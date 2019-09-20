Racing! Handle numbers down in California

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we prepare for the last weekend of the L.A. County Fair meeting in September.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, so I’ll let Rick Baedeker, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, do the dishonor. This is excerpted from his remarks before the torturous four-plus hour meeting on Thursday.
“Looking at the financials for the month and the year to date. I can start with the end of meet report for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. As everybody knows there was the same number of race days this year but significantly fewer races were run. Those were down about 7% in the number of races.
“But probably more pertinent are the number of starters at Del Mar during the course of the summer. Last year there were 2,821 horses that started at Del Mar. This year there were 2,372. That would be a decrease of 16% in the number of starters. As a result, the total average daily handle was down 10.35% for the meet.
“If we look at the month of August, total business for the daytime business was down 4.5%, nighttime business down 5.6%. Everything in, in August, a decrease of 4.62%.
“For the year, this is very difficult to quantify because we’ve had many fewer programs during the course of 2019 compared to 2018. Nevertheless, the numbers speak for themselves, total daytime business is down 10.8%, nighttime business down 8%. All together the business is off by 10.57%. We do look forward to the Breeders’ Cup coming to Santa Anita.”
There isn’t much good about that report. There is no doubt that what happened at Santa Anita has significantly affected the business of the entire state. Will things start to recover? The Los Alamitos numbers are not particularly good.
So, a lot is riding on this Santa Anita meeting as we look for signs of revival, or, continual decline.
Santa Anita around the corner
This coming Friday, Santa Anita starts what might be the most important meeting in its history. Let’s just say the word “uneventful” would be reason for great celebration. The track has a new boss in Aidan Butler, a quirky yet engaging Englishman, who is dead-set on bringing back the tradition to the Great Race Place.
You know when you talk to a realtor and they say the most important things are “location, location, location.” I’ve spent several hours with Aidan the last couple months and when you ask him what’s the most important thing, it’s “safety, safety, safety.”
It wasn’t that way at the start of the year.
Anyway, I started to get excited about Santa Anita’s opening when I got Ed Golden’s Stable Notes in my email on Friday. (Do you get that excited when you get my email? Oh, sorry I asked. I should have been smarter.) Ed is like your morning coffee, something you would have severe withdrawal if it wasn’t there. So, Mike Willman’s understaffed but always excellent media relations team is already gearing up for next weekend.
It’s on that backdrop that I learned that we’re going to see McKinzie in next Saturday’s Awesome Again Stakes. So, let’s steal from what Ed gleaned from McKinzie’s hall of fame jockey Mike Smith.
“He’s always been extremely talented and he’s been running well,” Smith told Golden. “He’s just getting older and stronger. His last race was impressive. The horses he beat all came back and ran really well.
“Next out, one of them won a Grade I, so it’s a good sign when you’re beating Grade I horses. So far, so good. … He’s come from last, he’s won on the lead. He’s pretty much done it all. It just depends on how far you’re going and how fast you’re going early.”
The Awesome Again is next Saturday.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
The feature on Friday was a six-furlong race for maidens, 3 and up, running for a purse of $40,000. The winner was Speed Pass for Baffert and jockey J.C. Diaz. Speed Pass won by 1 ¼ lengths.
He was a $150,000 purchase for the group that owns McKinzie: Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman. Speed Pass paid $6.00, $4.00 and $2.60. Silenced was second followed by Lord Adare.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
It’s the last Saturday card at Los Alamitos in September for, who knows how long? Next year, the L.A. County Fair meeting will be in December. There are 10 races highlighted by the first running of the $75,000 Capote Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings going 6 ½ furlongs. Now, you don’t often see races that are carded as specifically for colts and geldings. Normally, there are open races for everyone and those restricted to fillies. This race is meant to be the companion race for the Phone Chatter Stakes for fillies, which was run on Thursday.
The race has a field of seven with Hydrogen the 2-1 favorite for trainer Baffert and jockey Joe Talamo. He has a second and third in two starts. But what gets him attention is his $575,000 purchase price.
The second favorite, at 3-1, is Tap Back for Jeff Bonde and Ruben Fuentes. He has a first and a third in his two starts. Post will be around 4:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8, 7, 7, 7, 9, 7, 10, 10 (2 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 4 River Finn (8-1)
River Finn is the “other” Bob Baffert horse in this race. Jockey JR Diaz rides and he has won with three of four on Baffert horses over the last few weeks, including two of three here at Los Alamitos. This is a Pioneerof the Nile horse and the dam has two winners from four starters. 8-1 is a great value price.
Friday’s result: Winsinfashion tracked the leader for half the race and then faded in the stretch. This is a tough meet to look for value.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:30 Laurel (3): $100,000 Selima Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sharing (9-5)
11:24 Parx (5): $100,000 Alphabet Soup Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Pumpkin Rumble (5-2)
11:30 Laurel (5): $200,000 Laurel Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Field Pass (2-1)
11:56 Parx (6): $100,000 Plum Pretty Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Imply (2-1)
12:00 Laurel (6): $150,000 Bald Eagle Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: He’s No Lemon (2-1)
12:28 Parx (7): $150,000 Turf Amazon Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorites: Boos, Goldwood (6-5)
12:30 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Glorious Empire (3-1)
1:00 Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: New York Central (5-2)
1:00 Parx (8): $150,000 Parx Dirt Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Coal Front (1-1)
1:28 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Owlette (1-1)
1:30 Laurel (9): $100,000 Laurel Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Dirty (3-1)
1:34 Parx (9): Grade 2 $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: King Jack (2-1)
1:51 Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Significant Form (2-1)
2:00 Laurel (10): $100,000 Sensible Lady Turf Dash, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Goldwood (3-1)
2:14 Parx (10): Grade 1 $1 million Cotillion Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Guarana (9-5)
2:20 Hastings (2): $100,000 Sadie Diamond Futurity, BC-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite:
2:26 Churchill (10): $125,000 Dogwood Stakes, 3-fillies years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Covfefe (3-5)
2:30 Laurel (11): $100,000 Weathervane Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Take Charge Angel (5-2)
2:34 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Sweet Briar Too Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Special Relativity (2-1)
2:48 Parx (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Improbable (8-5)
2:57 Belmont (10): Grade 2 $300,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Prince Lucky (2-1)
6:40 Charles Town (10): $100,000 Dickie Moore Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Josie (5-2)
7:15 Charles Town (11): Grade 3 $300,000 Charles Town Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Fashion Faux Pas (7-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 3 Pay Me in Front (4-1)
He caught my eye when fifth against rivals that include a few he’ll face right back in here tonight. In his last effort, this big-bodied late runner leaned back right before the start, played bumper cars with his next-door neighbor and trailed the leaders by over a length early in the race. The gelding still managed to finished nicely in that race and now moves away from the rail for his return start. A clean start should put this entrant right there at a nice price Saturday.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, September 20.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $6,200. Allowance. Arabian. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.69 50.89 1:04.38 1:18.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|DREAM PEARL
|125
|5
|7
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Sanchez
|1.10
|6
|RB HOCUS POCUS
|130
|6
|8
|5–½
|3–½
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Aragon
|3.30
|2
|LIL DUDE AA
|130
|2
|3
|6–4
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–2
|Guce
|3.00
|8
|LAST CALL MHF
|122
|8
|1
|2–1
|1–2
|4–10
|4–14
|Jude
|13.20
|7
|SKEEDADDLE
|122
|7
|5
|3–hd
|6–2
|5–hd
|5–1¼
|Dominguez
|32.20
|4
|Z YOYO GO
|125
|4
|4
|1–hd
|5–4
|6–1
|6–½
|Herrera
|48.50
|3
|RACHELS SILKIE AA
|116
|3
|2
|7–1
|7–6
|7–8
|7–11
|Payeras
|6.50
|1
|MY THUNDER BOLT
|121
|1
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Johnson
|81.80
|5
|DREAM PEARL
|4.20
|2.60
|2.40
|6
|RB HOCUS POCUS
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|LIL DUDE AA
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$4.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-8)
|$3.68
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$9.90
Winner–DREAM PEARL C.m.8 by BURNING SAND out of TRIUMPHS PEARL, by SEYVILLA TRIUMPH. Bred by JOSEPH A OR BETTY J GILLIS (MS). Trainer: Terri Eaton. Owner: Burt, Dorothy, Call, Evelyn, Soltau, Cory and Eaton, Terri. Mutuel Pool $28,199 Exacta Pool $21,541 Superfecta Pool $17,278 Trifecta Pool $19,097. Scratched–none.
DREAM PEARL stalked, 3wide,bid 3/16, led, drifted out, held. RB HOCUS POCUS bumped early,4wide,5wide into lane, loomed, willingly. LIL DUDE AA stalked,2wide,split foes, loomed upper, gained 3rd. LAST CALL MHF dueled, led turn, weakened inside, lost 3rd. SKEEDADDLE bumped early, 3wide,5wide into lane, weakened. Z YOYO GO pace, overtaken past 1/2, gave way inside. RACHELS SILKIE AA reserved, inside, 2wide, lacked response. MY THUNDER BOLT chased, rail, came out bit, no factor.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.36 46.11 58.41 1:11.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Imagineiamfastest
|124
|6
|2
|3–½
|2–1
|1–2
|1–5
|Cedillo
|0.10
|2
|New Salute
|115
|2
|1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Velez
|18.00
|3
|Wild Cat Canyon
|122
|3
|5
|4–2½
|3–3
|3–5
|3–3
|Pena
|6.70
|5
|Bound to Go
|120
|5
|6
|1–½
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–½
|Bednar
|10.70
|4
|Impeachment Ace
|124
|4
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|5–¾
|Payeras
|34.80
|1
|Dixie Doo Run Run
|124
|1
|4
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Guce
|59.40
|6
|IMAGINEIAMFASTEST
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|NEW SALUTE
|5.80
|3
|WILD CAT CANYON
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$6.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-5)
|$3.76
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$22.00
Winner–Imagineiamfastest Dbb.g.4 by Violence out of Imagine, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Pauleeanna Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann and Oakhart Racing. Mutuel Pool $46,904 Daily Double Pool $6,878 Exacta Pool $34,714 Superfecta Pool $17,010 Trifecta Pool $20,152. Scratched–none.
IMAGINEIAMFASTEST moved up outside, four wide leaving backstretch, engaged rival on the turn, gained lead in upper stretch then powered away under few left handed taps. NEW SALUTE showed good early foot, set pace into the turn while bit off the fence, dueled inside winner later on the turn and into the stretch, could not match that rival late but out gamed inside foe for second. WILD CAT CANYON bumped with outside rival pass five-eights pole, angled over nearing the bend, forced the pace while under asking around the turn, continued inside but was out finished for the place. BOUND TO GO was off step slow then broke in slightly and bumped rival, bumped again with inside foe early, stalked 3wide into and around the turn, between rivals in the lane and was no late factor. IMPEACHMENT ACE bumped leaving the gate then was bumped and jostled from between foes pass five-eights pole, shifted out some into the bend, swung four wide into the stretch and failed to menace. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN reserved from the inside, saved ground throughout but lacked needed rally.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.77 44.18 56.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ruby Trust
|124
|4
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–6
|Roman
|1.50
|6
|Rizzi's Honors
|124
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–½
|3–1
|2–1½
|Talamo
|2.30
|1
|Chasin Lucas
|124
|1
|1
|5–2½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|Cedillo
|4.20
|2
|Gia Lula
|124
|2
|2
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|12.90
|3
|Winsinfashion
|119
|3
|4
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–3
|5–1
|Velez
|10.70
|5
|Naughty Tiger
|120
|5
|5
|3–hd
|5–2
|6
|6
|Figueroa
|5.20
|4
|RUBY TRUST
|5.00
|3.00
|2.10
|6
|RIZZI'S HONORS
|3.20
|2.40
|1
|CHASIN LUCAS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$6.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$6.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-2)
|$5.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-1)
|$16.10
Winner–Ruby Trust Ch.m.5 by Smart Strike out of Queen Ofthe Catsle, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by C. T. Grether, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $41,089 Daily Double Pool $6,141 Exacta Pool $21,982 Superfecta Pool $12,040 Trifecta Pool $16,309. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $7.80. Pick Three Pool $16,773.
RUBY TRUST sped to the early lead, opened a clear advantage on the turn, remained clear in the lane and drew away in the final furlong. RIZZI'S HONORS stalked three wide into the turn, came into the lane four wide, raced three deep at the furlong marker and was up for the place while no threat to the winner. CHASIN LUCAS stalked a bit off the rail into the turn, saved ground around the turn, remained near the rail through the lane, lacked the needed rally but held third. GIA LULA chased off the rail, came into the stretch four wide and did not rally. WINSINFASHION pressed the pace a bit off the rail into the turn, came into the stretch between horses and weakened between horses in the lane. NAUGHTY TIGER stalked between horses into the turn, was three deep entering the stretch and weakened in the lane.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.94 45.52 58.38 1:04.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Any Two Cards
|122
|4
|4
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.40
|6
|Dairy Kid
|122
|6
|1
|5–4
|5–3
|3–2
|2–2¼
|Dominguez
|9.30
|7
|My S V R
|122
|7
|5
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–1
|3–3½
|Gryder
|3.20
|5
|Suezaaana
|122
|5
|2
|4–2½
|3–1
|4–3½
|4–2½
|Johnson
|10.60
|3
|Bluegrass Banjo
|117
|3
|6
|6–8
|6–12
|5–8
|5–16
|Velez
|2.10
|1
|Northern Encounter
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–1¼
|Orduna-Rojas
|22.30
|2
|Petronilla
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–3
|7
|Meche
|36.00
|4
|ANY TWO CARDS
|4.80
|3.40
|2.80
|6
|DAIRY KID
|6.40
|3.60
|7
|MY S V R
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-5)
|$17.80
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$40.40
Winner–Any Two Cards Ch.f.3 by Lookin At Lucky out of True Courage, by War Front. Bred by Alpha Delta Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC, Battle Born Racing Stable, Bussey, Kevin, Marchese, Joe and Waldner, Sam. Mutuel Pool $31,630 Daily Double Pool $4,384 Exacta Pool $16,993 Superfecta Pool $12,657 Trifecta Pool $14,893. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $7.90. Pick Three Pool $13,722.
ANY TWO CARDS tracked pace from off the rail then three wide into the stretch, responded under left-handed urging to reach the front in mid-stretch and edged away under steady handling. DAIRY KID broke out, chased three wide on the turn, swung out five wide exiting the bend, closed under urging in the drive, had rider lost whip a furlong out but still finished willingly. MY S V R was force out leaving the gate, recovered and moved up outside, led into the bend and cleared later on the turn, angled in slightly then was collared in mid-stretch and lost the place later. SUEZAAANA tracked pace while outside winner into and on the turn, continued on three wide path to the stretch, shifted inward and failed to threaten late. BLUEGRASS BANJO was bit antsy in the gate, chased from off the rail or three wide, also angled inward in the stretch and weakened some. NORTHERN ENCOUNTER dropped well back in the early going, saved ground into the stretch and failed to reach contention. PETRONILLA flashed brief early foot from along the rail, dropped back around the turn and faded further in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 24.33 48.42 1:13.76 1:26.38 1:39.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Destiny's Journey
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–4¼
|Espinoza
|3.90
|5
|Billy K
|122
|5
|3
|4–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–ns
|Pedroza
|5.00
|4
|Totally Normal
|115
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.30
|6
|Sharp Turn
|122
|6
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|4–1
|4–3
|4–4½
|Pena
|6.70
|7
|Arouse N Go
|117
|7
|7
|6–2
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–4½
|5–7
|Velez
|2.40
|1
|Billy'sgotasingle
|120
|1
|5
|3–hd
|5–½
|6–6
|6–20
|6
|Fuentes
|4.10
|2
|Roses for Doug
|122
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|dnf
|Talamo
|7.20
|3
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|9.80
|5.20
|4.20
|5
|BILLY K
|7.40
|5.20
|4
|TOTALLY NORMAL
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$30.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$32.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-6)
|$73.22
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$209.50
Winner–Destiny's Journey B.f.2 by Paynter out of Destiny Calls, by With Approval. Bred by Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $75,346 Daily Double Pool $3,765 Exacta Pool $33,015 Superfecta Pool $17,914 Trifecta Pool $22,161. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $7,469.
DESTINY'S JOURNEY quickly grabbed control, set uncontested pace on two or three wide path into the stretch then padded margin under some right handed taps and hand urging through the stretch. BILLY K settled four wide, tracked pacesetter while outside a rival, continued four wide into the stretch and well off the rail in the drive and won bob for the place. TOTALLY NORMAL stalked while slightly off the fence then inside runner-up, followed winner's path into the lane, came in some through the drive and lost narrow decision for second. SHARP TURN broke out, caught five wide into the first turn, remained outside then four wide around the last turn, exited that turn five wide and went willingly to the wire. AROUSE N GO was forced out leaving the gate, angled over into the first turn, stalked from between foes to the last turn, angled in some later and weakened along the rail. BILLY'SGOTASINGLE stalked from the inside to the second turn, angled out some entering the stretch and lacked any rally. ROSES FOR DOUG reserved from the inside early, came out some on the second turn then was four wide leaving that bend, dropped back readily in upper stretch, was eventually pulled up at sixteenth pole and walked off.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.16 47.32 1:12.17 1:24.95 1:37.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Love of Art
|114
|4
|4
|5–½
|4–1
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|Velez
|7.70
|5
|Road Test
|114
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.70
|6
|Majestic Diva
|121
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–2½
|3–hd
|Pereira
|4.90
|2
|Big Base
|121
|2
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–6
|Figueroa
|6.40
|1
|Indypendent Deputy
|124
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–5
|Pedroza
|2.80
|3
|Buttie
|121
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|5.30
|4
|LOVE OF ART (IRE)
|17.40
|7.40
|3.80
|5
|ROAD TEST
|3.40
|2.20
|6
|MAJESTIC DIVA
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$120.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$24.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-2)
|$42.04
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-6)
|$89.50
Winner–Love of Art (IRE) B.f.4 by Declaration of War out of Impressionist Art, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mrs F. H. Hay (IRE). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West, Kennedy, Jr., Philip, Ortega, Jr., Alex, Russell, Craig and Russell, Ellie. Mutuel Pool $57,603 Daily Double Pool $5,940 Exacta Pool $25,947 Superfecta Pool $14,715 Trifecta Pool $19,972. Claimed–Road Test by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Claimed–Indypendent Deputy by Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $108.00. Pick Three Pool $8,793. $1 Pick Four (4-4-3-4) 4 correct paid $309.50. Pick Four Pool $26,834. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-4-3-4) 5 correct paid $234.45. Pick Five Pool $152,039.
LOVE OF ART (IRE) stalked leaders from between rivals then three wide, moved up around the last turn, lacked room in upper stretch, shifted out, surged from the outside then collared inside rival nearing the wire. ROAD TEST three wide early, settled off the leaders and well off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, gained lead in upper stretch, inched away in the drive but could not hold the winner in the final yards. MAJESTIC DIVA caught four wide early, chased from the outside, remained on same path exiting the last turn, continued determinedly on the outside and got up in final stride for the show. BIG BASE set pressured pace from the inside, resisted late on the last turn and into the stretch, remained prominent to mid stretch then weakened. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY saved ground chasing the leaders to the second turn, came out some into the lane, shifted out further passing three-sixteenths pole but did not threaten. BUTTIE dueled then forced the pace outside a rival, still held slim advantage entering the stretch but had little left for the drive and gave way readily.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.84 44.63 57.02 1:03.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Biddy Duke
|122
|4
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–6½
|Gryder
|2.10
|5
|Freedom Ride
|117
|5
|4
|2–1½
|2–4½
|2–2½
|2–¾
|Velez
|7.20
|3
|Miss Fraulein
|122
|3
|5
|5–2
|3–1
|3–5
|3–6½
|Fuentes
|0.70
|2
|Roses for Laura
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4–3½
|4–7
|Franco
|6.20
|1
|Sienna
|122
|1
|2
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–6
|5–11
|Figueroa
|57.30
|6
|Screen Gossip
|122
|6
|3
|3–1
|5–½
|6
|6
|Guce
|25.30
|4
|BIDDY DUKE
|6.20
|3.60
|2.20
|5
|FREEDOM RIDE
|6.20
|2.80
|3
|MISS FRAULEIN
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$56.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-2)
|$3.37
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$21.50
Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.2 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $90,395 Daily Double Pool $6,309 Exacta Pool $46,716 Superfecta Pool $35,356 Trifecta Pool $38,615. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $169.30. Pick Three Pool $16,043.
BIDDY DUKE was bumped between horses at the start, sprinted clear early, opened a commanding advantage in upper stretch and remained clear to the wire. FREEDOM RIDE broke in and was bumped at the start, stalked the winner on the turn, bid for the lead at the top of the stretch, could not match the winner but held the place to the wire. MISS FRAULEIN broke out and was bumped at the start, chased a bit off the rail, saved some ground around the turn, angled back in late and held third. ROSES FOR LAURA was bumped, squeezed and steadied at the start, chased a bit off the rail and did not threaten in the lane. SIENNA was bumped at the start, chased between horses on the turn and weakened. SCREEN GOSSIP chased the pace three deep on the turn and gave way in the lane.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.56 44.65 56.50 1:08.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Speed Pass
|113
|1
|2
|4–1
|3–½
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.00
|5
|Silenced
|120
|4
|4
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–5
|Cedillo
|4.30
|7
|Lord Adare
|120
|5
|3
|3–2
|4–2½
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Roman
|1.90
|4
|Stable Genius
|120
|3
|1
|1–½
|2–hd
|4–3
|4–2
|Arroyo, Jr.
|14.30
|3
|The Longest Night
|120
|2
|5
|5–2½
|5–6
|5–10
|5–15
|Mn Garcia
|2.60
|9
|Northrndancrsghost
|124
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Johnson
|85.20
|1
|SPEED PASS
|6.00
|4.00
|2.60
|5
|SILENCED
|4.40
|3.00
|7
|LORD ADARE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$14.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-4)
|$12.82
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-5-7)
|$34.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-8)
|$5.40
Winner–Speed Pass Dbb.g.3 by Bodemeister out of Julie Napp, by Curlin. Bred by Colts LLC (Roger W. Schipke) (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $102,373 Daily Double Pool $12,595 Exacta Pool $41,458 Superfecta Pool $23,863 Trifecta Pool $24,339. Scratched–Awesome Score, Stretford End, Torosay.
$1 Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $85.50. Pick Three Pool $10,898. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-4-8) paid $20.60.
SPEED PASS settled inside, roused on the turn, found clear path inside entering the stretch, rallied to the front passing three-sixteenths marker, drew clear and proved best under steady late handling. SILENCED pressured the pacesetter into the bend, bid on the turn outside leader, came four wide into the stretch, gained lead past quarter pole, came in under right handed tap through the drive and while unable to match winner late finished willingly. LORD ADARE stalked from the outside, moved up some on the turn, caught five wide exiting the bend then weakened some from the outside. STABLE GENIUS set pressured pace into the turn, dueled inside runner-up later on the bend and into the stretch then weakened in the drive. THE LONGEST NIGHT chased while slightly off the rail then two wide to the stretch and lacked needed late response. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST reserved early while well off the rail, chased three wide around the turn and never reached contention.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.11 45.25 57.27 1:03.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Smiling to Excess
|122
|6
|5
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–5
|1–9
|Espinoza
|1.80
|5
|Slew's Screen Star
|122
|5
|7
|6–2½
|6–1½
|4–4
|2–3
|Mn Garcia
|15.90
|11
|Nikkileaks
|122
|9
|8
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–2½
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|3.80
|4
|Awesome Alessandra
|122
|4
|2
|3–1
|2–2
|2–2
|4–2½
|Franco
|4.60
|8
|Fire Diamonds
|122
|7
|6
|8–4
|8–4
|6–2
|5–3
|Talamo
|3.90
|10
|Sake
|122
|8
|9
|9
|9
|5–hd
|6–5½
|Payeras
|64.10
|3
|Kenyetta
|120
|3
|4
|7–½
|7–2
|8–8
|7–1½
|Sanchez
|41.70
|2
|Erica's Tiger
|122
|2
|3
|4–1
|5–1½
|7–3
|8–10
|Fuentes
|10.20
|1
|Expensive Devon
|122
|1
|1
|1–1½
|3–hd
|9
|9
|Maldonado
|11.10
|6
|SMILING TO EXCESS
|5.60
|3.40
|3.00
|5
|SLEW'S SCREEN STAR
|11.40
|7.40
|11
|NIKKILEAKS
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$23.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-11-4)
|$58.25
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-11-4-8)
|$2,901.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-11)
|$122.50
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-7)
|$7.00
Winner–Smiling to Excess B.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Sixy Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Lindsay Boutwell & Curt Boutwell (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $136,530 Daily Double Pool $32,547 Exacta Pool $69,405 Superfecta Pool $49,900 Super High Five Pool $7,740 Trifecta Pool $48,605. Scratched–Bode's Best, Miss Johnnie.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $29.70. Pick Three Pool $70,248. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-1-7) paid $9.40. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-8-6) paid $8.80. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-8-7) paid $2.10. $1 Pick Four (4-4-1-6/7/9) 4 correct paid $346.50. Pick Four Pool $158,898. $2 Pick Six (4-3-4-4-1-6/7/9) 5 out of 6 paid $143.40. $2 Pick Six (4-3-4-4-1-6/7/9) 6 correct paid $13,838.60. Pick Six Pool $25,522.
SMILING TO EXCESS stalked early from off the rail, moved up quickly then gained lead on the turn, came three wide into the stretch then powered away under some right handed urging and only geared down in final yards. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR stumbled leaving the gate, chased three wide into the bend then four wide to the stretch, shifted inward through the drive and was along for the place. NIKKILEAKS settled outside, stalked four wide into and around the turn, remained well off the rail in the stretch and bested others. AWESOME ALESSANDRA moved up and loomed inside winner on the turn, remained three wide entering the stretch but weakened some in the drive. FIRE DIAMONDS reserved from well off the fence, chased four wide around the turn and only passed tiring rivals. SAKE was hard to load then broke awkwardly and behind the field, chased well off the rail then five wide to the stretch and never recovered. KENYETTA settled inside, saved ground to the stretch but failed to make any late impact. ERICA'S TIGER stalked from along the rail, angled three wide into the lane but weakened from the inside. EXPENSIVE DEVON flashed keen early foot from along the rail, was overtaken early on the turn and gave way readily in the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|816
|$251,120
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,015,805
|Out of State
|N/A
|$2,373,030
|TOTAL
|816
|$3,639,955
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, September 21.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 10-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|At the Margin
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|120
|Jairo B. Monascal
|12-1
|8,000
|2
|Don't Pass
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|12-1
|8,000
|3
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|3-1
|8,000
|4
|Heart's Passion
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|8,000
|5
|Heart of the Nile
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|8,000
|6
|Missmachupicchu
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Marrazano
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Luis Mendez
|8-1
|2
|Dunbow Road
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|3
|Vegas Strong Baby
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|4
|So Gucci
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|5
|Leading Indicator
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Dean Pederson
|3-1
|6
|Flying to the Line
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Peter Miller
|2-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Colonel Power
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Busy Paynter
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|Bellazano
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Flying Flirt
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Oscar Heredia
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Sidepocket Charger
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Goddess Aphrodite
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|20,000
|7
|Redhotnreadytowed
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Sassy Kitty
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Love Not War
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|Rolinga
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Edward R. Freeman
|4-1
|3
|Blackandslvrattack
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|4
|Stick Up
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|Miss Maybell
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jerry Wallace, II
|6-1
|6
|Spanish Channel
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|6-1
|7
|The Last Ruler
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sweet Connie Girl
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Paul G. Aguirre
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|Greater Glory
|Edgar Payeras
|121
|Neil A. Koch
|10-1
|16,000
|3
|Shanghai Barbie
|Martin Garcia
|117
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|16,000
|4
|Magnificent Q T
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|16,000
|5
|Bunny Yogurt
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|16,000
|6
|Reinahermosa
|Brayan Pena
|119
|Ricardo Zamora
|12-1
|14,000
|7
|Tequila Sunrise
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|16,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Puriano
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|7-2
|12,500
|2
|Fast Cotton
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|12,500
|3
|Miracle March
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|12,500
|4
|Royal Seeker
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Marcelo Polanco
|8-1
|12,500
|5
|Captain N. Barron
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|12,500
|6
|Tough But Nice
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Charles S. Treece
|7-2
|12,500
|7
|Conquest Cobra
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ragtime Blues
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|2
|Uncaptured Hero
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|3
|Hav Plenty
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Ricardo Zamora
|30-1
|4
|River Finn
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
|5
|Temple Bar
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|6
|Dean Martini
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|7
|Octopus
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|8
|Howbeit
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|6-1
|9
|Lookin for Revenge
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Luis Mendez
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'CAPOTE STAKES'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Side Street Dave
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|2
|Hydrogen
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|3
|Tap Back
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|4
|Georgian Road
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|5
|Prince Magician
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|6
|Dapper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|4-1
|7
|Raging Whiskey
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Danny Aho
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|30,000
|2
|Istain Man
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-1
|30,000
|3
|Never Think Twice
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|30,000
|4
|Stay Legendary
|Frank Johnson
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|30,000
|5
|Jasmine Sky
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Ryan Hanson
|20-1
|30,000
|6
|Warren's Van Gogh
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|30,000
|7
|Baltimore Beecho
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|30,000
|8
|Capital Reef
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Russell G. Childs
|20-1
|30,000
|9
|Mountain View
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|30,000
|10
|Absolute Weapon
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|30,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ivorian
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Fort Dodge
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Suite Alonso
|Evin Roman
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|18,000
|4
|Malibu Magic
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Speak to the World
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|18,000
|6
|Blue Skye Jade
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|R B Eye
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Dinesen
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|20,000
|9
|Artcrilic
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|20,000
|10
|Fait Accompli
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Stute
|5-2
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Lorelei's Warrior
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Sal Gonzalez
|8-1
|20,000
|12
|Go Sammy Go
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|111
|Jorge Periban
|10-1
|18,000