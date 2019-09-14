Racing! What the CHRB rule book says

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wonder what advice you might have for Craig Fravel.

This Justify situation is the gift that keeps on giving, and, it’s about time we’ve heard from you. But first, private citizen Chuck Winner, until recently the chairman of the California Horse Racing Board, did a little research to hopefully put an end to one aspect of the confusion regarding the Triple Crown winner’s positive test.

Let’s go down the tunnel of partial information.

--At first it was believed that at the time of the positive that scopolamine was a 3b drug requiring automatic disqualification because that’s what it said on the website.

Advertisement

--Then it was determined that because ARCI, the national organization that sets standards for these sort of things, had previously reduced the drug to a 4c, there was no automatic disqualification. And, all ARCI rules are automatically in place in California unless specific action is taken by the board to change it. The website mistake was said to be a “clerical error.”

--ARCI put out a news release that said that a 4c does require a disqualification.

--The “mitigating circumstances” clause is brought up in the ARCI language and contaminated hay would certainly be a mitigating circumstance.

Now, I believe, we have the final word, courtesy of Winner. He dug up rule 1859.5 in the CHRB rule book, It has a heading “Disqualification Upon Positive Test Finding.” (And it’s in bold so it’s got to be right.)

Advertisement

It reads in part: “A finding by the stewards that an official test sample from a horse participating in any race contained a prohibitive drug substance as defined in this article, which is determined to be in class levels 1-3 under Rule 1843.2 of this division, unless a split sample tested by the owner or trainer under Rule 1859.25 of this division fails to confirm the presence of the prohibited drug substance determined to be in class levels 1-3, shall require disqualification of the horse from the race in which it participated and forfeiture of any purse, award, prize or record for the race, and the horse shall be deemed unplaced in that race.”

Now what’s remarkable about that is it’s a 110-word sentence. You don’t see those very often.

Oh, also, it clearly spells out that in California that no class 4 violation results in disqualification, just 1-3. The rule has been in effect since May 21, 1983.

That part can be laid to rest. Thanks, Chuck.

So, what do you think was the right way to deal with the Justify situation? We have a poll, just click here. As in other polls we don’t reveal the partial results and I’ll give you the final results in a couple of days.

Got more advice?

The announcement that Craig Fravel will be the new top day-to-day racing guy at the Stronach Group was getting universal praise among people I’ve been talking to. It’s also popular with horsemen, who were concerned about the state of the Santa Anita racing office.

Aidan Butler, the new Santa Anita boss, certainly did a lot to help things when he brought in Tom Robbins and David Jerkens from Del Mar as advisors to racing secretary Steve Lym. Certainly, on a lot of wish lists is a more permanent relationship between Santa Anita and Del Mar.

Advertisement

So, I’m sure if you could sit down with Fravel, the executive not the horse, (get used to seeing that line in here a lot), you would have some advice. Now is your chance to do a pre-emptive strike and send me your ideas. It needs to be very short, a sentence, maybe two. It needs to be thoughtful. It can’t be mean. Put Fravel in the subject line and you need to have a real name, not some email non de plume.

We’ll publish your thoughts likely on Thursday.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

Saturday’s feature was a $45,000 5 ½-furlong race for Cal-bred fillies and mares. The winner was Hotitude, who went gate to wire for the win by three-quarters of a length. Kristin Mulhill was the winning trainer and Martin Garcia was the rider.

Hotitude paid $9.20, $3.20 and $2.40. D’s Lovely Sophia was second and Chasin Lucas finished third followed by Violette Szabo, Silk From Heaven and Tribal Dance.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

We finish out the second week of the L.A. County Fair meet with nine races starting at 1 p.m. Five of the races are 5 ½ furlongs, three are a mile, and the remaining race is the $100,000 Los Alamitos Special for horses going 1 ¼ miles.

There are only five runners but three of them offer interesting handicapping options. The slight favorite, at 8-5, is Zestful for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Joe Talamo. He has won five in a row, but at a lower claiming or starter allowance level. He is eight of 23 lifetime and six of 10 this year.

Advertisement

At 9-5 is Acker for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. He is six of 21 lifetime but has won at the allowance level. And, there is French Getaway at 2-1 for Bob Hess and Rafael Bejarano. He is three of 14 lifetime and has won at the allowance level and won last out at as a claimer. He was fifth in the Grade 3 Cougar II Stakes at Del Mar. It goes as the sixth race at around 3:30 p.m.

The $75,000 Phone Chatter Stakes for 2-year-old fillies has been rescheduled for Thursday. It was originally supposed to go Saturday but the race didn’t fill.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 6, 7, 5, 7, 10 (1 also eligible), 9.

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Bold Venture Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Yorkton ($4.80)

Churchill (7): $125,000 Open Mind Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Divine Queen ($7.60)

Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Locust Grove Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Go Google Yourself ($9.80)

Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Canadian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Sharship Jubilee ($6.40)

Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pocahontas Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lazy Daisy ($16.40)

Churchill (10): Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Dennis’ Moment ($2.80)

Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $1-million Woodbine Mile, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: El Tormenta ($91.40)

Belmont (10): $200,000 Pebbles Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Blowout ($7.70)

Woodbine (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer Turf, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Old Persian ($3.30)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT:

1:05 Woodbine (6): $100,000 Ontario Racing Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Old Chestnut (1-1)

1:43 Woodbine (7): Grade 1 $250,000 Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mystic Lancelot (3-1)

2:49 Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Natalma Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fair Maiden (6-5)

3:28 Los Alamitos (6): $100,000 Los Alamitos Special, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Zestful (8-5)

3:49 Woodbine (11): $100,000 Woodbine Cares Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fast Scene (3-1)

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

I have two value plays for you today with the hopes at least one of them does not scratch. These owners and trainers perhaps do not want us highlighting their plans to win!

RACE FIVE: No. 5. Arctic Roll (4-1)

Arctic Roll is second start off the layoff for trainer Andrew Lerner,who won a lot for us as our newsletter play this year. Rafael Bejarano rides again. This horse has the top speed in the race and trainer Lerner is winning 50% (6 of 12) 2nd off the layoff and 33% (6 of 18) going from turf to dirt. 4-1 is great value for a horse that should be the favorite. The horse is also raced protected from a claim today.

RACE SEVEN: No. 8 Blew By You (8-1)

Blew By You drops multiple classes for trainer Daniel Dunham and he has won 50% (1 of 2) doing this and two of two in the money. Abel Cedillo takes the ride and he won on a longshot for this trainer at Del Mar. A bullet 47 second four-furlong workout Aug. 31 adds to the appeal. Watch for early money betting here as this 8-1 price looks like great value.

Saturday’s result: Staythirstymyamigo scratched out of the eighth race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 4 WALK AROUND (6-1)

She caught my eye when she finishing second versus long gone winner Up For Speed in an allowance on Aug. 17. After crushing in her debut, Walk Around had a lot of trouble in that August race, becoming fractious while waiting for the start. She then hopped out of there while brushing the side of the starting gate to lose over a length of ground to Up For Speed, yet somehow Walk Around regained her focus and finished nicely to earn the runner-up spot. Should be a big contender with expected improvement and a clean journey tonight at a nice price.

Final thoughts

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.