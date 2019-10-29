Racing! Breeders’ Cup draw

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we bring you this special edition.

First off, let me direct you to our leadoff coverage both on the web and in print in the Los Angeles Times. It may sound a little in the weeds, but it’s real important. We thought we’d hit you with a little science with a potentially foreboding future. The story is about a class of drugs call bisphosphonates, which are supposed to help horses but may be doing them harm, especially younger horses. You can read it here.

Jeff Siegel’s Breeders’ Cup analysis

Jeff Siegel of XBTV is back with his latest installment of his Breeders’ Cup reviews. Here, he and Millie Ball look at who looks good, and who doesn’t. Just click here.

In this one he reviews Elate’s prospects in the Classic and other horses that worked on Sunday. Just click here.

Here’s a report on some of the horses that worked out on Saturday, which included Shancelot and Eddie Haskell. Just click here.

If you missed his first video, a look at some of the horses making their final works on Friday. Just click here.

Breeders’ Cup draw

We’re going to split this up into two days. Here’s the lineup for Friday.

Friday races

$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf).

1. Chimney Rock, (trainer) Michael J. Maker, (jockey) Jose Ortiz, (odds) 10-1

2. Band Practice (IRE), Archie Watson, Jamie Spencer, 12-1

3. Another Miracle, Gary Contessa, Manuel Franco, 15-1

4. Dream Shot (IRE), James Tate, Christopher Hays, 15-1

5. Encoder, John Sadler, Flavien Prat, 15-1

6. Alligator Alley (GB), Joseph O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 12-1

7. Kimari, Wesley Ward, John Velazquez, 7-2

8. Dr Simpson (FR), Tom Dascombe, Richard Kingscote, 15-1

9. Four Wheel Drive, Wesley Ward, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 10-1

10. A’Ali (IRE), Simon Crisford, Frankie Dettori, 6-1

11. King Neptune, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 15-1

12. Cambria, Wesley Ward, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

$1 million Juvenile Turf (2 year-olds colts and geldings, one mile on turf)

1. Our Country, George Weaver, John Velasquez, 15-1

2. Structor, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 5-1

3. Peace Achieved, Mark Casse, Miguel Mena, 10-1

4. Decorated Invader, Christophe Clement, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 4-1

5. Vitalogy, Brendan Walsh, Javier Castellano, 10-1

6. Graceful Kitten, Amador Merei Sanchez, Hector Berrios, 15-1

7. Andesite, Brad Cox, Joel Rosario, 12-1

8. Billy Batts, Peter Miller, Paco Lopez, 20-1

9. Gear Jockey, George R. Arnold II, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

10. War Beast, Doug O’Neill, Abel Cedillo, 20-1

11. Proven Strategies, Mark Casse, Edgar Zayas, 30-1

12. Arizona, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 5-2

13. Fort Myers, Aidan O’Brien, Wayne Cordan, 12-1

14. Hit the Road, Dan Blacker, Flavien Prat, 12-1

$2 million Juvenile Fillies (fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles)

1. Donna Veloce, Simon Callaghan, Flavien Prat, 3-1

2. Two Sixty, Mark Casse, Edgae Zayas, 15-1

3. Perfect Alibi, Mark Casse, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 10-1

4. British Idiom, Brad Cox, Jose Castellano, 7-2

5. Lazy Daisy, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 12-1

6. Bast, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 7-2

7. Wicked Whisper, Steven Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

8. K P Dreamin, Jeff Mullins, Ruben Fuentes, 20-1

9. Comical, Doug O’Neill, Abel Cedillo, 8-1

$1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf (fillies 2-years-old, one mile on turf)

1. Living In The Past (IRE), Karl Burke, Daniel Tudhope, 15-1

2. Croughavouke (IRE) (16), Jeff Mullins, Flavien Prat, 20-1.]

3. Shadn (IRE), Andrew Balding, Jamie Spencer, 10-1

4. Abscond, Eddie Kenneally, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 15-2

5. Daahyeh (GB), Roger Varian, William Buick, 5-1

6. Unforgetable, Joseph O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 20-1

7. Crystalle, John Kimmel, Joel Rosario, 8-1

8. Tango (IRE), Aidan P. Brien Williams, Ryan Moore 20-1

9. Albigna (IRE), Mrs. John Harrington, Shane Foley, 9-2

10. Fair Maiden, Eoin , Harty, Drayden Van Dyke, 12-1

11. Sharing, H. Graham Motion, Manuel Franco, 12-1

12. Sweet Melania, Todd A. Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 5-1.

13. Selflessly, Chad C. Brown

14. Etoile, Aidan P. Brien, Abscond, Jose Irad Ortiz. Family

$2 million Juvenile (colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles)

1. Dennis’ Moment, Aidan O’Brien, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 8-5

2. Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller, Paco Lopez, 20-1

3. Shoplifted, Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana, Jr., 20-1

4. Storm the Court, Peter Eurton, Flavien Prat, 20-1

5. Scabbard, Eddie Kenneally, Mike Smith, 8-1

6. Eight Rings, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 2-1

7. Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright, Juan Hernandez, 15-1

8. Full Flat, Aidan O’Brien, Yu Take, 300-1

9. Maxfield, Brendan Walsh, Jose Ortiz, 3-1

Breeders’ Cup notes

One of the best things for those of us who cover this sport’s big events is there is a tireless notes team that is on the backstretch very early to get us daily updates and bits of information that wouldn’t rise to a full story. So, with complete credit to the Breeders’ Cup notes team, here’s an edited version of some of the things they gathered on Monday.

Classic

Code of Honor – The 3-year-old chestnut colt left Belmont Park on schedule Monday morning for cross-continent flight to Santa Anita, trainer Shug McGaughey said.

Elate/Yoshida – Assistant trainer Riley Mott reported “all good” with their Classic duo one day after the two Bill Mott trainees put in their final serious works. Yoshida, exercise rider Juan Quintero, worked four furlongs in 50 flat on Sunday. Elate walked the shedrow following her three furlong 36 4/5. The two, along with stablemate and Turf contender Channel Maker, are all slated to return to galloping Tuesday.

Higher Power – The Pacific Classic winner turned in an easy jog under exercise rider David Pineda two days after working six furlongs in 1:12 3/5 for trainer John Sadler.

Math Wizard – The Pennsylvania Derby winner returned to the track at Gulfstream Park Monday morning, two days after breezing five furlongs in 1:01.32 over a muddy track and the day before he is scheduled to ship to Santa Anita. “He going to leave the barn at 6 a.m., his plane leaves at about 8 a.m., and he’s supposed to arrive in California at about 5:35 California time. He’s probably not going to get to the barn until like 7:40,” said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who is booked to arrive by plane midmorning Tuesday.

McKinzie – Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was upbeat Monday morning after watching the colt turn in a bullet five furlong work of 1:00.20. Baffert was in radio contact with rider, J.C. Avila, and congratulated him minutes later as he brought McKinzie back down the stretch back to the barn. “I had him in :48 3/5 [for the half], out in a minute and out (six furlongs) 1:14 and then I slowed him down. It was nice, nice and smooth. He got into a nice rhythm. It was just enough. I wanted to give him something light. He’s had two pretty stiff works. It was just perfect and he handled it well. He should come out running.”

Mongolian Groom – While Mongolian Groom came out of Sunday’s five furlong work in fine shape, trainer Enebish Ganbat said Monday that he was not pleased with the time under exercise rider Jesse Cardenas. “I was unhappy with it because the saddle moved back,” Ganbat said. “So, he went very slowly, 1:02.” Mongolian Groom walked Monday morning and will return to the track Tuesday to jog.

Owendale – Owendale trained Monday morning at trainer Brad Cox’s Churchill base and is scheduled to fly to Santa Anita on Tuesday with a large contingent of Kentucky horses, including four stablemates.

Seeking the Soul – The colt has remained in California since finishing fourth in the Awesome Again Stakes on Sept. 28. He made a strong appearance Monday morning as he galloped, two days after working five furlongs in 1:01 2/5.

Vino Rosso – He was scheduled to arrive at Santa Anita Monday following a flight from New York.

War of Will – He emerged around 6:50 a.m. under Steve Tripp and galloped a mile before heading back through the paddock. “He’s doing great,” Tripp said. “He seems to really be enjoying this weather.” The Preakness Stakes winner has been at Santa Anita Park since mid-October and has turned in two works over the main track.

Distaff

Blue Prize – She had her second routine gallop Monday morning after arriving from her Keeneland base on Saturday. “I will push her a little more tomorrow,” trainer Ignacio Correas IV said as Blue Prize completed her morning activity under exercise rider Hiram Rosario.

La Force – She had a 1 mile gallop under exercise rider Caesar Garcia before daylight on Monday, as she prepares for what is likely to be the final start of her career. The 5-year-old mare is “happy and doing well,” said trainer Paddy Gallagher. “We don’t need to do much with her now leading up to the race,” Gallagher said. “The owners are very excited and looking forward to seeing her run in their first Breeders’ Cup race.”

Midnight Bisou – She put in the final work of her prep on Monday morning under exercise rider Angel Garcia for trainer Steve Asmussen and proceeding to work four furlongs in 50 4/5. “She went a half and all of our works were typical Monday week-of works,” assistant Scott Blasi said. “We’re not trying to impress anybody. We just try to keep her happy and fast and loose. She came back and cooled out nicely and seems to be coming into the race in good shape.”

Mo See Cal – She galloped a mile at San Luis Rey Downs with trainer Peter Miller observing. The California-bred breezed five furlongs in 1:01 1/5 at San Luis Rey on Saturday morning. Miller confirmed she will run in the Distaff instead of the Filly & Mare Sprint.

Ollie’s Candy – Under the guidance of exercise rider Juan Leyva, she jogged on Monday.

Paradise Woods – One day after working five furlongs in 1:00 flat, trainer John Shirreffs said she emerged from the move in good order.

Secret Spice – She stretched her legs Monday with an easy jog around the main oval under exercise rider Sarafin Caramona. “We could have run in either the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint or the Distaff, but feel she’s a little better around two turns,” trainer Richard Baltas said. “However, I think the 1 1/8-mile distance is probably her limit.”

Serengeti Empress – She trained Monday morning at Churchill Downs and is scheduled to ship to Santa Anita Tuesday. “She ships [Tuesday], but I am not sure if I will,” said trainer Tom Amoss who underwent surgery for appendicitis last week in Louisville. “Katy Allen will be traveling with her.”

Street Band – One day before boarding her scheduled flight to California, Street Band ran through the fog at her home base at Churchill Downs and worked five furlongs over a fast track in 59 3/5, according to her trainer Larry Jones. “She went very well,” Jones said. “She was nice and relaxed, which allowed [jockey] Sophie [Doyle] to use her watch to time the work. She finished well and cooled out well. I’m tickled with her. This was the exact same work she had last week. She’s ready. She’s right on target.”

Juvenile

Dennis’ Moment – The grin that has been a regular fixture on Tammy Fox’s face of late was as broad as ever Monday morning after the veteran rider took the expected Juvenile favorite through a 1 5/8 mile gallop around the Santa Anita oval. “He goes out there and he just does his thing,” said Fox, longtime partner of trainer Dale Romans. “He looks around at the mountains and he’s checking everything out and he’s kind and fun. I don’t want to say this is my best horse that I’ve been on, but he could be.”

Maxfield – With regular exercise rider Paul Madden arriving Sunday, the colt was reunited with his usual partner for his mile gallop Monday morning. “He looked like he handled the surface good,” trainer Brendan Walsh said. “It’s hard to tell from just galloping but he looks to be moving super. He just has tons of class, and you can’t teach that.”

