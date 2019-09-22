Golf roundup: Sebastian Munoz claims his first PGA victory after playoff

Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.

Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at the Greenbrier.

Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, birdied three straight holes on the back nine of the Country Club at Jackson for a 66 that looked like it might be enough for his first victory until Munoz delivered his clutch birdie.

They finished at 18-under 270.

With the victory, Munoz earned a spot in the Masters next April.

Rocco Mediate wins Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rocco Mediate birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 64 and won the Sanford International on Sunday when Ken Duke took double bogey on the final hole.

Mediate won by two shots for his first PGA Tour Champions title in three years.

Duke was tied for the lead until taking four shots to reach the green on the closing hole at Minnehaha Country Club. He closed with a 69 and tied for second with Colin Montgomerie and Bob Estes, who each shot 67.

Mediate finished at 9-under 201. It was his fourth PGA Tour Champions victory, and first since the Senior PGA Championship in 2016.

Duke started the final round tied for the lead with Kirk Triplett, who faded to a 71.

Danny Willett takes European Tour win

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Danny Willett has won a European Tour event on home soil for the first time in his career with a three-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old Englishman finished three strokes ahead of nearest challenger Jon Rahm in the final round.

Willett shot a 5-under 67 to finish 20 under overall and collected his seventh European Tour title. He dropped only one shot Sunday on the par-4th 11th which could have been much worse.

Rahm shared the overnight lead with Willett and finished second after a 2-under 70.

Rory McIlroy followed up his third-round 65 with a 67 to finish tied for ninth.