franco
|25.40
|5
|ECLAIR
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|WELL DONE SALLY
|5.00
|3.20
|6
|GO BIG BLUE NATION
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$39.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$9.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-9)
|$19.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$35.20
Winner–Eclair B.f.2 by Bernardini out of Elbe (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane. Mutuel Pool $68,888 Daily Double Pool $7,769 Exacta Pool $33,381 Superfecta Pool $24,194 Trifecta Pool $24,681. Scratched–Lady Agatha.
$1 Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $88.00. Pick Three Pool $8,108.
ECLAIR bobbled at the start, had speed between horses then pressed the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, came on again under urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. WELL DONE SALLY also had speed between horses then set a pressured pace off the rail, inched away on the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, kicked clear, could not contain the winner but held second. GO BIG BLUE NATION chased outside, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and edged foes for third between rivals late. BYE BYE BEAUTIFUL broke out and a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. GOLDEN MELODIE had speed between horses then stalked between foes, continued outside a rival into the stretch then along the inside in the drive and was edged for third. SHE LOVES KARAOKE stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed rally. CHARGING HOME pressed the pace four wide then stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. TOO MUCH HEAVEN saved ground pressing then stalking the pace and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.71 44.69 1:09.18 1:15.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|High Five
|113
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–5
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.60
|3
|Norski
|120
|3
|3
|4–10
|4–8
|3–3
|2–ns
|Flores
|1.50
|2
|Alvaaro
|120
|2
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–5
|Mn Garcia
|1.90
|6
|Rineshaft
|120
|5
|6
|5–9
|5–10
|5–12
|4–1¾
|Fuentes
|10.40
|1
|Git On Your Pulpit
|124
|1
|5
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–1
|5–23
|Franco
|5.70
|7
|Son of a Queen
|120
|6
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Payeras
|49.50
|4
|HIGH FIVE
|9.20
|3.60
|2.20
|3
|NORSKI
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|ALVAARO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$15.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-6)
|$8.00
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$23.50
Winner–High Five B.c.3 by Street Sense out of On Cloud Nine, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $65,229 Daily Double Pool $7,377 Exacta Pool $27,413 Superfecta Pool $17,727 Trifecta Pool $19,460. Scratched–Zorich.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $74.80. Pick Three Pool $13,984. $1 Pick Four (1-3-5/7-4) 4 correct paid $330.20. Pick Four Pool $45,806. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-3-5/7-4) 5 correct paid $987.15. Pick Five Pool $129,732.
HIGH FIVE dueled three deep ten outside a rival, inched away off the rail on the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging. NORSKI stalked just off the rail, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and edged a rival late for the place. ALVAARO had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. RINESHAFT hesitated, off slowly, dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn and was not a threat. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened. SON OF A QUEEN broke with the field then dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn and was always outrun.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.58 44.51 56.58 1:09.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Artistic Diva
|122
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–3
|1–6
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.60
|4
|Kim K
|118
|4
|2
|5
|5
|2–hd
|2–8
|Arroyo, Jr.
|0.70
|3
|Devils Dance
|113
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–1
|3–1
|Velez
|11.20
|2
|Tip Top Gal
|118
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–nk
|Franco
|29.30
|5
|Smiling Tigress
|122
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|6.30
|1
|ARTISTIC DIVA
|5.20
|2.80
|4
|KIM K
|2.20
|3
|DEVILS DANCE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$27.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$3.80
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$10.90
Winner–Artistic Diva B.f.4 by Munnings out of Diva N Disguise, by Mizzen Mast. Bred by Asiel Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $50,848 Daily Double Pool $4,966 Exacta Pool $23,555 Trifecta Pool $21,495. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $19.40. Pick Three Pool $18,727.
ARTISTIC DIVA had speed inside and set a pressured pace, inched away off the rail into the turn, kicked clear off the inside and held under urging. KIM K chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly late. DEVILS DANCE prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and outfinished rivals for the show. TIP TOP GAL had speed to press the pace between horses then stalked just off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SMILING TIGRESS dropped back off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and chased inside, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FIVE EIGHTHS SPLIT HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.01 44.14 56.27 1:02.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Restless Rambler
|119
|2
|1
|1–5
|1–6
|1–4
|1–2½
|Velez
|1.30
|7
|Heartfullofstars
|124
|5
|4
|4–hd
|5
|4–2½
|2–½
|Flores
|2.40
|1
|Aced
|117
|1
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.40
|4
|Incensed
|124
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–hd
|4–6
|Roman
|4.10
|6
|Toothless Wonder
|120
|4
|5
|5
|4–½
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|16.40
|2
|RESTLESS RAMBLER
|4.60
|3.00
|2.10
|7
|HEARTFULLOFSTARS
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|ACED
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$6.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-4)
|$2.37
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-7-1)
|$16.50
Winner–Restless Rambler B.g.6 by Ghostzapper out of Restless Song, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $75,640 Daily Double Pool $8,326 Exacta Pool $32,027 Superfecta Pool $12,446 Trifecta Pool $18,279. Scratched–Annie's Candy, Emtech, Whatsittoya.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $35.10. Pick Three Pool $8,944.
RESTLESS RAMBLER quickly sprinted clear, set the pace just off the rail, came out some into the stretch, continued clear under some urging with the whip turned down, a tap of the stick inside the eighth pole and steady handling. HEARTFULLOFSTARS chased three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. ACED stalked just off the inside on the backstretch and turn, continued a bit off the fence in the stretch and was edged for second. INCENSED chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOOTHLESS WONDER angled in on the backstretch and saved ground chasing the pace and lacked a response in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.84 45.69 58.55 1:05.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Time for Kisses
|120
|9
|5
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–1½
|1–1½
|Payeras
|0.90
|1
|Tengs Wonder
|124
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–2
|Guce
|14.30
|4
|Xerneas
|119
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–1½
|3–¾
|Velez
|8.30
|9
|Panshir
|124
|8
|4
|7–hd
|7–1½
|3–1½
|4–¾
|Dominguez
|10.90
|2
|Millie Joel
|124
|2
|7
|8–2
|8–hd
|6–2½
|5–1¾
|Orduna-Rojas
|10.70
|7
|Asem
|124
|7
|8
|9
|9
|7–2½
|6–3
|Martinez
|27.50
|6
|Scott's Best Beth
|124
|6
|9
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|7–2
|Aragon
|10.10
|5
|California Appeal
|120
|5
|6
|3–1
|3–hd
|9
|8–1
|Cedillo
|3.70
|3
|Mergie Troid
|124
|3
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Johnson
|117.80
|10
|TIME FOR KISSES
|3.80
|3.00
|2.60
|1
|TENGS WONDER
|7.60
|4.40
|4
|XERNEAS
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$12.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-1)
|$22.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-4-9)
|$79.31
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-1-4-9-2)
|$1,593.10
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-1-4)
|$128.40
Winner–Time for Kisses Dbb.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of River Kiss, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Zondlo, Eugene. Mutuel Pool $112,370 Daily Double Pool $26,945 Exacta Pool $79,325 Superfecta Pool $50,961 Super High Five Pool $11,383 Trifecta Pool $56,365. Scratched–Copper Cowgirl.
$1 Pick Three (1-2-10) paid $15.90. Pick Three Pool $35,751. $1 Pick Four (4-1-2/3/5/8-8/10) 4 correct paid $85.60. Pick Four Pool $128,331. $2 Pick Six (3-5/7-4-1-2/3/5/8-8/10) 5 out of 6 paid $51.20. $2 Pick Six (3-5/7-4-1-2/3/5/8-8/10) 6 correct paid $2,394.20. Pick Six Pool $18,247.
TIME FOR KISSES stalked outside then five wide into the turn, continued four wide, came five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging then had the rider lose the whip nearing the sixteenth pole but was along in time. TENGS WONDER had speed inside then dueled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, inched away a furlong out but could not hold off the winner. XERNEAS had speed between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, was floated out a bit into the stretch and held third. PANSHIR stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. MILLIE JOEL saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ASEM settled outside then chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SCOTT'S BEST BETH bobbled some at the start, chased off the rail then between foes into the turn, angled in some leaving the turn and weakened. CALIFORNIA APPEAL stalked between rivals then outside a foe leaving the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MERGIE TROID close up stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and weakened in the drive.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, September 14.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 10-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Calder Vale
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Ricardo Zamora
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Ziyanair
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|Cunning Munnings
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|50,000
|4
|Corrana En Limen
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Antonio Garcia
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Undeniable Proof
|Barrington Harvey
|120
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|50,000
|6
|Dubnation
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|7-5
|45,000
|7
|Endless Tale
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brazilian Summer
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Amped
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Severin
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Bachchan
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|20,000
|5
|Temple Knights
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-5
|20,000
|6
|U S Hero
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Bob Again
|Ramon Guce
|120
|Elena Andrade
|10-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Satrapa
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|25,000
|2
|Suances Secret
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Sally Rivera
|20-1
|25,000
|3
|Thin Line
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|25,000
|4
|Black Storm
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|4-1
|25,000
|5
|I Belong to Becky
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|25,000
|6
|Big Barrel
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Morton Glory
|Christian Aragon
|118
|Salvador Naranjo
|15-1
|8,000
|2
|Many Treats
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|120
|Eric Berman
|20-1
|7,000
|3
|Leedslimit
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Lin Melton
|6-1
|8,000
|4
|Buck Duane
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|8,000
|5
|Passing
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|8,000
|6
|I'm Amore
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Candelario Villamar
|8-1
|8,000
|7
|Baja Warrior
|Ramon Guce
|118
|Leitha M. Brady
|15-1
|7,000
|8
|Frankie Machine
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|5-2
|8,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Old Trafford
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|1-1
|30,000
|2
|Beyond Precher
|Evin Roman
|120
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|28,000
|3
|Way Cool
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Mike Harrington
|5-1
|30,000
|4
|Engagement Ring
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|28,000
|5
|Stay Legendary
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|15-1
|28,000
|6
|Gorky Park
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|30,000
|7
|Jammers Justice
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|30,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tribal Dance
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Chasin Lucas
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|Silk From Heaven
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|4
|Hotitude
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|5
|Violette Szabo
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|6
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|7-5
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mutineer
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|2
|Fay Dan
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|3
|Jefe
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|4
|Go for a Ride
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|5
|Salah
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|6-1
|6
|Mo Reserve
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|7
|C Falls
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Reachreachreach
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|16,000
|2
|Heart of the Nile
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|Staythirstymyamigo
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|16,000
|4
|Erebuni
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Rizzi's Honors
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Fracas
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|7-2
|14,000
|7
|All Tea All Shade
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|16,000
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Union Ride
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|2
|Railman
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|3
|Platinum Nights
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|4
|Concord Jet
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|5
|Starring John Wain
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|6
|Truck Salesman
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|7
|Big Bad Gary
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|8
|Channel Crossing
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|9
|Emtech
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|4-1