Patriots dominate against turnover-plagued Jets in 33-0 victory

New England safety Terrence Brooks intercepts a pass.
New England safety Terrence Brooks intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, right, during the Patriots’ 33-0 victory Monday.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Oct. 21, 2019
8:42 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — 

Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England’s blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.

They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.

And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.

Associated Press
