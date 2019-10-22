Michael Jordan: Steph Curry is ‘not a Hall of Famer yet.’ Huh?

Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA champion and two-time league most valuable player.

Going into his 11th season, he already ranks third on the all-time list for most three-point field goals. The Golden State Warriors star also has the highest free-throw percentage in league history, and his three-point percentage is fifth best.

But Curry is “not a Hall of Famer yet.” So said NBA legend Michael Jordan in an interview with Craig Melvin that aired Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Here’s the context of Jordan’s comment — maybe you can figure out what exactly His Airness meant by it.

Jordan was asked about a previous statement he had made that the four guys he’d want with him on a pickup team are Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy — all Hall of Famers from Jordan’s era. The Charlotte Hornets owner stood by that comment, saying “I’m going with who I know.”

Melvin followed with, “So Steph Curry shouldn’t be offended when he watches this?”

Jordan responded: “I hope not. He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though.”

As Melvin guffawed, Jordan smiled and added, “He’s not.”



Unfortunately there was no follow-up question — like, maybe, “Why not?”

Instead, we’re left to guess. It’s possible Jordan was simply stating a fact: Curry is still an active player and won’t even be eligible for the Hall of Fame until three years after he retires (although he’s a shoo-in once he reaches that point). Maybe Jordan only wants to play his fantasy pickup game with fellow Hall of Famers.

But check out that devilish look in Jordan’s eyes and his mischievous grin as he utters those words. Jordan knows he’s stirring the pot by suggesting Curry still has more to prove, and that’s probably all he was trying to do.

Chances are, Curry isn’t too worried about any of this. He’s probably focused on the Warriors’ season opener against the Clippers on Thursday night.

Speaking of which, doesn’t Jordan also have other things to concern himself with as well? Like, say, the Hornets’ season opener against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday?