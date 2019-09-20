Racing! Handle numbers down in California

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we prepare for the last weekend of the L.A. County Fair meeting in September.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, so I’ll let Rick Baedeker, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, do the dishonor. This is excerpted from his remarks before the torturous four-plus hour meeting on Thursday.

“Looking at the financials for the month and the year to date. I can start with the end of meet report for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. As everybody knows there was the same number of race days this year but significantly fewer races were run. Those were down about 7% in the number of races.

“But probably more pertinent are the number of starters at Del Mar during the course of the summer. Last year there were 2,821 horses that started at Del Mar. This year there were 2,372. That would be a decrease of 16% in the number of starters. As a result, the total average daily handle was down 10.35% for the meet.

“If we look at the month of August, total business for the daytime business was down 4.5%, nighttime business down 5.6%. Everything in, in August, a decrease of 4.62%.

“For the year, this is very difficult to quantify because we’ve had many fewer programs during the course of 2019 compared to 2018. Nevertheless, the numbers speak for themselves, total daytime business is down 10.8%, nighttime business down 8%. All together the business is off by 10.57%. We do look forward to the Breeders’ Cup coming to Santa Anita.”

There isn’t much good about that report. There is no doubt that what happened at Santa Anita has significantly affected the business of the entire state. Will things start to recover? The Los Alamitos numbers are not particularly good.

So, a lot is riding on this Santa Anita meeting as we look for signs of revival, or, continual decline.

Santa Anita around the corner

This coming Friday, Santa Anita starts what might be the most important meeting in its history. Let’s just say the word “uneventful” would be reason for great celebration. The track has a new boss in Aidan Butler, a quirky yet engaging Englishman, who is dead-set on bringing back the tradition to the Great Race Place.

You know when you talk to a realtor and they say the most important things are “location, location, location.” I’ve spent several hours with Aidan the last couple months and when you ask him what’s the most important thing, it’s “safety, safety, safety.”

It wasn’t that way at the start of the year.

Anyway, I started to get excited about Santa Anita’s opening when I got Ed Golden’s Stable Notes in my email on Friday. (Do you get that excited when you get my email? Oh, sorry I asked. I should have been smarter.) Ed is like your morning coffee, something you would have severe withdrawal if it wasn’t there. So, Mike Willman’s understaffed but always excellent media relations team is already gearing up for next weekend.

It’s on that backdrop that I learned that we’re going to see McKinzie in next Saturday’s Awesome Again Stakes. So, let’s steal from what Ed gleaned from McKinzie’s hall of fame jockey Mike Smith.

“He’s always been extremely talented and he’s been running well,” Smith told Golden. “He’s just getting older and stronger. His last race was impressive. The horses he beat all came back and ran really well.

“Next out, one of them won a Grade I, so it’s a good sign when you’re beating Grade I horses. So far, so good. … He’s come from last, he’s won on the lead. He’s pretty much done it all. It just depends on how far you’re going and how fast you’re going early.”

The Awesome Again is next Saturday.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

The feature on Friday was a six-furlong race for maidens, 3 and up, running for a purse of $40,000. The winner was Speed Pass for Baffert and jockey J.C. Diaz. Speed Pass won by 1 ¼ lengths.

He was a $150,000 purchase for the group that owns McKinzie: Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman. Speed Pass paid $6.00, $4.00 and $2.60. Silenced was second followed by Lord Adare.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

It’s the last Saturday card at Los Alamitos in September for, who knows how long? Next year, the L.A. County Fair meeting will be in December. There are 10 races highlighted by the first running of the $75,000 Capote Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings going 6 ½ furlongs. Now, you don’t often see races that are carded as specifically for colts and geldings. Normally, there are open races for everyone and those restricted to fillies. This race is meant to be the companion race for the Phone Chatter Stakes for fillies, which was run on Thursday.

The race has a field of seven with Hydrogen the 2-1 favorite for trainer Baffert and jockey Joe Talamo. He has a second and third in two starts. But what gets him attention is his $575,000 purchase price.

The second favorite, at 3-1, is Tap Back for Jeff Bonde and Ruben Fuentes. He has a first and a third in his two starts. Post will be around 4:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8, 7, 7, 7, 9, 7, 10, 10 (2 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 4 River Finn (8-1)

River Finn is the “other” Bob Baffert horse in this race. Jockey JR Diaz rides and he has won with three of four on Baffert horses over the last few weeks, including two of three here at Los Alamitos. This is a Pioneerof the Nile horse and the dam has two winners from four starters. 8-1 is a great value price.

Friday’s result: Winsinfashion tracked the leader for half the race and then faded in the stretch. This is a tough meet to look for value.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:30 Laurel (3): $100,000 Selima Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sharing (9-5)

11:24 Parx (5): $100,000 Alphabet Soup Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Pumpkin Rumble (5-2)

11:30 Laurel (5): $200,000 Laurel Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Field Pass (2-1)

11:56 Parx (6): $100,000 Plum Pretty Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Imply (2-1)

12:00 Laurel (6): $150,000 Bald Eagle Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: He’s No Lemon (2-1)

12:28 Parx (7): $150,000 Turf Amazon Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorites: Boos, Goldwood (6-5)

12:30 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Glorious Empire (3-1)

1:00 Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: New York Central (5-2)

1:00 Parx (8): $150,000 Parx Dirt Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Coal Front (1-1)

1:28 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Owlette (1-1)

1:30 Laurel (9): $100,000 Laurel Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Dirty (3-1)

1:34 Parx (9): Grade 2 $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: King Jack (2-1)

1:51 Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Significant Form (2-1)

2:00 Laurel (10): $100,000 Sensible Lady Turf Dash, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Goldwood (3-1)

2:14 Parx (10): Grade 1 $1 million Cotillion Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Guarana (9-5)

2:20 Hastings (2): $100,000 Sadie Diamond Futurity, BC-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite:

2:26 Churchill (10): $125,000 Dogwood Stakes, 3-fillies years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Covfefe (3-5)

2:30 Laurel (11): $100,000 Weathervane Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Take Charge Angel (5-2)

2:34 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Sweet Briar Too Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Special Relativity (2-1)

2:48 Parx (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Improbable (8-5)

2:57 Belmont (10): Grade 2 $300,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Prince Lucky (2-1)

6:40 Charles Town (10): $100,000 Dickie Moore Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Josie (5-2)

7:15 Charles Town (11): Grade 3 $300,000 Charles Town Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Fashion Faux Pas (7-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 3 Pay Me in Front (4-1)

He caught my eye when fifth against rivals that include a few he’ll face right back in here tonight. In his last effort, this big-bodied late runner leaned back right before the start, played bumper cars with his next-door neighbor and trailed the leaders by over a length early in the race. The gelding still managed to finished nicely in that race and now moves away from the rail for his return start. A clean start should put this entrant right there at a nice price Saturday.

Final thought

