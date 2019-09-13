Racing! New racing boss at the Stronach Company

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we talk some more about the Justify drug positive.

In a surprise move, Craig Fravel is leaving the Breeders’ Cup and accepting a position as chief executive officer of the Stronach Group’s racing division. He will take the job after the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.

We’ll have plenty of time to opine on this appointment, but here are some initial thoughts.

--It seems like a great hire and a bold move in the right direction. TSG was in desperate need of a known quantity that could help bring forces together.

--Tim Ritvo’s brash style had alienated many people in California and his effectiveness was going to be compromised by the baggage he created during the equine death crisis. So, this is a sign the optics needed to be changed.

--This is a clear rebuke of Ritvo, so how long he stays becomes a question. He’ll need to reinvent himself. Remember, Belinda Stronach inherited him from her father and he did gangbusters revitalizing South Florida and Maryland (kind of), but California proved to be a mountain he couldn’t move.

--Aidan Butler, the new day-to-day boss at Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, has little experience in day-to-day race track management. Fravel has that experience and can be an asset.

--He may not be the strongest hands-in-the-daily-muck guy but he’s got good vision from 10,000 feet.

--He knows how to handle difficult personalities based on his tenure with the Breeders’ Cup board.

--He can call on his friends at Del Mar to help fix the racing office at Santa Anita. The fact that Tom Robbins and David Jerkens were advisors to Santa Anita’s next condition book is a good start. But wouldn’t a statewide racing office be even a better idea?

--This will make the horsemen, and maybe even the customers, feel better about the future.

Finally, and this is stolen from a big racetrack executive I talked to, remember just a few weeks ago when there was a horse owned by CHRB vice-chair Madeline Auerbach and Ritvo? The horse’s name was Fravel.

Said the racing executive: “I wish they had named the horse after me.”

More on Justify

Guess what? There is still more to talk about in regards to the Justify situation. Maybe not more, but going over stuff we’ve already talked about.

Let’s start with what the classification of scopolamine was at the time. The CHRB website said it was a 3b. However, according to then chairman Chuck Winner, it was actually a 4c. He said the website hadn’t been updated.

Advertisement

He said that all ARCI rules, which helps set the standards for horse and dog racing, are immediately the rules in California unless the board votes to have a different rule in place. The ARCI rule was in place and California was in the slow process of getting it in the rule book. But, Winner says, it was in effect. It’s kind of like backing into a rule, but certainly it is plausible.

It is unclear, however, how that opinion would hold up in the face of litigation. Might be spot on. But, you wonder if the same CHRB counsel who thought it was not a conflict of interest in the earlier mentioned Auerbach-Ritvo partnership is the same attorney who came up with this interpretation.

Now, the ARCI did put out a news release that said a 4c violation does require a disqualification. But it allows for mitigating circumstances. Certainly, contaminated feed would be one of those factors.

OK, hopefully that is cleared up. Now the next point.

None of you can seriously believe that Justify could have been kept out of the Kentucky Derby, do you?

Regardless of the merits of the positive, realize there has to be an investigation and that process can not be done in a month. How about at least six months. And you couldn’t keep Justify out of the Derby based solely on, at that point, an accusation. Plus, the Derby points system is not regulated by the state of Kentucky, it’s local option. The Derby folks could let him in with zero points. Of course, I’m guessing the connections with horse No. 21 are finding a good attorney.

Staying with the investigation for a moment, I looked at the last two 4c violations. (Only two because the CHRB website has become almost worthless since it can’t bring archival stuff into compliance in its current form.) Cliff Sise had one with Hot Decision. The race was held March 29 and the adjudication took place Aug. 14. Richard Baltas had Unicorn test positive on Feb. 16 and a ruling was issued on Aug. 7. In both cases the horse wasn’t disqualified and the trainer was fined $500.

So, the idea that Justify would have to miss the Kentucky Derby just doesn’t work. Now, Justify could have gone on to run in and win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes if for some crazy reason he wasn’t allowed into the Derby.

Advertisement

Think about what would have happened if he had been excluded from the first race of the Triple Crown and later it was determined to be feed contamination. Do you want to be writing the damages check on that? I don’t.

This is all stuff to think about. You come up with your own opinions, but please consider all the facts.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

Friday’s feature was a $48,000 allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 years old and up. The winner, Artistic Diva, was certainly well rested coming off a 16-month layoff. She broke sharply, piled up a big lead and held on to win by 1¼ lengths for trainer John Sadler and jockey Ruben Fuentes.

Artistic Diva paid $5.20 and $2.80. Because there were only five starters there was no show betting. Kim K was second, followed by Devils Dance, Tip Top Gal and Smiling Tigress.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

Saturday’s card was supposed to include the $75,000 Phone Chatter Stakes for 2-year-fillies, but it did not fill and we’re not sure if we’ll ever see it. Maybe next weekend. So, we now have a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. There are six claiming races and a starter allowance (which is essentially a claiming race where horses can’t be claimed). That leaves one allowance/optional claimer and a maiden special.

We’re going to call the sixth race the feature. It’s a 5½-furlong allowance/optional claimer race for Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up. The purse is $45,000. The favorite, at 7-5, is D’s Lovely Sophia for trainer Hector Palma and jockey Eswan Flores. She has raced three times and had wins in a maiden claimer and a starter allowance and second in an allowance/OC.

The second favorite is Chasin Lucas at 3-1 for Mark Glatt and Assael Espinoza. She is two for 11 lifetime and has mostly run at the allowance level. She won an allowance/OC two races back.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 6, 8, 7, 6, 7, 7, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 3 Staythirstymyamigo (10-1)

Staythirstymyamigo has three seconds from five starts at this distance and cuts back a half furlong for Saturday’s race. Jockey Jorge Velez is winning 40% for trainer Eddie Freeman, who also owns this horse. Top back speed, best last race late pace and this horse has as much class as the favorite. 10-1 is a great value price for us today.

Friday’s result: Whatsittoya in the seventh was a scratch.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

11:14 Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Bold Venture Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (3-5)

12:48 Churchill (7): $125,000 Open Mind Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: America’s Tale (3-1)

1:21 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Locust Grove Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mylady Curlin (5-2)

1:30 Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Canadian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Competitionofideas (8-5)

1:53 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pocahontas Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorites: Portrait, Morning Gold (3-1)

2:26 Churchill (10): Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dennis Moment (9-5)

2:42 Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $1-million Woodbine Mile, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (8-5)

2:57 Belmont (10): $200,000 Pebbles Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Bellera (3-5)

3:17 Woodbine (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Old Persian (1-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 4 SASS MO GO (9-2)

He is a well-bred and connected good looker who went “better than looked” for a fourth in a much-needed career debut 118 nights ago. The long strider finished fairly well for the superfecta placing after a tough journey from the get go that evening. Gelded since that start and with a competitive figure earned from that debut effort, I’ll look for Sass Mo Go to improve enough to be a top contender in this 330-yard dash.

Final thought

