Racing! Stewards’ rulings are in from Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we hope you found some of the longshots in the stakes races Sunday at Santa Anita.
As is our new Monday tradition, but only when it’s convenient, here’s the stewards’ rulings from the first week of the Santa Anita meeting, even though some of the rulings are from other tracks.
--Groom Pedro Ledezma is suspended for failure to adhere to the conditions of his probation from a ruling on Aug. 31, 2019. In that ruling he was ordered to adhere to the conditions of the Winners Foundation. The initial ruling against him was for disorderly conduct—intoxication. All his licenses have been revoked and he is denied access to the race track.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez dropped his appeal of a suspension from Aug. 2 at Del Mar. He is suspended three days (Oct. 4, 5 and 6). It stemmed from an incident on Aug. 1 when Smiling Rose angled out at the top of the stretch in the fourth race at Del Mar. The horse eventually made substantial contact with another horse. Gutierrez said the horse went further out than he thought and did not intend to make contact with another horse. Smiling Rose finished fifth.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke dropped his appeal of a suspension from Aug. 10 at Del Mar. He is now suspended three days (Oct. 19, 20 and 24). It stemmed from an incident on Aug. 9 at Del Mar when Pulpit Rider altered course and caused interference in the seventh race. The horse was disqualified from second to sixth. At the time, Van Dyke acknowledged he was “not clear” when he made his move.
--Exercise rider Kevin Cumunel was fined $300 for detrimental behavior during training, which was called rough handling of a horse during training. In his hearing, according to stewards’ minutes, he had an “argumentative demeanor about the complaint.” His attitude lessened during the hearing. The incident occurred on June 9 at Santa Anita.
--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended four days (Oct. 13, 14, 18 and 19) for careless riding aboard One Fast Bro in the third race on Sept. 28 at Santa Anita. The stewards concluded Gutierrez guided his horse at least four paths to the outside causing another horse to go sideward. The horse was disqualified from fifth to ninth. The penalty was four days because it was his second offense in the last 60 days.
--Exercise rider Wilian Chavez was fined $300 for detrimental behavior during training. It was ruled that he used rough handling of an alleged hard to control horse during morning training hours. The incident happened on Sept. 27 at Santa Anita.
--Groom Edgar Herrarte was fined $200 for disorderly conduct (fighting) from an incident at Fairplex Park on Dec. 27, 2014. Herrarte failed to appear for the hearing and has been suspended since then. This latest ruling also reinstated Herrarte contingent upon evaluation from the Winners Foundation about anger management and alcohol abuse. This is how the years-old stewards’ minutes reported the incident. “According to Pomona Security, Mr. Herrarte approached horseshoer Agustin Munoz to request a loan in the amount of $1,000. When he was denied the loan, Mr. Herrarte, who was extremely intoxicated, threatened Mr. Munoz with a knife. At this point, Mr. Munoz fled the scene and contacted Pomona Security.”
Santa Anita review
Let’s get right to the stakes results.
$100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes: A nice outside rally by Hit the Road gave the 2-year-old a win in this one mile turf race. The winning margin was a strong 2 ¼ lengths.
Hit the Road paid $16.60, $8.40 and $5.00. War Beast was second and Billy Batts finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Dan Blacker (winning trainer): “When we bought him at the yearling sale we knew it was going to be grass, but you never really know. His pedigree was all European being by More Than Ready. He goes both ways but he looked like a turf horse so I wasn’t surprised when he ran much better on the grass.
“He got sick on the day we were going to run him at Del Mar. But he had been working well and we expected a big performance. Victor [Espinoza] rode him awesome. He did a great job. I’m just so thrilled for the owners for giving me a chance with a horse like this.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “This was my first time on this horse and he showed me a lot. The favorite came out on me going into the first turn, so I had to take him back, and we ended up last around the turn. I was really impressed with how he handled it, because when I asked him to pick it up, he was very strong. He’s got a long stride and he covers a lot of ground. That was impressive.”
$100,000 Speakeasy Stakes: This five-furlong turf sprint was won by longshot El Tigre Terrible, who spent most of the this very short race at the back until the top of the stretch when he unleashed a powerful rally after a ground-saving trip and split horses to win by a head.
The win gave the colt a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.
El Tigre Terrible was a pretty smart investment for his backers as he paid $49.20, $21.20 and $12.20. Bulletproof One was second and Greg’s Diva finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “It was one of those last-minute entries. It was about 10 o’clock in the morning before entries closed and I called [owner] Nick [Cosato] and said, ‘Hey, I think we should take a shot. If I owned the horse I would do it.’ He said ‘go ahead’ and lightning struck.
“He showed a lot first time on the grass he was dead last and finished with a flourish, so onward and upward. My filly Bulletproof One deserved a shot as well. She ran super but we had to check and wait and came through. A horse freaked out at the gate (Mr. Tip) next to her so she didn’t break well. I’m just really proud of the horses and my whole team and I would like to thank the owners for the opportunity.
“Ruben (Fuentes) is a great young rider and a great young kid. I’ve been riding him more and with rides like this we will be riding him even more. Sometimes you take a shot and you win, sometimes you embarrass yourself, and sometimes you run one-two and it’s real sweet.
“We’ll look at the Breeders’ Cup, absolutely.”
Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “I had never been on this horse, not even in the morning. They were going so quick up front that he settled on his own. I saved ground at the rail and we had a dream trip. It opened up and he finished strong.”
$100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes: The final stakes of the day ended with an even bigger upset as Warren’s Showtime rallied late to win by three-quarters of a length. The race was for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf.
Warren’s Girl started her move entering the far turn and by the head of the stretch was definitely in the picture. Warren’s Girl paid $72.00, $18.20 and $5.80. Croughavouke was second and Mind Out finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “I’m very grateful, luck is on my side. I can’t say I’d knew she’d win but I felt like she was going to be there. I said on the radio [Sunday] morning that this filly had a chance. She got wiped out in her last race at Del Mar and when you lose position early like that on the turf, you have no chance.
“I just told [jockey] Jorge [Velez] that I’d like him to ride her like he rode Blue Skye Jade (who ran second) on Friday. Just be patient and it looked like there was a lot of speed in this race. He’s very patient for a young apprentice, he can really wait. The late, great Bobby Frankel used to say, ‘I’d rather get beat staying inside on the turf than trying to win when you lose ground.’
“We wanted to try and lay up a little bit closer here today to try to stay out of trouble, but she still found some trouble, she got shuffled back a bit, but when she started to run I started to feel pretty good.”
Jorge Velez (winning jockey): “This filly had worked really good for this race. She went to the rail and finished strong. I’m so excited, this is my first stakes winner in my career. I’ve been here in California nine months and Craig is putting me on horses.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Belmont (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Futurity Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Four Wheel Drive ($3.90)
Keeneland (7): $200,000 Indian Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Kimari ($4.20)
Belmont (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Flower Bowl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Sistercharlie ($2.40)
Woodbine (8): $225,000 Cup and Saucer Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muskoka ($38.60)
Keeneland (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Peace Achieved ($19.80)
Santa Anita (4): $100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Hit the Road ($16.60)
Belmont (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Frizette Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Wicked Whisper ($7.90)
Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Blue Prize ($17.20)
Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: El Tigre Terrible ($49.20)
Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($72.00)
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Thursday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 6.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.93 47.48 1:12.46 1:25.50 1:38.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mutineer
|122
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–½
|Mn Garcia
|1.80
|2
|Single Me Out
|125
|2
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–9¼
|Espinoza
|2.40
|5
|Moana Luna
|122
|5
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3
|3–hd
|Maldonado
|19.40
|3
|Takeo
|115
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–8½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.20
|1
|Peytons Path
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|2.70
|4
|MUTINEER
|5.60
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|SINGLE ME OUT
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|MOANA LUNA
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$7.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$17.70
Winner–Mutineer B.g.3 by Into Mischief out of Fruhl's Gold, by Crafty Prospector. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Keh, L. Steve, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing Stable, Rothblum, Steve and O'Neill, Doug F.. Mutuel Pool $91,851 Exacta Pool $35,561 Trifecta Pool $26,856. Scratched–none.
MUTINEER stalked a bit off the rail then bid between horses on the backstretch, dueled outside a rival on the second turn, put a head in front leaving that turn, inched clear into the stretch and held under urging. SINGLE ME OUT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and finished willingly. MOANA LUNA a step slow into stride, had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch, fought back on the second turn and just held third. TAKEO taken three deep into the first turn, drifted out into the backstretch, bid three deep then stalked three wide on the second turn, came out into the stretch and just missed the show. PEYTONS PATH broke slowly, came off the rail then tugged his way between horses to stalk the pace, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went between foes again on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.65 44.86 56.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Orquidias Biz
|122
|3
|4
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|6
|M Is for Magic
|122
|6
|7
|8–1
|8–1½
|7–hd
|2–ns
|Prat
|9.00
|10
|Beautiful Thunder
|122
|10
|2
|5–hd
|5–1½
|3–½
|3–1
|Gryder
|11.70
|7
|Awesome Ella
|122
|7
|10
|10
|10
|9–hd
|4–hd
|Desormeaux
|12.60
|1
|Colombian Gold
|122
|1
|9
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1¼
|Pereira
|13.50
|9
|I'm the Hero
|122
|9
|6
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–hd
|6–½
|Roman
|3.70
|5
|Sabinos Pride
|122
|5
|8
|9–1
|9–½
|10
|7–hd
|Mn Garcia
|39.70
|8
|Golden Melodie
|117
|8
|3
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|8–¾
|Velez
|12.90
|2
|Miss Mo' Licious
|122
|2
|5
|6–1
|7–½
|5–½
|9–2¼
|Espinoza
|21.80
|4
|Officious
|122
|4
|1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|8–1
|10
|Franco
|7.70
|3
|ORQUIDIAS BIZ
|5.00
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|M IS FOR MAGIC
|7.40
|5.20
|10
|BEAUTIFUL THUNDER
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$14.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-10-7)
|$118.47
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-10-7-1)
|$19,588.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-10)
|$91.70
Winner–Orquidias Biz Dbb.f.2 by Fed Biz out of Lofty Lizzy, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Gulliver Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $174,334 Daily Double Pool $31,023 Exacta Pool $92,214 Superfecta Pool $44,676 Super High Five Pool $3,217 Trifecta Pool $58,846. Scratched–Honeywhiskeynwine, Lighthouse, Majestic Gigi, Nu Pi Lambda.
ORQUIDIAS BIZ had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front on the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. M IS FOR MAGIC three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a foe late for the place. BEAUTIFUL THUNDER five wide early, angled in and stalked outside rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged late for second. AWESOME ELLA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. COLOMBIAN GOLD also off a bit slowly, pulled along the inside then went outside a rival on the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I'M THE HERO prompted the pace four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SABINOS PRIDE between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. GOLDEN MELODIE dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between rivals on the turn, drifted in then out a bit in midstretch, drifted in again late and weakened. MISS MO' LICIOUS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels in midstretch and did not rally. OFFICIOUS dueled between horses on the backstretch, angled in and stalked inside on the turn, also steadied when crowded in midstretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.88 46.19 1:11.52 1:24.71 1:38.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Der Lu
|120
|5
|2
|3–2
|3–2½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–4¾
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|3
|Carressa
|122
|3
|5
|4–1½
|4–4
|3–hd
|2–3
|2–1¾
|Espinoza
|2.50
|1
|Scarlet
|122
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–2
|3–4¾
|Bejarano
|2.60
|2
|Coco Kisses
|123
|2
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|4–6
|4–5
|4–1
|Fuentes
|12.40
|6
|Tapitha Bonita
|123
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|Pereira
|7.00
|4
|Mongolian Empire
|123
|4
|3
|5–3½
|5–2
|5–1
|5–hd
|6
|Cedillo
|6.20
|5
|DER LU
|6.80
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|CARRESSA
|4.00
|2.60
|1
|SCARLET
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$22.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2)
|$13.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$19.35
Winner–Der Lu Ch.f.3 by Orb out of Taboo, by Forestry. Bred by Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $190,142 Daily Double Pool $19,355 Exacta Pool $94,419 Superfecta Pool $43,390 Trifecta Pool $70,250. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-5) paid $12.35. Pick Three Pool $39,490.
DER LU stalked off the rail, went up three deep to the front leaving the second turn, inched away a quarter mile out, responded when the runner-up loomed in midstretch and edged clear under urging and a hold late. CARRESSA squeezed a bit at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch to loom boldly behind the winner in midstretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. SCARLET sent inside to set a pressured pace along the rail, stalked leaving the second turn, remained inside and bested the others. COCO KISSES had speed outside a rival to press the pace, was between horses on the second turn and weakened. TAPITHA BONITA hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased off the inside, angled to the rail on the second turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Zuma Beach Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.21 46.81 1:10.65 1:22.78 1:34.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Hit the Road
|122
|3
|6
|7
|7
|7
|2–hd
|1–2¼
|Espinoza
|7.30
|6
|War Beast
|122
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|17.70
|4
|Billy Batts
|122
|4
|1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|3.70
|2
|Encoder
|124
|2
|3
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–2¼
|Prat
|0.90
|1
|Hariboux
|120
|1
|7
|6–2½
|5–1½
|2–1
|5–4
|5–1¾
|Van Dyke
|4.80
|5
|Club Aspen
|120
|5
|5
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–9
|Velez
|44.70
|7
|Cool Runnings
|120
|7
|4
|3–1
|2–1
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Desormeaux
|10.10
|3
|HIT THE ROAD
|16.60
|8.40
|5.00
|6
|WAR BEAST
|16.20
|8.00
|4
|BILLY BATTS
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$44.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$107.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2)
|$82.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$242.50
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-2-1)
|Carryover $2,314
Winner–Hit the Road B.c.2 by More Than Ready out of Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Taste of Victory Stables and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $204,989 Daily Double Pool $24,516 Exacta Pool $103,282 Superfecta Pool $45,132 Trifecta Pool $70,040 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,032. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $69.05. Pick Three Pool $24,218.
HIT THE ROAD pulled and chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead five wide in midstretch, drifted in some and won clear under a tap of the whip and steady handling. WAR BEAST had speed outside then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away briefly into the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and until past midstretch and just held second. BILLY BATTS pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses bumping with a rival in midstretch and was edged for the place. ENCODER also pulled along the inside then stalked between horses on the first turn and a bit off the rail on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. HARIBOUX (GB) broke a bit slowly, came off the rail then stalked three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter leaving that turn, was bumped while between horses in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. CLUB ASPEN pulled between rivals then stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the necessary response in the drive. COOL RUNNINGS prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival, continued between foes into the second turn, stalked between horses on that turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.42 46.55 59.63 1:13.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Darpa
|125
|5
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|1–½
|1–1
|Flores
|0.30
|1
|Info's Treasure
|122
|1
|5
|6
|5–2
|4–3
|2–½
|Franco
|8.10
|4
|Suezaaana
|122
|3
|6
|4–hd
|3–3½
|3–4
|3–½
|Johnson
|39.50
|2
|Lily Con
|117
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|4–11
|Velez
|2.60
|7
|Destiny's Storm
|122
|6
|2
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–5
|5–5¼
|Meche
|35.20
|5
|Point Received
|122
|4
|1
|5–6
|6
|6
|6
|Garner
|78.70
|6
|DARPA
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|INFO'S TREASURE
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|SUEZAAANA
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$19.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$3.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-2)
|$3.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$9.90
Winner–Darpa B.f.4 by Super Saver out of Shopping Again, by Awesome Again. Bred by White Fox Farm &Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $229,027 Daily Double Pool $17,908 Exacta Pool $99,985 Superfecta Pool $59,698 Trifecta Pool $77,067. Scratched–Sassy Kitty.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $24.95. Pick Three Pool $40,395. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/11/12/13/14-5-3-6) 1056 tickets with 4 correct paid $99.20. Pick Four Pool $137,310. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3/11/12/13/14-5-3-6) 1233 tickets with 5 correct paid $271.60. Pick Five Pool $389,327.
DARPA had speed between rivals then pressed the pace between foes, battled outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead three deep under left handed urging in the stretch and inched away. INFO'S TREASURE dropped back along the inside and saved ground off the pace, came out in midstretch and finished well late three deep on the line. SUEZAAANA a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. LILY CON had good early speed and set a pressured pace just off the rail, fought back between horses in midstretch and was edged for third. DESTINY'S STORM four wide early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail and weakened. POINT RECEIVED had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, dropped back on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Speakeasy Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 20.76 43.99 55.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|El Tigre Terrible
|120
|10
|10
|10
|10
|4–hd
|1–hd
|Fuentes
|23.60
|5
|Bulletproof One
|121
|4
|5
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|5.50
|1
|Greg's Diva
|117
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2
|3–¾
|T Baze
|6.20
|6
|Ginobili
|120
|5
|9
|4–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|4–1¾
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|8
|Square Deal
|124
|7
|2
|9–2
|8–hd
|6–hd
|5–nk
|Prat
|3.10
|3
|Commander
|122
|3
|8
|7–1½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–1¾
|Cedillo
|14.30
|7
|Raging Whiskey
|124
|6
|6
|6–2
|7–1½
|8–1
|7–ns
|Bejarano
|9.40
|9
|Absolute Weapon
|120
|8
|7
|8–1
|9–2
|9–4
|8–6¼
|Mn Garcia
|97.50
|2
|Alfie Solomons
|120
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|7–1½
|9–2½
|Espinoza
|5.90
|10
|Biddy Duke
|118
|9
|1
|3–2
|5–1
|10
|10
|Gryder
|54.00
|11
|EL TIGRE TERRIBLE
|49.20
|21.20
|12.20
|5
|BULLETPROOF ONE
|7.60
|5.00
|1
|GREG'S DIVA
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11)
|$68.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-5)
|$232.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-1-6)
|$543.72
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-1-6-8)
|$6,664.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-1)
|$727.50
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-4)
|$3.00
Winner–El Tigre Terrible B.g.2 by Smiling Tiger out of King City Kitty, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $457,222 Daily Double Pool $28,015 Exacta Pool $244,528 Superfecta Pool $114,506 Super High Five Pool $5,700 Trifecta Pool $160,808. Scratched–Mr. Tip.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-11) paid $131.00. Pick Three Pool $35,019. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $6.65.
EL TIGRE TERRIBLE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, advanced inside into and through the stretch, came out late and surged between foes under urging, brushing with the runner-up in late stretch to get up. BULLETPROOF ONE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, was in a bit tight leaving the turn and again into the stretch, got through inside, came out in deep stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in deep stretch then was brushed by the winner when three deep nearing the line. GREG'S DIVA had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely but was edged late. GINOBILI a half step slow to begin, stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and continued willingly but was outfinished. SQUARE DEAL between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was outfinished. COMMANDER (FR) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was under some urging in upper stretch then had the rider lost the whip past the eighth pole and lacked the needed rally. RAGING WHISKEY stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ABSOLUTE WEAPON chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ALFIE SOLOMONS dueled between horses then outside a rival, dropped back and was in a bit tight between horses in midstretch and weakened. BIDDY DUKE angled in and dueled three deep, stalked outside foes on the turn, dropped back three wide into the stretch and also weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in late stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident minor and that it did not alter the original order of finish.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.49 44.29 1:10.11 1:16.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Anuket
|115
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4
|1–7¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.50
|5
|Miss Ava's Union
|122
|4
|7
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|2.80
|6
|Rather Nosy
|120
|5
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|3–2
|3–1½
|Prat
|2.10
|2
|Stirred
|122
|1
|8
|7–1
|7–1
|5–1
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|7.60
|9
|Time for Ebby
|125
|8
|2
|5–1
|5–1½
|6–1½
|5–1¾
|Espinoza
|27.00
|4
|Andyoushallreceive
|122
|3
|6
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–3¾
|Pereira
|28.60
|8
|Creative Instinct
|122
|7
|1
|3–1½
|3–3
|4–hd
|7–3¼
|Cedillo
|14.60
|7
|So Gucci
|120
|6
|5
|6–hd
|6–hd
|8
|8
|Roman
|12.10
|3
|ANUKET
|7.00
|4.00
|3.00
|5
|MISS AVA'S UNION
|4.00
|2.60
|6
|RATHER NOSY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-3)
|$223.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$9.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-2)
|$8.47
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-6-2-9)
|$113.95
|Carryover $1,816
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$15.60
Winner–Anuket B.f.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Rashnaa, by Tapit. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC &Pollock Farms (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Juddmonte Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $363,443 Daily Double Pool $40,334 Exacta Pool $174,795 Superfecta Pool $103,512 Super High Five Pool $9,519 Trifecta Pool $136,012. Scratched–Hergame (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-3) paid $70.10. Pick Three Pool $40,620. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $2.60.
ANUKET went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the turn, kicked clear and drew off in the stretch under a tap of the whip passing the eighth pole and steady handling. MISS AVA'S UNION dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and held second. RATHER NOSY between rivals early, stalked a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, continued along the inside in the stretch and was edged for the place. STIRRED saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the drive and lacked the needed rally. TIME FOR EBBY stalked four wide then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE chased between foes then a bit off the rail, angled in entering the stretch, came out a bit in the drive and also lacked a rally. CREATIVE INSTINCT bobbled some at the start, dueled three deep then stalked outside the runner-up on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SO GUCCI chased three deep early then between horses, continued outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Surfer Girl Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.97 46.63 1:10.64 1:22.82 1:35.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Warren's Showtime
|122
|2
|1
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|2–2
|1–¾
|Velez
|35.00
|7
|Croughavouke
|120
|5
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–½
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|5
|Mind Out
|120
|4
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|3–1
|3–1
|Prat
|1.50
|8
|Savvy Gal
|122
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|4–1¾
|Gryder
|14.40
|1
|Cholula Lips
|120
|1
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|3–½
|5–2
|5–2¼
|Bejarano
|10.60
|4
|Yesterdayoncemore
|124
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|6
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|1.50
|3
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|72.00
|18.20
|5.80
|7
|CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE)
|4.60
|2.80
|5
|MIND OUT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$327.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$118.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-8)
|$179.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5)
|$160.90
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-6)
|$7.60
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $415,723 Daily Double Pool $155,415 Exacta Pool $185,866 Superfecta Pool $91,386 Trifecta Pool $129,343. Scratched–Applecross (IRE), Eclair, Smiling Shirlee.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-3-3) paid $1,129.40. Pick Three Pool $172,294. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (11-3-6) paid $44.00. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-11-3-3) 118 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,422.20. Pick Four Pool $526,910. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-11-3-3) 5 tickets with 5 correct paid $48,786.55. Pick Five Pool $319,618. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-6-11-3-3) 68 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $777.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $98,277. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $67,231.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME stalked between horses then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the lead nearing the sixteenth pole, inched away and held on gamely. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) tugged outside a rival then chased a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and finished well. MIND OUT a bit slow to begin, stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn then drifted out into the stretch, angled in some and continued willingly between foes late. SAVVY GAL had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch, responded when challenged again nearing the second turn, edged clear on that turn, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, could not match that one late and was overtaken for a minor award. CHOLULA LIPS pulled inside then pressed the pace outside a rival, had that one slip away briefly on the backstretch, bid again nearing the half mile pole, stalked on the second turn, was fanned three deep into the stretch and weakened. YESTERDAYONCEMORE (IRE) pulled her way along three deep to stalk the pace, was fanned four wide into the stretch, then drifted in and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,701
|$961,873
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,772,845
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,272,572
|TOTAL
|5,701
|$8,007,290