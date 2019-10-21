Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

Zion Williamson to miss six to eight weeks after having surgery for torn meniscus

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson in an Oct. 11 preseason game against the Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson shoots a free throw during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 11.
(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2019
2:08 PM


New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, the team announced.

Williamson was already ruled out for the Pelicans’ season opener against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. The No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft, Williamson averaged 23.3 points on 71.4% shooting in four preseason games with the Pelicans. He did not play in the Pelicans’ preseason finale against the New York Knicks on Friday.

This isn’t the first time Williamson has missed games because of right-knee issue. He missed five games for Duke after spraining the same knee in February before returning and averaging 26 points and 8.5 rebounds on 61.6% shooting in four NCAA tournament games.

The Times will have more on Williamson’s injury soon.

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
