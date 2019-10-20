Racing! Rick Hammerle gets a new job

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita suffers its second racing fatality of the meeting.

It seems the racing industry can’t get enough of Rick Hammerle, the former director of racing at Santa Anita. After being dismissed by Tim Ritvo, who was then running Santa Anita for The Stronach Group, Hammerle laid low for a few months.

Then the phone wouldn’t stop ringing. (Actually, the phone was ringing the whole time, he just wasn’t ready to step back into the business.) Next thing you know he’s in the racing office at Oaklawn and Kentucky Downs.

Now, he’s got a new role: a professor at the Race Track Industry Program (RTIP) at Arizona State. It’s only a temporary gig, filling in as the program found itself a faculty member short.

“It’s the next step in what I call my year to remember,” Hammerle said.

He teaches classes in the workings of a racing department and the business of racing. Is that like having Rembrandt teach your painting class?

He’s just finished his second week of classes.

“Teaching is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” Hammerle said. “I can talk to 1,000 people, [CHRB] meetings, screaming owners and trainers but it’s nothing like looking at a room full of students staring at you, saying, ‘OK, what else do you have for have for us?’”

Best of all is Hammerle attended Arizona State and was in the RTIP program. Let’s just say he was in a class to remember. There was Martin Panza, head of racing at NYRA, some guy named Todd Pletcher (whatever happened to him?), Mike Harlow, former director of racing at Santa Anita, Ted Nicholson, senior VP and general manager of Kentucky Downs and the late Luke Kruytbosch, a race caller at Churchill Downs. I’m sure there were others that were equally as successful outside of racing.

“It’s cool to teach the future leaders of this industry, but not out of a textbook, but relating real experiences,” Hammerle said.

Indeed, sounds like fun classes to take.

Fatality at Santa Anita

Santa Anita suffered its fourth fatality of the meeting of its short fall meeting when Satchel Paige was pulled up midway on the far turn with an injured left front leg. It is the second racing fatality to go with two in training. Last year, there were four during the fall meeting.

Satchel Paige, a 3-year-old gelding, was trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by Ruben Fuentes, who was unhurt. The owner was Nick Alexander, who is chairman of the Thoroughbred Owners of California. He often names horses after former baseball players.

For more on this story, just click here.

Santa Anita review

Castle was the gate-to-wire winner in Saturday’s $100,000 California Flag Handicap for, you guessed it, Cal-breds, going 5 1/2 furlongs. The winning margin was a comfortable neck.

Castle paid $12.00, $5.00 and $3.00. Grinning Tiger was second and King Abner finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “It’s a roller coaster ride if you’re in this game as an owner, trainer, or jockey, it doesn’t matter who you are. We have had a lot of seconds with some bad trips. Eventually you just keep working hard and hopefully things will turn around.

“The ownership group picked this horse out so I have to give them the credit. They brought him to my attention and I watched the replays on him and made sure I liked what I saw. I thought he ran a big race at Del Mar (Aug 29). I kind of gave my approval after they brought him up, I thought he was a little lightly raced for his age (6), so I was a little skeptical for the $40,000 but they were willing and I couldn’t see a reason not to claim him.

“He’s a horse that has won down the hill and going a mile, also going 5/8ths, so he’s pretty versatile. Like with a lot of horses I think the 5 ½ has helped him, personally I don’t care for the 5/8h races, it takes a specialized horse. That extra furlong makes a difference.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “It looked like there was a lot of speed in the race and all Mark said was ‘Stay close.’ My horse broke really good and we made the lead very easy and that was good for me.”

Santa Anita preview

Once again, not a lot to say about the daily Santa Anita card as the track counts down to the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2. There are eight races, starting at 12:30. There are four races on the turf, all on the outside of the turf course with a 30-foot rail. There are four maiden specials, one allowance and one stakes race.

The stakes is the $70,000 Sunny Slope Stakes for 2-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs. The favorite, at 9-5, is Mo Hawk for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat, an infrequent combination. Mo Hawk won his only race, a maiden special, by three lengths. But, the big note on this colt is he was a $925,000 purchase as a yearling.

The second favorite is Raging Whiskey, a well-traveled colt for Doug O’Neill and Evan Roman. He is two-of-seven and won the Capote Stakes at Los Alamitos. He was third in the Sanford Stakes at Saratoga, so you know they think enough of him to travel him to the East Coast. Post is around 2:40 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 7, 7, 5, 8 (4 also eligible), 7, 9.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (2): $100,000 Maryland Million Nursery Stakes, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ournationonparade ($4.20)

Belmont (2): $250,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Criical Value ($7.30)

Laurel (3): $100,000 Maryland Million Distaff Handicap, Mary-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Ana’s Bandit ($3.00)

Belmont (4): $200,000 Mohawk Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Gucci Factor ($5.70)

Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Fashion Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($5.50)

Laurel (6): $125,000 Maryland Million Ladies Stakes, Mary-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Zonda ($13.20)

Belmont (5): $300,000 Empire Classic Handicap, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Buff ($5.00)

Far Hills (4): $100,000 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes, 4 and up, 2 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Snap Decision ($6.40)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Million Lassie Stakes, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Hello Beautiful ($5.40)

Belmont (6): $150,000 Hudson Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Build to Suit ($4.70)

Laurel (8): $125,000 Maryland Million Turf Stakes, Mary-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mr. d’Angelo ($36.60)

Belmont (7): $150,000 Iroquois Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Pauseforthecause ($9.20)

Laurel (9): $100,000 Maryland Million Sprint Handicap, Mary-bred 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Taco Supreme ($12.20)

Belmont (8): $250,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Captain Bombastic ($15.00)

Far Hills (6): Grade 1 $450,000 Grand National Steeplechase, 4 and up, 2 9/16 miles on turf. Winner: Brain Power ($13.00)

Laurel (10): $150,000 Maryland Million Classic Stakes, Mary-bred 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Forest Fire ($8.00)

Belmont (9): $200,000 Ticonderoga Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Fifty Five ($2.70)

Belmont (10): $250,000 Empire Distaff Stakes, NY-breds fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Ratajkowski ($5.60)

Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Raven Run Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Bell’s the One ($28.60)

Santa Anita (6): $100,000 California Flag Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Castle ($12.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

11:04 Woodbine (3): $125,000 Carotene Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Amalfi Coast (8-5)

1:17 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Bunty Lawless Stakes, Ont-bred 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Silent Poet (7-5)

1:57 Keeneland (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Dowager Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Gentle Ruler (3-1)

2:13 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Athenia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Simply Breathless (5-2)

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 5 Reds Sacred Appeal (8-1)

Reds Sacred Appeal won Oct. 10 for this small stable that also owns the horse. Rising in class today the 8-1 price is attractive in this small field with the horse making the second start off the layoff. This is the kind of value play that many bettors will overlook. These are the types of horses and race set-ups that these small stables survive on. The horse has a win, two thirds and a second from the last four races.

Saturday’s result: Lucky Long Legs was never involved and merely ran around the track to finish off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 4 Southern Wagon (5-2)

She draws into a strong trial but I loved the acceleration she displayed during the final 50 yards of her ¾-length allowance victory three weeks ago in first local outing. She won a Rainbow Futurity trial at 400 yards in New Mexico last July and galloped out with big strides in a terrific 12.0 gate drill for 220 yards prior to her last win. Kiss Thru Fire, who won an All-American Futurity trial two outs back and Up And Atem, in search of his third straight win are the other contenders.

Final thoughts

