Racing! What the CHRB rule book says

This Justify situation is the gift that keeps on giving, and, it’s about time we’ve heard from you. But first, private citizen Chuck Winner, until recently the chairman of the California Horse Racing Board, did a little research to hopefully put an end to one aspect of the confusion regarding the Triple Crown winner’s positive test.
Let’s go down the tunnel of partial information.
--At first it was believed that at the time of the positive that scopolamine was a 3b drug requiring automatic disqualification because that’s what it said on the website.
--Then it was determined that because ARCI, the national organization that sets standards for these sort of things, had previously reduced the drug to a 4c, there was no automatic disqualification. And, all ARCI rules are automatically in place in California unless specific action is taken by the board to change it. The website mistake was said to be a “clerical error.”
--ARCI put out a news release that said that a 4c does require a disqualification.
--The “mitigating circumstances” clause is brought up in the ARCI language and contaminated hay would certainly be a mitigating circumstance.
Now, I believe, we have the final word, courtesy of Winner. He dug up rule 1859.5 in the CHRB rule book, It has a heading “Disqualification Upon Positive Test Finding.” (And it’s in bold so it’s got to be right.)
It reads in part: “A finding by the stewards that an official test sample from a horse participating in any race contained a prohibitive drug substance as defined in this article, which is determined to be in class levels 1-3 under Rule 1843.2 of this division, unless a split sample tested by the owner or trainer under Rule 1859.25 of this division fails to confirm the presence of the prohibited drug substance determined to be in class levels 1-3, shall require disqualification of the horse from the race in which it participated and forfeiture of any purse, award, prize or record for the race, and the horse shall be deemed unplaced in that race.”
Now what’s remarkable about that is it’s a 110-word sentence. You don’t see those very often.
Oh, also, it clearly spells out that in California that no class 4 violation results in disqualification, just 1-3. The rule has been in effect since May 21, 1983.
That part can be laid to rest. Thanks, Chuck.
Got more advice?
The announcement that Craig Fravel will be the new top day-to-day racing guy at the Stronach Group was getting universal praise among people I’ve been talking to. It’s also popular with horsemen, who were concerned about the state of the Santa Anita racing office.
Aidan Butler, the new Santa Anita boss, certainly did a lot to help things when he brought in Tom Robbins and David Jerkens from Del Mar as advisors to racing secretary Steve Lym. Certainly, on a lot of wish lists is a more permanent relationship between Santa Anita and Del Mar.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Saturday’s feature was a $45,000 5 ½-furlong race for Cal-bred fillies and mares. The winner was Hotitude, who went gate to wire for the win by three-quarters of a length. Kristin Mulhill was the winning trainer and Martin Garcia was the rider.
Hotitude paid $9.20, $3.20 and $2.40. D’s Lovely Sophia was second and Chasin Lucas finished third followed by Violette Szabo, Silk From Heaven and Tribal Dance.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
We finish out the second week of the L.A. County Fair meet with nine races starting at 1 p.m. Five of the races are 5 ½ furlongs, three are a mile, and the remaining race is the $100,000 Los Alamitos Special for horses going 1 ¼ miles.
There are only five runners but three of them offer interesting handicapping options. The slight favorite, at 8-5, is Zestful for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Joe Talamo. He has won five in a row, but at a lower claiming or starter allowance level. He is eight of 23 lifetime and six of 10 this year.
At 9-5 is Acker for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. He is six of 21 lifetime but has won at the allowance level. And, there is French Getaway at 2-1 for Bob Hess and Rafael Bejarano. He is three of 14 lifetime and has won at the allowance level and won last out at as a claimer. He was fifth in the Grade 3 Cougar II Stakes at Del Mar. It goes as the sixth race at around 3:30 p.m.
The $75,000 Phone Chatter Stakes for 2-year-old fillies has been rescheduled for Thursday. It was originally supposed to go Saturday but the race didn’t fill.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 6, 7, 5, 7, 10 (1 also eligible), 9.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Bold Venture Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Yorkton ($4.80)
Churchill (7): $125,000 Open Mind Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Divine Queen ($7.60)
Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Locust Grove Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Go Google Yourself ($9.80)
Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Canadian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Sharship Jubilee ($6.40)
Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pocahontas Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lazy Daisy ($16.40)
Churchill (10): Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Dennis’ Moment ($2.80)
Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $1-million Woodbine Mile, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: El Tormenta ($91.40)
Belmont (10): $200,000 Pebbles Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Blowout ($7.70)
Woodbine (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer Turf, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Old Persian ($3.30)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT:
1:05 Woodbine (6): $100,000 Ontario Racing Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Old Chestnut (1-1)
1:43 Woodbine (7): Grade 1 $250,000 Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mystic Lancelot (3-1)
2:49 Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Natalma Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fair Maiden (6-5)
3:28 Los Alamitos (6): $100,000 Los Alamitos Special, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Zestful (8-5)
3:49 Woodbine (11): $100,000 Woodbine Cares Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fast Scene (3-1)
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
I have two value plays for you today with the hopes at least one of them does not scratch. These owners and trainers perhaps do not want us highlighting their plans to win!
RACE FIVE: No. 5. Arctic Roll (4-1)
Arctic Roll is second start off the layoff for trainer Andrew Lerner,who won a lot for us as our newsletter play this year. Rafael Bejarano rides again. This horse has the top speed in the race and trainer Lerner is winning 50% (6 of 12) 2nd off the layoff and 33% (6 of 18) going from turf to dirt. 4-1 is great value for a horse that should be the favorite. The horse is also raced protected from a claim today.
RACE SEVEN: No. 8 Blew By You (8-1)
Blew By You drops multiple classes for trainer Daniel Dunham and he has won 50% (1 of 2) doing this and two of two in the money. Abel Cedillo takes the ride and he won on a longshot for this trainer at Del Mar. A bullet 47 second four-furlong workout Aug. 31 adds to the appeal. Watch for early money betting here as this 8-1 price looks like great value.
Saturday’s result: Staythirstymyamigo scratched out of the eighth race.
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 4 WALK AROUND (6-1)
She caught my eye when she finishing second versus long gone winner Up For Speed in an allowance on Aug. 17. After crushing in her debut, Walk Around had a lot of trouble in that August race, becoming fractious while waiting for the start. She then hopped out of there while brushing the side of the starting gate to lose over a length of ground to Up For Speed, yet somehow Walk Around regained her focus and finished nicely to earn the runner-up spot. Should be a big contender with expected improvement and a clean journey tonight at a nice price.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 14.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.98 45.43 57.15 1:03.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Cunning Munnings
|120
|3
|7
|6–8
|3–hd
|1–2
|1–4
|Talamo
|2.10
|4
|Corrana En Limen
|120
|4
|1
|5–hd
|6–4
|4–½
|2–½
|Fuentes
|13.80
|6
|Dubnation
|117
|6
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|3–nk
|Velez
|0.90
|1
|Calder Vale
|120
|1
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–4
|Payeras
|18.40
|7
|Endless Tale
|124
|7
|5
|4–1
|5–2
|5–3
|5–2½
|Maldonado
|3.80
|2
|Ziyanair
|124
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–8
|Pereira
|42.50
|5
|Undeniable Proof
|122
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|6–1½
|7
|Harvey
|49.50
|3
|CUNNING MUNNINGS
|6.20
|4.40
|2.40
|4
|CORRANA EN LIMEN
|8.20
|2.60
|6
|DUBNATION
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$21.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1)
|$14.98
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$58.90
Winner–Cunning Munnings Ch.g.3 by Munnings out of River Bridge (FR), by Sanglamore. Bred by Red Baron's Barn LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $61,555 Exacta Pool $34,223 Superfecta Pool $25,207 Trifecta Pool $31,501. Scratched–none.
CUNNING MUNNINGS off a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, continued five wide on the turn and into the stretch, took the lead four wide in midstretch, drifted in and drew clear under some left handed urging. CORRANA EN LIMEN had speed inside to duel for the lead then dropped back into and on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. DUBNATION stalked between horses and three deep on the turn and into the stretch, split rivals in late stretch and was edged for second. CALDER VALE came off the rail on the backstretch, split horses into the turn, continued just off the inside into and in the stretch and was edged for the show. ENDLESS TALE stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ZIYANAIR bobbled some at the start, dropped back inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNDENIABLE PROOF dueled outside a rival then inched away and angled in entering the turn, set the pace inside and weakened in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.94 45.67 57.51 1:03.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Temple Knights
|124
|5
|3
|5–1½
|4–hd
|1–½
|1–3½
|Espinoza
|0.70
|4
|Bachchan
|120
|4
|5
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|Flores
|2.30
|6
|U S Hero
|120
|6
|1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|Payeras
|9.10
|2
|Amped
|124
|2
|2
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–3½
|Franco
|58.10
|3
|Severin
|124
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|4–hd
|5–1¼
|Maldonado
|7.10
|1
|Brazilian Summer
|120
|1
|6
|4–½
|5–1
|6
|6
|Puglisi
|9.90
|5
|TEMPLE KNIGHTS
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|BACHCHAN
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|U S HERO
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-2)
|$10.81
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$18.30
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-7)
|$6.40
Winner–Temple Knights Dbb.g.4 by Temple City out of Douxrah, by Rahy. Bred by Tom Trahey & Lynn Kober (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Calmont Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $64,990 Daily Double Pool $19,774 Exacta Pool $35,305 Superfecta Pool $20,778 Trifecta Pool $26,299. Scratched–Bob Again.
TEMPLE KNIGHTS chased outside, came four wide into the stretch, took the lead while drifting in nearing the furlong marker and won clear under urging. BACHCHAN stalked off the rail, bid between foes leaving the turn, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back off the rail past the eighth pole and was clearly second best. U S HERO close up stalking the pace outside the runner-up, bid three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. AMPED chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, lacked room off heels in midstretch, came out and was outfinished for the show. SEVERIN dueled outside a rival then inched away into the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened in the drive. BRAZILIAN SUMMER was sent inside to press the pace, dropped back into and on the turn and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.71 44.66 1:09.22 1:15.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Black Storm
|124
|4
|6
|6
|4–2
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Flores
|13.10
|5
|I Belong to Becky
|118
|5
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–3
|Talamo
|1.90
|3
|Thin Line
|118
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–8
|Mn Garcia
|2.90
|6
|Big Barrel
|117
|6
|1
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–3½
|4–2½
|Velez
|1.70
|1
|Satrapa
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|6.50
|2
|Suances Secret
|122
|2
|5
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Payeras
|31.30
|4
|BLACK STORM
|28.20
|6.60
|4.40
|5
|I BELONG TO BECKY
|3.60
|2.20
|3
|THIN LINE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$56.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$28.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6)
|$34.32
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$152.40
Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.5 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Lloyd C. Wicker. Owner: Luis A. Aguilar. Mutuel Pool $73,310 Daily Double Pool $9,111 Exacta Pool $38,560 Superfecta Pool $20,306 Trifecta Pool $28,425. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $151.00. Pick Three Pool $23,192. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-7-4) paid $48.90.
BLACK STORM chased just off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued inside, bid along the fence in the stretch to gain a slim advantage past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. I BELONG TO BECKY had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, drifted out on the turn, battled on a short lead three deep into the stretch, drifted in and fought back alongside the winner in the drive but could not quite match that one late. THIN LINE stalked between horses then off the rail or outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BIG BARREL was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside or off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. SATRAPA sent along to duel inside then off the rail on the turn, was between horses into the stretch, drifted back to the inside and weakened. SUANCES SECRET saved ground stalking the pace, fell back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.97 45.07 57.05 1:03.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Frankie Machine
|122
|8
|1
|5–2½
|4–hd
|3–2½
|1–ns
|Pedroza
|2.00
|4
|Buck Duane
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–nk
|Gutierrez
|1.60
|5
|Passing
|120
|5
|5
|3–2½
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–7
|Fuentes
|2.10
|1
|Morton Glory
|120
|1
|6
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–2½
|4–3½
|Aragon
|32.70
|6
|I'm Amore
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–2½
|5–½
|Franco
|18.30
|7
|Baja Warrior
|122
|7
|2
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–3
|6–2
|Guce
|47.50
|3
|Leedslimit
|120
|3
|3
|1–hd
|3–2½
|4–hd
|7–5
|Payeras
|13.50
|2
|Many Treats
|120
|2
|7
|7–2
|7–1½
|8
|8
|Orduna-Rojas
|133.10
|8
|FRANKIE MACHINE
|6.00
|2.80
|2.20
|4
|BUCK DUANE
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|PASSING
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$58.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-1)
|$5.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-4-5)
|$11.50
Winner–Frankie Machine Dbb.g.4 by Wilburn out of Letthepartybegin, by Bertrando. Bred by John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Prousalis, Peter and Skianis, Christos. Mutuel Pool $109,035 Daily Double Pool $9,362 Exacta Pool $56,088 Superfecta Pool $50,865 Trifecta Pool $57,637. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-8) paid $159.70. Pick Three Pool $9,751.
FRANKIE MACHINE stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep in the final jump. BUCK DUANE had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back along the rail in the stretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole and was edged on the line. PASSING dueled three deep, took a short lead outside the runner-up in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and continued gamely between foes late. MORTON GLORY chased inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. I'M AMORE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. BAJA WARRIOR chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. LEEDSLIMIT dueled inside, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. MANY TREATS broke in a bit, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.10 46.89 1:12.97 1:25.87 1:38.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Old Trafford
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|Mn Garcia
|0.80
|6
|Gorky Park
|122
|6
|5
|4–1½
|4–2½
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–3
|Maldonado
|2.70
|2
|Beyond Precher
|120
|2
|3
|5–3
|5–2
|4–½
|3–3
|3–5
|Roman
|17.90
|3
|Way Cool
|122
|3
|4
|6–1½
|6–3
|6–1
|4–1
|4–9
|Pena
|7.50
|4
|Engagement Ring
|115
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–1½
|5–3½
|Velez
|26.70
|5
|Stay Legendary
|120
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–nk
|Payeras
|26.20
|7
|Jammers Justice
|122
|7
|6
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–1½
|6–hd
|7
|Fuentes
|5.80
|1
|OLD TRAFFORD
|3.60
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|GORKY PARK
|3.00
|2.60
|2
|BEYOND PRECHER
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$4.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-3)
|$8.36
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-6-2)
|$22.80
Winner–Old Trafford B.c.2 by Bayern out of Tres Belle, by War Front. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $85,746 Daily Double Pool $10,155 Exacta Pool $55,672 Superfecta Pool $44,340 Trifecta Pool $51,703. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-8-1) paid $119.30. Pick Three Pool $16,350. $1 Pick Four (5/7-4-8-1) 4 correct paid $281.40. Pick Four Pool $51,339. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/7-4-8-1) 5 correct paid $487.05. Pick Five Pool $237,063.
OLD TRAFFORD had good early speed and dueled inside, battled between horses on the second turn and outside the runner-up into the stretch, fought back under urging to a short lead in midstretch and pulled clear late. GORKY PARK three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, bid along the rail on the second turn to take a short advantage, fought back inside the winner, drifted out a bit from the whip in the drive and was second best. BEYOND PRECHER broke in a bit, chased inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. WAY COOL chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch, angled back in for the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled in again in the drive and did not rally. ENGAGEMENT RING had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, battled between foes on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. STAY LEGENDARY settled off the rail then outside a rival, angled in for the second turn, continued inside and lacked a response in the drive. JAMMERS JUSTICE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, was four wide midway on that turn and three wide into the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.66 45.50 56.81 1:03.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hotitude
|120
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–¾
|Mn Garcia
|3.60
|6
|D's Lovely Sophia
|118
|6
|5
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–ns
|Flores
|0.40
|2
|Chasin Lucas
|124
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–3
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|8.80
|5
|Violette Szabo
|120
|5
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–3½
|Franco
|12.30
|3
|Silk From Heaven
|120
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–4
|Fuentes
|16.60
|1
|Tribal Dance
|124
|1
|3
|5–4
|5–4½
|5–hd
|6
|Talamo
|19.40
|4
|HOTITUDE
|9.20
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|D'S LOVELY SOPHIA
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|CHASIN LUCAS
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$26.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-5)
|$5.72
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-2)
|$26.00
Winner–Hotitude B.f.3 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Taub, Steve. Mutuel Pool $99,276 Daily Double Pool $13,212 Exacta Pool $49,141 Superfecta Pool $23,458 Trifecta Pool $34,728. Claimed–Chasin Lucas by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-1-4) paid $43.00. Pick Three Pool $23,946.
HOTITUDE sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in a half mile out and set a pressured pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in the final furlong while fighting back and gamely prevailed under right handed urging late. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA stalked early then bid three deep to duel for the lead, battled three wide through the drive and edged rivals for the place. CHASIN LUCAS between rivals early, stalked outside a foe, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly four wide on the line. VIOLETTE SZABO stalked early then bid between horses to press the pace, fought back between rivals in the stretch and was edged for the show. SILK FROM HEAVEN a step slow to begin, settled just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRIBAL DANCE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.28 46.18 1:10.44 1:23.02 1:35.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Mo Reserve
|120
|6
|4
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–6
|Gryder
|1.40
|5
|Salah
|120
|5
|1
|4–1½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–2
|Pereira
|19.00
|1
|Mutineer
|120
|1
|2
|5–3
|4–1½
|6–5
|5–2
|3–hd
|Mn Garcia
|7.20
|2
|Fay Dan
|113
|2
|7
|6–7
|6–8
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.60
|7
|C Falls
|120
|7
|5
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–1½
|Fuentes
|4.70
|3
|Jefe
|120
|3
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–3½
|Maldonado
|13.10
|4
|Go for a Ride
|115
|4
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–hd
|6–2½
|7
|Velez
|3.30
|6
|MO RESERVE
|4.80
|3.20
|2.20
|5
|SALAH
|10.60
|5.00
|1
|MUTINEER
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$23.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-2)
|$69.77
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$149.20
Winner–Mo Reserve B.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Clarinda, by Empire Maker. Bred by St. Elias Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Braverman, Paul, House, Michael and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $137,517 Daily Double Pool $12,459 Exacta Pool $73,829 Superfecta Pool $43,364 Trifecta Pool $52,991. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $42.10. Pick Three Pool $23,445.
MO RESERVE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence again leaving the second turn and drew off in the stretch under left handed urging and steady handling late,. SALAH between horses early, chased just off the rail or outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong but bested the others. MUTINEER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in again past midstretch and edged rivals for the show. FAY DAN broke out and bumped a rival, settled off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and was edged for third three deep on the line. C FALLS had speed outside foes then stalked alongside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between horses late. JEFE bumped at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GO FOR A RIDE between horses early, stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in and fell back on the second turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.99 45.26 57.10 1:03.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Rizzi's Honors
|124
|4
|2
|4–1½
|2–2
|1–1
|1–3
|Talamo
|1.20
|6
|Fracas
|122
|5
|3
|2–1½
|1–1
|2–2½
|2–hd
|Maldonado
|2.20
|4
|Erebuni
|124
|3
|1
|5–3
|5–1½
|3–1½
|3–2½
|Flores
|14.50
|7
|All Tea All Shade
|120
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–2
|Franco
|7.10
|2
|Heart of the Nile
|124
|2
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–4
|5–16
|Sanchez
|7.50
|1
|Reachreachreach
|120
|1
|4
|1–hd
|3–1½
|6
|6
|Mn Garcia
|5.80
|5
|RIZZI'S HONORS
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|FRACAS
|3.20
|2.80
|4
|EREBUNI
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$9.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-7)
|$5.03
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-6-4)
|$29.90
Winner–Rizzi's Honors Dbb.m.6 by With Distinction out of Runaway Rizzi, by Rizzi. Bred by Pedro Maestre (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Riso, Joe. Mutuel Pool $112,808 Daily Double Pool $17,796 Exacta Pool $55,218 Superfecta Pool $35,015 Trifecta Pool $46,772. Scratched–Staythirstymyamigo.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $38.90. Pick Three Pool $13,097.
RIZZI'S HONORS stalked between horses then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the runner-up to gain the lead in the drive, inched away under left handed urging a furlong out and won clear. FRACAS had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, fought back inside the winner in the drive, could not match that one in the final furlong and just held second. EREBUNI stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. ALL TEA ALL SHADE pushed open the door of the gate but did not come out, settled off the rail, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HEART OF THE NILE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. REACHREACHREACH sent inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.69 44.66 56.31 1:02.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Emtech
|120
|9
|3
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–3
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|2.70
|6
|Truck Salesman
|120
|6
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|2–2½
|Roman
|1.40
|2
|Railman
|115
|2
|2
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–ns
|Velez
|14.60
|3
|Platinum Nights
|120
|3
|1
|6–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–1¾
|Talamo
|4.00
|5
|Starring John Wain
|120
|5
|9
|9
|7–hd
|5–2½
|5–3½
|Mn Garcia
|13.70
|8
|Channel Crossing
|124
|8
|4
|7–2
|9
|7–1½
|6–2½
|Figueroa
|29.00
|1
|Union Ride
|120
|1
|8
|8–hd
|8–hd
|6–hd
|7–¾
|Flores
|8.60
|7
|Big Bad Gary
|124
|7
|7
|5–hd
|6–1½
|9
|8–2
|Payeras
|33.20
|4
|Concord Jet
|120
|4
|6
|2–1
|3–1½
|8–hd
|9
|Pereira
|27.60
|9
|EMTECH
|7.40
|3.20
|2.60
|6
|TRUCK SALESMAN
|2.80
|2.40
|2
|RAILMAN
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$8.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-2-3)
|$12.13
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-2-3-5)
|$348.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-6-2)
|$40.20
Winner–Emtech Dbb.c.3 by Concord Point out of Awesome Baby, by Awesome Again. Bred by Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $171,145 Daily Double Pool $43,343 Exacta Pool $100,004 Superfecta Pool $66,945 Super High Five Pool $8,824 Trifecta Pool $79,804. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-9) paid $21.40. Pick Three Pool $77,693. $1 Pick Four (4-6-3/5-9) 4 correct paid $244.00. Pick Four Pool $224,241. $2 Pick Six (8-1-4-6-3/5-9) 5 out of 6 paid $35.80. $2 Pick Six (8-1-4-6-3/5-9) 6 correct paid $1,957.80. Pick Six Pool $33,572.
EMTECH stalked outside then off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, had the runner-up slip away again nearing the furlong marker then came back on under urging to get up late. TRUCK SALESMAN had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn, drifted out some into the stretch, slipped away again when the winner bid in the stretch and held on well but was edged late. RAILMAN stalked the pace inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and just held third. PLATINUM NIGHTS was in a good position stalking the pace a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. STARRING JOHN WAIN settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, split horses in the stretch, angled to the inside in the final furlong and bested the others. CHANNEL CROSSING chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNION RIDE had brief speed inside then saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. BIG BAD GARY hopped some at the start, settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CONCORD JET had speed between foes then angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, September 15.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cali Rocks
|Johnny Allen
|124
|Valeri Georgiev
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Chic Clementine
|Christian Aragon
|120
|Salvador Naranjo
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Darpa
|Eswan Flores
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|20,000
|4
|Probable
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Matthew Chew
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Lala Fleur
|Frank Johnson
|124
|Valeri Georgiev
|20-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lady On Ice
|Evin Roman
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|45,000
|2
|Going to Vegas
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|45,000
|3
|Trouville
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Samurai Charm
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-5
|50,000
|5
|White Velvet
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|Gold Included
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|9-2
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Boyson
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|111
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|28,000
|2
|Ohtani
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|7-2
|30,000
|3
|Super Classic
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|30,000
|4
|Derby Storm
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|30,000
|5
|Mongolian Legend
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-2
|30,000
|6
|Mongolian Hero
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|2-1
|30,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rocko's Wheel
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|28,000
|2
|Bellerin
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|32,000
|3
|Tough It Out
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Art Sherman
|5-1
|32,000
|4
|Original Intent
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Dean Greenman
|10-1
|28,000
|5
|Full of Luck
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|114
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|32,000
|6
|Wilshire Dude
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|32,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Catoca
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Anna Meah
|5-2
|40,000
|2
|Qafilah
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Julie Baker
|7-2
|40,000
|3
|Lucky Peridot
|Abel Cedillo
|117
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|4
|Still a Funny Girl
|Martin Garcia
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|5
|Arctic Roll
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|6
|Full Eclipse
|Jorge Velez
|112
|John E. Cortez
|20-1
|7
|Chickatini
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
SIXTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'LOS ALAMITOS SPECIAL'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|French Getaway
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|2
|Acker
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|3
|Soul Beam
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|4
|Zestful
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-5
|5
|Meistermind
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sheza Kathy
|Ramon Guce
|120
|Lin Melton
|4-1
|8,000
|2
|Joe's Passion
|Erick Garcia
|120
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|12-1
|8,000
|3
|Forty Six Carats
|Evin Roman
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|10-1
|8,000
|4
|Miss Bennet
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Matthew Chew
|5-2
|8,000
|5
|Secret Maneuver
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|8,000
|6
|Discrete Stevie B
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|8-1
|8,000
|7
|Blew by You
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|8-1
|8,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Successful Command
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|2
|Totally Tiger
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|3
|Daring Ways
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jorge Periban
|4
|Curry Flurry
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Bruce Dillenbeck
|5
|El Chapin
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Sally Rivera
|6
|Overkoter
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|7
|Solar Nation
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|8
|Rebel Fire
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|9
|Shinny
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10
|Tizhotndusty
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|Also Eligible
|11
|Mobjack
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Mike Harrington
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cash Encounter
|Juan Sanchez
|120
|Sergio Morfin
|6,250
|2
|Hard to Come Home
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6,250
|3
|Rockin My Mojo
|Evin Roman
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|6,250
|4
|Captain N. Barron
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6,250
|5
|Johann's Command
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Richard Rosales
|6,250
|6
|All About Trump
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Reed Saldana
|6,250
|7
|Angry Bobby
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|6,250
|8
|Competing
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|6,250