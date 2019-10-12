Racing! Mike Rogers’ version of history

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we welcome Rob Henie with a handicapping lesson.
One of the great hidden pleasures of following horse racing is finding these hidden sources of information. One of my favorites is the weekly Ron Flatter Racing Pod. I’ve mentioned it before and it can be found at most sites that carry podcasts, and it’s free. You can find it here.
Well, this week one of his guests was Mike Rogers, president of racing for the Stronach Group. Rogers and Tim Ritvo, the company’s COO, were on a boondoggle at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where Flatter ran into Rogers, who agreed to be on his podcast. (By the way, my best boondoggle was when I was at the Chicago Tribune and went to Australia the year before the Olympics to secure hotels. It’s not like you don’t do work on a boondoggle, for example, Ritvo and Rogers were “recruiting for the Pegasus.”)
Ron asked the question, given what happened at Santa Anita, what would you have done different.
I’ll save my comments for later, but this is his slightly edited answer.
“We tried to self-reflect on all the things that took place,” Rogers said. “Looking back on Santa Anita, look we had terrible weather. It was a multi-factorial event that took place. [There was] a press corps that had a big reach and it got in the mainstream market.
“We had a cluster and we had a high-profile horse, but if you truly take a step back and look at Santa Anita’s numbers, it’s no worse than it’s been the last 10 years. I’m not saying that’s good.
“Clearly the story got traction this year and it made everyone take a step back and self-reflect and look at what we can do to make it better. That’s all positive and that’s good.
“To look at the event and say we were doing things wrong, other than that cluster, overall Santa Anita was not performing any worse than it has been in previous years or against any other race track in North America. But I have to say that’s still not good. We need to be better.”
(Back to me) Oh, boy. First, I’m hoping my friend Ron didn’t get toppled over as Rogers’ nose started to grow as his answer progressed.
Let’s look at how he twice just dismissed the “cluster” of deaths. He said “other than that cluster.” Isn’t that like saying, except for the iceberg, people had a good time on the Titanic? Mike, you can’t dismiss the “cluster.”
He said, “… if you truly take a step back and look at Santa Anita’s numbers, it’s no worse than it’s been the last 10 years.”
So, let’s look at the racing death rates at Santa Anita for the last 10 years, per 1,000 starts, which means it doesn’t include training fatalities:
2009: 0.84
2010: 1.53
2011: 2.94
2012: 2.60
2013: 2.19
2014: 2.28
2015: 2.13
2016: 2.83
2017: 2.36
2018: 2.04
What was it during the winter/spring meeting? 3.17
What was it before the track shut down for 24 days? 4.40
What was it after the track re-opened and there were reforms? 1.86, higher than the national average of 1.68. In fairness, that is better than the Santa Anita 10-year average.
How does it compare to other tracks? Well last year, there were some such as Hawthorne (2.99) and Churchill Downs (2.70) that were higher than Santa Anita (2.04). But then there is Del Mar (0.79), Saratoga (0.97), Belmont Park (0.98), Gulfstream (1.41), Aqueduct (1.57).
Now, I’ll be the first to say that Santa Anita is working its rear end off trying to make the track as safe as it can be. I’m totally convinced safety is the track’s top priority. Talk to the new Santa Anita boss, Aidan Butler, and he’ll make some safety reference quicker than Ritvo and Rogers can say “multi-factorial.”
In a Q&A with the Los Angeles Times, Butler admitted “mistakes were made.” Rogers, in another part of the interview with Flatter, said:
“I don’t want to say anything negative as to how we’ve done things in the past. We’ve had a lot of criticisms and I’m aware of those criticisms [such as] we’re running too many races or we’re worrying about field sizes too much or worrying about the bottom line too much. I think those criticisms were heard and … [we made] some of those changes. We had to look in the mirror as well.”
All I’m saying is part of moving forward is understanding the history of the past.
Handicapping lesson from Rob Henie
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“The race is a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs. The WCHR has been known for years, for our first timers. We never look at a workout report, nor get any ‘inside information,’ but rather, years of noting the patterns of trainers, understanding who’s well meant, and who’s prepping for another race. When you combine this knowledge, with strong rationale, the results are often favorable. (In 2018 from Aug to Dec, there were 23 debut winners in So. Cal, and we had 22 of ‘em.) Top selection to begin this new day of racing, is RICHIES NOBLE GIRL (#1). She makes her debut for Richard Baltas, and she’s bred to not only run on the turf, but also to run all day, I mean, 1 ¼ to 1 ½ miles, etc. There’s also plenty of foundation, meaning, they could easily debut her going two turns on the surface she’s bred for, but instead, they run on the main track going 5 ½ furlongs? When we look at the worktab, the drills are much quicker than usually seen from Baltas, thus, when we consider all attributes, there’s no question she’s well meant. She shows a precocious side, quicker than her breeding would suggest, looking to break her maiden before the menu of races becomes much more vast, compared lack of ultra-long maiden races around here of 1 ⅛ or longer, not exactly commonplace. ROADRUNNER’S HONOR (#9) debuts for Doug O’Neill, and back around 2005-2006, we used to see quicker drills from Doug with regard to his live first timers (often ridden by Tyler Baze). These days, not as quick, but this one’s working super sharp, telling us there’s nothing Doug can do about, a horse just naturally fast. Not a fan of Rafael Bejarano on the front end, but if he can settle this filly just off the leaders, they can offer a nice final ¼ here.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 1-9-10-8
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 2,5
“First Timers:
“2 Quiet Secretary - Will need the effort for Ian Kruljac.
“4 Crazy Speighty - It appears she’s getting better of late for Bob Baffert, but this is a salty group and we’re more inclined to give the first effort.
“5 My Girl Pearl - Drills are just fine, but again, a decent group and since she’ll be part of the early stampede for the lead, as opposed to offering a contrary style to the masses, we’ll give the race.
“7 Map Maker - Nothing wrong with the drills, but here’s where you can beat Baffert, in a competitive field going very short. It’s when runners aren’t running to the entry box when faced with a sharp Baffert runner going 6 ½ or 7, sprint distances usually rewarding the better horse. We’ll try and beat.
“8 Miss Kitness - Drills for Shelbe Ruis are nice, Mario Gutierrez up is interesting, and we’ll give her a legitimate look here.
“10 Drama for Mama - Solid drills for Richard Mandella, apprentice Jorge Velez riding super, wouldn’t surprise one bit.
“TOP PICK: RICHIES NOBLE GIRL (#1 5-1 Prat) Debut
“SECOND CHOICE: ROADRUNNER’S HONOR (#9 7-2 Bejarano) Debut”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
There were a few longshots on the card at Santa Anita on Friday including the feature, a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer for Cal-breds. The winner was Rick’s Dream, who went for a contested lead and eventually pulled away to win by 3 ½ lengths.
Rick’s Dream paid $17.20, $7.20 and $4.40 for trainer Reed Saldana and jockey Efrain Hernandez. Tiger Strike was second and It’s Fitting finished third.
“He’s a nice little horse,” Saldana told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He tries very hard and I used Efrain, because he works a lot of horses for me at Los Alamitos. This horse doesn’t like to switch leads, so I wanted to use Efrain because he’s familiar with him.”
It was the 5-year-old gelding’s fifth win in 19 starts.
Santa Anita preview
It’s an OK card at Santa Anita on Saturday with nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s the dead time before the Breeders’ Cup where there really isn’t great racing anywhere. (Woodbine is the exception on Saturday. Just look at the paucity of $100,000 race in the Big races preview below.) Four of the races are for maidens and there are three races on the turf.
The feature is the $100,000 California Distaff Handicap for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. This is a race normally held on the hillside course, but it’s closed for this meet. The favorite is S Y Sky, at 7-5, for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She’s seven-for-15 lifetime but this year in eight races, she’s won three and finished second five times. She won the Grade 3 Monrovia Stakes.
There are co-second-favorites at 5-2 with Don’t Sell and Just Grazed Me. Don’t Sell, for Doug O’Neill and Mario Gutierrez, has won four-of-eight races this year. She last won the Unzip Me Stakes on Sept. 28. Just Grazed Me, for D’Amato and Geovanni Franco, is four-of-eight lifetime and is coming off a win in an allowance/optional claimer. This is only her third race this year.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 10, 6, 10, 8, 6, 7, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 3 Gypsy Blu (5-1)
Gypsy Blu won three in a row on the hillside course this year before it was shut down. Subsequent five-furlong races have proved too short for the horse. The last race under this current jockey saw ‘Blu fly late to run third and then easily pass the winners on the gallop out. The horse races protected Saturday in this non-graded stakes race, a criterion trainer Mark Glatt wins 22% of. A sharp work adds to the appeal. The distance looks ideal for this hillside specialist and the 5-1 or more price is a great value.
Friday’s result: Kylemore was our second scratch in three days. Perhaps our value hunting is messing with owner/trainer under the radar plans.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
1:07 Belmont (7): $100,000 Floral Park Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Goldwood (7-5)
1:30 Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Nearctic Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Blind Ambition (5-2)
2:05 Woodbine (8): Grade 1 E.P. Taylor Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/4 miles on turf. Favorite: Red Tea (3-1)
2:13 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Sands Point Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: New and Improved (5-2)
2:30 Keeneland (9): $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Cambier Park (8-5)
2:42 Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $800,000 Pattison Canadian International, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Ziyad (1-1)
3:45 Santa Anita (7): $100,000 California Distaff Handicap, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: S Y Sky (7-5)
6:11 Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Gold Cup Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Just Stormin (3-1)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Shes A Famous Royal (7-2)
She lost all chance at the start of last PCQHRA Breeders Futurity trial eighth-place finish when coming away two lengths slow while getting shut off behind horses. She was fourth vs. solid debut field two outs back when facing winner who had previously finished fourth in a trial. She catches a soft field for the maiden $20,000 level while facing no foes who finished better than fourth in last outs.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 11.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.70 45.16 58.06 1:11.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Brickyard Ride
|117
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|1–ns
|Velez
|4.60
|5
|Govenor Cinch
|122
|4
|2
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–5
|2–9¾
|Fuentes
|3.90
|3
|Carnelian Hero
|122
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|3–hd
|Bejarano
|5.00
|7
|Mahi Mahi
|122
|6
|4
|3–2½
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–5½
|Cedillo
|1.80
|8
|Sweet Boy
|122
|7
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–4
|5–8½
|T Baze
|17.30
|1
|El Chapin
|122
|1
|6
|6–hd
|7
|7
|6–1
|Sanchez
|67.50
|6
|You'reright Again
|122
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–½
|7
|Mn Garcia
|3.50
|2
|BRICKYARD RIDE
|11.20
|6.80
|4.20
|5
|GOVENOR CINCH
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|CARNELIAN HERO
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$23.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-7)
|$40.82
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-3-7-8)
|$335.20
|Carryover $2,673
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3)
|$57.55
Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $108,812 Exacta Pool $63,370 Superfecta Pool $32,439 Super High Five Pool $2,928 Trifecta Pool $47,112. Scratched–Baltimore Beecho.
BRICKYARD RIDE sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted in under right handed pressure a sixteenth out and held on gamely. GOVENOR CINCH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside in upper stretch, bid along the rail, shifted out slightly from the whip and was in tight inside the winner a sixteenth out and continued gamely to the end. CARNELIAN HERO hopped some in a slow start, was sent along outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, angled in entering the stretch, continued along the rail and edged a foe for third. MAHI MAHI stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, was four wide in midstretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for the show. SWEET BOY chased outside then three deep leaving the backstretch and on most of the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. EL CHAPIN threw his head some and steadied at the start, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and also weakened. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN stalked off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and had little left in the final furlong. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference past midstretch, no change was made when the stewards ruled both runners contributed to the incident between them.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 45.62 58.26 1:12.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Vegan
|122
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–3
|2–8
|1–hd
|Gutierrez
|1.60
|2
|Freedom Ride
|117
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–9¼
|Velez
|2.90
|4
|Destiny's Journey
|122
|4
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2¾
|Fuentes
|14.40
|5
|Roses for Laura
|122
|5
|3
|4–3
|4–2
|4–2
|4–5¼
|Franco
|7.00
|1
|Smiling to Excess
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Espinoza
|1.70
|3
|VEGAN
|5.20
|3.00
|2.20
|2
|FREEDOM RIDE
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$6.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$13.50
Winner–Vegan B.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $94,145 Daily Double Pool $28,047 Exacta Pool $47,521 Trifecta Pool $36,993. Claimed–Vegan by Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none.
VEGAN had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, put a head in front in upper stretch and held on gamely under urging. FREEDOM RIDE went up inside to gain a slim lead, dueled along the rail, fought back along the fence through a long drive and continued willingly to the wire. DESTINY'S JOURNEY dueled three deep between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, came out some into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the final furlong and bested the others. ROSES FOR LAURA pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and weakened. SMILING TO EXCESS a half step slow to begin, dropped back inside then was taken off the rail to chase the pace, was roused on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 47.03 1:11.19 1:22.96 1:34.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Coast of Roan
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Roman
|23.10
|4
|Bud Knight
|122
|4
|7
|6–2½
|5–½
|4–1½
|4–2½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|12.40
|2
|Jetovator
|122
|2
|3
|4–1½
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|1.70
|5
|Cool Your Jets
|125
|5
|2
|5–1
|6–2
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–¾
|Fuentes
|1.60
|1
|Fravel
|122
|1
|5
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|5–6¼
|Talamo
|4.00
|7
|Summer Fun
|122
|7
|6
|3–½
|4–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–1
|Franco
|8.40
|6
|Cafe Clara
|115
|6
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|5–1
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|41.00
|3
|COAST OF ROAN
|48.20
|17.20
|7.20
|4
|BUD KNIGHT
|12.00
|6.00
|2
|JETOVATOR
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$64.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$183.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-5)
|$170.38
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-5-1)
|$1,030.40
|Carryover $3,360
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$400.30
Winner–Coast of Roan Ch.g.3 by James Street out of Susan B Good, by Good Journey. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ed Delaney. Mutuel Pool $218,165 Daily Double Pool $16,122 Exacta Pool $118,745 Superfecta Pool $71,591 Super High Five Pool $3,602 Trifecta Pool $92,758. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $167.75. Pick Three Pool $48,018.
COAST OF ROAN had speed off the rail then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, edged away leaving the second turn, inched away from rivals again nearing midstretch and held on gamely under urging. BUD KNIGHT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and finished willingly along the fence. JETOVATOR stalked inside, bid between horses into the second turn then stalked just off the rail, bid again between foes in upper stretch, continued off the inside in midstretch then between foes in deep stretch and held third. COOL YOUR JETS tugged early, stalked outside a rival, went up three deep then four wide into the second turn, bid three wide then stalked again leaving that turn, re-bid three deep in upper stretch and was edged for the show. FRAVEL saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUMMER FUN pulled his way along three deep on the first turn then was a bit rough gaited into the backstretch, stalked outside a rival, steadied sharply between foes into the second turn, angled to the inside leaving that turn and weakened. CAFE CLARA pulled between horses early then pressed the pace outside the winner, was three deep into the second turn, angled in outside a rival on that turn then between foes into the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.17 45.92 58.53 1:05.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rineshaft
|122
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|Pereira
|2.70
|1
|Truest Reward
|122
|1
|6
|4–1½
|4–3½
|2–2
|2–5¼
|Cedillo
|4.20
|5
|Harliss
|125
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–nk
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|7
|Disputed
|122
|6
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4–1¾
|Roman
|25.10
|4
|Fortnite Dance
|122
|3
|5
|5–2
|5–2
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Figueroa
|7.10
|6
|U S Hero
|122
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1
|6
|Payeras
|19.50
|3
|RINESHAFT
|7.40
|4.40
|2.20
|1
|TRUEST REWARD
|5.20
|2.60
|5
|HARLISS
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$181.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-7)
|$15.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$17.60
Winner–Rineshaft Dbb.c.3 by Mineshaft out of Rena de Sonora, by Rubiano. Bred by Get It Got It Good (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Always Sunny Stables. Mutuel Pool $139,254 Daily Double Pool $23,302 Exacta Pool $77,796 Superfecta Pool $34,789 Trifecta Pool $51,567. Scratched–Wild Cat Canyon.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $110.55. Pick Three Pool $19,549. $1 Pick Five (5-1/9-3-1/4-3(STRONACH5)) 5 correct paid $3,913.40. Pick Five Pool $114,587.
RINESHAFT had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, was shaken up with the reins to widen in midstretch and proved best under a brisk hand ride and a hold late. TRUEST REWARD saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, loomed behind the winner then lugged in some to be in a bit close of that one's heels in upper stretch, continued off the inside and was clearly second best. HARLISS had speed three deep then dueled between horses, stalked between rivals on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and just held third. DISPUTED settled outside then off the rail, angled in on the turn, found the fence in the stretch and was edged for the show. FORTNITE DANCE chased outside a rival then off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, came under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out and weakened. U S HERO four wide early, dueled three deep then stalked three wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.02 44.61 1:10.57 1:17.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Leroy
|123
|4
|8
|8
|7–½
|3–hd
|1–½
|Figueroa
|11.70
|6
|Top Brass
|123
|6
|4
|4–½
|3–1
|2–½
|2–3½
|Talamo
|1.20
|8
|Rocko's Wheel
|125
|8
|5
|7–2
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|5.10
|7
|Shane Zain
|118
|7
|3
|5–1½
|6–1
|5–2
|4–nk
|Velez
|4.00
|5
|Getaloadofthis
|125
|5
|6
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–1
|5–8¼
|Espinoza
|5.70
|3
|R Cha Cha
|123
|3
|1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6–½
|6–1¾
|Meche
|24.40
|1
|Loud Mouth
|123
|1
|7
|6–hd
|8
|8
|7–½
|Espinoza
|56.70
|2
|Concur
|123
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|7–4
|8
|Mn Garcia
|10.00
|4
|LEROY
|25.40
|8.00
|4.60
|6
|TOP BRASS
|2.80
|2.20
|8
|ROCKO'S WHEEL
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$158.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$42.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-7)
|$51.93
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-7-5)
|$686.85
|Carryover $4,505
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$76.75
Winner–Leroy Grr.g.5 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Could She, by Lear Fan. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Tyree J. Wolesensky. Mutuel Pool $238,854 Daily Double Pool $21,321 Exacta Pool $142,860 Superfecta Pool $76,517 Super High Five Pool $6,000 Trifecta Pool $104,027. Claimed–Top Brass by Lambert, Jeffrey, Jacobs, Gary,Medina,David,Underhill,Peter and Meredith,J. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $972.20. Pick Three Pool $47,158. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3-4) 40 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,255.15. Pick Four Pool $117,031. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-3-3-4) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $23,740.90. Pick Five Pool $331,289.
LEROY chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn then angled in, came out in upper stretch, rallied under left handed urging to bid four wide a sixteenth out and edged the runner-up late. TOP BRASS pressed the pace between horses then four wide, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid outside foes then between rivals past midstretch to gain a slim lead and was edged late. ROCKO'S WHEEL six wide early, angled in and chased off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued inside leaving the turn, bid along the rail past midstretch and edged a rival for the show. SHANE ZAIN prompted the pace five wide then dropped back and stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. GETALOADOFTHIS sent between horses early, angled in and bid inside to duel for the lead, kicked clear on turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and was edged for a minor award late. R CHA CHA dueled between horses then stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LOUD MOUTH saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside and also weakened. CONCUR sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then stalked just off the inside or between rivals on the turn, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.86 46.80 1:09.98 1:22.10 1:34.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Moonlight Drive
|123
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|4.40
|4
|Start a Runnin
|123
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Flores
|13.40
|3
|Offshore
|125
|3
|2
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–ns
|Prat
|1.00
|1
|Soberano
|120
|1
|6
|7–2½
|7–½
|7–1
|6–1
|4–½
|Franco
|38.50
|2
|Zip the Monkey
|123
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1½
|Desormeaux
|5.80
|7
|Impression
|123
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–1
|Pereira
|11.20
|8
|Play Hard to Get
|118
|7
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–2¼
|Velez
|65.00
|9
|Fabozzi
|123
|8
|8
|6–1½
|6–2½
|6–hd
|8
|8
|Talamo
|5.00
|5
|MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY)
|10.80
|5.40
|2.60
|4
|START A RUNNIN
|12.60
|5.20
|3
|OFFSHORE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$175.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$49.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-1)
|$102.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$54.35
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-3-1-2)
|Carryover $8,552
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-6)
|$27.00
Winner–Moonlight Drive (ITY) Dbb.g.6 by Red Rocks (IRE) out of Tina Donizetti (IRE), by Monsun (GER). Bred by Centro Equino Arcadia Srl (ITY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: MacNeil, William and Klosterman, Kenneth. Mutuel Pool $240,579 Daily Double Pool $22,997 Exacta Pool $131,844 Superfecta Pool $66,429 Trifecta Pool $90,605 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,304. Scratched–Forever Juanito, Kylemore.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $221.15. Pick Three Pool $37,972. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $37.65.
MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY) prompted the pace outside the runner-up then stalked on the second turn, re-bid alongside that one under urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but held second. OFFSHORE stalked between horses, came out some in the drive and edged rivals for the show between foes. SOBERANO (FR) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. ZIP THE MONKEY close up stalking the pace inside, bid along the rail past midstretch and was edged for a minor award. IMPRESSION was in a good position stalking the pace three wide to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PLAY HARD TO GET angled in and settled a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. FABOZZI bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed response in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.01 45.36 58.00 1:11.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rick's Dream
|123
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Hernandez
|7.60
|3
|Tiger Strike
|120
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Maldonado
|6.10
|4
|It's Fitting
|120
|4
|6
|5–½
|4–hd
|6–3
|3–hd
|Espinoza
|9.70
|7
|Minoso
|123
|7
|3
|7
|7
|4–½
|4–nk
|Talamo
|4.90
|6
|Clem Labine
|120
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|5–3½
|Cedillo
|2.40
|5
|Satanta
|123
|5
|4
|3–3
|3–3
|3–hd
|6–11½
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|2
|Onthewingsofadream
|125
|2
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|7
|7
|Roman
|30.30
|1
|RICK'S DREAM
|17.20
|7.20
|4.40
|3
|TIGER STRIKE
|6.60
|4.00
|4
|IT'S FITTING
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$151.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$52.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-7)
|$137.91
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-4-7-6)
|$1,209.75
|Carryover $10,569
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4)
|$202.75
Winner–Rick's Dream Ch.g.5 by Coil out of Cantina's Rose, by Decarchy. Bred by B&B Zietz Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Big Iron Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $238,989 Daily Double Pool $29,869 Exacta Pool $137,669 Superfecta Pool $61,637 Super High Five Pool $10,568 Trifecta Pool $91,872. Scratched–Ishi.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-1) paid $461.60. Pick Three Pool $35,675. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $57.10.
RICK'S DREAM had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away under urging in midstretch, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and won clear. TIGER STRIKE dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and held second. IT'S FITTING stalked off the rail then between rivals, came three wide into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch, angled to the inside and edged foes for third. MINOSO chased outside then off the rail, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for the show between horses. CLEM LABINE chased three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three wide on the line. SATANTA had speed outside then dueled three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ONTHEWINGSOFADREAM bobbled in a slow start, went up inside to chase the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch, gave way in the final furlong and was eased late.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.60 46.72 1:10.29 1:22.04 1:34.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Heathers Grey
|122
|9
|4
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Gryder
|1.60
|4
|Kittyhawk Lass
|122
|4
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|Prat
|7.70
|6
|Trust Fund Kitty
|123
|6
|2
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|13.10
|7
|Posh Holly
|120
|7
|8
|5–1
|4–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|T Baze
|4.00
|8
|Flying to the Line
|117
|8
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.10
|5
|Red Bunting
|120
|5
|9
|7–1½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–nk
|Van Dyke
|12.50
|3
|Saburai
|118
|3
|5
|6–hd
|7–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|7–4¼
|Velez
|11.80
|2
|Coldwater
|125
|2
|7
|8–hd
|8–4½
|8–5
|8–4
|8–2½
|Smith
|4.30
|1
|Laker Jet
|122
|1
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Payeras
|98.80
|9
|HEATHERS GREY
|5.20
|3.40
|2.40
|4
|KITTYHAWK LASS
|6.60
|4.40
|6
|TRUST FUND KITTY
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$55.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$15.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-6-7)
|$36.30
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-6-7-8)
|$958.15
|Carryover $14,721
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-6)
|$51.45
Winner–Heathers Grey Grr.f.3 by The Factor out of Jinny Jump Up, by Jump Start. Bred by Frederick C. Wieting (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $402,928 Daily Double Pool $103,555 Exacta Pool $226,792 Superfecta Pool $133,587 Super High Five Pool $21,761 Trifecta Pool $167,689. Scratched–Diamond of Value, Lil Bit Dangerous, Sophie Antoinette, Tiz Wonderfully.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-9) paid $84.85. Pick Three Pool $154,752. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-1-9/10/11/13) 149 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,988.65. Pick Four Pool $387,801. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-5-1-9/10/11/13) 31 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,493.50. Pick Five Pool $263,415. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-4-5-1-9/10/11/13) 6 tickets with 6 correct paid $9,149.84. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $98,485. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $105,307.
HEATHERS GREY angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, re-bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. KITTYHAWK LASS stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, was three wide in deep stretch and edged foes for the place. TRUST FUND KITTY angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and held third. POSH HOLLY (IRE) three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. FLYING TO THE LINE sped to the lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back on the second turn, could not match the winner in the final furlong but gave ground grudgingly to the others. RED BUNTING (IRE) pulled some early, chased outside a rival then between foes, came out some on the second turn then angled in off the rail, angled in again in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SABURAI saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. COLDWATER pulled and steadied in tight early, chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. LAKER JET pulled a bit along the inside then chased just off the rail, angled in again leaving the backstretch and saved ground to no avail.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,807
|$468,407
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,299,293
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,768,181
|TOTAL
|2,807
|$6,535,881
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 12.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Square Peggy
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
|16,000
|2
|Coilette
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jorge Periban
|7-2
|16,000
|3
|Staythirstymyamigo
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|9-5
|16,000
|4
|Marrazano
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|16,000
|5
|Time for Kisses
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twirling Tiger
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Jerry Wallace, II
|5-2
|10,000
|2
|Smokin B
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|10,000
|3
|Top of the Game
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Ryan Hanson
|3-1
|10,000
|4
|Sunset Seven
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|David E. Hofmans
|7-2
|10,000
|5
|Hard Arch
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|7-2
|10,000
|6
|Bitter Ring Home
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|10,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chase and Colorado
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Camps Bay
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|50,000
|3
|Rightful
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|30-1
|50,000
|4
|Speakerofthehouse
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Go for a Ride
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Ziyanair
|Donnie Meche
|125
|Javier Jose Sierra
|50-1
|50,000
|7
|Silent Musketier
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Merwin's Magic
|John Jude
|122
|Neil A. Koch
|30-1
|50,000
|9
|Muskoka
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|50,000
|10
|Fay Dan
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jaccat
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Leonard Powell
|8-5
|2
|Leading Indicator
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Dean Pederson
|8-1
|3
|Claudelle
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|7-5
|4
|Miss Lady Ann
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|5
|Secret Maneuver
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Milton G. Pineda
|20-1
|6
|Diamond of Value
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Alfredo Marquez
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Richies Noble Girl
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|2
|Quiet Secretary
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|15-1
|3
|Well Done Sally
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|4
|Crazy Speighty
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|My Girl Pearl
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|6
|Majestic Gigi
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|7
|Map Maker
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|8
|Miss Kitness
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|15-1
|9
|Roadrunner's Honor
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|10
|Drama for Mama
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gingham
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|2
|Overjoyed
|Mike Smith
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
|3
|Paige Anne
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|4
|Cherokee Maiden
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Dan Ward
|20-1
|5
|Matera
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Dan Ward
|6-1
|6
|Dolci
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|7
|Rare Find
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|8
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Distaff Handicap'. Handicap. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|S Y Sky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|7-5
|2
|Silk From Heaven
|Eswan Flores
|114
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|3
|Gypsy Blu
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|4
|Queen Bee to You
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|5
|Don't Sell
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|6
|Just Grazed Me
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Full Eclipse
|Brice Blanc
|122
|John E. Cortez
|20-1
|2
|Shear Class
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|2-1
|3
|Paige Runner
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Gary Mandella
|30-1
|4
|Surreptitious
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|5
|Flying Blue
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|6
|Unicorn
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-5
|7
|Cover Version
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nolo Contesto
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|2
|Captivate
|Aaron Gryder
|123
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|3
|Wound Tight
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|4
|Via Egnatia
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|Dark Hedges
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|6
|Make It a Triple
|Vinnie Bednar
|123
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|15-1
|7
|Big Buzz
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Art Sherman
|10-1
|8
|Moody Jim
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|9
|North County Guy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|10
|M Town Gem
|Mike Smith
|120
|Mike Puype
|8-1