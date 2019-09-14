Stats corner: How important is home-field advantage in the playoffs?

The Dodgers have clinched the NL West, but are still trying to hold off the Atlanta Braves in the race to clinch home-field advantage in the NL playoffs, and are vying with the New York Yankees and Houston to have home-field advantage in the World Series. But how important is home-field advantage? Let’s take a look at the NLCS, ALCS and World Series since 2001 and see how many times the team with HFA won the series. We’ll list the team with HFA and if they won or not.

2001

NLCS: Arizona had HFA, Win series? yes

ALCS: Seattle, no

World Series: Arizona, yes

2002

NLCS: St. Louis, no

Advertisement

ALCS: Minnesota, no

World Series: Angels, yes

2003

NLCS: Chicago, no

ALCS: New York, yes

World Series: New York Yankees, no

2004

NLCS: St. Louis, yes



Advertisement

ALCS: New York, no

World Series: Boston, yes

2005

NLCS: St. Louis, no

ALCS: Chicago, yes

World Series: Chicago White Sox, yes

2006

NLCS: New York, no

ALCS: Oakland, no

World Series: Detroit, no

2007

NLCS: Arizona, no

ALCS: Boston, yes

World Series: Boston, yes

2008

NLCS: Philadelphia, yes

Advertisement

ALCS: Tampa Bay, yes

World Series: Tampa Bay, no

2009

NLCS: Dodgers, no

ALCS: New York, yes

World Series: New York Yankees, yes

2010

NLCS: Philadelphia, no

ALCS: Texas, yes

World Series: San Francisco, yes

2011

NLCS: Milwaukee, no

ALCS: Texas, yes

World Series: St. Louis, yes

2012

NLCS: San Francisco, yes

Advertisement

ALCS: New York, no

World Series: San Francisco, yes

2013

NLCS: St. Louis, yes

ALCS: Boston, yes

World Series: Boston, yes

2014

NLCS: St. Louis, no

ALCS: Baltimore, no

World Series: Kansas City, no

2015

NLCS: New York, yes

ALCS: Kansas City, yes

World Series: Kansas City, yes

2016

NLCS: Chicago, yes

ALCS: Cleveland, yes

World Series: Cleveland, no

2017

NLCS: Dodgers, yes

ALCS: Houston, yes

World Series: Dodgers, no

2018

NLCS: Milwaukee, no

ALCS: Boston, yes

World Series, Boston, yes

So, in those 54 series, the team with home-field advantage won 32 times and the team without won 22 times. In the last four years, after the first-round, teams with HFA have won nine of 12 series.