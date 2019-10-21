Zion Williamson to miss six to eight weeks after having surgery for torn meniscus

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, the team announced.

Williamson was already ruled out for the Pelicans’ season opener against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. The No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft, Williamson averaged 23.3 points on 71.4% shooting in four preseason games with the Pelicans. He did not play in the Pelicans’ preseason finale against the New York Knicks on Friday.

This isn’t the first time Williamson has missed games because of right-knee issue. He missed five games for Duke after spraining the same knee in February before returning and averaging 26 points and 8.5 rebounds on 61.6% shooting in four NCAA tournament games.

