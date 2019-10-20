Racing! Rick Hammerle gets a new job

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita suffers its second racing fatality of the meeting.
It seems the racing industry can’t get enough of Rick Hammerle, the former director of racing at Santa Anita. After being dismissed by Tim Ritvo, who was then running Santa Anita for The Stronach Group, Hammerle laid low for a few months.
Then the phone wouldn’t stop ringing. (Actually, the phone was ringing the whole time, he just wasn’t ready to step back into the business.) Next thing you know he’s in the racing office at Oaklawn and Kentucky Downs.
Now, he’s got a new role: a professor at the Race Track Industry Program (RTIP) at Arizona State. It’s only a temporary gig, filling in as the program found itself a faculty member short.
“It’s the next step in what I call my year to remember,” Hammerle said.
He teaches classes in the workings of a racing department and the business of racing. Is that like having Rembrandt teach your painting class?
He’s just finished his second week of classes.
“Teaching is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” Hammerle said. “I can talk to 1,000 people, [CHRB] meetings, screaming owners and trainers but it’s nothing like looking at a room full of students staring at you, saying, ‘OK, what else do you have for have for us?’”
Best of all is Hammerle attended Arizona State and was in the RTIP program. Let’s just say he was in a class to remember. There was Martin Panza, head of racing at NYRA, some guy named Todd Pletcher (whatever happened to him?), Mike Harlow, former director of racing at Santa Anita, Ted Nicholson, senior VP and general manager of Kentucky Downs and the late Luke Kruytbosch, a race caller at Churchill Downs. I’m sure there were others that were equally as successful outside of racing.
“It’s cool to teach the future leaders of this industry, but not out of a textbook, but relating real experiences,” Hammerle said.
Indeed, sounds like fun classes to take.
Fatality at Santa Anita
Santa Anita suffered its fourth fatality of the meeting of its short fall meeting when Satchel Paige was pulled up midway on the far turn with an injured left front leg. It is the second racing fatality to go with two in training. Last year, there were four during the fall meeting.
Satchel Paige, a 3-year-old gelding, was trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by Ruben Fuentes, who was unhurt. The owner was Nick Alexander, who is chairman of the Thoroughbred Owners of California. He often names horses after former baseball players.
Santa Anita review
Castle was the gate-to-wire winner in Saturday’s $100,000 California Flag Handicap for, you guessed it, Cal-breds, going 5 1/2 furlongs. The winning margin was a comfortable neck.
Castle paid $12.00, $5.00 and $3.00. Grinning Tiger was second and King Abner finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “It’s a roller coaster ride if you’re in this game as an owner, trainer, or jockey, it doesn’t matter who you are. We have had a lot of seconds with some bad trips. Eventually you just keep working hard and hopefully things will turn around.
“The ownership group picked this horse out so I have to give them the credit. They brought him to my attention and I watched the replays on him and made sure I liked what I saw. I thought he ran a big race at Del Mar (Aug 29). I kind of gave my approval after they brought him up, I thought he was a little lightly raced for his age (6), so I was a little skeptical for the $40,000 but they were willing and I couldn’t see a reason not to claim him.
“He’s a horse that has won down the hill and going a mile, also going 5/8ths, so he’s pretty versatile. Like with a lot of horses I think the 5 ½ has helped him, personally I don’t care for the 5/8h races, it takes a specialized horse. That extra furlong makes a difference.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “It looked like there was a lot of speed in the race and all Mark said was ‘Stay close.’ My horse broke really good and we made the lead very easy and that was good for me.”
Santa Anita preview
Once again, not a lot to say about the daily Santa Anita card as the track counts down to the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2. There are eight races, starting at 12:30. There are four races on the turf, all on the outside of the turf course with a 30-foot rail. There are four maiden specials, one allowance and one stakes race.
The stakes is the $70,000 Sunny Slope Stakes for 2-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs. The favorite, at 9-5, is Mo Hawk for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat, an infrequent combination. Mo Hawk won his only race, a maiden special, by three lengths. But, the big note on this colt is he was a $925,000 purchase as a yearling.
The second favorite is Raging Whiskey, a well-traveled colt for Doug O’Neill and Evan Roman. He is two-of-seven and won the Capote Stakes at Los Alamitos. He was third in the Sanford Stakes at Saratoga, so you know they think enough of him to travel him to the East Coast. Post is around 2:40 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 7, 7, 5, 8 (4 also eligible), 7, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 5 Reds Sacred Appeal (8-1)
Reds Sacred Appeal won Oct. 10 for this small stable that also owns the horse. Rising in class today the 8-1 price is attractive in this small field with the horse making the second start off the layoff. This is the kind of value play that many bettors will overlook. These are the types of horses and race set-ups that these small stables survive on. The horse has a win, two thirds and a second from the last four races.
Saturday’s result: Lucky Long Legs was never involved and merely ran around the track to finish off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 4 Southern Wagon (5-2)
She draws into a strong trial but I loved the acceleration she displayed during the final 50 yards of her ¾-length allowance victory three weeks ago in first local outing. She won a Rainbow Futurity trial at 400 yards in New Mexico last July and galloped out with big strides in a terrific 12.0 gate drill for 220 yards prior to her last win. Kiss Thru Fire, who won an All-American Futurity trial two outs back and Up And Atem, in search of his third straight win are the other contenders.
Final thoughts
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 19.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.71 49.85 1:15.53 1:28.01 1:39.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Warrior's Moon
|122
|6
|4
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Prat
|1.30
|2
|Sassyserb
|122
|2
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Cedillo
|2.60
|4
|Lakaya
|122
|4
|6
|7
|6–½
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–½
|Bejarano
|8.20
|1
|Phoenix Tears
|115
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–2
|4–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|116.40
|7
|Lofty
|117
|7
|5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–3¾
|Velez
|5.60
|3
|Jodie Faster
|122
|3
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Franco
|6.00
|5
|Lucky Long Legs
|122
|5
|7
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Roman
|12.40
|6
|WARRIOR'S MOON
|4.60
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|SASSYSERB
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|LAKAYA
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-1)
|$25.52
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-4-1-7)
|$307.45
|Carryover $95,364
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4)
|$8.75
Winner–Warrior's Moon Ch.f.2 by Jeranimo out of Casual Observer, by Half Ours. Bred by Wade Jacobsen (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Wade Jacobsen. Mutuel Pool $181,881 Exacta Pool $93,672 Superfecta Pool $39,796 Super High Five Pool $7,262 Trifecta Pool $65,638. Scratched–none.
WARRIOR'S MOON angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch with a bid to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under some urging with the whip turned down and a late crack of the stick and a hold in the final stages. SASSYSERB had speed outside a rival then stalked just off the inside, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn and between foes in upper stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but held second between horses late. LAKAYA in a bit tight between horses into the first turn, chased just off the rail, went between rivals on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was edged for the place three deep on the line. PHOENIX TEARS sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. LOFTY three deep into the first turn, chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, angled in outside a foe into the stretch, came out in the drive and could not summon the needed late kick. JODIE FASTER saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. LUCKY LONG LEGS a bit slow to begin, went up four wide into the first turn then chased three deep, fell back nearing the second turn, angled to the inside on that turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.87 49.92 1:15.77 1:29.02 1:42.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Conformation
|118
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.20
|5
|Tequila Sunrise
|125
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|Meche
|0.40
|3
|Shanghai Barbie
|122
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–8½
|Fuentes
|6.90
|2
|Tengs Rhythm
|125
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4
|4
|4
|Roman
|7.00
|1
|CONFORMATION
|8.40
|2.60
|5
|TEQUILA SUNRISE
|2.10
|3
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$25.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$6.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$8.75
Winner–Conformation Dbb.f.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Cabo, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $86,703 Daily Double Pool $31,664 Exacta Pool $31,981 Trifecta Pool $20,436. Scratched–Discrete Stevie B.
CONFORMATION prompted the pace inside, took a short advantage into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging between foes late. TEQUILA SUNRISE stalked outside a rival then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, tracked again leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the winner in midstretch, gained a slim and brief advantage a sixteenth out while three wide and was outgamed late. SHANGHAI BARBIE bobbled at the start as the ground broke out behind, saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside past midstretch and continued willingly to the wire. TENGS RHYTHM had good early speed and set a pressured pace outside the winner then between horses leaving the backstretch, fought back between foes into the second turn, fell back some a quarter mile out and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.84 49.65 1:13.95 1:39.58 1:46.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Boogalute
|125
|4
|3
|1–2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–6¼
|Prat
|1.10
|5
|Broke Away Grey
|125
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–3½
|2–4¼
|Pereira
|1.80
|6
|Fast as Cass
|125
|6
|1
|2–2½
|2–2
|2–4
|2–2½
|3–hd
|Fuentes
|6.30
|3
|Union Station
|117
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–4½
|4–1¼
|Velez
|18.40
|1
|Indy Jones
|115
|1
|2
|3–½
|3–2
|3–4½
|3–hd
|5–14
|Diaz, Jr.
|18.70
|2
|Lagoon Macaroon
|122
|2
|4
|4–3
|4–2½
|6
|6
|6
|Maldonado
|6.40
|4
|BOOGALUTE
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|BROKE AWAY GREY
|2.80
|2.40
|6
|FAST AS CASS
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-3)
|$4.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6)
|$7.40
Winner–Boogalute Dbb.g.5 by Midnight Lute out of Bridal Song, by Vicar. Bred by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $165,754 Daily Double Pool $14,452 Exacta Pool $70,437 Superfecta Pool $34,381 Trifecta Pool $49,296. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-4) paid $14.45. Pick Three Pool $44,259.
BOOGALUTE sped between horses to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, kicked clear again under urging in upper stretch and drew off under steady handling and a long hold late. BROKE AWAY GREY chased outside a rival then between horses into the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was clearly second best. FAST AS CASS had speed outside then stalked off the rail, bid alongside the winner on the backstretch and second turn, was not a match for that one in the stretch and weakened but just held third. UNION STATION saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and was edged for the show. INDY JONES stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. LAGOON MACAROON chased outside a rival then off the rail on the backstretch, went three deep into the second turn, dropped back off the rail, angled in some nearing the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.57 47.95 1:11.90 1:24.20 1:36.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Navy Queen
|115
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.50
|3
|Slew's Screen Star
|122
|3
|5
|4–1
|5–½
|4–1
|3–1
|2–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|14.90
|4
|Big Time Grammy
|122
|4
|4
|7–hd
|8
|6–hd
|5–1
|3–ns
|Fuentes
|10.30
|8
|Ride Sally Ride
|122
|8
|6
|5–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–3
|4–4¼
|T Baze
|3.50
|2
|Wicked Fresh
|122
|2
|7
|8
|6–2½
|5–1
|6–hd
|5–½
|Talamo
|4.10
|1
|California Kook
|117
|1
|8
|6–hd
|7–1½
|8
|8
|6–¾
|Velez
|3.20
|7
|Measureofdevotion
|122
|7
|3
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–2
|4–½
|7–½
|Figueroa
|3.90
|5
|Goveness Sheila
|122
|5
|1
|2–1
|4–½
|7–1½
|7–1
|8
|Pereira
|34.00
|6
|NAVY QUEEN
|13.00
|6.60
|4.20
|3
|SLEW'S SCREEN STAR
|13.80
|8.20
|4
|BIG TIME GRAMMY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$37.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$76.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-8)
|$224.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$280.20
|50-CENT Z-5 SUPER HI-5 (6-3-4-8-2)
|Carryover $99,251
Winner–Navy Queen B.f.2 by Midshipman out of Miss Nicolie, by Walter Willy (IRE). Bred by Regan Wright & Don Gibb (CA). Trainer: Russell G. Childs. Owner: Wright, Regan and Gibb, Don. Mutuel Pool $149,767 Daily Double Pool $17,651 Exacta Pool $76,819 Superfecta Pool $39,867 Trifecta Pool $59,515 Z-5 Super Hi-5 Pool $5,093. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $35.60. Pick Three Pool $13,735.
NAVY QUEEN had speed between horses then outside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled along the fence leaving the second turn, inched away again just off the fence under urging in the stretch and won clear. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR chased inside, split horses into the second turn, angled in on that turn then came out into the stretch, angled in again past midstretch and gained the place. BIG TIME GRAMMY pulled early, chased between horses then outside a rival to the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and edged a rival for the show. RIDE SALLY RIDE also pulled her way along outside then stalked alongside a rival, bid outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged late for third. WICKED FRESH broke in and a bit slowly, came out into the first turn and chased three wide to the stretch and did not rally. CALIFORNIA KOOK also broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, went around a rival in deep stretch and lacked the necessary response. MEASUREOFDEVOTION tugged three deep early then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. GOVENESS SHEILA had speed inside then saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back inside on the second turn and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 46.30 1:12.08 1:18.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Claim of Passion
|122
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|Franco
|1.00
|2
|Brace for Impact
|122
|2
|5
|3–1
|4–3½
|2–1½
|2–4½
|Maldonado
|7.10
|1
|Corrana En Limen
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–10
|3–7½
|Mn Garcia
|10.40
|6
|Nil Phet
|122
|5
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Flores
|21.70
|5
|Satchel Paige
|122
|4
|4
|4–1
|3–1
|dnf
|Fuentes
|1.20
|3
|CLAIM OF PASSION
|4.00
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|BRACE FOR IMPACT
|6.20
|4.00
|1
|CORRANA EN LIMEN
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$32.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-6)
|$12.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$22.30
Winner–Claim of Passion B.g.3 by Acclamation out of Passionate, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Thompson, Michelle and Thompson, Odes. Mutuel Pool $205,704 Daily Double Pool $17,536 Exacta Pool $77,912 Superfecta Pool $35,229 Trifecta Pool $56,509. Scratched–Conte Cavour.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $20.85. Pick Three Pool $46,386. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-6-3/4) 593 tickets with 4 correct paid $119.50. Pick Four Pool $92,843. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-4-6-3/4) 890 tickets with 5 correct paid $352.10. Pick Five Pool $364,538.
CLAIM OF PASSION pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging nearing midstretch and won clear. BRACE FOR IMPACT broke a bit slowly and steadied when crowded, went up inside to press the pace then stalked along the rail, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch to loom a threat behind the winner in midstretch, then could not match that one while clearly second best. CORRANA EN LIMEN broke out a bit, sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. NIL PHET chased off the rail, steadied at the injured runner past midway on the turn, angled in and weakened. SATCHEL PAIGE stalked between horses then outside a rival, loomed up on the turn then took a bad step and suffered a catastrophic injury in the left front and was vanned off.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.41 44.52 55.66 1:01.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Castle
|117
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|5.00
|8
|Grinning Tiger
|117
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Figueroa
|7.80
|3
|King Abner
|119
|3
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–ns
|Mn Garcia
|8.10
|1
|What a View
|122
|1
|5
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–½
|T Baze
|3.30
|2
|Tribalist
|121
|2
|7
|6–hd
|6–2
|5–2
|5–5¾
|Prat
|1.10
|6
|My Friend Emma
|122
|5
|4
|3–1
|4–1½
|6–5
|6–2¼
|Amador
|11.20
|7
|Portando
|117
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|32.60
|5
|CASTLE
|12.00
|5.00
|3.00
|8
|GRINNING TIGER
|9.00
|5.80
|3
|KING ABNER
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$44.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-3-1)
|$121.38
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-3-1-2)
|$931.15
|Carryover $101,114
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-3)
|$103.05
Winner–Castle B.g.6 by Slew's Tiznow out of Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Where We At. Mutuel Pool $269,034 Daily Double Pool $24,231 Exacta Pool $123,841 Superfecta Pool $47,230 Super High Five Pool $9,764 Trifecta Pool $80,496. Scratched–General Interest.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $44.65. Pick Three Pool $29,147.
CASTLE sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, responded when challenged again and held on gamely under urging. GRINNING TIGER stalked off the rail then bid outside the winner leaving the backstretch, tracked that one on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid again alongside that rival in midstretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. KING ABNER broke in slightly, chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out in the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. WHAT A VIEW a step slow to begin, stalked inside, came out for room in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. TRIBALIST bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased inside, continued along the rail on the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to be edged for a minor share. MY FRIEND EMMA stalked outside a rival, drifted out a bit on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PORTANDO a step slow into stride, angled in and chased outside a rival, found the rail on the turn and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.37 46.26 58.73 1:05.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Shuster
|122
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–1
|1–5
|1–4½
|Prat
|8.20
|4
|Papster
|122
|4
|3
|4–2
|4–2
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|2.20
|5
|Flat White
|122
|5
|4
|3–4
|3–5
|2–½
|3–3¼
|Cedillo
|6.10
|2
|Totally Tiger
|122
|2
|1
|5–1
|6
|5–1½
|4–6¼
|Bejarano
|1.80
|7
|Whispering Flame
|122
|6
|2
|6
|5–hd
|6
|5–5½
|Espinoza
|10.80
|3
|Zero Down
|122
|3
|6
|2–½
|2–1
|4–4
|6
|Mn Garcia
|4.10
|1
|SHUSTER
|18.40
|5.60
|3.80
|4
|PAPSTER
|3.80
|3.20
|5
|FLAT WHITE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$128.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$33.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-2)
|$43.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$104.40
Winner–Shuster B.c.2 by Curlin to Mischief out of Roses for Joni, by Unusual Heat. Bred by William Branch & Arnold Hill (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $208,027 Daily Double Pool $25,729 Exacta Pool $90,593 Superfecta Pool $42,677 Trifecta Pool $64,936. Scratched–Very Irish.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $44.00. Pick Three Pool $27,420.
SHUSTER a bit slow to begin, went up inside to gain the lead, set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away on the turn, opened up into the stretch and drew off under a steady hand ride and a long hold late. PAPSTER chased a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the turn and in the stretch and picked up the place. FLAT WHITE stalked early then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, tracked off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. TOTALLY TIGER chased inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked a rally. WHISPERING FLAME wide early, settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. ZERO DOWN a bit slow into stride, went up between horses then pressed the pace outside the winner and between foes leaving the backstretch, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and gave way in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.92 45.32 57.18 1:03.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Blue Sky Baby
|122
|3
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–4
|1–¾
|Prat
|3.60
|1
|Nu Pi Lambda
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.00
|5
|Danceformunny
|122
|5
|7
|7–1½
|7–2
|3–hd
|3–7
|Bejarano
|5.50
|10
|Lucia's Design
|117
|8
|4
|4–hd
|6–7
|6–2½
|4–¾
|Velez
|15.40
|7
|Queen Licia
|122
|7
|1
|5–½
|5–1
|4–½
|5–½
|Mn Garcia
|11.20
|2
|Lace
|122
|2
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|6–¾
|Pereira
|10.30
|6
|Bayonce
|122
|6
|6
|6–8
|4–hd
|5–1½
|7–9¾
|Cedillo
|25.40
|4
|Golden Chrome
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|8
|8
|Roman
|12.80
|3
|BLUE SKY BABY
|9.20
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|NU PI LAMBDA
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|DANCEFORMUNNY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$67.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-10)
|$18.46
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-5-10-7)
|$364.25
|Carryover $105,479
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$19.75
Winner–Blue Sky Baby Dbb.f.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Maggie d'Oro, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Breeze Easy LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Lombardi, Michael V. and Platts, Joey. Mutuel Pool $263,968 Daily Double Pool $99,801 Exacta Pool $130,379 Superfecta Pool $75,755 Super High Five Pool $22,883 Trifecta Pool $101,727. Scratched–Bruja Escarlata, Le Tub, Reducta (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-3) paid $156.80. Pick Three Pool $106,980. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/4-5-1-3) 1088 tickets with 4 correct paid $219.00. Pick Four Pool $312,137. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3/4-5-1-3) 81 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,107.45. Pick Five Pool $223,671. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-3/4-5-1-3) 34 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,737.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $110,613. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $239,019.
BLUE SKY BABY had speed to press the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, re-bid outside the runner-up in midstretch under urging, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. NU PI LAMBDA sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, fought back along the fence through the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. DANCEFORMUNNY dropped back and angled in a bit off the rail, found the inside on the turn, came out in midstretch and finished well. LUCIA'S DESIGN stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUEEN LICIA well placed stalking the pace off the rail then between foes into and on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch, weakened in the drive. LACE bobbled some then stumbled in the second step to drop back inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BAYONCE settled outside then off the rail, angled in on the backstretch and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN CHROME went up to press the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in entering the stretch and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,116
|$903,269
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,981,256
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,649,001
|TOTAL
|6,116
|$6,533,526
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 20.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Meso
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|25,000
|2
|Girl Can Partie
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Val Brinkerhoff
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Discreet Diva
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|9-5
|25,000
|4
|Chalky
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Jay Nehf
|7-2
|25,000
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Evin Roman
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|8-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|La Shirimp
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|2
|Bodhicitta
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|3
|So Much Happy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
|4
|Unicorn
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|6-5
|5
|Golden Necklace
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|6
|Wicked Liar
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shake N Fries
|Evin Roman
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|25,000
|2
|Surprise Fashion
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Camby
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|25,000
|4
|Jen Go Unchained
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|25,000
|5
|Into a Hot Spot
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|25,000
|6
|Big Bad Gary
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|25,000
|7
|Bouncing Around
|Ignacio Puglisi
|125
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Farquhar
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|2
|Friendly Outthedor
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|3
|Commanding Chief
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Ghost Street
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|9-2
|5
|Go Daddy Go
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|6
|Montana Moon
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|12-1
|7
|Never Easy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Sunny Slope Stakes (R)'. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Raging Whiskey
|Evin Roman
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|2
|Strongconstitution
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|3
|Mo Hawk
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|4
|Fore Left
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|5
|Zimba Warrior
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|2
|Rager
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|3
|Drasario
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|4
|Goalie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|5
|Much More Halo
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|6
|Jamason
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|7
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|8
|Fantasy Game
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Knifes Edge
|Brice Blanc
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|10
|Phast Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|11
|Champers
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|12
|Nineeleventurbo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Street Class
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|2
|Bold Endeavor
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|3
|Mutineer
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Soul Beam
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|5
|Curlin Rules
|Jorge Velez
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|French Getaway
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|40,000
|7
|Proverb
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rocks and Salt
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|2
|Cleveland Cat
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|3
|Fly the Sky
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|4
|Canyon Crest
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|5
|If Id Told You
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|6
|One Fast Bro
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|4-1
|7
|I Will Not
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|8
|Tropical Terror
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|9
|Blues Rapper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|6-1