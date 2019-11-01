President Trump reportedly plans to attend UFC 244 in New York

President Trump’s decision to attend Game 5 of the World Series resulted in a chorus of boos and chants of “Lock him up!” from the Nationals Park crowd, but that isn’t stopping him from attending another big sporting event this weekend.

Trump reportedly is planning to attend UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday. The fight, which features a welterweight title battle between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz as its main event, is believed to be the first UFC bout Trump has attended in years.

Trump, however, might receive a much friendlier response from the UFC crowd than he did during the World Series. Trump is a longtime supporter and fan of the UFC. His Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City first hosted fights in 2001. UFC even put out a hype video earlier this year detailing Trump’s long involvement with the sport.

Donald Trump’s history with UFC.

In addition, it appears Masvidal is big fan of Trump.

“Trump’s a cool mutha ... ,” Masvidal tweeted Thursday, while steering clear of political issues.

Who knows? That phrase alone might have convinced Trump that UFC 244 is worth attending. With Trump’s Saturday evening plans now public, it remains to be seen if protesters will make a scene at the event — like they did during the World Series.