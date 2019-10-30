Racing! Breeders’ Cup has a couple of scratches

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we do our second special edition of the week.

OK, let’s get back to the entries with the Breeders’ Cup races on Saturday.

$1 million Filly & Mare Sprint (fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs)

1. Covfefe, (trainer) Brad Cox, (jockey) Joel Rosario, (odds) 2-1

2. Danuska’s My Girl, Dan Ward, Geovanni Franco, 20-1

3. Heavenhasmynikki, Robert B. Hess Jr., Ricardo Santana, Jr., 20-1

4. Come Dancing, Carlos Martin, Javier Castellano, 5-2

5. Lady Ninja, Richard Baltas, Drayden Van Dyke, 10-1

6. Bellafina, Simon Callaghan, Flavien Prat, 6-1

7. Selcourt, John Sadler, Luis Saez, 10-1

8. Dawn the Destroyer, Kiaran McLaughlin, Tyler Gaffaione, 12-1

9. Spiced Perfection, Peter Miller, John Velazquez, 4-1

$1 million Turf Sprint (3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf)

1. Totally Boss, George R. Arnold II, Jose Ortiz, 5-1

2. Pure Sensation, Christophe Clement, Paco Lopez, 5-1

3. Imprimis, Joseph Orseno, Lanfranco Detorri, 8-1

4. Shekky Shebaz, Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 12-1

5. Stubbins, Doug O’Neill, Flavien Prat, 12-1

6. Stormy Liberal, Peter Miller, John Velazquez, 8-1

7. Leinster, George R. Arnold II, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1

8. Legends of War, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 20-1

9. Final Frontier, Thomas Albertrani, Luis Saez, 6-1

10. Eddie Haskell, Mark Glatt, Joel Rosario, 9-2

11. Om, Peter Miller, Manuel Franco, 15-1

12. Belvoir Bay (GB), Peter Miller, Javier Castellano, 12-1

13 (AE). Girls Know Best, Eddie Kenneally, Joe Bravo, 20-1

14 (AE). Double Touch (GB), John Sadler, John Velazquez, 30-1

$1 million Dirt Mile (3 and up, 1 mile)

1. Giant Expectations, Peter Eurton, Jose Ortiz, 12-1

2. Improbable, Bob Baffert, Rafael Bejarano, 3-1

3. Spun to Run, Juan Carlos Guerrero, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

4. Mr. Money, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 6-1

5. Omaha Beach, Richard Mandella, Mike Smith, 8-5

6. Ambassadorial, Jane Chapple-Hyam, Jamie Spencer, 30-1

7. Coal Front, Todd Pletcher, Javier Castellano, 6-1

8. Blue Chipper. Kim Yung Kwan, Flavien Prat, 20-1

9. Diamond Oops, Patrick Biancone, Julien Leparoux, 15-1

10. Snapper Sinclair, Steve Asmussen, Ruben Santana, Jr., 30-1

$2 million Filly & Mare Turf (fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf)

1. Iridessa (IRE), Joseph O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 8-1

2. Sistercharlie (IRE), Chad Brown, John Velazquez, 8-5

3. Fleeting (IRE), Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 6-1

4. Billesdon Brook (GB), Richard Hannon, Sean Levey, 10-1

5. Mirth, Phil D’Amato, Mike Smith, 20-1

6. Thais (FR), Chad Brown, Manuel Franco, 30-1

7. Vasilika, Dan Ward, Flavien Prat, 8-1

8. Castle Lady (IRE), Henri-Alex Pantall, Mickael Barzalona, 15-1

9. Villa Marina (GB), Carlos Laffon-Parias, Olivier Peslier, 8-1

10. Mrs. Sippy, Graham Motion, Joel Rosario, 8-1

11. Just Wonderful, Aidan O’Brien, William Buick, 20-1

12. Fanny Logan (IRE), John Gosden, Lanfranco Dettori, 15-1

$2 million Sprint (3 and up, 6 furlongs)

1. Catalina Cruiser, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 4-1

2. Hog Creek Hustle, Vickie L. Foley, Mike Smith, 20-1

3. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 12-1

4. Mitole, Steve Asmussen, Ruben Santana, Jr., 9-5

5. Engage, Steve Asmussen, John Velazquez, 15-1

6. Shancelot, Jorge Navarro, Jose Ortiz, 4-1

7. Whitmore, Ron Moquett, Flavien Prat, 15-1

8. Landeskog, SCRATCHED

9. Imperial Hint, Luis Carvajal Jr., Javier Castellano, 4-1

10. Matera Sky, Hideyuki Mori, Yutaka Take, 30-1

$2 million Mile (3 and up, 1 mile on turf)

1. Suedois (FR), David O’Meara, Javier Castellano, 20-1

2. Lucullan, Kiaran McLaughlin, Luis Saez, 12-1

3. Space Traveller (GB), Richard Fahey, Daniel Tudhope, 12-1

4. Trais Fluors (GB), Ken Condon, William James Lee, 20-1

5. True Valour (IRE), Simon Callaghan, Drayden Van Dyke, 20-1

6. Got Stormy, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 7-2

7. Bolo, Carla Gaines, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

8. El Tormenta, Gail Cox, Eurico Da Silva, 12-1

9. Circus Maximus (IRE), Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

10. Without Parole (GB), Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

11. Uni (GB), Chad Brown, Joel Rosario, 7-2

12. Lord Glitters (FR), David O’Meara, Jamie Spencer, 12-1

13. Hey Gaman (GB), James Tate, Lanfranco Dettori, 12-1

14. Bowies Hero, Phil D’Amato, Flavien Prat, 12-1

15 (AE). Caribou Club, Thomas Proctor, Joe Talamo, 15-1

16 (AE). Next Shares, Richard Baltas, John Velazquez, 30-1

$2 million Distaff (fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles)

1. Paradise Woods, John Shirreffs, Abel Cedillo, 5-1

2. Ollie’s Candy, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 15-1

3. Street Band, Larry Jones, Sophie Doyle, 10-1

4. Midnight Bisou, Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith, 6-5

5. Dunbar Road, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 6-1

6. Wow Cat (CHI), Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 15-1

7. Secret Spice, Richard Baltas, John Velazquez, 10-1

8. La Force (GER), Paddy Gallagher, Drayden Van Dyke, 30-1

9. Serengeti Empress, Tom Amoss, Flavien Prat, 12-1

10. Mo See Cal, Peter Miller, Paco Lopez, 30-1

11. Blue Prize (ARG), Ignacio Correas, Joe Bravo, 6-1

$4 million Turf (3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf)

1. Zulu Alpha, Michael Maker, Joe Ortiz, 20-1

2. Acclimate, Phil D’Amato, Martin Garcia, 20-1

3. United, Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat, 20-1

4. Mount Everest (IRE), Aidan O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 15-1

5. Anthony Van Dyck (IRE), Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

6. Channel Cat, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 15-1

7. Alounak (FR), Waldemar Hickst, Clement Lecoeuvre, 20-1

8. Bandua, Jack Sisterson, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

9. Bricks and Mortar, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 9-5

10. Old Persian (GB), Charlie Appleby, William Buick 4-1

11. Arklow, Brad Cox, Javier Castellano, 12-1

12. Channel Maker, Bill Mott, John Velazquez, 10-1

$6 million Classic (3 and up, 1 ¼ miles)

1. Math Wizard, Saffie Joseph Jr., Ruben Santana, Jr., 30-1

2. Seeking the Soul, Dallas Stewart, Brian Hernandez, Jr., 20-1

3. Owendale, Brad Cox, Javier Castellano, 15-1

4. War of Will, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

5. Yoshida (JPN), Bill Mott, Mike Smith, 8-1

6. Elate, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 6-1

7. Higher Power, John Sadler, Flavien Prat

8. McKinzie, Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario, 3-1

9. Mongolian Groom, Enebish Ganbat, Abel Cedillo, 12-1

10. Vino Rosso, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 4-1

11. Code of Honor, Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez, 4-1

Jeff Siegel’s Breeders’ Cup analysis

Jeff Siegel of XBTV is back with his latest installment of his Breeders’ Cup reviews. In this one he talks about longshots in the Breeders’ Cup and even gives you a couple 20-1 shots to consider. Just click here.

In this one, he and Millie Ball look at who looks good, and who doesn’t. Just click here.

In this one he reviews Elate’s prospects in the Classic and other horses that worked on Sunday. Just click here.

Here’s a report on some of the horses that worked out on Saturday, which included Shancelot and Eddie Haskell. Just click here.

If you missed his first video, a look at some of the horses making their final works on Friday. Just click here.

Breeders’ Cup notes

As we’ve said the Breeders’ Cup notes team supplies us with lots of daily info. Some of it is perishable, some of it is good for a couple of days. It’s a great service that we like sharing with you. Here’s an edited version of what they came up with on Tuesday.

Classic

Code of Honor – Shug McGaughey said Code of Honor shipped well across country Monday and has settled into his new surroundings at Santa Anita. “He seemed to travel fine,” McGaughey said. “It’s a long day for him, but he seemed to come out of it fine. He was good [Tuesday] morning. We took him up there and galloped him a mile today and let him walk on through the paddock. It all seems to be good.”

“I think we’ve got a very, very good horse and he matches up with any of them in the race,” McGaughey said. “I love having Johnny Velazquez on him. All I’m going to do is try to keep him as fresh as I possibly can until Saturday. He’s coming off two mile-and-a-quarter races. Johnny worked him last Monday [at Belmont Park] and he worked very good (five furlongs in 1:00 1/5), so I think we’ve got him in a very good spot that way. All I’m doing is waiting to go over there.”

Elate/Yoshida – Elate returned to the track Tuesday after breezing three furlongs in 36 3/5 Sunday, turning in an easy gallop under exercise rider Juan Quintero. “I couldn’t have been more happy with her the way we came into the Personal Ensign (finishing second by a nose to Midnight Bisou),” trainer Bill Mott said. “I thought she was doing great and we got beat in a spectacular race. And I thought she went into the Spinster (second to Blue Prize) in good shape so you never know. But she is good right now. I’d say to me, she looks as good as she did going into those two races. We just hopes she holds that form.”

One of Elate’s top challengers Saturday is stablemate Yoshida. “He’s very good. He’s a good competitor and he’s done well at a mile and a quarter,” Mott said. “In the Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs, he got beat a length and a half and finished fourth but ran a very good race to a very good group. Thunder Snow and Accelerate were in front of us and I think Thunder Snow beat us a nose. If he repeats that race, that will put him in the mix.”

Higher Power – Higher Power galloped 1 ½ miles Tuesday morning under exercise rider David Pineda and is slated to gate school Wednesday. He comes into the Breeders’ Cup off a third-place run in the Awesome Again, he also brings with him a valid excuse as he stumbled badly at the start and nearly unseated rider Flavien Prat.

“He still got around there third with a big excuse so hopefully we’ll get a good do-over here,” trainer John Sadler said. “He’s a Medaglia d’Oro, he can run a mile and a quarter, he’s got a really good family and they kind of improve over time as they get older. And the people who had him before me did a nice job with him. I got him in good shape and we’ve just been able to move him up a little bit.”

McKinzie – McKinzie’s Tuesday consisted of walking outside trainer Bob Baffert’s barn. McKinzie had his final timed work on Monday with a bullet five furlongs in 1:00.20. “He’s a good horse and it’s a tough race,” Baffert said. “He needs to get away from the gate and get into the race early. That’s the way he wants to run and he gets stronger as he goes. But he’s got to show up that day. It’s all about showing up. I’ve seen great fields put together but a lot of horses don’t show up. It’s who shows up is going to get the big prize.”

Mongolian Groom – Trainer Enebish Ganbat said he is pleased with how Mongolian Groom, longshot winner of the Awesome Again, looks. He drew post nine in the field of 11 for the Classic Monday and Ganbat said that he is fine with that spot. “I’m OK with the post position. Nine is good,” he said. “I like being outside.”

Owendale – Owendale boarded an early morning flight along with a large contingent of Kentucky-based horses and arrived at Santa Anita just after noon.

Seeking the Soul – Seeking the Soul came on the track at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and had an easy gallop under the watchful eye of trainer Dallas Stewart, who arrived from Kentucky on Monday. “He trained beautifully,” Stewart said. “He’s training really well since we left him here. He’s comfortable. He’s got three works over the track and is really doing well. We’re trying to win, that’s our goal, so we wanted to get a race over the track (in the Awesome Again). We were coming off a bad race at Del Mar (in the Pacific Classic), where he got the Thumps and it just didn’t work out. He’s healthy and he’s back at 100 percent. I’m happy. I’m happy anytime I’m in a big race.”

Vino Rosso – Vino Rosso galloped 1 ¼ miles Tuesday on the morning after arriving at Santa Anita from Belmont Park. “He shipped in great,” trainer Todd Pletcher said. “He settled in overnight. I thought he had a good gallop this morning, so things are going to plan so far. Knock on wood.”

Vino Rosso drew the 10 post for the race. “You get a good run to the first turn and we’ll try to establish position,” Pletcher said. “You can have your plan, but some of that is dictated by what some of the other horses do. I think we can get a trip where we’re in a good stalking position,” Pletcher said. “We know he likes the mile and a quarter. We’ll hope to put him in a position to where he can show his strength.”

War of Will – In his first morning see the colt in person at Santa Anita, trainer Mark Casse was reaffirmed in his belief that the West Coast is doing wonders for War of Will’s mental and physical state. Four days after putting in his second workout over the Arcadia oval, the bay sophomore again made his time over the deep surface look easy during a routine gallop and trip through the paddock Tuesday under Shane Tripp.

“You can tell after a race how he cools out how he handles a race and how he handles the track,” Casse said. “For instance … 15 minutes after the Preakness he was fine. It took him hours to get over the Belmont. He was just stressed. His second breeze [at Santa Anita] when he went, not a deep breath. He came back and he recovered quickly.”

Distaff

Blue Prize – Joe Bravo will be back aboard and Blue Prize and will break from post 11 in the 11-horse field. “Well, we know the speed is inside of us, everybody is inside of us,” trainer Ignacio Correas IV said with a laugh. “It is a mile track and you get a good run into the first turn. I thought it was bad last year in the Spinster [at Keeneland] when she had the 11 hole and she still won.”

Dunbar Road –Dunbar Road, winner of the Alabama at Saratoga, had an easy gallop on the main track. The $350,000 Keeneland September 2017 purchase enters the Distaff as one of multiple fillies with a chance to sew up a year-end 3-year-old filly championship with a victory.

La Force – She galloped 1 ½ miles early Tuesday morning at Santa Anita. La Force will break from post eight under Drayden Van Dyke. She was eighth in the Distaff last year at Churchill Downs.

Midnight Bisou –Midnight Bisou walked the shedrow on Tuesday morning. “She’s good today,” said Scott Blasi, assistant trainer. “She walked the shedrow. We’re just keeping her happy.”

Mo See Cal – Five-time winner Mo See Cal had a routine gallop of 1 mile at San Luis Rey Downs for trainer Peter Miller.

Ollie’s Candy – Ollie’s Candy galloped 1 mile over the Santa Anita main track Tuesday morning with exercise rider Juan Leyva in the irons. “She’s won on almost every surface,” said trainer John Sadler, who took over conditioning Ollie’s Candy this year from Bill Morey. “She’s won on (the all-weather) because she started out at Golden Gate so she can run a lot of different races. We put her on the dirt and she ran so big that we kept her on the dirt. I think she actually likes dirt a little bit better.”

Paradise Woods – Paradise Woods returned to the track after working 5f in 1:00 flat Sunday, galloping and schooling at the gate Tuesday under exercise rider Cisco Alvarado. “It’s a big advantage for Paradise Woods because she likes Santa Anita,” said trainer John Shirreffs. “Some of her best races have been at Santa Anita. How it goes in general for everyone else, other Breeders’ Cup horses, well these horses are at the top of their game. Many of them have shipped around and handled a lot of different tracks and surfaces. I don’t know that the home-field advantage is huge for a lot of horses but for Paradise Woods, I think it’s an advantage.”

Secret Spice – Secret Spice galloped on the main track at Santa Anita Tuesday morning for trainer Richard Baltas.

Serengeti Empress –Serengeti Empress left Louisville early Tuesday morning to come to Santa Anita. She will break from post position nine and be ridden for the first time by Flavien Prat. “The draw is fine,” trainer Tom Amoss said.

Street Band – The multiple stakes-winning Street Band landed at the Ontario airport shortly before 11 a.m. and made her way to Santa Anita along with trainer Larry Jones and a large contingent of Kentucky-based horses. She will have her first trip over the Santa Anita track Wednesday.

Wow Cat – At just past 8:15 a.m., Wow Cat left in tandem with Uni and galloped a mile on the main track for trainer Chad Brown. “She’s training well, ran well last time and I think she will improve off that race,” Brown said. “She didn’t have a good trip or post last year.”

Juvenile news

Maxfield, third choice in this 2-year-old race, scratched after he was off in his right front. Trainer Brendan Walsh discovered the horse was “not himself.”

“Terrible timing but it was really a pretty easy call, said Jimmy Bell, president of Godolphin USA. “Brendan said when he came out this morning and washed off the poultice that he said it was a little off. … So, we took him for a jog around there for whatever reason he wasn’t himself. … It could be as simple as a bruise in his foot. But what we do know is he’s not running.”

Final thought

