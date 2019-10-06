Sparks’ Chelsea Gray, Nneka Ogwumike selected All-WNBA again

Sparks guard Chelsea Gray has been selected to the All-WNBA first team along with Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, who was named league MVP, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vanderloot and Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard.

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike was selected to the All-WNBA second team for a third time. Ogwumike made the first team in 2016, when she was the league MVP. She was also honored with the sportsmanship award this year.

Also selected second team were Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields and Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims.

Other top award winners were Howard (defensive player of the year), Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (rookie of the year), Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell (most improved player), Aces forward Dearica Hamby (sixth woman of the year), Lynx guard Natasha Cloud (community leadership), Chicago’s James Wade (coach of the year) and Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve (executive of the year).

Gray, who was on the second team last year, averaged 14.5 points and a career-high 5.9 assists this season. Ogwumike averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.