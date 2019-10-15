Racing! Stewards’ rulings are in the house

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, October 14. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.64 46.22 1:12.13 1:19.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bellazano 122 4 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–3¼ Cedillo 2.80 3 Morning Cynn 122 3 3 3–1 2–1½ 2–6 2–9¼ Mn Garcia 1.10 5 Chirp 117 5 2 2–½ 3–3 3–3 3–3 Velez 9.40 6 Gotta Be Lucky 115 6 1 4–1 4–1 5–8 4–3½ Diaz, Jr. 3.60 1 Thought I'dmissyou 122 1 6 6 5–1 4–½ 5–14 T Baze 6.70 2 Writing in the Sky 122 2 5 5–½ 6 6 6 Pena 62.10

4 BELLAZANO 7.60 2.80 2.40 3 MORNING CYNN 2.60 2.20 5 CHIRP 3.60

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-6) $6.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $17.95

Winner–Bellazano Ch.f.3 by Verrazano out of Martita Sangrita, by Johar. Bred by Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $94,789 Exacta Pool $48,821 Superfecta Pool $21,856 Trifecta Pool $33,706. Scratched–none.

BELLAZANO had speed off the rail then inched away midway on the backstretch, set the pace just off the inside, angled in on the turn, edged away again under urging past midstretch and won clear. MORNING CYNN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch to loom behind the winner, drifted in a bit in midstretch then drifted out slightly from the whip in deep stretch and was clearly second best. CHIRP stalked outside a rival then off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. GOTTA BE LUCKY was in a good position stalking the pace off the rail or outside a rival, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and weakened. THOUGHT I'DMISSYOU dropped back inside then chased outside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. WRITING IN THE SKY saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.41 45.64 58.31 1:05.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tappin Honor 122 1 4 1–3 1–4½ 1–8 1–6½ Gryder 3.80 3 Champagne's On Ice 122 3 6 5–5 3–½ 3–8 2–nk Pena 2.70 2 Dream Palace 122 2 2 2–1 2–3½ 2–2½ 3–10 Cedillo 2.80 5 Way Cool 122 5 5 6 6 4–½ 4–1½ Payeras 29.30 6 Pivo 122 6 1 4–½ 5–4 6 5–3¾ Roman 1.80 4 Isla's Toy 117 4 3 3–1 4–hd 5–hd 6 Velez 16.20

1 TAPPIN HONOR 9.60 5.20 4.00 3 CHAMPAGNE'S ON ICE 3.80 2.60 2 DREAM PALACE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $16.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5) $15.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $20.35

Winner–Tappin Honor Ch.g.2 by Tapizar out of Slam's Honor, by Grand Slam. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Randy Patterson. Mutuel Pool $84,320 Daily Double Pool $22,980 Exacta Pool $43,308 Superfecta Pool $18,246 Trifecta Pool $25,465. Claimed–Tappin Honor by Hess, Maria E. and Valente, Roddy J. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

TAPPIN HONOR a step slow into stride, quickly sprinted to the front and a clear lead, set all the pace along the inside and drew away in the stretch under a backhanded tap of the whip and steady handling. CHAMPAGNE'S ON ICE a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail. split horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. DREAM PALACE stalked the winner just off the inside to the stretch and was edged late for second. WAY COOL bobbled in the second jump, dropped back off the rail, angled in on the turn, split horses in midstretch and passed tiring rivals inside. PIVO stalked outside a rival, went three wide on the turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and gave way. ISLA'S TOY chased a bit off the rail, dropped back inside on the turn and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.21 43.60 55.49 1:01.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Restless Rambler 118 2 1 1–4 1–4 1–3 1–1¾ Velez 2.20 3 Caray 123 3 4 5–5 5–5 4–1 2–hd Pereira 3.30 6 Erotic 123 6 2 6 6 6 3–1¼ T Baze 11.50 4 Saratoga Morning 123 4 3 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 Mn Garcia 16.40 1 More Honor 123 1 6 4–½ 4–hd 5–2 5–½ Cedillo 12.00 5 Awesome Heights 125 5 5 3–2½ 3–3½ 3–1½ 6 Maldonado 1.30

2 RESTLESS RAMBLER 6.40 4.20 3.20 3 CARAY 4.60 3.20 6 EROTIC 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-4) $20.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6) $25.75

Winner–Restless Rambler B.g.6 by Ghostzapper out of Restless Song, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $157,743 Daily Double Pool $14,303 Exacta Pool $83,996 Superfecta Pool $31,660 Trifecta Pool $53,149. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $16.90. Pick Three Pool $36,131.

RESTLESS RAMBLER quickly sprinted to a clear lead, set the pace along the inside and held sway under urging. CARAY came out a bit and buped with a foe early, chased outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and edged a rival for the place. EROTIC dropped back off the rail early, angled in entering the turn, also came out in upper stretch and finished well late. SARATOGA MORNING came in a bit and bumped with a rival early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. MORE HONOR a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. AWESOME HEIGHTS bobbled at the start, stalked outside a rival to the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch and lacked a late response.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.84 45.42 58.12 1:11.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Road Rager 122 1 2 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5 1–2¾ Gryder 1.20 4 Saving Sophie 122 4 6 6 6 3–hd 2–3¾ Van Dyke 16.30 6 Visual Magic 122 6 3 5–9 4–hd 2–1½ 3–3¼ Bejarano 5.10 2 Mucho Macho Woman 122 2 5 2–½ 2–hd 4–½ 4–2¼ Talamo 3.90 5 Tizwellwithmysoul 122 5 4 4–hd 5–6 6 5–3¼ Cedillo 22.40 3 Gold Arrow 125 3 1 3–hd 3–½ 5–hd 6 Prat 2.60

1 ROAD RAGER 4.40 3.00 2.40 4 SAVING SOPHIE 9.80 5.40 6 VISUAL MAGIC 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-2) $27.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $43.60

Winner–Road Rager B.f.3 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $160,708 Daily Double Pool $21,527 Exacta Pool $77,085 Superfecta Pool $31,373 Trifecta Pool $46,177. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $20.05. Pick Three Pool $15,384.

ROAD RAGER had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, opened up under urging in the stretch and proved best under a strong hand ride late. SAVING SOPHIE dropped back off the rail without early speed, angled in on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and gained the place. VISUAL MAGIC pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch and into the turn, stalked outside on the bend then four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and bested the others. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN had speed to duel between horses then stalked inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TIZWELLWITHMYSOUL dueled four wide between rivals, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. GOLD ARROW also had good early speed and dueled three deep between horses, stalked between foes on the turn and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.79 46.23 1:09.66 1:21.81 1:34.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Three Ay Em 120 5 3 2–hd 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ Bejarano 1.60 1 Cono 122 1 6 3–1 3–hd 4–1 3–hd 2–1 Smith 4.60 2 Perfect Wager 122 2 8 7–4 7–5 6–½ 5–1½ 3–1¼ T Baze 8.90 3 Zipper Mischief 122 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–ns Delgadillo 4.10 6 Brimstoned 124 6 7 5–hd 6–1 3–hd 4–1 5–¾ Blanc 6.80 8 Roaring Rule 122 8 5 8 8 8 8 6–4½ Gryder 65.90 7 Jamming Eddy 122 7 4 6–hd 5–hd 5–1½ 6–2 7–nk Van Dyke 6.10 4 Asaro 122 4 2 4–1 4–½ 7–5 7–1 8 Maldonado 21.80

5 THREE AY EM 5.20 3.00 2.20 1 CONO 4.80 3.40 2 PERFECT WAGER 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-3) $20.65 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-2-3-6) $244.80 Carryover $79,929 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $30.05

Winner–Three Ay Em Ch.c.3 by New Year's Day out of Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Charles Bartlett. Mutuel Pool $253,549 Daily Double Pool $25,639 Exacta Pool $124,537 Superfecta Pool $58,097 Super High Five Pool $26,315 Trifecta Pool $82,817. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $13.60. Pick Three Pool $47,405. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-1-5) 1154 tickets with 4 correct paid $70.05. Pick Four Pool $105,937. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-2-1-5) 1278 tickets with 5 correct paid $231.25. Pick Five Pool $343,591.

THREE AY EM stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter to press the pace, battled outside that one in midstretch, took a short lead under urging three wide in deep stretch and held on gamely. CONO pulled along the inside and steadied in tight on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, bid inside past midstretch and continued gamely to the end. PERFECT WAGER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well. ZIPPER MISCHIEF sped to the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came a bit off the fence in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and lost third late. BRIMSTONED chased between rivals then outside a foe, went between horses again into the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. ROARING RULE angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. JAMMING EDDY chased three deep then outside a rival, went up four wide into the second turn, continued three wide on that turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ASARO stalked outside a rival then between horses, steadied in tight between foes on the second turn, angled in some and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.28 45.37 57.49 1:10.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Truck Salesman 122 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–4 1–6¼ Roman 1.80 3 Baby Gronk 125 2 1 5–1 3–hd 3–1½ 2–3¼ Pereira 1.90 4 High Five 115 3 5 6 6 4–hd 3–¾ Diaz, Jr. 10.50 5 Platinum Nights 120 4 3 2–hd 4–hd 5–1 4–1¾ Cedillo 2.90 2 Cunning Munnings 122 1 6 4–hd 2–1½ 2–1 5–3¼ Talamo 9.10 7 Mayan Warrior 120 6 4 3–hd 5–2 6 6 Fuentes 16.10

6 TRUCK SALESMAN 5.60 2.80 2.40 3 BABY GRONK 3.20 2.40 4 HIGH FIVE 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $5.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-5) $4.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $11.95

Winner–Truck Salesman Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Brittney Brat, by Pikepass. Bred by Springland Farm & Lynden Branch (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Alejandro G. Mercado. Mutuel Pool $160,875 Daily Double Pool $20,884 Exacta Pool $87,258 Superfecta Pool $29,909 Trifecta Pool $45,990. Scratched–Railman. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $31,286.

TRUCK SALESMAN sped to the early lead just off the rail, dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew off under urging. BABY GRONK prompted the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and bested the others. HIGH FIVE had speed between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out a bit in deep stretch and edged foe for third. PLATINUM NIGHTS dueled between horses then stalked between rivals on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. CUNNING MUNNINGS went up inside to press the pace then dueled inside the winner on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. MAYAN WARRIOR pressed the pace five wide then stalked four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.86 44.49 55.71 1:01.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Travieza 123 5 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Bejarano 3.70 1 Storming Lady 123 1 2 5 5 3–½ 2–hd Espinoza 1.20 3 Littlefirefighter 123 3 3 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 3–2¼ Prat 9.10 2 Stylishly 123 2 4 4–1 4–hd 5 4–½ Van Dyke 4.20 4 Smoovie 125 4 5 2–hd 3–1½ 4–hd 5 Cedillo 3.20

5 TRAVIEZA 9.40 3.80 2.80 1 STORMING LADY 2.60 2.10 3 LITTLEFIREFIGHTER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $10.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $21.90

Winner–Travieza B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Bellezza Rosso, by Tapit. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc. and Lewis, Greg. Mutuel Pool $149,800 Daily Double Pool $22,233 Exacta Pool $69,168 Trifecta Pool $48,587. Claimed–Smoovie by Jpf Investments I LLC. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $14.60. Pick Three Pool $24,780.

TRAVIEZA sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set the pace inside, remained clear under urging in the stretch then was under steady handling and a hold late. STORMING LADY saved ground stalking the pace, waited some leaving the turn, came out for room and bumped a rival in midstretch and just edged a foe for the place. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged late for second. STYLISHLY between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was bumped in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SMOOVIE bobbled at the start, was four wide early then stalked outside a rival, was bumped between horses in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping in midstretch but made no change when they ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.09 46.43 1:11.45 1:24.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Imagineiamfastest 125 7 1 1–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 11.20 4 Buck Duane 125 4 7 3–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–ns Fuentes 2.60 3 Big Barrel 120 3 4 2–1½ 1–hd 2–2 3–3 Velez 1.60 2 Surfside Sunset 125 2 6 4–½ 4–1 4–2 4–2 Pereira 5.00 5 R B Eye 122 5 3 5–hd 5–1½ 6–1½ 5–ns Roman 8.40 8 Chieftain's Lad 125 8 2 7–1½ 7–hd 5–hd 6–7¼ Mn Garcia 49.70 1 Dieci 115 1 5 8 6–½ 7–3 7–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 33.40 6 Topgallant 125 6 8 6–hd 8 8 8 Maldonado 6.60

7 IMAGINEIAMFASTEST 24.40 9.20 4.40 4 BUCK DUANE 4.20 2.80 3 BIG BARREL 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $129.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $46.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-2) $42.95 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-3-2-5) $587.95 Carryover $84,990 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $80.95

Winner–Imagineiamfastest Dbb.g.4 by Violence out of Imagine, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Pauleeanna Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann. Mutuel Pool $178,696 Daily Double Pool $72,950 Exacta Pool $97,949 Superfecta Pool $53,996 Super High Five Pool $26,530 Trifecta Pool $72,235. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $53.10. Pick Three Pool $78,309. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/6-5-7) 975 tickets with 4 correct paid $219.75. Pick Four Pool $280,839. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-1/6-5-7) 224 tickets with 5 correct paid $726.40. Pick Five Pool $213,400. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-1-5-1/6-5-7) 66 tickets with 6 correct paid $792.42. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $97,487. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $190,726.

IMAGINEIAMFASTEST dueled outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and re-rallied under urging to regain the lead outside foes in deep stretch and proved best. BUCK DUANE pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid between foes leaving the backstretch to duel outside a foe on the turn and in the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back between rival in deep stretch, could not hold off the winner late but saved the place. BIG BARREL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. SURFSIDE SUNSET stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R B EYE stalked off the rail then between foes, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CHIEFTAIN'S LAD angled in and chased between horses then off the rail, split rivals on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. DIECI saved ground chasing the pace throughout and had little left for the drive. TOPGALLANT stalked outside, went three deep on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and gave way.