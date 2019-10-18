Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Zion Williamson expected to miss start of NBA season because of injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson warms up before a preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 11.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Oct. 18, 2019
12:40 PM
Rookie Zion Williamson likely won’t be on court with his New Orleans Pelicans teammates when they open the season against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

The former Duke phenom is expected to miss the start of the NBA season because of a right knee injury, according to multiple media reports.

All the Pelicans have announced so far is that the player they drafted with the No. 1 overall pick this summer did not travel with the team to New York for their preseason finale against the Knicks on Friday night and remained in New Orleans to have his sore right knee evaluated.

USA Today reports that the tests revealed the injury is not serious. Williamson missed five games for Duke after spraining the same knee in February but returned at full strength, averaging 26 points and 8.5 rebounds on 61.6% shooting in four NCAA tournament games.

He has averaged 23.3 points on 71.4% shooting in four preseason games with the Pelicans.

