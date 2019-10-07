Racing! Stewards’ rulings are in from Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we hope you found some of the longshots in the stakes races Sunday at Santa Anita.

As is our new Monday tradition, but only when it’s convenient, here’s the stewards’ rulings from the first week of the Santa Anita meeting, even though some of the rulings are from other tracks.

--Groom Pedro Ledezma is suspended for failure to adhere to the conditions of his probation from a ruling on Aug. 31, 2019. In that ruling he was ordered to adhere to the conditions of the Winners Foundation. The initial ruling against him was for disorderly conduct—intoxication. All his licenses have been revoked and he is denied access to the race track.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez dropped his appeal of a suspension from Aug. 2 at Del Mar. He is suspended three days (Oct. 4, 5 and 6). It stemmed from an incident on Aug. 1 when Smiling Rose angled out at the top of the stretch in the fourth race at Del Mar. The horse eventually made substantial contact with another horse. Gutierrez said the horse went further out than he thought and did not intend to make contact with another horse. Smiling Rose finished fifth.

--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke dropped his appeal of a suspension from Aug. 10 at Del Mar. He is now suspended three days (Oct. 19, 20 and 24). It stemmed from an incident on Aug. 9 at Del Mar when Pulpit Rider altered course and caused interference in the seventh race. The horse was disqualified from second to sixth. At the time, Van Dyke acknowledged he was “not clear” when he made his move.

--Exercise rider Kevin Cumunel was fined $300 for detrimental behavior during training, which was called rough handling of a horse during training. In his hearing, according to stewards’ minutes, he had an “argumentative demeanor about the complaint.” His attitude lessened during the hearing. The incident occurred on June 9 at Santa Anita.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended four days (Oct. 13, 14, 18 and 19) for careless riding aboard One Fast Bro in the third race on Sept. 28 at Santa Anita. The stewards concluded Gutierrez guided his horse at least four paths to the outside causing another horse to go sideward. The horse was disqualified from fifth to ninth. The penalty was four days because it was his second offense in the last 60 days.

--Exercise rider Wilian Chavez was fined $300 for detrimental behavior during training. It was ruled that he used rough handling of an alleged hard to control horse during morning training hours. The incident happened on Sept. 27 at Santa Anita.

--Groom Edgar Herrarte was fined $200 for disorderly conduct (fighting) from an incident at Fairplex Park on Dec. 27, 2014. Herrarte failed to appear for the hearing and has been suspended since then. This latest ruling also reinstated Herrarte contingent upon evaluation from the Winners Foundation about anger management and alcohol abuse. This is how the years-old stewards’ minutes reported the incident. “According to Pomona Security, Mr. Herrarte approached horseshoer Agustin Munoz to request a loan in the amount of $1,000. When he was denied the loan, Mr. Herrarte, who was extremely intoxicated, threatened Mr. Munoz with a knife. At this point, Mr. Munoz fled the scene and contacted Pomona Security.”

Santa Anita review

Let’s get right to the stakes results.

$100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes: A nice outside rally by Hit the Road gave the 2-year-old a win in this one mile turf race. The winning margin was a strong 2 ¼ lengths.

Hit the Road paid $16.60, $8.40 and $5.00. War Beast was second and Billy Batts finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Dan Blacker (winning trainer): “When we bought him at the yearling sale we knew it was going to be grass, but you never really know. His pedigree was all European being by More Than Ready. He goes both ways but he looked like a turf horse so I wasn’t surprised when he ran much better on the grass.

“He got sick on the day we were going to run him at Del Mar. But he had been working well and we expected a big performance. Victor [Espinoza] rode him awesome. He did a great job. I’m just so thrilled for the owners for giving me a chance with a horse like this.”

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “This was my first time on this horse and he showed me a lot. The favorite came out on me going into the first turn, so I had to take him back, and we ended up last around the turn. I was really impressed with how he handled it, because when I asked him to pick it up, he was very strong. He’s got a long stride and he covers a lot of ground. That was impressive.”

$100,000 Speakeasy Stakes: This five-furlong turf sprint was won by longshot El Tigre Terrible, who spent most of the this very short race at the back until the top of the stretch when he unleashed a powerful rally after a ground-saving trip and split horses to win by a head.

The win gave the colt a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.

El Tigre Terrible was a pretty smart investment for his backers as he paid $49.20, $21.20 and $12.20. Bulletproof One was second and Greg’s Diva finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “It was one of those last-minute entries. It was about 10 o’clock in the morning before entries closed and I called [owner] Nick [Cosato] and said, ‘Hey, I think we should take a shot. If I owned the horse I would do it.’ He said ‘go ahead’ and lightning struck.

“He showed a lot first time on the grass he was dead last and finished with a flourish, so onward and upward. My filly Bulletproof One deserved a shot as well. She ran super but we had to check and wait and came through. A horse freaked out at the gate (Mr. Tip) next to her so she didn’t break well. I’m just really proud of the horses and my whole team and I would like to thank the owners for the opportunity.

“Ruben (Fuentes) is a great young rider and a great young kid. I’ve been riding him more and with rides like this we will be riding him even more. Sometimes you take a shot and you win, sometimes you embarrass yourself, and sometimes you run one-two and it’s real sweet.

“We’ll look at the Breeders’ Cup, absolutely.”

Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “I had never been on this horse, not even in the morning. They were going so quick up front that he settled on his own. I saved ground at the rail and we had a dream trip. It opened up and he finished strong.”

$100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes: The final stakes of the day ended with an even bigger upset as Warren’s Showtime rallied late to win by three-quarters of a length. The race was for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf.

Warren’s Girl started her move entering the far turn and by the head of the stretch was definitely in the picture. Warren’s Girl paid $72.00, $18.20 and $5.80. Croughavouke was second and Mind Out finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “I’m very grateful, luck is on my side. I can’t say I’d knew she’d win but I felt like she was going to be there. I said on the radio [Sunday] morning that this filly had a chance. She got wiped out in her last race at Del Mar and when you lose position early like that on the turf, you have no chance.

“I just told [jockey] Jorge [Velez] that I’d like him to ride her like he rode Blue Skye Jade (who ran second) on Friday. Just be patient and it looked like there was a lot of speed in this race. He’s very patient for a young apprentice, he can really wait. The late, great Bobby Frankel used to say, ‘I’d rather get beat staying inside on the turf than trying to win when you lose ground.’

“We wanted to try and lay up a little bit closer here today to try to stay out of trouble, but she still found some trouble, she got shuffled back a bit, but when she started to run I started to feel pretty good.”

Jorge Velez (winning jockey): “This filly had worked really good for this race. She went to the rail and finished strong. I’m so excited, this is my first stakes winner in my career. I’ve been here in California nine months and Craig is putting me on horses.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Belmont (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Futurity Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Four Wheel Drive ($3.90)

Keeneland (7): $200,000 Indian Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Kimari ($4.20)

Belmont (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Flower Bowl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Sistercharlie ($2.40)

Woodbine (8): $225,000 Cup and Saucer Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muskoka ($38.60)

Keeneland (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Peace Achieved ($19.80)

Santa Anita (4): $100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Hit the Road ($16.60)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Frizette Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Wicked Whisper ($7.90)

Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Blue Prize ($17.20)

Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: El Tigre Terrible ($49.20)

Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($72.00)

Final thought

Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Thursday.